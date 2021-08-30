Follow Us
Inside Mary's Room: is a physical world all there is?
A strange philosophical thought experiment forces us to ask if the world can be completely described in physical terms.
- Physicalism is the idea that the world can be adequately and completely explained using physical descriptions and that even things which appear non-physical can be explained as physical.
- A thought experiment by Frank Jackson called Mary's Room is a challenge to this view, and it maintains that a physical or material description of something can never give a full account of it.
- The question is whether our private feelings — known as "qualia" — can ever be meaningfully placed within a physicalist world or completely understood from a scientific position.
Connie knows a lot about love. She has read all of the greatest sonnets, watched all the best romance movies, and has interviewed married couples of 40 years. But she has never been in love.
Julie is a grief counsellor. She has listened to hundreds of patients, has studied the brains of the bereaved, and has a PhD in psychology. But she has never felt grief.
Vincent loves war. He goes to the firing range every weekend to shoot bad guys, watches Saving Private Ryan on repeat, and has read every military memoire available. But he has never been to war, and when he speaks to real veterans, there is a telling look in their eyes when he speaks.
The philosophical question for us is whether Connie, Julia, and Vincent are missing something. Does feeling an emotion or having an experience teach us something that we cannot learn from a book or a movie? This is the basis for Frank Jackson's (philosophically) famous thought experiment: What Mary Didn't Know.
In want of a color
In Jackson's version, we are asked to imagine a neuroscientist named Mary who lives in an entirely black and white world. But, she is not alone and has books and a computer. She spends her days learning everything there is to learn about the color "red." She learns the science of light waves and where red falls on the electromagnetic spectrum. She knows how the eye processes the light and transfers the information to the brain. And she knows all there is to know about the part of the brain that interprets the color as red.
Furthermore, she knows all the poetic associations that come with red, like war, love, and danger. She reads about red objects, like strawberries, a Mediterranean sunset, or blood. In short, Mary knows all the physical facts about red. But Mary has never seen red.
Now, imagine that one day Mary is released from her black and white world and comes to see a red rose. The question for philosophers is: does Mary learn anything new when she does? Does seeing red add to her understanding of red?
Without reading on, what do you think?
But I red all about it
If we think she does learn something new, then we have to conclude that the world cannot be completely described using only material facts or descriptions. There is more to life than just the physical world. There is, in short, our feeling of something or what philosophers call "qualia." There is more to the concepts of red, grief, and love than can be read about in a book (even if this qualia is epiphenomenal). This would challenge the position of "physicalism," which states that everything about the universe can be reduced to physical descriptors. In Mary's case, red cannot be reduced to a Wikipedia definition.
This was what Jackson had set out to prove. Ironically, Jackson came to reject his own argument. He did not believe that Mary learned anything new about the world but that she learned something new about herself. When she experiences the color red, she is not experiencing a new property "out in the world." But it is still a property, albeit a subjective one. The qualia of red might not be describing the world, but it is describing something, that is, you, the experiencer. This begs the question, though, whether physicalism still can be salvaged. Do subjective properties fit into a physical world?
Jackson believes so. He actually now argues that if we could (but we cannot at the moment) reproduce the neurobiology and behaviors that are associated with the color red, then we would also reproduce the exact same qualia. We would each experience the same color.
The uniqueness of you
Nonetheless, the Mary's Room thought experiment is a powerful one. It seems the world cannot be reduced entirely to physical descriptions. The biggest encyclopedia in the universe, compiled by intergalactic super-intelligent AIs, will always miss one thing: what it means to have an experience.
We can all relate to the idea that something special and unique happens when we experience first-hand something rather than just learn about it. In fact, what is interesting is that when we return to a movie or a book years later, having seen or done much more in life, we often can understand it and enjoy it on an entirely new level.
Connie, Julie, and Vincent can appreciate the world only so far. But when Connie finds love, Shakespeare will take on new depths; when Julie knows grief, she will listen to her patients in an entirely different way; and if Vincent ever goes to war, he will understand that it never possibly could be captured in a 90-minute movie.
What Mary's Room teaches us is that there is a huge, gaping divide between how the world is explained or described and how it is felt. The question for both scientists and philosophers is whether this divide is bridgeable or not.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
Unknown bacteria found living on the International Space Station
The discovery could help astronauts find better ways to grow food in space.
- The bacteria were collected as part of a surveillance program that tasks astronauts with regularly collecting samples from eight sites aboard the International Space Station.
- The bacteria discovered on the space station belong to a family of bacteria that helps plants grow and blocks pathogens.
- Finding sustainable ways to grow food is critical to any long-term space mission.
Three previously unknown strains of bacteria were found growing in the International Space Station, according to a recent genetic analysis. The discovery could help scientists develop better ways to grow food on Mars.
The analysis, published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, describes how astronauts collected four strains of bacteria within the space station in 2011, 2015 and 2016. It was part of an ongoing surveillance program that tasks astronauts with monitoring eight sites of the space station for bacterial growth.
Astronauts have already sent hundreds of samples back to Earth for analysis, and thousands more are scheduled to be sent back on return missions.
The newly discovered strains belong to a family of bacteria called Methylobacteriaceae, which is commonly found in soil and freshwater. These bacteria help plants grow, fix nitrogen and stop pathogens.
International Space Station
Credit: NASA
So, how did these novel microbes get in the space station? They likely came from the plant-growing experiments that astronauts have been conducting for years aboard the ISS, such as the Advanced Plant Habitat, an automated growth chamber that grows plants in space so scientists can study them back on Earth.
The new strains could be beneficial to space farming. After all, it's already clear that the bacteria can survive the conditions of the space station, and the researchers wrote that the strains might possess "biotechnologically useful genetic determinants" that could help astronauts grow food on long-term missions, or on other planets.
"To grow plants in extreme places where resources are minimal, isolation of novel microbes that help to promote plant growth under stressful conditions is essential," study authors Kasthuri Venkateswaran and Nitin K. Singh said in a press release.
"Needless to say, the ISS is a cleanly-maintained extreme environment. Crew safety is the number 1 priority and hence understanding human/plant pathogens are important, but beneficial microbes like this novel Methylobacterium ajmalii are also needed."
To accelerate their understanding of how bacteria behaves in space, Singh and Venkateswaran proposed developing customized equipment that astronauts could use to analyze bacteria on the space station.
"Instead of bringing samples back to Earth for analyses, we need an integrated microbial monitoring system that collect, process, and analyze samples in space using molecular technologies," they said. "This miniaturized 'omics in space' technology — a biosensor development — will help NASA and other space-faring nations achieve safe and sustainable space exploration for long periods of time."
Genome-based phylogenetic tree showing the phylogenetic relationship of Methylobacterium ajmalii sp. nov. with members of the family Methylobacteriaceae.
Credit: Bijlani et al.
NASA is hoping to send humans to Mars by the 2030s, while private companies like SpaceX are aiming to reach the Red Planet this decade. For any Mars mission, developing sustainable ways to grow food is critical. That's mainly because it's impractical for astronauts to pack the food they'll need for the journey, which will take 14 months roundtrip, not including time spent on the planet.
Astronauts also need to stay healthy. The main problem with prepackaged food, besides its weight, is that the nutrients break over time. That's why NASA has been experimenting with growing various types of nutritious plants through projects like Veggie and the more recent Advanced Plant Habitat. These projects help scientists learn about the complexities of growing plants in microgravity, and how plants might grow on Mars.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins checks out radish plants growing for the Plant Habitat-02 experiment.
Credit: NASA
But growing plants in space isn't all about nutrition. NASA notes that plants are psychologically beneficial to people, both on Earth and in space. These psychological benefits might become especially important to astronauts on long-term missions millions of miles away from Earth.
Here's how astronaut Peggy Whitson, who worked aboard the International Space Station, described seeing plants in space for the first time:
"It was surprising to me how great 6 soybean plants looked," she told Space Daily. "I guess seeing something green for the first time in a month and a half had a real effect. From a psychological perspective, I think it's interesting that the reaction was as dramatic as it was. [...] I guess if we go to Mars, we need a garden!"
Why doesn't the U.S. win wars anymore?
Paradoxically, we lose wars because the world is peaceful and the U.S. is powerful.
- The type of wars that Americans win — major wars between the great powers — no longer occur.
- The type of wars that Americans lose — civil wars in foreign countries — are the ones that remain.
- American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention.
The following is an excerpt from The Right Way to Lose a War: America in an Age of Unwinnable Conflicts. It is reprinted with permission of the author.
We live in an age of power, peace, and loss. Since 1945, the United States has emerged as the unsurpassed superpower, relations between countries have been unusually stable, and the American experience of conflict has been a tale of frustration and defeat.
This raises the first paradox: We lose because the world is peaceful. The decline of interstate war and the relative harmony among the great powers is cause for celebration. But the interstate wars that disappeared are the kind of wars that we win. And the civil wars that remain are the kind of wars that we lose. As the tide of conflict recedes, we're left with the toughest and most unyielding internal struggles.
It's also hard to win great victories in an era of peace. During the golden age, the United States faced trials of national survival, like the Civil War and World War II. The potential benefits were so momentous that Washington could overthrow the enemy at almost any cost in American blood and treasure and still claim the win. But in wars since 1945, the threats are diminished. Since the prize on offer is less valuable, the acceptable price we will pay in lives and money is also dramatically reduced. To achieve victory, the campaign must be quick and decisive — with little margin for error. Without grave peril, it's tough to enter the pantheon of martial valor.
There's a second paradox: We lose because we're strong. U.S. power encouraged Americans to follow the sound of battle into distant lands. But the United States became more interventionist just as the conflict environment shifted in ways that blunted America's military edge. As a result, Washington was no longer able to translate power into victory. If America was weaker, its military record might actually be more favorable. With fewer capabilities, the idea of invading Iraq would have stayed in the realm of dreams.
Indeed, the two paradoxes are connected. American power helped usher in the age of interstate peace, as Washington constructed a fairly democratic and stable "free world" in the Western Hemisphere, Western Europe, and East Asia, fashioned institutions like the United Nations, and oversaw a globalized trading system. But this left intractable civil wars as the prevailing kind of conflict. And American power also tempted Washington to search for monsters to destroy in far-flung locations. In other words, power and peace are the parents of loss.
No one wants to go back to the days of weakness, war, and winning. A favorable record in major conflict is poor compensation for global catastrophe. But as we enjoy the fruits of power and peace, we should steel ourselves for more battlefield setbacks. The dark age of American warfare looks set to endure. In the future, conflict will likely remain dominated by civil wars. American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention. The U.S. military will resist preparing for counterinsurgency. Guerrillas, by contrast, will learn and adapt — and bloody the United States.
Want to live longer? You may need to move
Longevity gets a new motto: location, location, location.
- A new study finds that life expectancy for seniors can change if they move.
- If you want to live longer, head for the coast or a major city.
- However, location is not destiny.
Currently, life expectancy in the U.S. is about 78.5 years. However, that number is a general value, and it can shift dramatically based on variables such as sex, race, how old you are now, and even where you live. These shifts can be dramatic. There is a three decade discrepancy in life expectancy between Chicago neighborhoods.
The literature on the topic often wavers between the importance of personal actions and the benefits of a particular location. Now, a study published in American Economic Review examines how the life expectancy of a typical 65-year-old changes with locale and finds that some locations are much better for growing old.
A new map of the United States
This map shows the effect on life expectancy for a 65-year-old moving to each commuter zone in the United States. The darker shades represent a positive effect on life expectancy, while the lighter colors represent negative health effects.
The places that are good for a person's longevity tend to be on the coasts or in and around larger cities. As a general rule, longer life expectancy is associated with locations that have better quality and quantity of healthcare, more moderate climates, lower crime rates, less pollution, and higher socioeconomic status. Also, people who naturally have a tendency toward longer life (for example, because of genetics) can reap greater benefits by living in a healthier location.
However, location is not everything. People who move to an area may experience a nice "treatment effect" of longer life, while those born in the area do not reap the same benefits. For example, people who relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina experience a bump in life expectancy, but natives have a lower than average life expectancy. The reverse is true in Santa Fe — that is, the area has higher than average life expectancy, but people who move there do not seem to reap any benefit.
Cheat death by moving to Seattle
In the words of the authors, "Moving from a tenth to a ninetieth percentile location would increase life expectancy at age 65 by 1.1 years." Given that this study found that the life expectancy for a 65-year-old in the U.S. is 83.3 years, an additional 1.1 years is a modest increase.
The study has some limitations. The effect of moving on people of different ages was not considered in this study, nor was the impact of the length of time a person stayed in a new location. The authors also note that which elements of the environment are most important in extending life expectancy are not clear.
Still, if you are looking to age gracefully, consider a move. We hear Seattle is nice.
Francisco Goya: how a Spanish painter fooled kings and queens
Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes is often labeled a quintessential Spanish artist, but his allegiance may well have lied with the French Enlightenment instead.