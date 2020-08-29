Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
This super-smart ball is changing how kids practice soccer and basketball
DribbleUp is the perfect solution to recess at home.
- DribbleUp's smart balls let you train alone at home.
- You can choose between smart soccer and basketball.
- There are live daily classes so it's easy to attend practice.
The at-home fitness market is exploding right now, and for good reason. While Peloton is experiencing rapid growth in its user base, athletic workouts that are not confined to a bicycle or treadmill are left in the dust. Some people crave group sports while sheltering at home, but their options are limited. This is especially true for kids who are missing out on practices, physical education, and recess.
Enter DribbleUp (DU), which creates top-quality Smart Soccer Balls snd Smart Basketballs that use proprietary computer vision tracking technology to help kids (or adults) learn proper form and technique while getting an incredible workout.
Credit: DribbleUp
The Smart Soccer Ball and Smart Basketball connect to your smartphone or tablet, and every Smart Ball ships with a stand for your device. The hand-stitched, professional-quality soccer ball and the official- or junior-sized basketball can be used at home or outside, requiring roughly six feet of space.
You'll also have the option of signing up for live classes taught by expert instructors, which serve as the perfect recess or P.E. activity. While DU is designed for young athletes, the training programs and Smart Balls can be used by anyone at any age or skill level. Your first month of classes is free with the purchase of any Smart Ball; after that, a subscription to DU Live Classes is an affordable $9.99/month.
Reviewers are already singing the praises of this incredibly timely product. The Guardian says about DU, “It is a neat idea: originally crowdfunded, it includes a real [soccer ball], well-built stand and a free app that communicates with the ball and features workouts and video instructions." USA Today writes that DU's Smart Basketball, “measures things like crossover speed, dribble hesitation, endurance level and more."
If you're ready to give it a try, DU offers free shipping and free returns. So with that, we say, play ball.
The homogeneity of the news media can now be quantified
New research reveals the extent to which groupthink bias is increasingly being built into the content we consume.
- When ownership of news sources is concentrated into the hands of just a handful of corporations, the kind of reporting that audiences get to see is limited and all the more likely to be slanted by corporate interests.
- Newsroom employment has declined dramatically over the past decade, and this has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The findings of a new University of Illinois study suggest that Washington journalists operate in insular microbubbles that are vulnerable to consensus seeking. If the reporters on the Hill are feeding America copycat news information, we are all at risk of succumbing to groupthink.
Deregulation and the rise of new media<p>Up until the 1980s, the federal government worked to <a href="https://billmoyers.com/story/media-consolidation-should-anyone-care/" target="_blank">prevent media consolidation</a> in partnership with the FCC. But under Reagan, many of the existing regulations were shelved, giving corporations greater leeway in acquiring local news outlets.</p><p>The deregulatory trend persisted, arguably culminating with Clinton's 1996 <a href="http://www.commoncause.org/research-reports/National_050905_Fallout_From_The_Telecommunications_Act_2.pdf" target="_blank">Telecommunications Act</a>. A watershed moment for news media homogeneity, the law essentially permitted corporations to amass large numbers of local newspapers and news stations, granting hegemons access to almost every household in America.</p>Traditional news outlets have been suffering for years with the rise of cable networks and the advent of web publishing. With free content constantly available online, many outlets have given up the ghost and shut down print and broadcast. Newsroom employment has <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/04/20/u-s-newsroom-employment-has-dropped-by-a-quarter-since-2008/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">declined dramatically</a> over the past decade, and this has only been <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/apr/09/coronavirus-us-newspapers-impact" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">exacerbated by the COVID-19</a> pandemic.
Record distrust in the media industry<p>There's never been a time in American history when the sources of information were so doubted. Even <a href="https://www.cjr.org/special_report/the-fall-rise-and-fall-of-media-trust.php" target="_blank">after Watergate</a>, trust in the media stood at 74%. At last count, <a href="http://www.gallup.com/poll/1597/confidence-institutions.aspx" target="_blank">Gallup found</a> that just 20% of American have confidence in print and broadcast journalism, two more percentage points than TV news received in the same poll.</p><p>There is a growing concern that news media is biased, that reporters don't just report but curate and editorialize, and that the money behind the news has an impact on what is reported and how. This suspicion is fodder for conspiracy theorists who vilify the mainstream media and offer alternative facts to what is available. Playing on people's fears, alternative outlets online are picking up steam and spreading misinformation (and deliberate disinformation). </p><p>For example, although many leading news outlets – including <em>The Washington Post, The Independent, The New York Times</em> and even Fox News – independently debunked the "Pizzagate" conspiracy as soon as it began to spread in 2016, media coverage of the story has steadily risen throughout the past year.</p>
Fewer journalists means fewer voices<p>One factor in Americans' diminishing trust in the news is that there are fewer journalists, especially local journalists, that viewers can turn to as distinct voices. Lack of local coverage and the rise of homogeneous, sensationalist journalism are perpetuating distrust and driving many Americans to look for news elsewhere – and leaving them susceptible to manipulation. </p> <p>As mentioned earlier, print media has been <a href="https://www.poynter.org/business-work/2020/here-are-the-newsroom-layoffs-furloughs-and-closures-caused-by-the-coronavirus/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">hit hard</a>, and broadcast journalism is also feeling the pain. With lots of newsroom layoffs and closures, having fewer journalists means exposure to fewer perspectives. This has created a situation where there is less original reporting, with more repurposing of others' stories and less fact checking, thereby contributing to the spread of misinformation. </p><p>Lack of local news has far reaching effects on democracy. One study from <a href="https://www.kcl.ac.uk/policy-institute/assets/cmcp/local-news.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">King's College London</a> found that communities without local community news outlets have less public engagement and greater distrust of public institutions. </p><p>"We can all have our own social media account, but when local papers are depleted or in some cases simply don't exist, people lose a communal voice," Martin Moore, the author of the study, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/media/2019/sep/29/local-newspapers-closing-down-communities-withering" target="_blank">remarked</a>. "They feel angry, not listened to and more likely to believe malicious rumour."</p>
Mainstream media and fake news<p> Ironically, while the erosion of mainstream media is contributing to the rise of misinformation and alternative news, when outlets attempt to expose fake news, it often backfires, <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23808985.2020.1759443" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">propelling its dissemination</a>. Plenty of news consumers first encounter conspiracies and disinformation on the news, but rather than building trust, <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/media/394352-poll-72-percent-say-traditional-outlets-report-news-they-know-to-be-fake-false" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">72% of Americans</a> believe that traditional outlets are the ones with the agenda. </p><p> And who can blame them? The parroting of identical headlines across consolidated newsrooms doesn't help instill confidence. Take for example this compilation of "local news" talking heads repeating the same script: </p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_fHfgU8oMSo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></iframe> </p><p> All of these reporters are part of the <a href="http://sbgi.net/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sinclair Broadcast Group</a>. It's hard to deny the dangers of corporate consolidation of news media when confronted with damning clips like this, and Sinclair is out for even more control. An attempted acquisition in 2017 would have put Sinclair stations in 72% of households with a television, but the deal was <a href="https://www.niemanlab.org/2019/08/when-it-comes-to-the-consolidation-of-local-news-companies-american-worry-a-lot-more-about-political-bias-than-about-newsroom-cutbacks/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">struck down</a> by Tribune. </p><p> This is a huge amount of influence for one company, or person, to have. In an election year, this is even more pertinent. </p>
Social media algorithms and information bubbles<p>Just as more Americans distrust mainstream news, the majority get their facts on social media. This wouldn't be a problem per se, but the way online news is delivered to consumers <a href="https://bigthink.com/politics-current-affairs/social-media-2020-us-election" target="_self">perpetuates echo chambers</a> and information bubbles. </p><p>Social media deliberately surfaces content to individuals that confirm their views and echo previously viewed or shared content. The algorithms amplify biases and screen out dissenting opinions. Before you know it, other voices are blocked from your feed, leaving you in an echo chamber. This doesn't just apply to news, but also to targeted ads and campaigns designed for microcommunities with shared attributes. </p> <p>It has never been easier to convince so many people to believe stories that aren't necessarily true – lack of trust, consolidation of news outlets, the contraction of journalism, and the pervasiveness of web news is creating isolated information bubbles that many of us now find ourselves stuck in. People naturally want to read news that confirms their beliefs. </p><p>When infotainment is commoditized and served up for quick and easy consumption, critical thinking takes a back seat.</p>
Finding the facts on your own<p>With quantified evidence of journalistic groupthink and information bubbles among those who consume political information, is there hope for open dialogue and a variety of perspectives? </p><p>Ultimately, yes. However, this won't likely be coming from the news media. Choosing not to be misled and seeking out a variety of opinions and perspectives is something that each individual will likely have to do on their own, even if it means questioning one's fundamental beliefs. This entails verifying the information you read, actively engaging with people outside of your comfortable echo chamber, and even changing your mind when confronted with hard evidence. </p><p>Finding the facts on your own can be tough, but if we can't rely on the news to give us the news, there's no other choice. </p>
What is environmental racism?
It can mean citizens drinking contaminated groundwater or being schooled in decaying buildings with asbestos problems.
No, opposites do not attract
The problem is that what's true of magnets is not at all true of romance.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.