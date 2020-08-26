Follow Us
Why is anxiety spiking in young people but not older adults?
A new study shows that anxiety has been rapidly increasing among young adults in the U.S. from 2008 to 2018.
- The study examined self-reported data on anxiety provided by American adults ages 18 and older from 2008 to 2018.
- Anxiety among adults 18 to 25 nearly doubled in that time period, but remained stable for adults 50 and older.
- It's still unclear what's causing increased anxiety in young people, but social media, economic uncertainty and unhealthy lifestyle may play a part.
Anxiety is the most common mental health disorder in the U.S., affecting an estimated 18.1 percent of the population. But the condition doesn't affect all groups equally. Over the past decade, studies have consistently shown that teenagers and young adults are the most likely to suffer from anxiety, and they often report conditions like depression along with it.
Now, a new study brings this disparity into sharper focus, showing that anxiety in adults ages 18 to 25 increased rapidly from 2008 to 2018, but remained stable for adults 50 and older.
The study, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, examined data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which measured anxiety by asking respondents, "How often did you feel nervous during the past 30 days?" The researchers categorized respondents into groups based on factors like age, sex, race, educational attainment, and marital status.
The sharpest uptick occurred among young adults, whose self-reported anxiety nearly doubled from 7.97 percent in 2008 to 14.66 percent in 2018.
Increases in anxiety from 2008 to 2018 based on age group.
Goodwin et al.
"Anxiety is most common and has increased most rapidly among young adults," the researchers wrote. "Anxious temperament and subclinical anxiety earlier in life is associated with increased risk of subsequent onset of anxiety disorders, depression, substance use disorders and physical health problems. Young adulthood is the key period of vulnerability for the onset of these conditions."
What's also striking is that anxiety increased in almost all groups, though not quite equally. Besides young adults, the most rapid increases were among:
- Unmarried adults (from 7.25 percent in 2008 to 11.48 percent in 2018)
- Adults with "some" college education (5.16 percent to 7.47 percent)
- White adults (4.98 percent to 7.06 percent)
- Adults with annual income below $20,000 (8.69 percent to 11.9 percent)
Why are young people so anxious?
The new study didn't focus on the root causes of anxiety, but the researchers noted that the "explosion of social media" may play a part. After all, there seem to be strong links between social media use and mental health problems.
A study published by the National Institutes of Health notes:
"Numerous studies found that greater daily time spent on social media, increased frequency of SMU, and multiple platform use were associated with both depression and anxiety. Research suggests that increased social media consumption may lead to negative online experiences, fewer in-person social interactions, and decreased ability to sustain attention."
But social media is just one part of the conversation about rising anxiety in young people. Researchers and social critics have proposed other potential contributors, including parents who over-coddle their children, the increasing atomization of society, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, Americans' pursuit of extrinsic versus intrinsic goals, and economic uncertainty, to name a few.
In short: Explaining the 21st-century anxiety boom is complicated, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anxiety and COVID-19
It's still unclear how the pandemic is affecting mental health in the U.S., but a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides some clues.
In June, 5,400 American adults completed an online survey about mental health, suicidal ideation, and drug use. The survey found that 41 percent of all respondents reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition, like anxiety or depression. But there were big differences between groups.
Like the results of the new study, the CDC survey found that 63 percent of adults ages 18 to 24 reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, just 8 percent of adults 65 and older reported symptoms.
"Identification of populations at increased risk for psychological distress and unhealthy coping can inform policies to address health inequity, including increasing access to resources for clinical diagnoses and treatment options," the CDC researchers wrote.
Anxiety related internet searches hit new high during pandemic
More people are looking up panic and anxiety attacks in quarantine.
- A new study finds that searches for terms related to "anxiety attack" spiked after COVID reached America.
- The increase was largest around the time the U.S. surpassed China in number of cases.
- The study can't prove that anxiety rates have gone up, but other surveys suggest they have.
Honestly, if you’re not a bit anxious you might not be paying attention.<p>The <a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2769543" target="_blank">study</a>, "Internet Searches for Acute Anxiety During the Early Stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic," was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.</p><p>The researchers reviewed the frequency of Google searches that mentioned terms like "anxiety attack" or "panic attack," which also includes inquiries such as "Am I having a panic attack," from between January 2004 to May 4, 2020. Special attention was paid to the data coming after March 13, 2020, when a national emergency was declared.</p><p>Using the data from prior to March 13, they were able to model how searches for these terms may have continued without a pandemic. This model was then compared to the actual number of searches on the days after the emergency was declared. </p><p>The overall number of acute anxiety-related searches was 11 percent higher than expected, reaching an all-time high for searches on that topic. This averages to 375,000 more per day.</p><p>The greatest increase was between March 16 and April 14, when the daily values were an average of 17 percent higher than expected. This stretch included March 28, the worst day for a spike in searches at 52 percent higher than expected, and a slew of bad news related to the pandemic including the imposition (and extension) of social distancing guidelines, the United States passing China in total <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/26/822248693/u-s-surpasses-china-in-cases-of-coronavirus" target="_blank">cases</a>, the recommendation of the use of face masks, and the U.S. passing Italy in total <a href="https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-04-11/us-passes-italy-with-most-coronavirus-deaths-small-study-shows-promise-of-remdesivir" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">deaths</a>. </p><p>After April 14, the number of searches returned to expected levels and remained there. The exact reasons are not known. </p><p>Dr. Eric Leas, an assistant professor at UCSD and study co-author, explained the usefulness of these findings: "The pandemic and our public health response, while warranted based on early evidence, could have many unintended and collateral health impacts. Our results provide among the first insights into understanding those impacts."</p>
What can be done about this?<p>While the broader reasons why people are stressed out, like the pandemic, are issues that take extensive, coordinated efforts to bring under control, the study's authors do have a few suggestions on how to help mitigate the spikes in anxiety related to them.</p><p>They advise that continuing attention be paid to attempts to gather information about mental health issues, particularly anxiety-related ones, as the pandemic continues.</p><p>Secondly, they suggest that more resources should be put into addressing acute anxiety in the short run. They single out Illinois' "<a href="https://namiillinois.org/call4calm-emotional-support-line/" target="_blank">Call4Calm</a>" hotline, which provides access to anxiety counseling, as an excellent program which could easily be replicated nationally. They also point out how Google provides helpline information for some mental illness related searches but not others, and suggest they add <a href="https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/understanding-panic/" target="_blank">such information</a> to inquiries about anxiety.</p><p>They also posit that reviews of increased search activity could be used to guide mental health policy going forward, with increased traffic guiding policy decisions concerning where resources can be allocated. </p>
COVID-19 made an existing problem worse<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="598f270634c0b5ba855437a2dad5cbad"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JaXHHcbESuc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The prevalence of anxiety in the United States was already on the way up before COVID-19 arrived. Forty million American adults, around a fifth of the population, have some anxiety issues each <a href="https://adaa.org/about-adaa/press-room/facts-statistics#:~:text=Anxiety%20disorders%20are%20the%20most,of%20those%20suffering%20receive%20treatment." target="_blank">year</a>. The percentage of surveyed people who say that they are getting more anxious each year is quite high, hovering around a third in APA surveys from <a href="https://time.com/5269371/americans-anxiety-poll/#:~:text=Almost%2040%25%20of%20Americans,at%20this%20time%20last%20year." target="_blank">2018</a> and <a href="https://www.psychiatry.org/newsroom/news-releases/americans-overall-level-of-anxiety-about-health-safety-and-finances-remain-high" target="_blank">2019</a>.</p><p>COVID-19 is worrying, but it might have just been another straw on an anxious camel's back. </p>
Are mental health disorders ever purely biological?
Two anthropologists question the chemical imbalance theory of mental health disorders.
- Two physical anthropologists argue that you cannot pin most mental health disorders on brain chemistry alone.
- As antidepressants will soon be a $16B industry, the chemical imbalance theory suits business interests better than health interests.
- An etiology of depression should include behavioral observation, cross-population comparisons, cultural transmission, and evolutionary theory.
EarthRise 91: Do antidepressants create more mental illness than they cure? (with Robert Whitaker)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8f49b126e8733bbd95c21de0476fb1f8"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UnB7tXvztT4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Physical anthropology and evolutionary biology are essential fields of study when contemplating all facets of health. Historical perspective is important. The authors point to a previous battle: in 1900, roughly half of all deaths in the U.S. were attributed to infectious diseases. A century later, the number of deaths due to such diseases was negligible. </p><p>That's because the etiologies of a number of infectious diseases were discovered thanks to <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_of_disease" target="_blank">germ theory</a>. There has never been a holistic etiology of anxiety or depression, however. Psychiatrists, in coordination with pharmaceutical companies, exploited that fact by creating and marketing a singular etiology—the chemical imbalance theory—and selling the world on pharmacology.</p><p>Think about the basic framework of this proposition: an animal that has evolved for millions of years, roughly 350,000 in the present form, experiences its greatest century to date in terms of population expansion, while simultaneously billions of our brains are suddenly chemically compromised. This narrative boggles the mind, yet it's exactly what's being sold by psychiatrists and medical doctors around the world. </p><p>As the authors write, the chemical imbalance theory, first widely discussed in the late forties, became part of a public health campaign designed to destigmatize mental health issues in the aughts. In reality, the campaign accomplished the opposite. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"First, a systematic review found that an endorsement of biogenetic causes of mental disorders does not reduce stigma and, in fact, might even increase stigmatizing attitudes among mental health professionals and the mentally ill themselves. Second, there is little evidence that psychopharmaceuticals correct specific chemical imbalances or neurobiological deficits."</p><p>While mental health is a broad term with numerous categories, the authors divide disorders into <a href="https://www.madinamerica.com/2020/08/anthropologists-question-legitimacy-mental-disorders/" target="_blank">four subsets</a>: </p><ul><li>Disorders which are genetic-based developmental dysfunctions</li><li>Disorders associated with senescence/aging</li><li>Disorders caused by a mismatch between modern and ancestral environments</li><li>Disorders which are adaptive responses to adversity, however undesirable</li></ul>
Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock<p>The first two account for many common diseases, such as dementia, autism, and schizophrenia. The second pair represent disorders that modern psychiatry has exploited. By failing to consider environmental, racial, economic, familial, and societal forces, we've been sold a story that we're broken from birth. </p><p>This story serves a purpose: the global antidepressant industry is <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antidepressant-drugs-market-to-reach-15-98-bn-by-2023-globally-at-2-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-873540700.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">expected to reach</a> $16B by 2023. Thanks to concerted marketing and lobbying efforts, an uptick in prescriptions coincides with an increasing number of disorders—and increasing numbers of children on these drugs. When one market is exploited, create another. </p><p>Pharmacological interventions for Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and autism might be valuable to patients of these disorders. The problem isn't with drug development, which is a necessary field of research for combating such confounding diseases. As has long been known—since at least the 19th century, though likely much longer—most anxiety and depression alleviates with time, especially when interventions such as <a href="https://bigthink.com/21st-century-spirituality/your-diet-might-be-causing-anxiety-and-depression" target="_self">proper diet</a>, <a href="https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/exercise-mental-health" target="_self" rel="dofollow">exercise</a>, and <a href="https://bigthink.com/mind-brain/depression-universal-basic-income" target="_self">improved economic conditions</a> are put into place. As Syme and Hagan conclude, </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A final group of disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD, have low heritability, are caused by adversity, and involve symptoms that seem to be adaptive responses to adversity. Because they are relatively common throughout adult life, they account for a substantial fraction of disease burden attributable to mental illness. These might not be disorders at all, however, but instead aversive yet adaptive responses to adversity."</p><p>That is, anxiety and depression are largely social problems, not medical disorders. The authors write that it would be unethical to prescribe pain medication for a broken bone without first setting the bone. Why then do psychiatrists and doctors churn out scripts without identifying the source of suffering that brought the patient into the office in the first place?</p><p>Though we don't yet have reliable etiologies of most mental health disorders, the authors conclude that they could be within reach. Their discovery relies not on brain chemistry alone, but on epigenetics, behavioral observation, cross-population comparisons, cultural transmission, evolutionary theory, and much more. </p><p>Humans are complex animals. Perhaps Occam's razor isn't as sharp as we believe.</p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
