Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Should the Pythagorean theorem be renamed the Thalean theorem?
Thales may have known the famous theorem perhaps as much as half a century before Pythagoras.
- The Greeks believed that geometry and philosophy were inextricably linked.
- The mathematician Thales is credited with several geometrical propositions.
- It is plausible that his investigations into triangles led him to a visual proof of the Pythagorean theorem decades before Pythagoras. Pythagoras or his followers might have proved the theorem subsequently.
Among my colleagues working in ancient science, mathematics, and philosophy, the conventional view is that Pythagoras (c. 570-495 BCE) has been discredited as being the discoverer of the famous theorem bearing his name because the reports connecting him with it are judged too late to be secure testimony. My argument here is that the theorem might very well have been "visualized" by Thales (c. 625-545 BCE) and hence grasped already by the middle of the 6th century, c. 550 BCE, pushing back the Greek discovery by as much as half a century or more.
Proof: the cosmos is constructed of right triangles
To get the background for this story, I direct the readers to my earlier essays in which I tried to show that Plato's Timaeus (mid-4th century BCE) memorializes what I call the "lost narrative" — the connection of philosophy and geometry in Thales and Pythagoras. Plato's Timaeus promulgates the view that the right triangle is the fundamental geometrical figure. The logic is as follows:
All objects have surfaces, and every surface can be dissected into triangles (Figure 1). Inside every triangle are two right triangles (Figure 2).
If we continue to divide from the right angle, we can create two similar right triangles, isosceles and scalene (Figure 3).
This division into smaller and smaller triangles can continue forever (Figure 4). Therefore, the whole cosmos is built out of right triangles!
Nobody can make such a grand claim without a proof, or line of reasoning, to show that the right triangle is the fundamental geometrical figure. It seems to me — and this is entirely overlooked in the secondary literature — that the proof was the Pythagorean theorem.
But let me emphasize a point that is rarely raised on this Greek problem: which proof? Since we know that there are more than 350 proofs of the Pythagorean theorem, which one was used? Does one of those proofs show that the right triangle is the fundamental geometrical figure of all cosmic appearances?
Yes, it seems to me that the lines of one of two proofs preserved by Euclid VI.31 — the proof by similar right triangles, the so-called enlargement of the Pythagorean theorem — follows just this line of reasoning. Could Thales have visualized the hypotenuse theorem along these lines and Pythagoras (or his followers, the Pythagoreans) proved it later? Perhaps the scholarly consensus has it wrong? Pythagoras may well have proved the theorem as it was already visualized by his older contemporary, Thales.
Thales' vision
If Thales visualized it, how exactly?
Among the geometrical propositions credited by name to Thales is the isosceles triangle proposition: if a triangle has two sides of equal length, the angles opposite those sides must be equal. This proposition was pivotal in another geometrical discovery attributed to Thales that every triangle inscribed in a circle on its diameter must be right-angled. Let's take another look at this diagram.
As shown above, the isosceles right triangle is on the left, and the scalene right triangle is on the right. When Thales realizes this, he has a way to make countless right triangles for further investigation. He knows the angles in every triangle sum to two right angles (that is, 180°). In the diagram on the left, since BD and AD are both radii of the circle ABC, they must be equal in length, and so angles α and α must be equal. The angle ADB is right, so each angle α must equal half of a right angle. One can see immediately the argument is the same, ceteris paribus, for β, and so β equals half of a right angle. Hence, α + β also equals one right angle, and every triangle inscribed in a circle on its diameter must be right.
Now, had Thales followed this line of thought, he can see inside every right triangle, as they collapse (or expand) by the perpendicular AD from the right angle A to the hypotenuse BC, they do so in a pattern: the square on the perpendicular AD (that is, the square bounded by AD and DC, which are of equal length) is equal in area to the rectangle made by the two parts of BC into which the perpendicular divides the hypotenuse. (Imagine that the second rectangle — in this case, also a square — has length BD and width DC after this latter line segment is "folded" downward.)
To see that pattern is to discover the "mean proportional" or "continuous proportion" (BD:AD :: AD:DC).
This is immediately obvious in the case of the isosceles right triangle (shown on the left). Since BD, AD, and DC are all radii of the circle, they must be equal in length, and so the square on AD/DC is equal to the square made by the two parts in which the hypotenuse is divided, BD/DC. For the scalene right triangle, the areal equivalences — that is, the square on AD/DC equals the rectangle on BD/DC (after DC is "folded" downward making the width of the rectangle) — would have to be confirmed empirically, with a compass and ruler.
Now, had Thales noticed this pattern of continuous proportions by which the right triangles collapse (or expand), he might have looked more closely yet and wondered if there were other "mean proportionals" to be discovered. Had he done so, he was in a position to observe that there were indeed two more.
In the scalene right triangle shown below (on the right), the whole hypotenuse (BC) of the largest triangle ABC is to its shortest side (AC) as the hypotenuse (AC) of the smallest triangle ADC is to its shortest side (DC). In other words, BC:AC :: AC:DC.
In the case of the isosceles right triangle (shown above on the left), the perpendicular divides triangle ABC into two equal smaller triangles, but the continuous proportion still appears: BC:AC :: AC:DC. Geometrically, this means that the square on AC is equal to the figure made by the two parts into which the hypotenuse is divided, which is a rectangle.
Symmetrically, then, on the other side, BC:AB :: AB:BD, hence the square on AB is equal to the rectangle made by the two parts into which the hypotenuse is divided. One can see this areal equivalence immediately in the case of the isosceles right triangle; the scalene right triangle must be measured empirically to confirm.
The case for Thales' discovery of the hypotenuse theorem
The visualization of two "mean proportionals" or "continuous proportions" is the visualization of one proof of the Pythagorean theorem. Had Thales followed this line of reasoning, he would have visualized the hypotenuse theorem before the time of Pythagoras and the Pythagoreans. And he would have done so as an unanticipated consequence of searching for and identifying the fundamental geometrical figure — the right triangle — and then looking inside to see what more he might discover.
According to Aristotle, Thales and the earliest philosophers posited a basic underlying nature out of which all things appeared; Thales called it water. Because this underlying unity never perishes, all appearances are only alterations or modifications of water. How does this happen? Might Thales' explorations in geometry have been to discover the underlying structure of water, and he concluded it was the right triangle? If so, now we can see from Plato's Timaeus, looking back a century and a half, how the project began of building the cosmos out of right triangles.
- 10 times great philosophers revealed their personalities - Big Think ›
- Thales: Ancient Greeks built the cosmos with right triangles - Big Think ›
- Hidden philosophy of the Pythagorean theorem - Big Think ›
Meanwhile, Antarctica's snow is turning green
Penguin poop and climate change are fuelling the spread of 'snow algae' down the Antarctic Peninsula
- On the Antarctic Peninsula, so-called snow algae are turning the snow green.
- The algae thrive on temperatures just above freezing, which are increasingly common.
- Antarctica's green snow could lay the groundwork for a whole new ecosystem.
First ever map
Snow algae bloom, Anchorage Island, 26 January 2018.
Image: Nature Communications, CC BY 4.0
With COVID-19's stranglehold on the news cycle, it's enough to wax nostalgic about the other varieties of existential dread that used to stalk our screens. But don't worry – there's still plenty to worry about. Global warming, for example, is still very much a going concern. In Antarctica, it's been turning the snow green. And no, that's not a good thing.
It's all happening on and near the Antarctic Peninsula, the bit of the Frozen Continent that juts out furthest north. It's one of the fastest-warming places on Earth. By some accounts, average annual temperatures have increased by almost 3°C (5.4°F) since the start of the Industrial Revolution (c. 1800).
The Peninsula is where, earlier this year, Antarctica's temperature topped 20°C for the first time on record. On 9 February 2020, Brazilian scientists logged 20.75°C (69.35°F) at Seymour Island, near the Peninsula's northern tip. Just three days earlier, the Argentinian research station at Esperanza, on the Peninsula itself, had measured 18.30°C (64.94°F), a new record for Antarctica's mainland.
Those warmer temperatures are not without consequences. Certainly the most spectacular one are the giant icebergs the size of small countries that occasionally calve off from the local ice shelves (see #849). Less dramatically, they've also led to an increase in microscopic algae that are coloring large swathes of snow green, both on the Peninsula itself and on neighboring islands.
These 'snow algae' are sometimes also known as 'watermelon snow', because they can produce shades of pink, red or green. The cause is a species of green algae that sometimes contains a secondary red pigment. Unlike other freshwater algae, it is cryophilic, which means that it thrives in near-freezing conditions.
This week sees the publication in the journal Nature Communications of the first ever large-scale map of the Peninsula's snow algae. Single-cell organisms they may be, but they proliferate to such an extent that the patches of snow and ice they turn a vivid green can be observed from space.
1,679 separate 'blooms'
On the left: overview of the locations of individual blooms (red triangles indicate ground validation sites, cyan ones indicate field validation sites). Top right: satellite image from a validation site on Anchorage Island. Bottom right: exact location of green snow algae sites.
Image: Nature Communications, CC BY 4.0
The team who produced this map actually did use data from the European Space Agency's Sentinel 2 constellation of satellites, adding field data collected on Adelaide Island (2017/18) and Fildes and King George Islands (2018/19).
Prepared over a six-year period by biologists from Cambridge University in collaboration with the British Antarctic Survey, the map identifies 1,679 separate 'blooms' of the snow algae.
The largest bloom they found, on Robert Island in the South Shetland Islands, was 145,000 m2 (almost 36 acres). The total area covered by the green snow was 1.9 km2 (about 0.75 sq. mi). For comparison: Other vegetation on the entire peninsular area covers about 8.5 km2 (3.3 sq. mi).
For the algae to thrive, the conditions need to be just right: water needs to be just above freezing point to give the snow the right degree of slushiness. And that's happening with increasing frequency on the Peninsula during the Antarctic summer, from November to February.
Like other plants, the green algae use photosynthesis to grow. This means they act as a carbon sink. The researchers estimate that the algae they observed remove about 479 tons of atmospheric CO2 per year. That equates to about 875,000 average UK car journeys, or 486 flights between London and New York.
That's not counting the carbon stored by the red snow algae, which were not included in the study. The red algae are estimated to cover an area at least half of the green snow algae, and to be less dense.
About two-thirds of the algal blooms studied occurred on the area's islands, which have been even more affected by regional temperature rises than the Peninsula itself.
The blooms also correlate to the local wildlife - in particular to their poop, which serves as fertiliser for the algae. Researchers found half of all blooms occurred within 100 m (120 yards) of the sea, almost two-thirds were within 5 km (3.1 miles) of a penguin colony. Others were near other birds' nesting sites, and where seals come ashore.
Essential excrement
A colony of Adélie penguins on Paulet Island, just off the Antarctic Peninsula.
Image: Jens Bludau, CC BY-SA 3.0
This suggests that the excrement of the local marine fauna provides essential hotspots of fertiliser like nitrogen and phosphate, in what is otherwise a fairly barren environment. The researchers suggest the algae in their turn could become nutrients for other species, and thus be the building block for a whole new ecosystem on the Peninsula. There is some evidence the algae are already cohabiting with fungal spores and bacteria.
'Green snow' currently occurs from around 62.2° south (at Bellingshausen Station, on the South Shetland Islands) to 68.1° south (at San Martin Station, on Faure Island). As regional warming continues, the snow algae phenomenon is predicted to increase. Some of the islands where it now occurs may lose summer snow cover, thus becoming unsuitable for snow algae; but the algae are likely to spread to areas further south where they are as yet rare or absent.
The spread of snow algae itself will act as an accelerant for regional warming: while white snow reflects around 80% of the sun's rays, green snow reflects only around 45%. This reduction of the albedo effect increases heat absorption, adding to the chance of the snow melting.
If no effort is made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, scientists predict global melting of snow and ice reserves could push up sea levels by up to 1.1 m (3.6 ft) by the end of the century. If global warming continues unabated and Antarctica's vast stores of snow and ice – about 70% of the world's fresh water – were all to melt, sea levels could rise by up to 60 m (almost 200 ft).
That may be many centuries away. Meanwhile, the snow algae map will help monitor the speed at which Antarctica is turning green by serving as a baseline for the impact of climate change on the Earth's southernmost continent.
For the entire article: 'Remote sensing reveals Antarctic green snow algae as important terrestrial carbon sink' in Nature Communications.
Strange Maps #1030
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Six strange things to do with your body after you die
Even the most unorthodox posthumous plans have their own historical, spiritual, and scientific significance.
- Today, burial and cremation remain the most common ways to dispose of human corpses.
- However, some individuals, cultures, and companies have tried to look at death from a different perspective.
- From launching your remains into space to turning your ashes into a diamond, here are some of the alternatives they came up with.
The startup turning human ashes into diamonds | Challengers by Freethink www.youtube.com
Throughout history, people have disposed of cadavers in numerous ways. Graves and burial mounds dating back to prehistoric times can be found across the globe, often containing both skeletal remains and personal belongings. Cremation, the act of burning corpses to ash and dust, was practiced from the bowels of ancient Rome to the outskirts of East Asia. Immurement was reserved for higher classes, with some of the most impressive pieces of architecture ever built originally serving as tombs for important individuals.
Though these three methods may be the most common, they are not the only ones at our disposal. In Mumbai, Zoroastrian communities used to place their corpses atop towers to be withered by the elements and consumed by carrion crows. Scandinavian Vikings died as they lived, sailing into the vast oceans with ceremonial sea burials. During the Second World War, Nazis and Soviets alike waged war on entire populations and ethnicities, burying their victims in mass, unmarked graves.
Some individuals, communities, and companies have looked at death and dying from different angles still. Instead of preparing their loved ones for a hypothetical afterlife, they asked themselves how the dead could be of service to the here and now. From composting human remains to sending relatives into outer space, there are numerous unorthodox yet meaningful ways to bid farewell to a corpse, each with their own historical and spiritual significance.
Auto-icons
A staunch utilitarian, the British philosopher Jeremy Bentham did not entertain the idea of his dead body being burned or buried when it could still be of some use to the living. In his will and testimony, which he wrote just one week before his death in 1832, he asked a friend to donate his organs to science so that they could be dissected and studied — a decision which the medical community greatly appreciated, considering how difficult it was to acquire fresh cadavers back then.
But Bentham did not stop there. After the removal of his innards, he asked that his skeleton and head — embalmed and mummified so as to prevent deterioration — would be dressed in his ordinary clothes and arranged in a position resembling how people had known him in life: seated on a chair, staff in hand, with an attitude clearly suggesting he was "engaged in thought." As of today, Bentham's body is on display in a glass case near the entrance of University College London's Student Center.
In writing, Bentham began referring to the quest of preserving his characteristics even in death as the "auto-icon." On one level, becoming an auto-icon allowed the philosopher to preserve his legacy years after his passing. On another, he may have wanted to inspire his contemporaries to donate their bodies to science as well. In the deeply religious yet slowly advancing times when Bentham lived, his unusual fate was seen as both an insult toward God and a means of using scientific understanding to overcome death.
Quasibiological bodies
Chances are Bentham would have been disappointed knowing his preserved body is only partly authentic. Under the right conditions, human bones can be preserved for hundreds, even thousands of years. Soft tissue, on the other hand, disintegrates within less than half a century. After a botched attempt to mummify Bentham's head, his skin quickly became stretched and discolored. Once it had lost all resemblance to the original person, it was replaced with a wax replica.
Perfect preservation of soft tissue is an art that we, despite our modern-day technology, have not yet mastered. That said, Russian scientists came pretty close in their efforts to conserve the body of Vladimir Lenin. On Red Square in Moscow, tourists can find a tomb containing the 151-year-old body of the famed revolutionary. After he passed away at the age of 53 from a brain hemorrhage, Lenin's remains were enshrined to serve as an inspiration for future generations of Soviets.
"Scientists have spent a century fine-tuning the preservation techniques that maintain the look, feel, and flexibility of Lenin's body," Jeremy Hsu reported in Scientific American. Today, a specialized team of anatomists, biochemists, and surgeons from Moscow's Center for Scientific Research and Teaching Methods in Biochemical Technologies focuses on preserving its form but not its original biological material, creating a "quasibiological" body that combines skin tissue with plastics. This method has also been used to preserve the bodies of other world leaders like Ho Chi Minh.
Alkaline hydrolysis
Though the means by which individual cultures dispose of their bodies has varied widely across history, central to almost all of them was the concept of dignity. Destroying or preserving a body in a dignified manner was not only a means for the living to pay their respect to the dead, but also so the dead could face the afterlife with a high head and squared shoulders. However, as belief in the afterlife waned, emphasis on dignity gradually made way for other things, like a growing concern for the environment.
For years, activists have been campaigning for more environmentally friendly alternatives to burial and cremation. One green alternative they have rallied around is alkaline hydrolysis, a process whereby bodies are dissolved in a strong chemical base. Though this might be reminiscent of serial killers like John Haigh, alkaline hydrolysis remains a perfectly legal albeit somewhat unpopular practice over nineteen U.S. states. By 2007, around 1,000 individuals had chosen to be disposed of in this manner.
Composting
A slightly less controversial but equally green alternative exists in the form of composting. Sometimes referred to as natural organic reduction (NOR), composting was first legalized in Washington in 2019. After human remains are naturally decayed by fungi and bacteria, the nutrient-rich soil can be used for the gardens of loved ones. Given that returning to the earth is an important aspect of burial and cremation, it should come as no surprise that composting is slowly gaining popularity.
Space burials
The very first person to be "buried" in outer space was Eugene Shoemaker, a planetary science pioneer whose remains were taken aboard NASA's Lunar Prospector spacecraft and scattered across the surface of the moon. Shoemaker's burial saw the birth of an industry catering to explorers eager to follow in his footsteps. Two companies, Elysium Space and Celestis, have operated for several years and specialize in taking human remains to destinations across the solar system.
"If you've lost someone you love, you can look into the sky each night and feel the honor and respect you have paid to your loved one," Celestis' website welcomes visitors. "Paid" is a rather appropriate word choice, as space burial is not exactly cheap. While sending ashes along a two-minute orbit costs a regular old Earth burial, funerals on the moon or beyond tend to be a little more expensive. According to Slate, tickets for full-blown space travel can go for as much as $12,500 a person.
Paying an arm and a leg to send a dead body to space may sound a bit absurd, but it actually makes sense if you think about it. For our modern-day society, outer space serves the same purpose as the afterlife did for civilizations passed. It is — in a sense — the new final frontier, the beginning of a terrifying but exciting journey into the unknown, and the more affordable space exploration gets, the more commonplace extraterrestrial funerals shall become in the future.
From ashes to diamonds
As mentioned, cremation remains one of the most common methods for disposing of bodies, and although the machinery involved in this process has continued to evolve, the basic concept has remained more or less the same — that is, until now. After receiving backup from Shark Tank's Mark Cuban, a death-care startup called Eterneva began offering services that can turn people's ashes into diamond rings, replacing the age-old urn and reinventing how humans grieve.
After losing a close friend in 2015, Eterneva co-founder Adella Archer learned to extract the carbon molecules from cremated human remains and compress them into actual diamonds. Her business model is not about creating a fashionable product but to reestablish the bonds between the living and the deceased. Each diamond is handmade and tailored to the recipient, thus ensuring the stones are as special and unique as the individuals whose remains they were created from. (See the video at the top of this article.)
Upon investigating the emotional impact diamonds can have on the mourning experience, a team of researchers from Baylor University found Eterneva could help people work through grief. Clients, when interviewed, frequently express joy at the fact that they can carry their pet or family member everywhere they go. They also believe diamonds, being more aesthetically pleasing than urns, are better at representing the beauty that radiated from their loved ones when they were still alive.
Synecdoche: what a psychological drama can teach us about life and death
Charlie Kaufman's Synecdoche, New York is the kind of film that makes you laugh and cry at the same time.
- Following the film's release in 2008, critics worried Kaufman may have finally gotten too meta for his own good.
- On the contrary, this confusing story about the inevitability of death contains a simple lesson about the meaning of life.
- Death, like birth, is one of the few things all human beings have in common. It should not be feared but contemplated.
When screenwriter Charlie Kaufman was asked to make a horror film, he began by asking himself a straightforward question: what is the scariest thing imaginable? In hindsight, it should come as no surprise that the creator of Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind refused to settle for something predictable like "scary clowns" or "bloodthirsty shark." What terrified Kaufman was not some dreamt-up monster chasing him down a dark alley but the very real fact that he — like everyone else — will one day, inevitably and indefinitely, cease to exist.
The film that Kaufman built around this premise is called Synecdoche, New York. Set in an upstate town whose name is a spoof of Schenectady, it tells the life story of an ambitious but neurotic theater director named Caden. When his estranged wife and daughter move to Germany, Caden processes his grief and growing existential dread by staging a play about himself staging a play. Determined to tell nothing but the truth, he not only hires actors to play himself and his loved ones but also actors to play the actors, and actors to play the actors that are playing the actors. If you know Kaufman, you can guess where this is going.
Those who have seen Synecdoche frequently cite it as one of the best albeit most depressing films ever made.
Synecdoche, which came out in 2008 and also marks Kaufman's directorial debut, quickly became known as his most confusing project to date, more so than last year's I'm Thinking of Ending Things. As the film goes on, its story becomes increasingly surreal, mirroring the devastating toll Caden's production takes on his relationships and mental health. The film's convoluted structure was not received well by critics, who feared that Kaufman had at long last turned too meta for his own good. Yet underneath this convoluted tale about the inevitability of death lies a simple, relatable message about the meaning of life.
Most films try to distract audiences from their real-world problems, and death — though often depicted on-screen — is often overcome by love or friendship. With Synecdoche, Kaufman wanted to tell a story devoid of sugarcoating. "What was once before you, an exciting, mysterious future," the film's screenplay reads, "is now behind you. You realize you are not special. You struggled into existence and are now silently slipping out of it (…) You think only about driving. Not coming from any place, not arriving any place. Just driving."
Memento mori
In medieval times, religious artists and thinkers popularized the phrase memento mori ("remember that you die") under the belief that mindfulness of our own death inspired us to live better, more meaningful lives, yet this is not how things work out in Synecdoche. An incorrigible hypochondriac, Caden spends hours searching his body for traces of the disease destined to end his life. His fear of dying is so great that it borders on mania, causing him to imagine health problems he does not have. His last name, Cotard, is an obvious reference to Cotard syndrome: a rare neuropsychiatric delusion where a person believes they are already dead.
Rather than inspiring sympathy toward his fellow mortals, Caden's anxiety compels him to act vainly and selfishly. In between staging his play, settling his divorce, and swallowing an ever-increasing number of prescription pills, Caden tends to forget that the people around him will meet the same cruel fate he will. When a woman who used to be in love with him tells him that she is happily married, he tears up and confesses that he does not want her to be happy. In Kaufman's eyes, relationships are formed only when two equally lonely people happen to find each other at the right time.
For reasons that should now be clear, those who have seen Synecdoche frequently cite it as one of the best albeit most depressing films ever made. On YouTube and Reddit, fans rave about Kaufman's well-rounded characters, mind-boggling narrative structure, and laser-precision dialogue. But the appeal of this masterpiece runs deeper. Unable to erase its suffocating atmosphere and haunting message from their memory, audiences revisit Synecdoche over and over again — often involuntarily. Like death itself, the movie's looming shadow — once perceived — becomes impossible ignore.
If you are going through a bout of melancholy, you may want to hold off on Synecdoche. It is, after all, not exactly the type of movie that makes you feel good. This was not Kaufman's intention, even if there are scenes when it seems like it. Looking at the film from the perspective of a psychologist, it is clear that many of Kaufman's characters are severely depressed but refuse to work on themselves in a healthy way. While the odds are stacked against Caden from the start, his obsession and self-pity end up serving him no purpose. At the end of the day, Synecdoche is as much a eulogy as it is a cautionary tale.
While literary giants like Leo Tolstoy had plenty to say about how people should behave, Kaufman never claimed he had the answers to life's many mysteries. When asked to spill the secrets of his trade by BAFTA, he started his speech by saying that he had nothing to teach. "Say who you are," was his only advice. "Really say it, in your life and in your work. Tell someone out there — someone who is lost, someone not yet born, someone who won't be born for 500 years. Your writing will be a record of your time. It can't help but be. But if you're honest, you will help that person be less lonely in their world."
This quotation serves as an introduction to just about every Kaufman film, but its echoes are especially prevalent in Synecdoche. Pushed toward the back of our minds, our instinctive and universal fear of death is left to grow and fester. By putting this fear — which often brings out the darkest, most pathetic parts of ourselves — on screen, Kaufman is giving us what his characters so desperately need but never seem to find: a sense of genuine connection between the people that watch his movies and feel the pain he tries to emulate in his writing.
Marriage lotteries and a bachelors' tax: The strange past of fighting declining birthrates
Birthrates are cyclical and have gone up and down throughout history.