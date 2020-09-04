Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

The ​'Motte & Bailey' meme reveals what's wrong with political arguments in 2020

This medieval-themed meme highlights a shady yet all too common rhetorical move people make in arguments.

 Stephen Johnson
04 September, 2020
​Motte and Bailey meme
Credit: MotteAndBaileyMemes/Big Think
  • The "Motte and Bailey Doctrine" was developed by philosopher Nicholas Shackel.
  • It describes a rhetorical move in which an arguer advances an indefensible opinion, but when challenged falls back upon a similar yet easier-to-defend opinion.
  • Motte-and-baileys have become a weapon of choice in political and culture-war arguments.

For the past couple of years, a medieval-themed meme has been popping up more in certain online circles.

The meme shows a 10th-century castle system called a motte-and-bailey, which consists of a courtyard next to a fortified tower on a hill. Above each is text outlining two arguments.

Motte-and-bailey meme

Motte-and-bailey meme

Credit: MotteAndBaileyMemes

The "Motte and Bailey" meme is sort of confusing at first glance. But once understood, it provides a good way to visualize bad arguments by highlighting a shady rhetorical move that seems especially common in political discourse.

Here's an example in a hypothetical argument about homeopathic medicine:

A: Homeopathic medicine can cure cancer.
B: There's no evidence showing homeopathy is effective.
A: Actually there are many ways for people to be healthy besides taking doctor-prescribed drugs.

Spot it? Person A started with a bold and controversial opinion that's hard to defend (homeopathic medicine cures cancer). But when challenged, they retreated to an uncontroversial argument that's much easier to defend (prescription drugs aren't the only route to good health).

Person B would probably agree: Sure, there are many ways to be healthy besides drugs. But then, having deflected the first attack, Person A could go right back to arguing for homeopathic medicine as a cancer treatment.

In 2005, philosopher Nicholas Shackel coined this move as the "Motte and Bailey Doctrine." (People often call it a fallacy, but Shackel wrote a blog post in 2014 explaining why he calls it a doctrine, and how "a myriad of persuasive fallacies" can be snuck into a motte-and-bailey.)

The name comes from a castle-defense system developed in the 10th century in northern Europe. One part was a courtyard area, called a bailey, where people would trade, eat, and work. On a nearby hill was a fortified tower called a motte. The motte was a boring place to hang out, but it was safe. So, during attacks, residents would flee the bailey for the motte, where they could ward off enemies.

In rhetorical terms, the bailey is the desired but hard-to-defend controversial opinion. The motte is the less desired yet defensible opinion that nearly everyone agrees with, and which the arguer retreats to if unable to defend the bailey.

\u200bMotte-and-bailey meme

Motte-and-bailey meme

Credit: MotteAndBaileyMemes

In 2014, the psychiatrist Scott Alexander (not his real name) helped popularize the motte-and-bailey doctrine after writing about it on his blog Slate Star Codex, a popular rationalist hub. Alexander wrote:

"[The doctrine] draws its strength from people's usual failure to debate specific propositions rather than vague clouds of ideas. If I'm debating "does quackery cure cancer?", it might be easy to view that as a general case of the problem of "is quackery okay?" or "should quackery be illegal?", and from there it's easy to bring up the motte objection."

Overlapping with the Slate Star Codex community is a subreddit named after the doctrine called r/TheMotte, which describes itself as a place for people to "test their ideas in a court of people who don't all share the same biases." The subreddit calls on users to "always attempt to remain inside your defensible territory, even if you are not being pressed."

And then there are the memes. It's unclear who created the first one, or when, but since at least 2018 people have been posting motte-and-bailey memes to critique the often-shoddy ways in which people argue about issues ranging from immigration, to the problems of capitalism, to ideas about truth.

Motte-and-bailey meme

Motte-and-bailey meme

Credit: MotteAndBaileyMemes

Motte-and-baileys aren't a new phenomenon. But it does seem like they're becoming a rhetorical weapon of choice in political and culture-war arguments.

"I think [the motte-and-bailey doctrine] is a very useful concept to have in my arsenal of concepts to analyze what's going on," Kenny Easwaran, philosophy professor at Texas A&M University and co-editor of the Journal of Philosophical Logic, told Real Clear Investigations. "It's behavior we've seen, but we see so much more of it now."

It's hard to say why. You could blame the fall of nuance, increasing political polarization and the absence of a middle ground, and the tendency of social media to incentivize tribalism, to name a few.

It's also worth considering how motte-and-baileys change when they include moral claims. For example, it's one thing to pull a motte-and-bailey to advance an argument about, say, 18th-century economic theory. But hot-button issues change the game. Take debates about transgender and intersex athletes as an example.

An argument might unfold like:

A: Every transgender athlete should be able to compete in whichever gender category they identify with.
B: Wouldn't that give some athletes an unfair or even dangerous physical advantage?
A: Transgender people have been discriminated against for too long, it has to stop.

Everyone agrees with the motte: transgender discrimination should stop. But notice how it becomes much easier to advance the bailey when the motte is a sensitive moral claim that's (rightfully) taboo to disagree with?

You might have good arguments against the bailey. But if it's tied to a sensitive motte, you might decide it's not even worth challenging. After all, it can be costly to your reputation to even look like you're challenging a sensitive motte, even if you're actually questioning the bailey in good faith.

\u200bMotte-and-bailey meme

Motte-and-bailey meme

Credit: MotteAndBaileyMemes


You can see this play out in political arguments. For example, a Trump supporter might argue for unprecedentedly harsh immigration policies at the U.S./Mexico border. (That's the bailey). If someone challenges that position, the Trump supporter could shame them for being unpatriotic, considering immigration reform is part of the Make America Great Again platform, and who doesn't want to make America great (motte)?

Similarly, someone might question Black Lives Matter's goal of disrupting "the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement" (bailey). They might get a reply like: "What, are you trying to argue that Black lives don't matter (motte)?"

\u200bMotte-and-bailey meme

Motte-and-bailey meme

Credit: MotteAndBaileyMemes

It might sound like motte-and-baileys are always easy to spot. But as Alexander wrote on Slate Star Codex, "all fallacies sound that way when you're thinking about them."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
politics culture speech communication memes
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

The remote-learning response to COVID-19 is remarkable. It also highlights a problem.

We know what effective teaching looks like. Implementing it can change the lives of Americans.

A teacher gives an online class at Politecnico di Milano on March 05, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • US higher education has a national graduation rate that is well below the performance of other developed countries and behind projected economic need (pre-COVID) for a well-educated workforce.
  • Research shows that students earn higher grades and complete courses in greater numbers when taught by faculty who are trained to implement proven teaching practices.
  • Quality teaching is more important now than ever. Investing in faculty is the most cost-effective way to drive stronger student outcomes year after year.
Keep reading Show less
Coronavirus education teaching inequality united states learning

A neural network discovered Copernicus’ heliocentricity on its own

Can neural networks help scientists discover laws about more complex phenomena, like quantum mechanics?

Surprising Science
  • Scientists trained a neural network to predict the movements of Mars and the Sun.
  • In the process, the network generated formulae that place the Sun at the center of our solar system.
  • The case suggests that machine-learning techniques could help reveal new laws of physics.
Keep reading Show less
ai astronomy machine learning

Top 5 factors that make or break a relationship, according to AI

A new study used artificial intelligence to analyze relationship data from thousands of couples.

Credit: Pixabay
Sex & Relationships
  • Artificial intelligence discovered key relationship predictors in psychology study of over 11,000 couples.
  • The researchers utilized machine learning to find the best predictors of relationship success and failure.
  • The study showed the survival of a relationship depends more on its quality than individual characteristics of the people.
Keep reading Show less
relationships marriage happiness psychology artificial intelligence ai machine learning

Why great thinkers balance optimism and pessimism

Leaning too far in either direction is a recipe for stagnation and perhaps even failure.

Videos
  • When it comes to thinking about the future, is it best to assume the best or the worst? Like with most things, it's actually a little column A and a little column B. This video features theoretical physicists, futurists, sociologists, and mavericks explaining the pros and cons of both.
  • "In the long term optimists decide the future," argues Kevin Kelly, Senior Maverick for Wired and the magazine's founding executive editor. "It's the optimist who create all of the things that are going to be most important in our life." Kelly adds that, while every car runs on an optimistic engine, "you certainly need breaks to steer it."
  • Finding a balance between the optimism that fuels innovation and a grounded pessimism is the key to a better future.

Keep reading Show less
compilation emotions humanity jason silva kevin kelly lawrence krauss life michio kaku motivation personal growth psychology science technology william magee
Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast