Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Can you manipulate your brain to stop your food cravings?
New research conducted on the brains of mice suggest it may be possible to "switch off" particular food cravings.
- A food craving can be described as an intense desire for a specific food. This desire can seem uncontrollable at times.
- Emerging research suggests it may be possible to "switch off" the pleasure feelings we experience from eating certain foods, which could curb cravings.
- This could be groundbreaking in terms of new eating disorder treatments.
Where do food cravings come from?
"We've all experienced hunger (where eating anything will suffice), but what makes food cravings different from hunger is how specific they are," writes Science Daily. "When people crave a specific food, they have vivid images of that food. Results of one study showed that the strength of participants' cravings was linked to how vividly they imagined the food."
Can you manage (or completely avoid) certain food cravings? Emerging research suggests it may be possible to switch off the pleasure feelings we experience from eating certain foods, which could curb cravings.
Why do we crave certain foods?
Can you "erase" food cravings? New research suggests it's possible..
Photo by Lightspring on Shutterstock
A food craving can be described as an intense desire for a specific food, and this desire can seem uncontrollable at times. The person experiencing the craving may be left feeling unsatisfied until they experience that particular food or taste.
Food cravings are caused by the regions in the brain that are responsible for memory, pleasure, and reward. Hormone imbalances can also cause food cravings to spike. Additionally, your emotions may be involved in producing food cravings, especially if you find yourself eating for comfort reasons. Emotional eating can quickly turn into a very bad habit and generally happens when someone is eating to stifle or soothe negative feelings.
Food provides satisfaction, so replacing a negative emotion (such as loneliness) with a positive emotion (such as joy from eating a piece of chocolate cake) seems like a good idea. When you experience satisfaction, your brain is flooded with dopamine, which then adds to the motivation you have to keep doing that thing (eating) that is making you feel good.
Once this happens a few times, it can become truly difficult to distinguish true physical hunger from emotional hunger.
Physical hunger slowly develops over time and you will desire a variety of different foods. You will feel the sensation of being full (when you've eaten enough) and take that as a cue to stop eating.
Emotional hunger, on the other hand, comes on very suddenly and is usually pinpointed to a certain food that makes you feel good while eating is. You may binge on food and not realize the sensation of being full, which tends to lead to feelings of shame and guilt.
Food cravings can become a major roadblock in maintaining a healthy weight and diet. But what if there was a way to "switch off" the cravings?
Scientists switch off pleasure from food in the brains of mice
Research has revealed it's possible to "switch off" food cravings area of the brain in mice.
Image by CLIPAREA l Custom media
New research (in mice) has revealed that the brain's underlying desire for sweet (and it's alternative distaste for bitter) can be "erased" by manipulating the neurons in the amygdala.
This 2017 study suggests that the brain's complex taste system (which produces an array of thoughts, memories, and emotions when tasting food) is actually made up of discrete units that can be individually isolated, modified, or even removed.
For this experiment, scientists focused on the sweet and bitter tastes and the amygdala, the region of the brain known to be key in making value judgments about sensory information. Previous research has shown that the amygdala connects directly to the taste cortex.
The researchers performed several tests in which the "sweet" or "bitter" connections to the amygdala were artificially switched on, like flicking a series of light switches.
When the sweet connections were turned on, the mice responded to water just as if it were sugar. By manipulating these connections, the researchers were able to change the perceived quality of the taste.
In contrast, when these connections were switched off but the taste cortex remained untouched, the mice could still recognize and distinguish sweet from bitter, but now lacked the basic emotional reaction to each taste.
Dr. Li Wang, Ph.D, a postdoctoral research scientist and the paper's first author, explained to Science Daily: "It would be like taking a bite of your favorite chocolate cake but not deriving any enjoyment from doing so. After a few bites, you may stop eating, whereas otherwise you would have scarfed it down."
This research is quite extraordinary, as typically the identity of food and the pleasure we derive from eating that food are intertwined. This study proves that they are separate components that could be isolated from each other and then manipulated separately.
This could be groundbreaking research in terms of advancing the treatments of certain eating disorders.
Optimize Your Brain: The Science of Smarter Eating | Dr. Drew Ramsey
- Scientists Believe They Can Rewire Your Brain to Like Healthy Foods ›
- Emotional eating: Why do I eat when I'm bored? - Big Think ›
- Ack! I need chocolate! The science of PMS food cravings ›
Radical innovation: Unlocking the future of human invention
Ready to see the future? Nanotronics CEO Matthew Putman talks innovation and the solutions that are right under our noses.
Innovation in manufacturing has crawled since the 1950s. That's about to speed up.
How the Kessler Syndrome can end all space exploration and destroy modern life
An increasingly likely catastrophe can cause major disruptions in space flight and our daily lives.
Exploring space is one of humanity’s most hopeful activities. By going out into the great unknown of the Universe, we hope to extend our reach, find new resources and life forms, while solving many of our earthly problems. But going to space is not something to take for granted—it can actually become impossible. There is a scenario, called the Kessler Syndrome, that can cause the end of all space exploration and dramatically impact our daily lives.
Take your career to the next level by raising your EQ
Emotional intelligence is a skill sought by many employers. Here's how to raise yours.
- Daniel Goleman's 1995 book Emotional Intelligence catapulted the term into widespread use in the business world.
- One study found that EQ (emotional intelligence) is the top predictor of performance and accounts for 58% of success across all job types.
- EQ has been found to increase annual pay by around $29,000 and be present in 90% of top performers.
How QAnon is monetizing child trafficking victims
What good is a conspiracy theory you can't profit from?
- With over 2,000 items on Amazon and 6,600 items on Etsy, QAnon-related swag is now a big industry.
- Many top QAnon devotees are using this conspiracy theory to promote supplements, t-shirts, and pendants.
- This baseless theory is doing more harm than good to the child victims it purports to help.
The Cult of QAnon - Travis View | The Open Mind<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cec5501eadd206be6b90eff0a6767871"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c5S9CSXo-Oc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Perhaps the most Alex Jonesy of the QAnon cult is <strong>Jordan Sather</strong>, who monetizes his <a href="https://twitter.com/Jordan_Sather_" target="_blank">Twitter account</a> with links to his supplement company, which, par for the course with this industry, makes hefty claims without the necessity of pesky clinical trials. <em>Increase your brain function! Improve exercise performance! Detoxify! Enjoy with a hint of stevia!</em></p><p>If Sather's colloidal silver reminds you too much of huckster-in-chief, David Wolfe, there's an array of shungite (98 percent carbon) pendants that "provide powerful protection against EMFs" (electromagnetic fields). If you're already energetically protected, check out Sather's t-shirt shop, which features a selection of Q-themed swag. If you'd rather throw money at him for pro-Trump propaganda, there's a Patreon link and a tip jar as well. </p><p><strong>Kim Cohen</strong> doesn't record meandering videos about UFOs. Instead, she uses her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/hofitkimcohen/" target="_blank">Instagram platform</a> to showcase the fashion brands that sponsor her as she "jetsets" around the world. Scroll through her stories, however, and you'll find her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17847236774082158/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">Q Shop</a>, where she hawks mugs, iPhone covers, and hoodies—an ironic optic, given her <a href="https://www.glossy.co/beauty/i-love-you-my-beautiful-qanon-when-lifestyle-influencers-also-peddle-conspiracy-theories" target="_blank">views</a> on Black Lives Matter: "It's almost been two weeks, I believe. Yeah. And people are still f***ing doing s**t in the streets. Are you kidding me?" </p><p>Transformational life coach <strong>Bernhard Guenther</strong> writes exceptionally long <a href="https://www.facebook.com/bernhard.guenther/posts/10221759306999497" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">social media posts</a> and <a href="https://veilofreality.com/2020/05/26/prophetic-dreams-visions-and-the-waves-of-change/" target="_blank">essays</a> littered with GOP talking points on QAnon. These posts feed back to his website, where he offers private coaching sessions, webinars, and courses on occult forces. This makes sense, <a href="https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-apocalypse-in-america-the-smell-of-fascism-in-the-pro-trump-qanon-conspiracy-1.6809655" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">given</a> QAnon "followers speculate that Q is a time-traveling shape shifter, an ethereal non-corporeal being who obtains human form only to trick witless NSA officials into divulging sensitive secrets."</p><p>Two young Californians recently <a href="https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/save-the-children-qanon-child-trafficking?fbclid=IwAR0LmYrlR0eveHlt4aZ6smXyekQp1qYAsXYT5AQzuNsTa1XAcSey4tlqGL4" target="_blank">launched</a> <strong>Child Abuse Resistance Education</strong> in the heart of anti-mask fervor, Orange County. While not specifically QAnon-related, they're asking for donations on PayPal despite listing no actual projects on their website. The Q crossover happens in <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDXUnPOhsLJ/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">posts like this</a>, where they accuse the Clintons, Chrissy Teigen, and Ellen DeGeneres of being pedophiles. </p>
Bucharest, Romania, August 10, 2020: People display Qanon messages on cardboards during a political rally.
Photo: M. Moira / Shutterstock<p>Q-adjacent "<a href="https://conspirituality.net/redpilled/" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">wellness influencers</a>" like <strong>David Wolfe</strong> has been <a href="https://t.me/sayeregengmi/231" target="_blank">peddling</a> trafficking conspiracies using QAnon rhetoric as well. He's called Donald Trump <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBcepKdDkIA&feature=youtu.be&t=305&fbclid=IwAR2p_sXTCApfD0B6ppf8ickMY-iZxf-xOowWkktfXBp9-Rti4bfdIwNNV1U" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">our only hope</a> for breaking up the global pedophile ring—a direct QAnon talking points—while alternately promoting his line of supplements and "superfoods."</p><p>The <strong>Save Our Children Initiative</strong> was founded by a "traveling beauty slayer" and an apparel marketer. Their <a href="https://www.saveourchildreninitiative.com/" target="_blank">website</a> falsely claims that 800,000 children go missing in the United States every year. As foster youth expert Regan Williams <a href="https://bigthink.com/politics-current-affairs/qanon-child-abuse" target="_self" rel="dofollow">told me last week</a>, the number is closer to 25,000-29,000, and 94 percent are recovered within four to six weeks. </p><p>Their site <em>also</em> claims 8,000 children go missing each year, on the same exact page. This group is selling t-shirts and hats, as well as accepting donations, although how those donations are used is unknown. The site claims your money will go "to a charitable organization recipient and towards outreach programs for this cause." </p><p>As I <a href="https://bigthink.com/politics-current-affairs/anti-vaxx-social-media" target="_self">wrote about previously</a>, ad revenue from targeting anti-vaxxers (and ads directly purchased by anti-vaxx organizations) generate upwards of $1 billion for social media platforms. Similar motives are <a href="https://sfist.com/2020/08/05/despite-bans-qanon-exploding-in-popularity-facebook-google-and-twitter/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">driving ad revenue</a> for QAnon-related merchandise, while QAnon video producers are monetizing YouTube by running ads by Nike and Apple during their shows. </p><p>One uncomfortable truth about QAnon is obvious: companies and influencers are using a conspiracy theory that purports to save children for ad money, coaching sessions, and merchandise sales. What good is a conspiracy theory that you can't monetize?</p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
The social anxiety playbook: Defeat your demons
Some anxiety is natural, but it doesn't have to control your life.
- Anxiety is normal, but there are situations where your body's fight or flight response can make social interactions overwhelming. Learning to quiet the fear of negative judgment can help you build confidence to better navigate those environments.
- One of the first steps, according to Tribute co-founder and CEO Andrew Horn, is to find your authentic voice. By doing things because you actually want to and not for the sake of others, you close the door to social anxiety.
- In this video, Horn and other experts including Social Psychologist Amy Cuddy, and Columbia University's Clinic for Anxiety and Related Disorders Director, Anne Marie Albano, discuss the evolutionary basis for anxiety and share tips for overcoming it through self-affirmation and other proven techniques.
Sperm don't slither, they swim in a corkscrew motion
New research reveals that because of an optical illusion, we've been viewing sperm incorrectly for nearly 350 years.