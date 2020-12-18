In 1988, Bernie Sanders outlined the key problem with news media today

"The function of private media is to make money for the people who own the media. It is a business," Sanders said.

 Stephen Johnson
18 December, 2020
Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders

Mother Jones via YouTube
  • Over his four-decade political career, Senator Bernie Sanders has been an outspoken critic of mass news media.
  • In a 1988 speech, Sanders described how it's virtually impossible to meaningfully discuss substantial political issues in 30-second sound bites, and how the consolidation of news outlets makes it harder for alternative views to reach the public.
  • Surveys show that America's trust in mass media has been declining for years.

No matter your stance on the Vermont senator, it's hard to deny that Bernie Sanders has rightfully earned a reputation for not changing his politics over his four-decade career. In speeches and interviews, Sanders reliably returns to mantras about the one percent, voter turnout, and affordable healthcare and education, to name a few. These views have long been divisive, and it's up for debate whether his unwavering politics is indeed a virtue.

But one of Sanders' long-held views seems uniquely uncontroversial: that the structure of news media makes it hard, if not impossible, to discuss important political topics in a meaningful way. Speaking in 1988 at an event honoring the Vermont Vanguard, an independent newspaper, Sanders spoke about how hard it is to cram coherent ideas into TV-news soundbites.

"If you are a serious public official, how do you deal with the complex issues that your city faces or your state faces?" Sanders said. "And you look at that camera and you say, 'Oh god, I got 30 seconds to do it.' And then you understand why politicians become morons. It's not necessarily their fault. You try it sometime. Try to deal about a complex and serious issue, and get it into the 24 seconds that you need to get it into to get it onto the tube. It drives you a little bit crazy."

Echoing this idea in a 2019 interview with The Nation, Sanders said:

"This country faces enormous crises, and you can't do it in 45 seconds or a minute. That's just the simple reality. And I understand the problem of how many candidates are running. But we need a political structure in this country which allows serious debate about serious issues, and the structure of those debates makes it impossible I think for any candidate to do more than shout out a sound bite."

This "politics by soundbite" nature of TV news has changed not only the media, but also the way politicians think, Sanders said in 1988.

"You have politicians who then think in 30-second tidbits, which leads you to Ronald Reagan," he said. "The deep issues, the hard issues, are not as exciting as simplistic stuff."

Sanders' critiques of TV and corporate media extend further back than this speech. In a 1979 op-ed titled "Social Control and the Tube," Sanders said control of TV should be considered a political issue, and that public ownership would enable "serious writers" and "people with all kinds of views" to produce better work for the public.

"What the owners of the TV industry want to do, and are doing, in my opinion, is use that medium to intentionally brainwash people into submission and helplessness," Sanders wrote. "With considerable forethought they are attempting to create a nation of morons who will faithfully go out and buy this or that product, vote for this or that candidate, and faithfully work for their employers for as low a wage as possible."

Still, in his 1988 speech, Sanders said he doesn't support government control of the media, but that "corporate control over the media is equally dangerous, and that's very clearly the trend to which we're moving today."

Media consolidation

Three decades later, Sanders said: "In 1983, the largest 50 corporations controlled 90 percent of the media. Today, as a result of massive mergers and takeovers, six corporations control 90 percent of what we see, hear, and read [...] These powerful corporations also have an agenda, and it would be naive not to believe that their views and needs impact coverage of issues important to them."

The consolidation of media companies was accelerated by changes to the Federal Communications Commission, with two major deregulatory shifts that occurred under Reagan and then Clinton, whose administration passed the 1996 Telecommunications Act. That law raised the cap on the number of local news stations and newspapers media corporations could buy.

Fewer Americans trust mass media

What also adds to the homogeneity of news media is shrinking revenues and a trend toward click-bait content. Big Think's Reuben Jackson recently noted:

"One effect of the contraction of the news industry is that journalists are networking with fewer peers and sources. In one recently published study, "Sharing Knowledge and 'Microbubbles': Epistemic Communities and Insularity in US Political Journalism," researchers from the University of Illinois explore the extent to which groupthink bias is increasingly being built into the content we consume."

These factors may help explain why Americans' trust in news media is declining. A 2020 Gallup survey found that six in 10 Americans have "not very much" trust (27 percent) or "none at all" (33 percent) trust in mass media. It's not a new trend: Gallup notes that trust in mass media hovered just above the majority level until 2005, and since it hasn't risen above 47 percent.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
democracy politics government media
Badge
Institute for Humane Studies
Institute for Humane Studies

Could price gouging during a crisis actually be moral?

Price gouging is prohibited in 34 US states and Washington D.C. But two scholars ask whether that's the way it should be.

Photo: Gevorg Simonyan / Shutterstock
Sponsored by the Institute for Humane Studies
  • Paper products, hand sanitizer, masks, and cleaning wipes—all are in high demand and short supply during the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Price gougers are viewed as villains in this crisis—but two scholars argue that price gouging is, in most cases, morally permissible.
  • Increased prices prevent unnecessary hoarding. Buyers purchase only what they need when they need it. Also, producers are incentivized to make more. When the supply rises, prices will fall.
Keep reading Show less
economics markets coronavirus ethics

13 books everyone should read and why—as voted by you

Add these great titles to your wish list or secure copies for yourself.

Credit: Iryna / Adobe Stock
Culture & Religion
  • We asked BigThink's readers and staff for their recommendations on books everyone should read.
  • A collection of fiction and non-fiction works from around the world spanning millennia, these books will expand your horizons.
  • Many of these books are long out of copyright, and can be read for free.
Keep reading Show less
philosophy Religion literature science fiction science society humor race books

Study finds surprising link between the Moon and methane leaks in the Arctic

Researchers from Norway discover that the Moon's tides influence the release of methane from the ocean floor.

Credit: dbvirago/Adobe Stock
Surprising Science
  • Sensitive instruments reveal methane beneath the Arctic Ocean for the first time.
  • The gas is released in cycles that correspond to the tides.
  • Rising warming oceans may help to contain the greenhouse gas.
Keep reading Show less
climate change discovery geology methane nature oceans moon

How to have a constructive conversation with vaccine skeptics

Jonathan Berman wants us to have better dialogues.

Photo: AntonioDiaz / Adobe Stock
Coronavirus
  • In his book, "Anti-vaxxers," science educator Jonathan Berman aims to foster better conversations about vaccines.
  • While the anti-vax movement in America has grown, more Americans now say they'll get a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • In this Big Think interview, Berman explains why he's offering an ear to the anti-vax movement.
Keep reading Show less
COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine human body medical research biology Vaccines
Culture & Religion

The evolution of comfort food

An archaeologist considers the history and biology of what defines a taste of home.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast