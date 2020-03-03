Follow Us
Emma is like a fitness tracker for your finances, and it's over 80% off now
Get your finances in shape with this powerful money manager.
- Emma is a personal finance and budgeting app to help you better control your money.
- Emma organizes and analyzes all your financial accounts to save you cash.
- A $299.99 lifetime subscription is on sale now for just $39.
Quick...how many monthly subscriptions do you have? Subscriptions for streaming services and cable; website, newspaper, magazine or app access; subscription boxes; or services like a food prep supplier or the gym? It’s probably even more than that number you just blurted out.
Welcome to the subscription economy, where companies are increasingly moving to charging you monthly or annual fees to continue providing you with goods and services that you may not always need.
That’s just one of the ways money can slip out of your pocket without you even realizing it. Emma is a money management and budgeting app that can help you stem that outgoing cashflow and streamline your expenses so money doesn’t get wasted. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Emma is almost 80 percent off, just $39.
Launched last year and already featured in outlets like TechCrunch, Forbes and the Financial Times, the Emma app is described as a fitness tracker for your money. Emma syncs financial statements from all your bank accounts, credit cards and investments, tracks your payments and analyzes your personal finances to help you make smarter decisions about where your money goes.
With Emma, you can set up budgets for all your regular expenditures like monthly bills, groceries, transportation and more. Once it has an overview of your finances, Emma will point out potential problems like overdrafts or an upcoming payment. It’ll also help you spot waste like subscriptions that you can cancel, all to help you keep a tighter rein on your money.
Emma uses end-to-end 256-bit TLS bank grade encryption protections, so your sensitive financial information won't fall into the wrong hands.
Right now, a lifetime of Emma Personal Finance and Budgeting app service, a $299.99 value, is on sale for only $39.
