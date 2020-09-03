Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

How a musician locks onto a rhythm, according to science

A study from McGill University reveals the secret of musicians who have excellent time.

 Robby Berman
03 September, 2020
How a musician locks onto a rhythm, according to science
Credit: Greg Weaver/Unsplash
  • When a person locks onto a beat, it's because their brain rhythms have become aligned with it.
  • Listening and physically performing are brain functions not directly related to rhythm synchronization.
  • The study tracked EEG brain activity during listening, playing along, and recreating rhythms.

For as long as anyone remembers, parents have rocked their babies to sleep. The simple, regular rhythm soothes and relaxes a wee one, and research has shown that the same thing can even help adults sleep and to consolidate memories. The way in which rhythm works on us is a curious thing. For musicians, of course, being able to lock onto, perform along with, and recreate a rhythm is a basic, mandatory skill. But how exactly does this work?

This is the question a team of researchers — themselves musicians — from McGill University in Toronto sought to answer in their new study, "Rhythm Complexity Modulates Behavioral and Neural Dynamics During Auditory–Motor Synchronization," published in the October 2020 issue of the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience.

The study was led by Caroline Palmer, who explains, "The authors, as performing musicians, are familiar with musical situations in which one performer is not correctly aligned in time with fellow performers — so we were interested in exploring how musicians' brains respond to rhythms."

There are at least three aspects to working with a rhythm: hearing it, comprehending it, and physically performing. The researchers were curious about what separates a solid player from one whose rhythmic sense was iffy. "It could be that some people are better musicians because they listen differently or it could be that they move their bodies differently."

It turned out neither was the case.

Says Palmer, "We found that the answer was a match between the pulsing or oscillations in the brain rhythms and the pulsing of the musical rhythm — it's not just listening or movement. It's a linking of the brain rhythm to the auditory rhythm."

Listening and tapping

TR-808 rhythm composer

A beat machine that produces notes similar to those used by the researchers

Credit: Steve Harvey/Unsplash

Palmer and her colleagues worked with 29 adult musicians — 21 female and 6 males, aged 18 to 30 years old — each of whom was proficient with an instrument, having studied for a minimum of six years. With electroencephalogram (EEG) electrodes affixed to their scalps, the participants listened to and tapped along with different versions of three basic rhythms as the scientists captured their brain activity.

Each rhythm was preceded by a four-beat count off.

  • Rhythm 1:1 — repeatedly played a simple series of evenly spaced clicks.
  • Rhythm 1:2 — repeatedly played a two-beat phrase with a higher-pitched sound for the first beat of each phrase and a lower-pitched sound for the second.
  • Rhythm 3:2 — repeatedly played the most complex rhythm of the three, a series of triplets. In this case, the lower-pitched sound played the quarter notes while a higher-pitched sound played the triplet notes.

(Tap or click each rhythm's name above to listen to its complete version with no beats or sounds omitted.)

The participants were assigned Listen, Synchronize, and Motor tasks. In the:

  • Listen task — participants were played a dozen modified versions of the rhythms and asked to report any missing beats they noticed.
  • Synchronize task — individuals played along with a dozen versions of the rhythms, in some cases supplying sounds researchers had removed from the patterns.
  • Motor task — participants were asked to reproduce a dozen rhythm variations after hearing each one.

Beat markers

chart with wave lines

Credit: Chaikom/Shutterstock

The scientists were able to identify neural markers representing each musician's beat perception, revealing the degree of synchronicity between the researchers' rhythms and the brain's own rhythms. Surprisingly, this synchronicity turned out to be unrelated to brain activity associated with either listening or playing.

Said the study's first authors, PhD students Brian Mathias and Anna Zamm, "We were surprised that even highly trained musicians sometimes showed reduced ability to synchronize with complex rhythms, and that this was reflected in their EEGs."

While the musician participants were all reasonably competent at tapping along to the rhythms, the degree to which the markers aligned to the beats was what separated the good players from the best. "Most musicians are good synchronizers," say Mathias and Zamm. "Nonetheless, this signal was sensitive enough to distinguish the 'good' from the 'better' or 'super-synchronizers,' as we sometimes call them."

When Palmer is asked whether a person can develop the ability to become a super-synchronizer, she answers: "The range of musicians we sampled suggests that the answer would be 'yes.' And the fact that only 2-3% of the population are 'beat deaf' is also encouraging. Practice definitely improves your ability and improves the alignment of the brain rhythms with the musical rhythms. But whether everyone is going to be as good as a drummer is not clear."


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
brain discovery neuroscience rhythm science and art sound music
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

The remote-learning response to COVID-19 is remarkable. It also highlights a problem.

We know what effective teaching looks like. Implementing it can change the lives of Americans.

A teacher gives an online class at Politecnico di Milano on March 05, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • US higher education has a national graduation rate that is well below the performance of other developed countries and behind projected economic need (pre-COVID) for a well-educated workforce.
  • Research shows that students earn higher grades and complete courses in greater numbers when taught by faculty who are trained to implement proven teaching practices.
  • Quality teaching is more important now than ever. Investing in faculty is the most cost-effective way to drive stronger student outcomes year after year.
Keep reading Show less
Coronavirus education teaching inequality united states learning

Octopus-like creatures inhabit Jupiter’s moon, claims space scientist

A leading British space scientist thinks there is life under the ice sheets of Europa.

Jupiter's moon Europa has a huge ocean beneath its sheets of ice.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute
Surprising Science
  • A British scientist named Professor Monica Grady recently came out in support of extraterrestrial life on Europa.
  • Europa, the sixth largest moon in the solar system, may have favorable conditions for life under its miles of ice.
  • The moon is one of Jupiter's 79.
Keep reading Show less
space cosmos europa planets universe biology astronomy NASA alien

What is Novichok? A neurotoxicologist explains

Novichok means "newcomer" in Russian.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Politics & Current Affairs
The German government has announced that toxicology tests proved that the Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter two years ago.
Keep reading Show less
biology crime drugs human body politics neuroscience

Study shows why face shields don’t work as well as face masks

Some people choose alternatives to masks for comfort. A study shows the difference in effectiveness.

A visualization of how face shields fail to stop the spread of potentally COVID infused water droplets.

Credit: Siddhartha Verma, Manhar Dhanak, John Frankenfield
Coronavirus
  • A new study provides a visualization of why face shields are ineffective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
  • Using a mannequin that could simulate coughing, the authors demonstrated how water droplets slide around shields.
  • The authors conclude that shields are not an effective replacement for masks.
Keep reading Show less
disease physics virus Coronavirus COVID-19
Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast