It’s no surprise that the values, advice, and experiences we encounter as children shape how we relate to other people later in life. But less obvious is how our early experiences shape our relationship with money.

Like other relationships, the ways we interact with money — whether it be spending, saving, or investing — can be highly emotionally charged, sometimes to such an extent that we lose the ability to make smart financial decisions.

That’s why it is important to understand where you come from before plotting where you’re going when it comes to personal finance. Doing so not only will help you plan for financial success, but it also will give you the tools to help your children develop a healthy and positive relationship with money.