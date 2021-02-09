Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Brain hemispheres swap memories to help you see the big picture
Scientists observe how the halves of the brain keep us informed about everything everywhere.
Imagine you're about to cross a busy street. You look right and see a car coming towards you two short blocks away. You look the other way, and no cars are coming. Should you cross? No. Why not? Because your brain retains the memory of that approaching car even when you look the other way.
The ability to remember things we're not currently looking at allows us to construct and maintain a cohesive picture in our working memory of the physical context in which we find ourselves.
"You need to know where things are in the real world, regardless of where you happen to be looking or how you are oriented at a given moment," says Scott Brincat, senior author of a new study from researchers at The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "But the representation that your brain gets from the outside world changes every time you move your eyes around."
The study, published in Neuron, describes what a fancy bit of brainwork this is.
Two sides of the big picture
Credit: Jake Schumacher/Unsplash
In our working memories, the left and right hemispheres work independently when it comes to memory storage — what we see on our left is immediately stored in the right hemisphere and vice versa.
The Picower researchers have found, however, that things get substantially more interesting when we shift our gaze in the opposite direction, or if an object we're looking at moves from one side to the other.
Using our street-crossing example, when you look to the right and spot the approaching vehicle, a memory of the car is stored in our brain's left hemisphere. When you look left, a copy of that memory is quickly sent to the right hemisphere, but the copy is somehow marked in such a way that the brain understands it's not actually located on your left but is just a memory of something that's currently out of view on your right. The net result is that your working memory remains aware of traffic on both sides even when it's just looking in one direction.
"If you didn't have that," says Earl Miller, senior author of the study and in whose lab the research was conducted, "we would just be simple creatures who could only react to whatever is coming right at us in the environment, that's all. But because we can hold things in mind, we can have volitional control over what we do. We don't have to react to something now, we can save it for later."
Games animals play
Credit: Eric Isselée/Adobe Stock
For the study's experiments, monkeys were taught to identify onscreen objects that didn't match something they had viewed moments earlier, such as an image of a banana. To do this, they had to hold a memory of the original object in memory to make the comparison.
As this happened, researchers monitored the electrical activity of hundreds of neurons in the prefrontal cortices of both hemispheres. The researchers observed memory transfers as they happened thanks to characteristic patterns in the synchronization of brainwave frequencies that occurred each time a memory was stored, an action that takes mere milliseconds. A software decoder identified the telltale patterns.
The trials began with the monkeys staring at one side of the screen as an object appeared in the screen's center. As the monkeys perceived the object as belonging primarily to one side or the other, the researchers saw the original memory being stored in the corresponding hemisphere and a copy being made in the other.
Monkeys were also instructed at times to look from one side to the other, reassigning the central object to a new primary side as the researchers observed the memories being re-written. The speed with which monkeys could spot non-matching objects slowed down during these shifts, giving some hint of the complicated memory gymnastics going on. "It feels trivial to us, but it apparently isn't," says Miller.
An ensemble surprise and mystery
The memory is transferred from a group, or ensemble, of neurons in one hemisphere to another ensemble on the other side. One of the surprises in the study is that even though the original memory and its copy describe the same object in the same location, they use completely different neuron ensembles on each side to represent it.
Miller notes that it used to be believed that individual neurons stored memories but that over time it became clear that groups, or ensembles, of neurons were the actual memory receptacles. Now however, if the same memory is stored in two different types of ensembles due to a difference in their role within a particular hemisphere, maybe things are even more complex than that. "Perhaps even ensembles aren't the functional units of the brain," he surmises. "So what is the functional unit of the brain? It's the computational space that brain network activity creates."
- Adult language-learning changes how the brain's hemispheres ... ›
- Right-Brain/Left-Brain is a Myth, Creativity Exists in Both Hemispheres ›
Fast superhighway through the Solar System discovered
Scientists find routes using arches of chaos that can lead to much faster space travel.
- Researchers discovered a route through the Solar System that can allow for much faster spacecraft travel.
- The path takes advantage of "arches of chaos" within space manifolds.
- The scientists think this "celestial superhighway" can help humans get to the far reaches of the galaxy.
A closer image of the manifolds showing colliding and escaping objects.
Credit: Science Advances
The way we teach science misses something key: Human context
Why do we deprive students of the historical and cultural context of science?
- The teaching of science must and can be humanized at all levels, from nonscience courses to technical advanced courses.
- By teaching science only as a technical endeavor, we deprive students and future scientists of a more inclusive worldview where science is seen as part of our human need to make sense of the world.
- The challenges we face in the modern world call for an engagement of the sciences and the humanities that starts in the classroom and becomes an essential aspect of the public sphere.
Carl Sagan, one the most loved science teachers and communicators, speaks at Cornell University circa 1987.
Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel by CC 4.0<p>Over the past two centuries, and largely influenced by the profound and immediate impact of technological applications of scientific thinking in industry and society, the teaching of science was mostly reduced to the instruction of technicians, a specialized guild focused on very specific tasks. We became incredibly efficient at handling abstruse mathematics and computer programming, of modeling specific systems and handling laboratory demands within narrow subdisciplines: plasma physics, condensed-matter physics, high-energy physics, astrophysics, and so on. The walls erected between the sciences and the humanities after the Enlightenment have multiplied into walls erected between the countless subdisciplines within each scientific field, from physics and chemistry to biology and computer science. Reductionism took over education and we lost sight of the whole.</p> <p>True, the vast amount of knowledge accumulated over the centuries, and that continues to grow at an unrelenting pace in all scientific fields, unavoidably precludes anyone from having a global understanding of a whole subject, be it astronomy or cognitive psychology. That is not what worries me, as I am, as are all my colleagues, one of the specialists. What does worry me is the enormous distancing between a scientific education and a humanistic approach to knowledge. From teaching Dartmouth's Physics for Poets for most of my career, I have witnessed the excitement of nonscience majors when they understand not the formulas of physics but the ideas of physics, the historical context from which they emerged, their philosophical and religious implications, the humanity of science itself, as an expression of our human need to make sense of who we are and of the world in which we live. (For those curious, I created a similar online course free and open to the public, <a href="https://www.edx.org/course/question-reality-science-philosophy-and-the-search" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Question Reality! Science, Philosophy, and the Search for Meaning</a> ) </p> <p>As students learn about changing worldviews, about the importance of observational rigor and methodological discipline, of the devotion and passion that feeds the search for knowledge and the fundamental relevance of science education in our times, they reconnect with a science they had deemed unwieldy and grow as thinkers and citizens. The challenges we face in the modern world call for an engagement of the sciences and the humanities that starts in the classroom and becomes an essential conversation in the public sphere.</p>
Marcus Aurelius helped me survive grief and rebuild my life
It's a common misconception that to be a Stoic is to be in possession of a stiff upper lip.
'When I was a child, when I was an adolescent, books saved me from despair: that convinced me that culture was the highest of values.'
From The Woman Destroyed (1967) by Simone de Beauvoir
Selfish sperm genes 'poison' the competition for the win
Imagine poisoning your rival and yourself and giving only yourself the antidote.