How to conquer your fear of public speaking
Whether you're speaking at a wedding or your own TED Talk, here's how you can make the experience a little less harrowing.
- Public speaking is a common fear that many people share.
- Presenting your ideas in a public forum is one of the most powerful means for disseminating information.
- There are common techniques that you can learn to become a memorable public speaker.
An estimated 75% of all people suffer from some degree of glossophobia, also known as speech anxiety. The idea of standing in front of a crowd of people brings up anxiety in varying degrees. For some, pre-show butterflies disappear once their mouths open. For others, the fear is so crippling that they never feel ready to step up to the microphone.
The symptoms of glossophobia include increased heart rate, uncontrollable shaking, and an uptick in sweating. While there are means for overcoming your fear, such as preparation and asking questions of the crowd to make it more of a dialogue, there are means for nailing every moment of your presentation, from inception to closing remarks.
