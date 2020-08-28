Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
The promise of using WhatsApp for low-tech distance learning
Teaching community organizers via WhatsApp yields encouraging results in South Africa, according to MIT Governance Lab research.
Though it's often portrayed in the news as a way to spread disinformation, it shows surprising potential as a tool for online learning during the era of social distancing.
Grassroot, a civic technology organization based in South Africa, has developed a first-of-its-kind training course entirely on WhatsApp to improve the leadership skills of community organizers and build deep networks.
The MIT Governance Lab, led by Lily Tsai, the Ford Professor of Political Science, supported the Grassroot pilot course with wraparound research to assess course content and the promise of behavioral change.
Tsai notes, "Civic tech initiatives often measure impact by the number of people who engage. But Grassroot focused on the quality of engagement, by equipping organizers with skills to get a better response from their government. This is precisely the kind of innovation that's needed to improve governance outcomes"
The study was conducted in 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak occurred. Yet the results show how WhatsApp can be an effective tool for organizers to move training and people development online when face-to-face interaction isn't possible.
Improving access to leadership development for social change
To develop course content, Grassroot collaborated with Harvard University Professor Marshall Ganz. His work on public narrative uses storytelling on individual and collective values and experiences to inspire leadership and commitment to social change. Ganz teaches a version of his course online to organizers around the world using the latest distance learning technology, requiring high speed internet to sustain video interactions.
Grassroot chose WhatsApp to reach organizers who don't normally have access to in-person or online training. Traditional online courses are typically out of reach in low-income areas that lack access to broadband internet and large data downloads. They also depend on a student's ability to reliably be home with no distractions or background noise at certain times.
Participants in a WhatsApp-based course, on the other hand, get to use a familiar medium that allows for rich media interchange (via voice notes, infographics, etc.) without the usual concerns about connectivity and location.
Piloted over five classes, the course reached more than 40 distance learners in South Africa, largely in urban and peri-urban areas near Johannesburg and Durban.
"This is a timely endeavor" says Koketso Moeti, founding executive director of Amandla.mobi, a community advocacy organization based in Johannesburg. "For many people, coming together to learn is not always easy. This course provides a low-tech, accessible way for organizers to learn with and from each other, which is something key for an organization like Amandla.mobi with a national community."
Designing rich online content for data-poor environments
Using a mix of quantitative and qualitative methods, the research conducted in collaboration with the MIT Governance Lab found that WhatsApp is a viable medium for online teaching, if combined with a strong teaching team, behavioral incentives, and attention to design details from the start.
As might be expected, developing an engaging course on WhatsApp is challenging both technically, to create rich course content in a data-poor context; and pedagogically, to maintain students' interest without face-to-face interaction. That's why the team has also produced a how-to guide with lessons from the pilot that others can use when designing their own WhatsApp courses.
Expanding from community organizing to health care training
The research has already attracted interest in the health care field. Grassroot and the MIT Governance Lab presented these findings to IT for Health and Education Systems Equity, led by George Washington University professors Seble Frehywot and Yianna Vovides. The initiative uses technology and computing to train and build capacity for medical workers around the globe, especially in low- and middle-income countries.
Frehywot notes, "Since currently e-learning is neither accessible nor equitable in many countries, understanding the process engineering behind what Grassroot and MIT have done to utilize WhatsApp as an e-learning tool may be one way to mitigate this problem, especially in training of health-care workers on the ground in countries that WhatsApp is being used widely."
Based on this research, Grassroot is now experimenting with a second course delivered over WhatsApp focusing on organizing tactics and skills. The overall implication, for Grassroot and other organizations, is that WhatsApp's potential as a pedagogical medium should be further explored to better understand how to build relationships and networks that translate into offline action.
Reprinted with permission of MIT News. Read the original article.
- 8. WhatsApp is bigger than China. - Big Think ›
- Social Media Plays a Big Role in Long-Distance Relationships - Big ... ›
4 ways women can become strong, confident leaders—without acting like men
Big Think co-founder and CEO Victoria Brown breaks down the process of transitioning from founder to boss in her new book, Digital Goddess.
- In her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur, Big Think's founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, discusses the challenges of transitioning from founder to boss.
- Part of the problem is that women may think they need to act like men in order to be successful.
- Brown offers four pieces of solid advice to not only survive but thrive on the way to becoming a CEO.
Credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography / Getty Images<h3>Nurture your business</h3><p>As Brown writes, women tend to be nurturers—a positive attribute for growing a business. In fact, female-led private tech startups have a <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonkapin/2019/01/28/10-stats-that-build-the-case-for-investing-in-women-led-startups/#1daa8a3959d5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">35 percent higher return on investment</a> than male-led companies. That fact could at least in part be due to a nurturing attitude.</p><p>Not that Brown always toed that line. She originally adopted a command and control attitude—the wrong approach. She thought it was what she was <em>supposed to do</em>. Modern businesses adopt a militarized language, one quite suited to the male competitive temperament. </p><p>Rising above competition doesn't require a slaughter. Some people are better at jiu jitsu than taekwondo; both have a place. Brown believes command and control might work in the short term, but she's not convinced it's a sustainable approach. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A business is not an army, and the concept of 'controlling' them will not get the best out of people." </p><p>In nurturing Big Think, Brown hired employees who shared the values of the company. As Simon Sinek recommends, she <a href="https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?language=en" target="_blank">started with why</a>, then found workers dedicated to that why. In the process, she found the best means for growing people's talent, not sticking them into a box and hoping they succeed.</p>
Video bonus: 8 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way So Other Entrepreneurs Don't Have To<a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" ><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4MTU5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODI5NTcwMX0.4j27ASQY7YJCbQvU6YP1rs2obh-Sl_qR2u6itbmSJpU/img.jpg?width=980" id="13ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a12e19c3df8979516063f09b47fb2e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a><p>Get an exclusive online course with Big Think founder Victoria Montgomery Brown, only when you <a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">preorder the new book</a> <em>Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur. </em><br></p>
34 years ago, a KGB defector chillingly predicted modern America
A disturbing interview given by a KGB defector in 1984 describes America of today and outlines four stages of mass brainwashing used by the KGB.
- Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages.
- The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve.
- According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country.
Study: autistic brains develop differently before birth
New research shows that neurons in autistic brains begin to developmentally diverge in early prenatal stages.
- Autism is known to emerge during prenatal development, but it can't be diagnosed until a child is 12-months-old at the earliest.
- A new study observed the differences between autistic and control nerve cells as they grew in vitro.
- Researchers found that developmental divergence in autistic neurons occurs early in prenatal neurodevelopment.
Watching young neurons grow<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4OTIwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjQ3MzUxNX0.jsrKxkbhXM__nrBuPFUIXkOZIxOKm1BuYrjkUob8HhQ/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=57%2C0%2C55%2C0&height=700" id="3f6d4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3957b54c4b6205cf0989eab3ea2ac644" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
A side-by-side comparison of neural rosette formation in developing autistic and control neurons.
Not for a cure but acuity<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d02f675d1c4231c04990aea1362fbcdc"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yX1a1pKkbgU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Could this research lead to a cure for autism? No, and that's not its purpose. In fact, the very wording of that question is misleading as autism isn't a disease. Autistic people aren't sick. Their brains have simply developed uniquely, leading them to think and see the world through a mental lens that is their own.</p><p>As Simon Baron-Cohen, study co-lead and director of Autism Research Centre at Cambridge, said in the same release: "Some people may be worried that basic research into differences in the autistic and typical brain prenatally may be intended to 'prevent,' 'eradicate,' or 'cure' autism. This is not our motivation, and we are outspoken in our values in standing up against eugenics and in valuing neurodiversity. Such studies will lead to a better understanding of brain development in both autistic and typical individuals."</p><p>Future studies in this area may lead to improved diagnostic techniques. This may help families find the resources and support they need to put kids on the path to a healthy, happy life earlier. And the more we know, the more knowledge we have at our disposal to counter disinformation, limiting the spread of the fears and misunderstandings that surrounds autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.</p>
Why school leadership and student critical thinking need a desperate do-over
Educators have proven that they can "turn the aircraft carrier" when they need to, but the system needs to match their efforts.
- For many people in the world, the idea that education is not changing at the same rate as the rest of the world became more apparent at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Grant Lichtman argues that the hierarchical systems that govern education and other organizations (military, political, business, etc.) don't work in times of rapid change, and thus need to be overhauled.
- "What has started to replace that are vastly more distributed systems of leadership," Lichtman says. This results in more timely decision making and a more collaborative environment with more room to try new things, more freedom to fail, and the opportunity to take ownership of and learn from those failures.
- Lichtman stresses that things like civil discourse and empathy should be made a priority in the curriculum. "We as educators and we as parents should be focusing enormous amounts of effort on helping our students to understand things like the nature of truth, objective reality, who to listen to, what is the difference between an expert and a person who just has a large social media feed?"
Why flu vaccines only last a year
A new study at Emory Vaccine Center gets into the bone marrow.