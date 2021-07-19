Follow Us
Everything could have been so different
Your life is far more arbitrary than you might think.
- Jorge Borges' story, The Library of Babel, asks us to imagine all the books that could be written using a random shuffling of 25 characters.
- Daniel Dennett argues that, in some ways, the genetic makeup of all life is similar but with only four characters.
- The history of the universe is only one possible way our story could have gone. Much of our reality is simply arbitrary.
Imagine all the lives you didn't live. A life where you never met your partner. Where you never had a brother or sister. Where you got a tattoo. Where that horrible event never happened. Or where one did. The story of your life could be written in a nearly infinite number of ways. When we reflect on the one, narrow, unlikely path that we are on now, it can feel mind-boggling.
This is one of the ideas from Jorge Borges' short story, "The Library of Babel," and it has fascinating connections to our world today — and all possible ones.
The stories never told
Borges asks us to imagine an impossibly vast library divided into a series of hexagonal rooms. Every room contains four walls of shelves that hold every possible variation of books there could be. Using 25 characters (including periods, commas, and full stops), the books are seemingly a random mishmash of gibberish. Most of the books in the library are wholly incomprehensible — a letter explosion — but somewhere in the library, there is any book that might ever have been.
Credit: Robert Gourley via Unsplash
There's Lord of the Rings with Sauron winning. There's Harry Potter with Hermione as a Death Eater. There's the Bible with Jesus being released. But also, there's the story of every life, including yours. One book in this library will be, word for word, the story of your existence. It will recount your first steps, all of your life events, every word you have uttered, your most private thoughts, and even how you will die.
The genetic shuffle
Borges' work resists simple interpretation, but one way to view this is through the lens of genetics.
In his book Darwin's Dangerous Idea, Daniel Dennett remade the idea as "The Library of Mendel." In this version, you have all the possible genomes of any organism that might exist. Rather than the 25 characters in Borges' original, in genetics you have only four — A, C, G, and T. We humans have roughly three billion of these "letters" in our genome. If you were to randomly shuffle the letters, it's mind-boggling to think of the enormous variety of humans there might be — the incredible diversity of minds and talents, as well as of pathologies and disabilities.
Of course, in the same way a random mélange of letters will create a lot of nonsense, a random shuffling of genes most often will create unviable forms of life. Certain genomes will create something that won't respire, reproduce, metabolize, or function at all. This allows us to appreciate life all the more and to recognize just how unfathomably lucky we are to be here. As evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins said, "However many ways there may be of being alive, it is certain that there are vastly more ways of being dead."
Dennett's Library of Mendel also shows us just how arbitrary and improbable the diversity of our world's lifeforms actually is. For instance, the story of mankind, of intelligent bipedal primates dominating the world, is simply one story that could have been told. (It could have been lizards.) It's a story of four letters. It's the set of improbable random mutations that won.
What could have been
Borges' Library of Babel is like our universe. Given enough time, every possible story could be told — the insane and the weird, as well as the oh-so-nearly identical. A world where your skin is slimy and green, but also a world where you have one less hair strand. With every huge planetary event, as well as with every microscopic particle collision, the universe continues on one storyline. Viewing things this way gives incredible gravity to our choices.
Every decision we make and every path we choose will echo throughout the universe. When I choose to pick up a coffee with my left hand rather than my right, I have added to and defined the universe's story. We exist as the latest chapter in the book, and we are helping to write how it will go on. Though I might play an infinitesimal role, I have had the honor of adding my bit to the greatest book of all.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
Was Shangdong Province Once Home to Near-Giants?
Archaeologists unearth 5,000-year-old “giants” in Shandong Province.
5,000 years ago, people were much shorter than they are today. It's estimated that the average European height then was about 5'5". So the giant skeletons found in southeast China are somewhat shocking: These folks seem to have been nearly 6' tall, with one reaching 6'3". Even today, the average height in the region is just 5'9".
The archeologists led by Fang Hui, head of Shandong University's school of history and culture, have excavated and examined 205 graves and 20 sacrificial pits — also 104 houses — in Jiaojia village in Zhangqiu District, Jinan City, Shangdong Province.
(SHANDONG UNIVERSITY)
Yang suggests the stature of the area's inhabitants may have been a result of the stable food supply people of the Longshan Culture enjoyed. As Fang told China's state-run news agency Xinhua, the area was “already agricultural at that time, people had diverse and rich food resources and thus their physique changed." Still, today's residents of Shandong clearly have far greater access to healthy foods, so this doesn't explain the puzzle of why the giants' better-fed and -cared-for descendants are so much shorter.
Fang notes that exactly where the Liaojia skeletons have been found may offer another clue. The tallest individuals were found in the most spacious resting places, suggesting they were persons off high rank. Does that mean that, as such, they were fed the very best available foods and provided a life of comfort, or could it as likely be the other way around: That their natural height conferred a high social status upon them?
(SHANDONG UNIVERSITY)
In any event, throughout Jiaojia, homes look to have been uncharacteristically comfortable for the period, with modern amenities such as separate bedrooms and kitchens. The artifacts found in the homes are intriguing as well. Pig bones and teeth suggest that the people raised livestock. Longshan culture is also known as Black Pottery Culture, and there's lots of colorful pottery to be found at Jiaojiia, as well as objects carved from jade.
(SHANDONG UNIVERSITY)
In the funerary sites, some skeletons and belongings appear to have been deliberately damaged at burial. Fang's team wonders if the weren't defaced as an expression of local power struggles.
(SHANDONG UNIVERSITY)
For now, much remains unknown about the people of Jiaojia and why they were so tall if further study confirms that they were. Only about 2,000 square kilometers of the vast site have been excavated so far, and what has been dug up hasn't been peer-reviewed yet. So this is still early days in our understanding of what life was like in Shandgong Province five millennia ago. Who were these giants? And where did they go?
More than half the world is still unmapped — but not for long
By the end of this decade, Seabed 2030 wants to produce accurate maps for the remaining 80 percent of the ocean floor.
- About 56 percent of the Earth's surface has not yet been mapped.
- The uncharted area corresponds to 80 percent of the ocean floor.
- But that area is shrinking fast. By 2030, the entire ocean will be mapped.
Research vessel collecting hydrographic data via multibeam sonar, fanning out sound waves beneath its hull to the ocean floor. Credit: NOAA / Public domain
Dear billionaires, are you afraid of water? While Jeff, Elon, and Richard are throwing mountains of cash at a private-sector replay of the space race, more than half of the planet they take off from remains unmapped. To be precise: 80 percent of the ocean floor. Considering oceans cover 70 percent of Earth, that works out to 56 percent of its total surface.
The Japanese, champion ocean mappers
This map puts what is missing into perspective. The light areas are already mapped. For the dark patches, we often only have the slightest understanding of the local depth and shape of the ocean floor.
The distribution of light and dark tells us something about the progress of submarine mapping. Light-blue lines crossing the dark-blue expanse are busy, well-charted shipping lanes. Larger light-blue patches correspond to the waters of countries where mapping their bit of ocean is a priority.
- As the map (and the graph) shows, Japan leads the world: only 2.3 percent of its Exclusive Economic Zone remains unmapped.
- Next, at some distance, are the UK (9.4 percent of its EEZ unmapped), Norway (18.1 percent), and New Zealand (26 percent).
- The U.S. is not doing too poorly, with just 30.1 percent of its EEZ left to chart. Yet Hawaii, mentioned separately here, has almost half (47.5 percent) of its EEZ left to explore.
- China has no maps of almost nine-tenths (88.6 percent) of its ocean floor. But that's still better than the stragglers on the list: Madagascar (94.5 percent), Bangladesh (96.7 percent), and Thailand (98.5 percent).
Up from 6 percent in 2017
As of the middle of this year, the share of the world's total ocean floor that has been mapped in detail stands at 20.6 percent. That may not sound like a lot, but it's already a great improvement over 2017, when Seabed 2030 was launched. Back then, just 6 percent of the world's oceans had been mapped by modern means.
Unmapped areas of the ocean floor, as per the 2020 dataset. Due to COVID, the coverage only progressed from 19 percent last year to 20.6 percent this year. Credit: Andrew Douglas-Clifford / The Map Kiwi. Reproduced with kind permission.
The project's goal to achieve 100 percent public access coverage by 2030 is ambitious, but they have help. Seabed 2030 is urging the many governments, companies, and institutions who privately have data on non-covered areas to release it.
It is also crowdsourcing by asking just about any vessel that is willing and able to produce depth data to contribute to the effort – even if it's just an ordinary fishing vessel or a tiny yacht.
Why do we need ocean floor maps?
Why do we actually need better maps of the ocean floor? One answer is curiosity. Another is science. Another is navigation. As a relevant example, take the tragic accident of the USS San Francisco in 2005.
Cruising at a depth of no more than 525 feet (160 m) somewhere south of Guam, this U.S. Navy nuclear attack submarine collided head-on with an uncharted seamount. The violent collision injured more than two-thirds of the ship's 137-member crew. One sailor later died from his injuries. The sub itself also sustained heavy damage.
Knowing the terrain underwater is essential for rolling out cables, pipelines, and other underwater infrastructure. It will make it easier to spot and protect marine biodiversity (with seamounts often serving as hotspots). The shape of the ocean floor also influences currents, and thus also weather patterns and climate change. And insights into submarine geography may even be instrumental in predicting the course of future tsunamis.
The return of Boaty McBoatface
Seabed 2030 is a project funded by the Nippon Foundation and GEBCO, the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans. The project's aim is to bring together all available bathymetric data to produce a definitive, all-encompassing, and open-access map of the world's ocean floor by 2030.
The Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica has been mapped thanks to the tweaking of usual sailing routes.Credit: Andrew Douglas-Clifford / The Map Kiwi. Reproduced with kind permission.
It seems the project is already creating its own weather, so to speak. British research vessels plying the waters of the Drake Passage have modified their usual routes in order to map more of the area, with noticeable results.
One of the British ships contributing to the global mapping effort is the RRS Sir David Attenborough, specially equipped with a deep-water multibeam echo-sounding system. The research vessel is perhaps better known for its initial name, chosen by the British public in a poll the result of which was sadly rejected by the authorities: Boaty McBoatface.
Increasingly, so-called USVs (uncrewed surface vessels) — essentially, underwater drones — are deployed to map ever larger parts of the ocean. And yes, the mysteries of the deep have also captured the imagination of at least one billionaire. As explained by the BBC's Jonathan Amos, Texan billionaire Victor Vescovo has led expeditions to the deepest parts of the world's oceans. With his vessel DSSV Pressure Drop, Vescovo recently mapped an area the size of France in a mere ten months.
Thanks to his efforts and those of many others, future versions of this map will turn increasingly light blue. Around the year 2030, there will finally be nothing new left to map on this planet.
Map produced by Andrew Douglas-Clifford, a.k.a. The Map Kiwi. Reproduced with kind permission.
The map shows the world in the Spilhaus projection. For more on that see Strange Maps #939, Finally, a world map that's all about oceans.
Strange Maps #1095
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Follow Strange Maps on Twitter and Facebook.
Kafkaesque: How Franz Kafka’s books reveal a real-life dystopia
Unstable politics and virtue signaling are responsible for creating bureaucratic nightmares.
- In Franz Kafka's works, we meet a world clogged with an absurd and soul-destroying bureaucracy that no one understands nor bothers to challenge.
- When a country experiences political instability through a high turnover of its elected representatives, there is a marked increase in ineffective legislation.
- Democratic reform and a change in culture is needed to give our politicians space to pass thoughtful laws.
You have been queueing for three hours and are already pretty annoyed when the clerk calls you forward. He first asks for your P445b form — all 12 pages of it. After an insultingly brief look, he dots the form with random whacks of his stamp. Next you present the R45c form, another 12 pages, half of which are the same as the P445b. Another glance, more stamps.
Now you have to hand over five passport-sized photos with no neck showing and both eyes at least 84 percent open. On and on it goes for half an hour. Form, glance, stamp. Then, just as you are about to be done, the clerk asks for your Form Documentation Wallet.
"The what?!" you ask, trying to keep your voice steady. The man rolls his eyes.
"The FDW? It's a law passed yesterday. If you've no FDW, I can't help you."
You leave and book another appointment in two months' time.
Welcome to the all-too-familiar world of 21st century bureaucracy — a monstrous, lumbering maze of forms, stamps, and writing letters in tiny boxes. A world that is, frankly, Kafkaesque. And now, a forthcoming paper authored by a team led by Gabriele Gratton to be published in the American Economic Review, argues that political instability propagates this kind of inefficient bureaucracy, thereby clogging and choking economic output.
Max Weber's ideal bureaucracy
Laws and reforms ought to make life easier or better. The philosophical ideal of this was presented by political theorist Max Weber. The Weberian model is one in which bureaucracy "guarantees order and maximizes efficiency" and with "few useless reforms."
A new and exciting law might make a politician famous, but long after they are gone, society will pay the price.
In short, it's a society that has competent politicians who have done their research and who pass laws that serve a practical purpose. For this to happen, a government needs elected representatives who are in office long enough to do the hard work of drafting legislation and must not worry (too often) about losing their job. In other words, a country must have political stability.
The opposite of this is when a political system is so unstable that it "shortens the horizon of less competent politicians," who therefore insist on passing ill-considered and knee-jerk legislation for which they will not have to be accountable anyway. An unstable political body with a high turnover is associated with an increase in ineffective reforms that lead to a Kafkaesque bureaucracy. A legislature filled with one-term legislators simply is not invested in what its laws will do.
Kafka's swamp
Credit: Susan Q Yin via Unsplash
In Kafka's works, especially The Trial, the reader experiences a claustrophobic and absurd dystopia, weighed down by a pointless and relentless bureaucracy. This is not just the kind of petty nuisance of a passport renewal; instead, it is an illogical and arbitrary system that is soul-crushing. It is waiting months for an application to be approved, only to be rejected by some faceless bureaucrat without any guidance as to why. It is being judged suitable or not without any idea of the criteria you ought to satisfy. It is filling out forms or getting licenses that not only don't make sense to you but don't make sense to anyone. It is the drip, drip, drip of nonsense legislation that makes up a swamp, and wading through it saps and destroys you.
According to the aforementioned study, political instability provides fertile ground for this kind of Kafkaesque system. For instance, the fall of the USSR caused huge political instability across much of Europe. In Italy, there was "an increase in the production of new laws, a deterioration in their quality, and a progressive fall in the efficiency of its bureaucracy." In comparison, Germany, which kept true to the Weberian ideal, remained stable and therefore efficient.
Laws are now a form of virtue signaling
Even politically stable countries can't escape the Kafka curse. Gratton and her colleagues make the point that many of the world's democracies are witnessing a trend toward laws being used as a form of virtue signaling. Instead of addressing practical matters, politicians use legislation as a form of political activism and as an appeal to their supporters. Often through media coverage, there is a "reputational pay-off" for passing laws, no matter how ineffective or ill-considered they are. Basically, it's all a performance.
One way that this kind of performative legislation can be minimized is through certain reforms, exemplified by the U.S. House of Representatives' rules on "co-sponsorship." In the 1960s and early 1970s, the House capped the number of legislators allowed to co-sponsor a bill (which is essentially a public sign of support) at 25. If a legislator could not become a sponsor, they would write another similar or even identical bill.
Unsurprisingly, the number of bills in the House skyrocketed to roughly four times the number in the Senate (where legislators are in office for six years and potentially less concerned about performative bills than the House legislators who serve only two years). When the cap was lifted, the number of pointless, Kafkaesque, bills dropped to being equal with that of the Senate.
Politicians need room to do their job
The paper by Gratton et al. reveals to us a new but important issue: the value in giving politicians room to do their job. Inevitably, politicians always will have one eye on the next election, but when this is taken too far, it leads to short-termism, performative action, and woefully ineffective legislation.
This is far from harmless. Kafkaesque bureaucracies clog the economic system. When businesses and individuals have to waste time and money on pointless box-ticking, everyone is affected. A new and exciting law might make a politician famous, but long after they are gone, society will pay the price.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
Are 5G-connected cars the future of driving?
Cars are no longer just a way to get from A to B.