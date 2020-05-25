Foresight is 2020. Let’s talk about the future of learning.

Craig Vezina is the executive director of Z-17, the global education non-profit focused on education innovations that positively impact the way we learn. For nearly two decades, Craig served as an educator, counselor and administrator in leading international schools. Outside of brick and mortar education, Craig is an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker and consultant around the Future of Learning and the Future of Work. He is a regular speaker at education and technology events and author of the forthcoming book, Learning 2.0.2.0.