Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
How a musician locks onto a rhythm, according to science
A study from McGill University reveals the secret of musicians who have excellent time.
- When a person locks onto a beat, it's because their brain rhythms have become aligned with it.
- Listening and physically performing are brain functions not directly related to rhythm synchronization.
- The study tracked EEG brain activity during listening, playing along, and recreating rhythms.
For as long as anyone remembers, parents have rocked their babies to sleep. The simple, regular rhythm soothes and relaxes a wee one, and research has shown that the same thing can even help adults sleep and to consolidate memories. The way in which rhythm works on us is a curious thing. For musicians, of course, being able to lock onto, perform along with, and recreate a rhythm is a basic, mandatory skill. But how exactly does this work?
This is the question a team of researchers — themselves musicians — from McGill University in Toronto sought to answer in their new study, "Rhythm Complexity Modulates Behavioral and Neural Dynamics During Auditory–Motor Synchronization," published in the October 2020 issue of the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience.
The study was led by Caroline Palmer, who explains, "The authors, as performing musicians, are familiar with musical situations in which one performer is not correctly aligned in time with fellow performers — so we were interested in exploring how musicians' brains respond to rhythms."
There are at least three aspects to working with a rhythm: hearing it, comprehending it, and physically performing. The researchers were curious about what separates a solid player from one whose rhythmic sense was iffy. "It could be that some people are better musicians because they listen differently or it could be that they move their bodies differently."
It turned out neither was the case.
Says Palmer, "We found that the answer was a match between the pulsing or oscillations in the brain rhythms and the pulsing of the musical rhythm — it's not just listening or movement. It's a linking of the brain rhythm to the auditory rhythm."
Listening and tapping
A beat machine that produces notes similar to those used by the researchers
Credit: Steve Harvey/Unsplash
Palmer and her colleagues worked with 29 adult musicians — 21 female and 6 males, aged 18 to 30 years old — each of whom was proficient with an instrument, having studied for a minimum of six years. With electroencephalogram (EEG) electrodes affixed to their scalps, the participants listened to and tapped along with different versions of three basic rhythms as the scientists captured their brain activity.
Each rhythm was preceded by a four-beat count off.
- Rhythm 1:1 — repeatedly played a simple series of evenly spaced clicks.
- Rhythm 1:2 — repeatedly played a two-beat phrase with a higher-pitched sound for the first beat of each phrase and a lower-pitched sound for the second.
- Rhythm 3:2 — repeatedly played the most complex rhythm of the three, a series of triplets. In this case, the lower-pitched sound played the quarter notes while a higher-pitched sound played the triplet notes.
(Tap or click each rhythm's name above to listen to its complete version with no beats or sounds omitted.)
The participants were assigned Listen, Synchronize, and Motor tasks. In the:
- Listen task — participants were played a dozen modified versions of the rhythms and asked to report any missing beats they noticed.
- Synchronize task — individuals played along with a dozen versions of the rhythms, in some cases supplying sounds researchers had removed from the patterns.
- Motor task — participants were asked to reproduce a dozen rhythm variations after hearing each one.
Beat markers
Credit: Chaikom/Shutterstock
The scientists were able to identify neural markers representing each musician's beat perception, revealing the degree of synchronicity between the researchers' rhythms and the brain's own rhythms. Surprisingly, this synchronicity turned out to be unrelated to brain activity associated with either listening or playing.
Said the study's first authors, PhD students Brian Mathias and Anna Zamm, "We were surprised that even highly trained musicians sometimes showed reduced ability to synchronize with complex rhythms, and that this was reflected in their EEGs."
While the musician participants were all reasonably competent at tapping along to the rhythms, the degree to which the markers aligned to the beats was what separated the good players from the best. "Most musicians are good synchronizers," say Mathias and Zamm. "Nonetheless, this signal was sensitive enough to distinguish the 'good' from the 'better' or 'super-synchronizers,' as we sometimes call them."
When Palmer is asked whether a person can develop the ability to become a super-synchronizer, she answers: "The range of musicians we sampled suggests that the answer would be 'yes.' And the fact that only 2-3% of the population are 'beat deaf' is also encouraging. Practice definitely improves your ability and improves the alignment of the brain rhythms with the musical rhythms. But whether everyone is going to be as good as a drummer is not clear."
- Why a well-crafted melody has the power to colonise your mind - Big ... ›
- What Radiohead Teaches Us About Musical Innovation - Big Think ›
- How AI and brain-computer interfaces are creating new music - Big ... ›
The remote-learning response to COVID-19 is remarkable. It also highlights a problem.
We know what effective teaching looks like. Implementing it can change the lives of Americans.
- US higher education has a national graduation rate that is well below the performance of other developed countries and behind projected economic need (pre-COVID) for a well-educated workforce.
- Research shows that students earn higher grades and complete courses in greater numbers when taught by faculty who are trained to implement proven teaching practices.
- Quality teaching is more important now than ever. Investing in faculty is the most cost-effective way to drive stronger student outcomes year after year.
Dancer and Rehearsal Associate Charmene Yap confers with students as she teaches ballet online from her lounge room on April 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images<p>It's hard to overstate the importance of quality teaching and learning under normal circumstances. Students spend more time with their professors than with all other college professionals combined. For the millions of students with family and work responsibilities—demands that will only increase in the coming days—their professors and their courses are their university experience.</p><p>This reality is made all the more vivid when dorms are closed, fields are silent, and libraries empty. With such clarity as to what matters most in a student's collegiate experience, we must ensure that every faculty member has the pedagogical preparation they seek to teach well, in-person or online, so that every student receives the quality education they deserve.</p>
Octopus-like creatures inhabit Jupiter’s moon, claims space scientist
A leading British space scientist thinks there is life under the ice sheets of Europa.
- A British scientist named Professor Monica Grady recently came out in support of extraterrestrial life on Europa.
- Europa, the sixth largest moon in the solar system, may have favorable conditions for life under its miles of ice.
- The moon is one of Jupiter's 79.
Neil deGrasse Tyson wants to go ice fishing on Europa<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="GLGsRX7e" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="f4790eb8f0515e036b24c4195299df28"> <div id="botr_GLGsRX7e_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/GLGsRX7e-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/GLGsRX7e-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/GLGsRX7e-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div>
Water Vapor Above Europa’s Surface Deteced for First Time<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c4abc8473e1b89170cc8941beeb1f2d"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WQ-E1lnSOzc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
What is Novichok? A neurotoxicologist explains
Novichok means "newcomer" in Russian.
Study shows why face shields don’t work as well as face masks
Some people choose alternatives to masks for comfort. A study shows the difference in effectiveness.
- A new study provides a visualization of why face shields are ineffective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
- Using a mannequin that could simulate coughing, the authors demonstrated how water droplets slide around shields.
- The authors conclude that shields are not an effective replacement for masks.
A cool, if slightly terrifying, visualization.<p>The straightforwardly named "<a href="https://aip.scitation.org/doi/pdf/10.1063/5.0022968" target="_blank"><em>Visualizing droplet dispersal for face shields and masks with exhalation valves</em></a><em>" </em>was published in the journal "<a href="https://aip.scitation.org/journal/phf" target="_blank">Physics of Fluids</a>" and led by Dr. Siddhartha Verma of Florida Atlantic University. In it, the researchers explain that while face shields are very good at blocking the forward motion of larger droplets of water, the large open space in their design allows for smaller droplets to pass them and disperse throughout the room, reducing their potential benefits.</p><p>The authors attached a face shield to a slightly modified mannequin that could simulate coughing to demonstrate this. Small droplets of water and glycerin, comparable in size to the lower end of estimates of what is needed for a virus to travel, were blown through the mannequin's mouth and highlighted with laser sheets as they traveled throughout the room. </p> As illustrated below, small droplets that stop moving forward do not immediately drop to the floor, but instead, they float toward the gap at the bottom of the shield. Following air currents, the droplets eventually made their way around the face shield and began to spread. Given enough time, they'll spread up to a few feet away.
Why you should wear a proper facemask, revisited.<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="232361a0d3ad7a620c9ad6d8eec8fa50"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UFX9oS2kpUA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The shortcomings of face shields and other mask alternatives are not shared by the thing they are meant to replace, the basic, well-made face mask.</p><p>As explained above, face masks work to keep others around you from getting your germs by keeping the water droplets you exhale, which may contain viruses, from <a href="https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2020/06/417906/still-confused-about-masks-heres-science-behind-how-face-masks-prevent" target="_blank">spreading</a>. They have also been shown to reduce the number of droplets from other people's breath that reach your face, potentially preventing you from getting <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/06/21/880832213/yes-wearing-masks-helps-heres-why" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sick</a>. Given that face masks lack a large hole in them, as shields or masks with valves do, they allow far fewer droplets to escape than the competition. </p><p>The study considered the differences between a cheaply made face mask and a well-made one, with the cheap one proving much less effective. Even the best masks have some degree of leakage, so maintaining social distancing of at least two meters (about six feet) is still necessary. </p><p>No protective mask is perfect, and no set of rules offers complete safety. However, some objects and procedures work better than others at keeping people safe. As this study shows, face shields, masks with exhaustion valves, and cheaply made masks don't work as well as a well-made face mask.</p>
Dark energy located in intergalactic voids, predicts new study
Astronomers propose a new location for the mysterious force that accelerates the universe.