Which “money personality” are you?
Financial experts explain 4 types of money behavior.
Financial advice needs to be personalized. There is no “one size fits all” approach to financial management.
In fact, just as we all have different personalities, we also have unique “money personalities.”
There are four different money personalities: avoidance, worship, status, and vigilance. There are elements of truth and dysfunction in each.