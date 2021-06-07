Big ideas.
Hidden philosophy of the Pythagorean theorem
Pythagoras may have believed that the entire cosmos was constructed out of right triangles.
- Ancient Greeks believed that fire, air, water, and earth were the four elements of the universe.
- Plato associated these four elements with 3D geometrical solids.
- Pythagoras may have believed that the right triangle formed the basis of all reality.
In Plato's dialogue, the Timaeus, we are presented with the theory that the cosmos is constructed out of right triangles.
This proposal Timaeus makes after reminding his audience [49Bff] that earlier theories that posited "water" (proposed by Thales), or "air" (proposed by Anaximenes), or "fire" (proposed by Heraclitus) as the original stuff from which the whole cosmos was created ran into an objection: if our world is full of these divergent appearances, how could we identify any one of these candidates as the basic stuff? For if there is fire at the stove, liquid in my cup, breathable invisible air, and temples made of hard stone — and they are all basically only one fundamental stuff — how are we to decide among them which is most basic?
A cosmos of geometry
However, if the basic underlying unity out of which the cosmos is made turns out to be right triangles, then proposing this underlying structure — i.e., the structure of fire, earth, air, and water — might overcome that objection. Here is what Timaeus proposes:
"In the first place, then, it is of course obvious to anyone, that fire, earth, water, and air are bodies; and all bodies have volume. Volume, moreover, must be bounded by surface, and every surface that is rectilinear is composed of triangles. Now all triangles are derived from two [i.e., scalene and isosceles], each having one right angle and the other angles acute… This we assume as the first beginning of fire and the other bodies, following the account that combines likelihood with necessity…" [Plato. Timaeus 53Cff]
A little later in that dialogue, Timaeus proposes further that from the right triangles, scalene and isosceles, the elements are built — we might call them molecules. If we place on a flat surface equilateral triangles, equilateral rectangles (i.e., squares), equilateral pentagons, and so on, and then determine which combinations "fold-up," Plato shows us the discovery of the five regular solids — sometimes called the Platonic solids.
Three, four, and five equilateral triangles will fold up, and so will three squares and three pentagons.
If the combination of figures around a point sum to four right angles or more, they will not fold up. For the time being, I will leave off the dodecahedron (or combination of three pentagons that makes the "whole" into which the elements fit) to focus on the four elements: tetrahedron (fire), octahedron (air), icosahedron (water), and hexahedron (earth).
Everything is a right triangle
Now, to elaborate on the argument [53C], I propose to show using diagrams how the right triangle is the fundamental geometrical figure.
All figures can be dissected into triangles. (This is known to contemporary mathematicians as tessellation, or tiling, with triangles.)
Inside every species of triangle — equilateral, isosceles, scalene — there are two right triangles. We can see this by dropping a perpendicular from the vertex to the opposite side.
Inside every right triangle — if you divide from the right angle — we discover two similar right triangles, ad infinitum. Triangles are similar when they are the same shape but different size.
And thus, we arrive at Timaeus' proposal that the right triangle is the fundamental geometrical figure, in its two species, scalene and isosceles, that contain within themselves an endless dissection into similar right triangles.
Now, no one can propose that the cosmos is made out of right triangles without a proof — a compelling line of reasoning — to show that the right triangle is the fundamental geometrical figure. Timaeus comes from Locri, southern Italy, a region where Pythagoras emigrated and Empedocles and Alcmaon lived. The Pythagoreans are a likely source of inspiration in this passage but not the other two. What proof known at this time showed that it was the right triangle? Could it have been the Pythagorean theorem?
Pythagorean theorem goes beyond squares
We now know that there are more than 400 different proofs of the famous theorem. Does one of them show that the right triangle is the basic geometrical figure? Be sure, it could not be a² + b² = c² because this is algebra, and the Greeks did not have algebra! A more promising source — the proof by similar right triangles — is the proof preserved at VI.31.
Notice that there are no figures at all on the sides of the right triangle. (In the above figure, the right angle is at "A.") What the diagram shows is that inside every right triangle are two similar right triangles, forever divided.
Today, the Pythagorean theorem is taught using squares.
Credit: Michael Hardy / Wapcaplet / Wikimedia Commons
But, the Pythagorean theorem has nothing to do with squares! Squares are only a special case. The theorem holds for all figures similar in shape and proportionately drawn.
So, why the emphasis on squares? Because in the ancient Greek world proportional-scaling was hard to produce exactly and hard to confirm, and the confirmation had to come empirically. But squares eliminate the question of proportional scaling.
Pythagoras and the philosophy of cosmology
We have an ancient report that upon his proof, Pythagoras made a great ritual sacrifice, perhaps one hundred oxen. What precisely was his discovery that merited such an enormous gesture?
Could this review help us to begin to understand the metaphysical meaning of the hypotenuse theorem — namely, that what was being celebrated was not merely the proof that the area of the square on the hypotenuse of a right triangle was equal to the sum of the areas of the squares on the other two sides, but moreover, was the proof that the fundamental figure out of which the whole cosmos was constructed was the right triangle?
Prof. Robert Hahn has broad interests in the history of ancient and modern astronomy and physics, ancient technologies, the contributions of ancient Egypt and monumental architecture to early Greek philosophy and cosmology, and ancient mathematics and geometry of Egypt and Greece. Every year, he gives "Ancient Legacies" traveling seminars to Greece, Turkey, and Egypt. His latest book is Metaphysics of the Pythagorean Theorem.
An ancient device too advanced to be real gives up its secrets at last
Researchers present what they’ve learned now that they can read the tiny text inside the Antikythera mechanism.
Update: UCLA scientists now believe they've worked out exactly what the Antikythera mechanism looked like and what it did.
Though it seemed to be just a corroded lump of some sort when it was found in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece near Antikythera in 1900, in 1902 archaeologist Valerios Stais, looking at the gear embedded in it, guessed that what we now call the “Antikythera mechanism" was some kind of astronomy-based clock. He was in the minority—most agreed that something so sophisticated must have entered the wreck long after its other 2,000-year-old artifacts. Nothing like it was believed to have existed until 1,500 years later.
Image source: Louisa Gouliamaki/Stringer
In 1951, British historian Derek J. de Solla Price began studying the find and by 1974 he had worked out that it was, in fact, a device from 150 to 100 BC Greece. He realized it used meshing bronze gears connected to a crank to move hands on the device's face in accordance with the Metonic cycle, the 235-month pattern that ancient astronomers used to predict eclipses.
By 2009, modern imaging technology had identified all 30 of the Antikythera mechanism's gears, and a virtual model of it was released.
Understanding how the pieces fit together confirmed that the Antikythera mechanism was capable of predicting the positions of the planets with which the Greeks were familiar—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn—as well as the sun and moon, and eclipses. It even has a black and white stone that turns to show the phases of the moon. Andrew Carol, an engineer from Apple, built a (much bigger) working model of the device using Legos to demonstrate its operation.
In June of 2016, an international team of experts revealed new information derived from tiny inscriptions on the device's parts in ancient Greek that had been too tiny to read—some of its characters are just 1/20th of an inch wide—until cutting-edge imaging technology allowed it to be more clearly seen. They've now read about 3,500 characters explaining the device.
The writing verifies the Antikythera mechanism's capabilities, with a couple of new wrinkles added: The text refers to upcoming eclipses by color, which may mean they were viewed as having some kind of oracular meaning. Second, it appears the device was built by more than one person on the island of Rhodes, and that it probably wasn't the only one of its kind. The ancient Greeks were apparently even further ahead in their astronomical understanding and mechanical know-how than we'd imagined.
Is human consciousness creating reality?
Is the physical universe independent from us, or is it created by our minds, as suggested by scientist Robert Lanza?
- A new study claims networks of observers are responsible for creating physical reality.
- The scientists propose that living consciousness generates the structures of time and space.
- The paper could help yield insights into the God Equation, which attempts to unify quantum mechanics and general relativity.
Is there physical reality that is independent of us? Does objective reality exist at all? Or is the structure of everything, including time and space, created by the perceptions of those observing it? Such is the groundbreaking assertion of a new paper published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.
The paper's authors include Robert Lanza, a stem cell and regenerative medicine expert, famous for the theory of biocentrism, which argues that consciousness is the driving force for the existence of the universe. He believes that the physical world that we perceive is not something that's separate from us but rather created by our minds as we observe it. According to his biocentric view, space and time are a byproduct of the "whirl of information" in our head that is weaved together by our mind into a coherent experience.
His new paper, co-authored by Dmitriy Podolskiy and Andrei Barvinsky, theorists in quantum gravity and quantum cosmology, shows how observers influence the structure of our reality.
According to Lanza and his colleagues, observers can dramatically affect "the behavior of observable quantities" both at microscopic and massive spatiotemporal scales. In fact, a "profound shift in our ordinary everyday worldview" is necessary, wrote Lanza in an interview with Big Think. The world is not something that is formed outside of us, simply existing on its own. "Observers ultimately define the structure of physical reality itself," he stated.
How can observers create reality?
How does this work? Lanza contends that a network of observers is necessary and is "inherent to the structure of reality." As he explains, observers — you, me, and anyone else — live in a quantum gravitational universe and come up with "a globally agreed-upon cognitive model" of reality by exchanging information about the properties of spacetime. "For, once you measure something," Lanza writes, "the wave of probability to measure the same value of the already probed physical quantity becomes 'localized' or simply 'collapses.'" That's how reality comes to be consistently real to us all. Once you keep measuring a quantity over and over, knowing the result of the first measurement, you will see the outcome to be the same.
"Similarly, if you learn from somebody about the outcomes of their measurements of a physical quantity, your measurements and those of other observers influence each other ‒ freezing the reality according to that consensus," added Lanza, explaining further that "a consensus of different opinions regarding the structure of reality defines its very form, shaping the underlying quantum foam," explained Lanza.
In quantum terms, an observer influences reality through decoherence, which provides the framework for collapsing waves of probability, "largely localized in the vicinity of the cognitive model which the observer builds in their mind throughout their lifespan," he added.
Lanza says, "The observer is the first cause, the vital force that collapses not only the present, but the cascade of spatiotemporal events we call the past. Stephen Hawking was right when he said: 'The past, like the future, is indefinite and exists only as a spectrum of possibilities.'"
Could the universe be a simulation?
Could an artificially intelligent entity without consciousness be dreaming up our world? Lanza believes biology plays an important role, as he explains in his book The Grand Biocentric Design: How Life Creates Reality, which he co-authored with the physicist Matej Pavsic.
While a bot could conceivably be an observer, Lanza thinks a conscious living entity with the capacity for memory is necessary to establish the arrow of time. "'A brainless' observer does not experience time and/or decoherence with any degree of freedom," writes Lanza. This leads to the cause and effect relationships we can notice around us. Lanza thinks that "we can only say for sure that a conscious observer does indeed collapse a quantum wave function."
The God Equation
As Robert Lanza also wrote to Big Think, another key aspect of their work is that it resolves "the exasperating incompatibility between quantum mechanics and general relativity," which was a sticking point even for Albert Einstein. (See the video below of Michio Kaku explaining the incompatibility and his proposal, string theory, to unite the two theories.)
Physics' greatest mystery: Michio Kaku explains the God Equation | Big Think www.youtube.com
The seeming incongruity of these two explanations of our physical world — with quantum mechanics looking at the molecular and subatomic levels and general relativity at the interactions between massive cosmic structures like galaxies and black holes — disappears once the properties of observers are taken into account.
While this all may sound speculative, Lanza says their ideas are being tested using Monte Carlo simulations on powerful MIT computer clusters and will soon be tested experimentally.
Tiny genetic differences add up to big behavioral effects
Millions of different genetic variants are responsible for complex behavior.
- Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) allow us to correlate genetic differences with behavioral traits.
- There is no single gene that explains behavior; rather, behavior arises from the complex interaction of many different genes, each of which only plays a small role.
- Society must be cautious as we learn more about behavioral genetics.
Life flourishes with diversity, as diversity gives nature something to choose from, providing flexibility to adapt to change. Variation between humans seems endless, both in appearance and in behavior. Variation between humans is largely due to our flexible nature that allows us to adapt to a wide variety of potential life trajectories, and partly due to set dimensions of variation in our biological make-up carefully molded by the hands of time.
Genome-wide association studies
Four billion years of natural selection crafted the refined machinery we all share — encoded in most of our DNA — as well as carefully selected room for variation — encoded in a minority of DNA differences. If the 3.2 billion nucleotides in our DNA would fit into a 300-page book, the differences between two random people would barely add up to two pages. Many decades of research in twins and family members suggest that considerable portions of differences in human behavior are associated with some of the tiny differences within those two pages.
If the 3.2 billion nucleotides in our DNA would fit into a 300-page book, the differences between two random people would barely add up to two pages.
It is hard to uncover the evolutionary stories behind these differences, but it would probably help to first find out how these genetic differences exactly give rise to the diversity in our behavioral repertoire. Recent advances in genetics research allow us to link specific DNA nucleotides on those two pages to complex behavioral outcomes. Studies that link genetic variation on a molecular level with complex traits are called genome-wide association studies (GWAS). In a GWAS, millions of single DNA nucleotides are tested one by one in order to quantify their relationship with the most complex of human traits, including behavior.
Professor Karin Verweij and I recently published an article in Nature Human Behavior, in which we review what we have learned so far from GWAS on human behavior and what steps we need to take to learn more. Here, I will summarize some highlights from our article and reflect on their societal relevance.
Many genes with tiny effects
Credit: Mario Tama via Getty Images
In the last decade or so, we have been able to link thousands of genetic variants to human behavioral traits, including personality, education, cognition, sexuality, and mental health. The effects of these genetic variants on behavior are, individually, very weak. Twin and family studies have estimated that, on average, about half of the individual differences in behavioral outcomes are due to genetic differences, which would mean that tens of thousands of genetic variants would be needed to account for these heritability estimates.
The tiny effects of individual genetic variants are hard to estimate, unless unusually large groups are studied. In a typical GWAS, we study millions of DNA variants from hundreds of thousands of individuals. The sum of these small effects can be used to predict people's genetic risk for all kinds of outcomes. The predictive power of DNA is increasing as our studies grow, but we still understand very little about the nature of these predictions.
There are probably no genes that directly influence complex behavioral outcomes. Instead, the many small genetic effects travel through many cascades of mostly unknown biological processes that react to and influence the physical and social environments that people live in.
Before we let DNA prediction reach the clinic or other uses with unpredictable ramifications, such as embryo selection or mate selection, it is important that we first invest in better understanding the nature of the relationship between genetic differences and behavioral outcomes.
Everything is connected
The physical machinery that carries our emergent minds and behaviors consists of many intricate and interconnected systems. Modifying one part will affect multiple other outcomes. This is visible at the level of genes: genetic effects are often shared between different behavioral outcomes in a systematic way. Genes that increase the chances of getting addicted to alcohol tend to increase the risk of feeling lonely. Genes that increase the risk for autism increase the chances of a higher IQ. Genes that increase the risk for anorexia increase the chances of getting a higher education.
These shared genetic effects are widespread among behavioral outcomes. The genetic effects we estimate reflect a patchwork of multiple underlying behavioral outcomes. While many are eager to use these genetic effects to dive into the biology of behavior, we argue that we first need to put more effort into dissecting these genetic effects into their subcomponents.
For educational attainment, for example, we recently split up the part of the genetic effects associated with IQ, which makes up 43 percent of genetic effects on educational attainment, and a "non-IQ" part, making up the remaining 57 percent. We are not sure yet what that remaining 57 percent exactly entails, but we do see that those genes increase the risk for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. This could be because people with a higher genetic risk for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder tend to be more creative and more open to new experiences.
These shared genetic effects teach us a lot about the genetic architecture of human behavior and also make us realize that it is difficult to select for one trait without also influencing many others. This is a strong argument against using DNA prediction to influence your offspring's DNA through embryo selection, a service that, unfortunately, some companies have already started to offer.
Behavioral genetics is controversial
Credit: LLUIS GENE via Getty Images
The highest portion of shared genetic effects was observed between educational attainment and income. These associations have been reported in separate publications, and the genetic effect on each is roughly the same. Both publications received much attention in the media and on social media. While for educational attainment, the reactions were mostly positive, the publication on genetic effects on income was met mostly with criticism.
These opposite reactions to the same genetic signal might have to do with income being more closely associated in people's minds with social inequalities. Trying to explain social inequalities in terms of something that people are born with may instill the fear that science is being misused to justify the position of marginalized groups. Instead, these molecular genetic effects are helping to elucidate an inherent unfairness in the way we organize our societies.
A closer look at these genetic effects shows that they contain substantial amounts of environmental influences. Our initial studies had trouble separating the two because they are highly correlated. When your genes predispose you to a higher education, that means that your parents also carry those genes and are thus more likely to also have a higher education, giving them better resources (money) to nurture you with a better environment. If you are born with genes that make it easier for you to learn, it will also increase the chances that you will move to a richer neighborhood with healthier living circumstances. These "double advantages" and "double disadvantages" make us mistake the impact of systematic social disadvantages for genetic effects, inflating heritability estimates.
These gene-environment correlations were recently detected studying DNA from people that were exclusively of white European origin. Systematic differences in environmental influences are likely much worse between different ethnic groups, casting more doubts on white supremacists' claims who love to use these inflated heritability estimates to support their genetic explanations for socio-economic group differences.
Conclusions
After two decades of reading out human genomes, we are still only scratching their surface. We are just starting to dissect only a fraction of the total heritability that we are currently able to capture with molecular genetic data. Large parts of humanity are still underrepresented in our measurements, which makes it difficult to make more general claims. We outline in more detail in our Nature Human Behavior paper which steps we need to take in our methods and data collection strategies to better understand the differences in our DNA.
Reference
Abdel Abdellaoui & Karin J.H. Verweij (2021). Dissecting polygenic signals from genome-wide association studies on human behavior. Nature Human Behavior. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-021-01110-y
