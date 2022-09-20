Related
Why science suddenly has a lot to say about UFOs and UAP
UAP are no laughing matter anymore.
You are not what you eat. It’s time to dispel this diet cliché
“We are what our bodies do with what we eat.”
What’s the role of optimism in creating the future?￼
Our inaugural special issue is focused on progress — the search for, the study of, and the project towards a better world.
An end to doomerism
Or why I’m coming out as an impatient optimist.
The futurist equation: 2122
The futurist behind Minority Report explains 3 steps for predicting what comes next.
▸
9 min
—
with
Up Next
And conversely, what do you see as the most important places we need to make progress (even if it’s going to be more difficult)?
About the project The goal of driving more progress across the world—scientifically, politically, economically, socially, etc—is one shared by many. And yet, debates about the best way to maximize progress […]