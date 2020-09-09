Follow Us
Depression and suicidal ideation reduced after psychedelic usage
Another study confirms the positive effects of psychedelics on mental health.
- Two studies found reduced rates in depression severity, suicidal ideation, and experiential avoidance four weeks after taking psychedelics.
- With hundreds of millions of dollars in investment flowing into psychedelics companies, a renaissance in the field is occurring.
- Researchers hope these findings will lead to better therapeutic modalities for mental health disorders.
From mysticism to mental health, the journey of psychedelics in American culture has been quite a trip. With hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into psychedelics startups—the "Rainbow Rush"—and a clinical study investigating the therapeutic effects of MDMA and LSD (besides many other single-substance trials), a renaissance is unfolding right before our eyes.
Researchers are picking up where their forebears left off. Hundreds of studies on LSD and psilocybin were conducted in the '50s and '60s. Psychiatrist Sidney Cohen wrote an extensive review in 1960 on the complications and side effects of LSD; he found minimal damaging effects in over 25,000 administrations. Likewise, psychiatrist Oscar Janiger used LSD therapeutically with 930 patients. He noted few adverse effects.
Writing about Janiger's experiments, medical anthropologist Marlene Dobkin de Rios notes, "The nature of the individual drug experience reflects the basic psychophysiological action of the substance as it interacts with the total life experience that the person brings to it."
The total life experience. Mental health today is expressed in terms of chemical imbalances, but that hypothesis has been on shaky ground for decades. Anxiety, depression, PTSD, suicidal ideation—conditions dependent on memories, environment, relationships, genetics, finances, a host of causes. Psychedelics help reframe your relationship to your situation, sometimes alleviating the existential weight of modernity.
How psychedelics can treat depression - Robin Carhart Harris
Dr Robin Carhart-Harris is the head of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London. He's published nearly a hundred studies on psychedelics. A recent research article, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, found that the effects of psychedelics are associated with a decrease in the severity of depression and suicidal ideation.
The two studies in the article include 358 volunteers. Each participant filled out questionnaires about their levels of depression, suicidal ideation, and experiential avoidance—"openness to one's experiences and engagement in behaviors that are congruent with one's values." They then took part in either ceremonial psychedelic consumption (as in an ayahuasca ritual) or non-ceremonial usage. Carhart-Harris's team followed up two weeks and four weeks later.
The parameters of the first study were broad. The individuals had a variety of psychedelics to choose from: LSD, ayahuasca, DMT, salvia divinorum, mescaline, psilocybin mushrooms, or ibogaine. Interestingly, respondents that planned on using ketamine were excluded. While the sedative has recently been touted as a psychedelic, it's not classically considered in this regard.
The second study was slightly more structured, as the team accepted participants attending a psychedelic ceremony. This is especially important given the work by organizations like MAPS ( Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies), which is training psychedelic therapists in the hopes of legalized MDMA by 2023.
"Such ceremonies usually involve the presence of one or more "facilitators"—individuals who aim to provide a safe, conducive environment, emotional support, as well as certain contextual stimuli which are intended to enhance or structure the psychedelic experience."
Photo: fran_kies / Shutterstock
This research differs from previous studies in that psychedelic usage was not conducted in a clinical setting. As the environment is an important component of the psychedelic ritual, researchers are more likely to receive real-world results from anecdotal experiences. Letting go in a clinic poses challenges.
The results, the team writes, were overwhelmingly positive.
"Across two separate studies, we found significant decreases in depression severity and suicidal ideation 4-weeks after psychedelic use… We found that use of psychedelics was associated with decreases in experiential avoidance 2-weeks later and was sustained for at least 4-weeks."
Psychedelic researchers will continue to face is the difficulty of implementing a control group, although at least one study found that the placebo effect is relevant. A larger barrier will be financial support from pharmaceutical companies with vested interests in current drug protocols.
That said, this renaissance shows no signs of slowing. During a time when rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide are rising, a return to psychedelic rituals can help chip away at the frustration and confusion of this moment. These substances have been used for millennia to keep societies intact. Such ceremonies are sorely needed right now.
--
Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter, Facebook and Substack. His next book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."
Scientists achieve teleportation breakthrough
Japanese researchers carry out quantum teleportation within a diamond.
- Scientists figure out how to teleport information within a diamond.
- The study took advantage of defects in the diamond's structure.
- The achievement has implications for quantum computing.
The diamond's lattice structure features a nitrogen-vacancy center with surrounding carbons. In this image, the carbon isotope (green) is initially entangled with an electron (blue) in the vacancy. It then waits for a photon (red) to be absorbed. This results in quantum teleportation-based state transfer of the photon into the carbon memory.
Credit: Yokohama National University
Education innovation: Our window of opportunity is here
Technology is an important tool, but it will take an ecosystem of educators, students, and caregivers to make the most of it.
- The old adage that it "takes a village" has proven true for education in the time of coronavirus. What constitutes a "school" and who is considered an "educator" has changed out of necessity, but important opportunities for the future have come from these unexpected circumstances as communities have and continue to adapt.
- "The greatest human superpower is empathy," says Kaya Henderson, "the ability to deeply connect with other people and to see yourself in them and to see them in you." She argues that "a part of the reason why we are so divided in this world today is because we see people as 'other' and we don't see them as extensions of ourselves."
- While technology has become a big part of the education landscape, community is still the keystone. "I want technology to amplify and to scale excellence," Henderson says. "To amplify knowledge and to scale excellence all at the same time while paying deep attention to the human connections that are integral to education."
The philosophy of bullsh*t and how to avoid stepping in it
A philosopher's guide to detecting nonsense and getting around it.
- A professor in Sweden has a bold on idea on what BS, pseudoscience, and pseudophilosophy actually are.
- He suggests they are defined by a lack of "epistemic conscientiousness" rather than merely being false.
- He offers suggestions on how to avoid producing nonsense and how to identify it on sight.
The Unified Theory of B.S.<p><span style="background-color: initial;">The essay "</span><a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/theo.12271?af=R" target="_blank">Bullshit, Pseudoscience and Pseudophilosophy</a>"<span style="background-color: initial;"><em> </em></span><span style="background-color: initial;">considers much of the nonsense we encounter </span><span style="background-color: initial;">and </span><span style="background-color: initial;">offers a definition </span><span style="background-color: initial;">that allows us to move forward in dealing with it.</span></p><p>Dr. Moberger argues that what makes something bullshit is a "lack of epistemic conscientiousness," meaning that the person arguing for it takes no care to assure the truth of their statements. This typically manifests in systemic errors in reasoning and the frequent use of <a href="https://bigthink.com/scotty-hendricks/ten-logical-mistakes-you-make-everyday-and-what-to-instead" target="_blank">logical fallacies </a>such as <a href="https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/ad-hominem" target="_blank">ad hominem</a>, red herring, <a href="https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/black-or-white" target="_blank">false dilemma</a>, and <a href="https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/the-texas-sharpshooter" target="_blank">cherry picking</a><em>, </em>among <a href="https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/" target="_blank">others</a>. </p><p>This makes bullsh*t different from lying, which involves caring what the truth is and purposely moving away from it, or mere indifference to truth, as it is quite possible for people pushing nonsense to care about their nonsense being true. It also makes it different from making the occasional mistake with reasoning, occasional errors differ from a systemic reliance on them. </p><p>Importantly, nonsense is also dependent on the epistemic unconscientiousness of the person pushing it rather than its content alone. This means some of it may end up being true (consider cases where a person's personality does match up with their star sign), but they end up being true for reasons unrelated to the bad reasoning used by its <a href="https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/the-fallacy-fallacy" target="_blank">advocates</a>. </p><p>Lots of things can, justly, be deemed "bullshit" under this understanding; such as <a href="https://medium.com/the-philosophers-stone/dismantling-astrology-and-pseudoscience-arguments-628411bc26af" target="_blank">astrology</a>, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/mar/12/no-scientific-case-homeopathy-remedies-pharmacists-placebos" target="_blank">homeopathy</a>, climate change denialism,<a href="https://www.popsci.com/10-ways-you-can-prove-earth-is-round/" target="_blank"> flat-Earthism</a>, <a href="https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/15-answers-to-creationist/" target="_blank">creationism</a>, and the anti-vaccine movement. </p>
Two subcategories: pseudoscience and pseudophilosophy<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PCdcluiAOKU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p><span style="background-color: initial;">Two commonly </span><span style="background-color: initial;">encountered</span><span style="background-color: initial;"> kinds of </span><span style="background-color: initial;">bullsh*t</span> are pseudoscience and <span style="background-color: initial;">pseudophilosophy</span><span style="background-color: initial;">. They can be easily defined as "</span><span style="background-color: initial;">bullshit with scientific pretensions" and "</span><span style="background-color: initial;">bullshit</span> with philosophical pretensions."<span style="background-color: initial;">Here are a few examples which </span><span style="background-color: initial;">will</span><span style="background-color: initial;"> clarify exactly what </span><span style="background-color: initial;">these things mean</span><span style="background-color: initial;">.</span></p><p>A form of pseudoscience would be flat-Earthism. While it takes on scientific pretensions and can be, <a href="https://www.space.com/38931-kids-can-prove-earth-round.html" target="_blank">and has been,</a> proven false, supporters of the idea that the Earth is flat are well known for handwaving away any evidence that falsifies their stance and dismissing good arguments against their worldview. </p><p>An amusing and illustrative example is the case of the flat-Earthers who devised two experiments to determine if the earth was flat or spherical. When their experiments produced results exactly consistent with the Earth being <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/behind-curve-netflix-ending-light-experiment-mark-sargent-documentary-movie-1343362" target="_blank">spherical</a>, they refused to accept the results and concluded that something went wrong; despite having no reason to <a href="https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24132210-900-feedback-flat-earthers-accidentally-prove-themselves-wrong/" target="_blank">do so</a>. Clearly, these fellows lack epistemic conscientiousness. </p><p>Pseudophilosophy is less frequently considered, but can be explained with examples of its two most popular forms. </p><p>The first is dubbed "obscurantist pseudophilosophy.<em>" </em>It often takes the form of nonsense posing as philosophy using copious amounts of jargon and arcane, frequently erroneous reasoning connecting a mundane truth to an exciting, fantastic falsehood. </p><p>As an example, there are more than a few cases where people have argued that physical reality is a social construct. This idea is based on the perhaps trivial notion that our beliefs about reality are social <a href="https://philpapers.org/archive/shatvo-2.pdf" target="_blank">constructs</a>. Often in cases like this, when challenged on the former point, advocates of the more fantastic point will retreat to the latter, as its is less controversial, and claim the issue was one of linguistic confusion caused by their <a href="https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/ambiguity" target="_blank">obscure terminology</a>. When the coast is clear, they frequently return to the original stance. </p><p>Dr. Moberger suggests that the humanities and social sciences seem to have a weakness for these seemingly profound pseudophilosophies without being nonsensical fields themselves. </p><p>The second is "scientistic pseudophilosophy<em>" </em>and is often seen in popular science writing. It frequently manifests when questions considered in scientific writing are topics of philosophy rather than science. Because science writers are often not trained in philosophy, they may produce pseudophilosophy when trying to interact with these questions. </p><p>A famous example is Sam Harris' attempt at reducing the problems of moral philosophy to scientific problems. His book "The Moral Landscape" is infamously littered with <a href="https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/strawman" target="_blank">strawman arguments,</a> a failure to interact with relevant philosophical literature, and <a href="https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/magazine/blackburn-ethics-without-god-secularism-religion-sam-harris" target="_blank">bad philosophy in general</a>. </p><p>In all of these cases, we see that the supporters of some kind of nonsense think that what they are supporting is true, but that they are willing to ignore the basic rules of science and philosophical reasoning in order to do so. </p>
Okay, so there is plenty of nonsense in the world. What do we do about it?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/omTJxZJgSKk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p><span style="background-color: initial;">While the first step to dealing with</span><span style="background-color: initial;"> this</span><span style="background-color: initial;"> nonsense is to understand what it is, many people would like to go a little farther than that.</span></p><p>Dr. Moberger explained that sometimes, the best thing we can do is show a little humility: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><br><em>"One of the main points of the essay is that there is no sharp boundary between bullshit and non-bullshit. Pseudoscience, pseudophilosophy and other kinds of bullshit are very much continuous with the kind of epistemic irresponsibility or unconscientiousness that we all display in our daily lives. We all have biases and we all dislike cognitive dissonance, and so without realizing it we cherry-pick evidence and use various kinds of fallacious reasoning. This tendency is especially strong when it comes to emotionally sensitive areas, such as politics, where we may have built part of our sense of identity and worth around a particular stance. Well-educated, smart people are no exception. In fact, they are sometimes worse, since they are more adept at using sophistry to rationalize their biases. Thus, the first thing to realize, I think, is that all of us are prone to produce bullshit and that it is much easier to spot other people's bullshit than our own. Intellectual humility is first and foremost. To me it does not come naturally and I struggle with it all the time."</em> </p><p>He also advises that people take the time to develop their critical thinking skills: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><em>"I think it is also very helpful to develop the kind of critical thinking skills that are taught to undergraduates in philosophy. The best book I know of in the genre is Richard Feldman's '<a href="http://www.susanpetrilli.com/files/II.-Reason-and-Argument,-R.-Feldman.pdf" target="_blank">Reason and Argument</a>.' It provides the basic conceptual tools necessary for thinking clearly about philosophical issues, but those tools are certainly useful outside of philosophy too."</em> </p><p>Lastly, he reminds us that looking at the facts of the matter can clear things up: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Finally, no degree of intellectual humility or critical thinking skills is a substitute for gathering relevant information about the issue at hand. And this is where empirical science comes in. If we want to think rationally about any broadly speaking empirical issue, we need to inform ourselves about what empirical science has to say about it. We also need to remember that individual scientists are often unreliable and that scientific consensus is what we should look for. (Indeed, it is a common theme in pseudoscience to appeal to individual scientists whose views do not reflect scientific consensus.)" </p><p>A great deal of the pseudoscience and pseudophilosophy we deal with is characterized not by being false or even unfalsifiable, but rather by a lack of concern for assuring that something is true by the person pushing it. Oftentimes, it is presented with fairly common logical fallacies and bold claims of rejecting the scientific consensus. <br> <br>While having this definition doesn't remove bullshit from the world, it might help you avoid stepping in it. In the end, isn't that what matters? </p>
