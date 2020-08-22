Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Should students get a discount if they won’t be on campus because of COVID-19?
It's not hard to understand why. After all, they were not getting the football and basketball games, student clubs, access to labs and the library and the out-of-class conversations that are all part of the typical campus experience.
Although students who study online will not pay the room, board and activities fees that typically cover nonacademic costs, concern about paying full tuition continues this fall, as many universities opt to continue online instruction in the interest of keeping students, faculty and staff safe from the pandemic.
Is it right to expect to pay less tuition for online learning? Or are colleges justified in charging the full tuition price when classes – at least at many schools – won't be taking place on campus?
As a longtime college admissions and enrollment leader – and now as a professor of higher education – I have some insights. One of the most important is that fewer than one in five families pay the full price for in-person instruction to begin with. They are getting a break through scholarships and need-based grants from the colleges. In other words, most students are already getting a discount.
Price versus cost
In addition, it's important to understand the difference between the price of education and the cost of education. These two things might often be misunderstood because the terms "price" and "cost" are often used interchangeably as though they are the same. But there's a big difference between the two.
Price is the amount of money charged to a consumer – in this case a student – for a good or service. Cost is the amount of money the provider spends to produce that good or provide that service. Unlike in business, the price colleges charge – that is, tuition – is almost always less than the cost to provide instruction. The difference is covered by taxpayers and grants at public colleges and by endowment earnings, gifts and grants at private colleges.
In other words, even when their families are paying "full price," Americans are not paying for the full cost of their education.
However, the cost of instruction during the pandemic has actually increased due to the need for new technology platforms, training and online instructional support. Faculty are still teaching and are available to students for extra help and consultation. And because some students and staff will be on campus even if teaching is primarily online, colleges have spent millions of dollars updating and maintaining their campuses for COVID-19 safety.
With the toll of the pandemic bearing down on our nation and its colleges and universities, that may not be something that students and their parents necessarily want to hear. They see that they are being asked to pay "in-person" tuition prices for remote learning and feel like it's a ripoff.
However, it is important to understand that in expecting colleges to reduce tuition when they are paying more to deliver instruction is to ask colleges to take on an even bigger share of the cost than they already do.
Financial aid factors
Even if schools offered "online discounts," it may not make as big a difference as people think because of the way that financial aid works.
At four-year public and nonprofit private colleges and universities, 85% of undergraduates receive financial aid. These students not only benefit from a list price that is lower than the cost borne by colleges, but they are getting a further discount in price through financial aid.
This leads to an important point.
Financial aid is based on the price charged minus what a family would be expected to pay, based on a federal formula. So, if tuition were lowered, students would get less financial aid and would therefore be expected to pay the same amount of money no matter what the tuition charge.
As a result, even at the colleges offering an online discount, the students who need that discount the most are going to benefit the least. For example, if tuition is US$40,000 and you are expected to pay $10,000, you might get $30,000 in various forms of aid. If tuition is reduced to $36,000, you are still expected to pay $10,000, and you might get $26,000 in aid.
The tab for tuition does not generally cover out-of-class experiences such as student activities and residence hall functions. When going remote, colleges will not be charging residence hall, food and activities fees. That means colleges will lose revenue on those things. They will lay off some staff who work with student groups.
So while charges for room and board and student activities and athletics fees will be eliminated for online-only instruction, tuition pricing will either be untouched or be slightly reduced. But the ability for a college to reduce tuition will depend largely on the school's financial health.
Price adjustments
Even in light of these realities, some schools are still lowering tuition for online learning.
Although they'd rather not, many colleges with small endowments and limited state aid will lower tuition. These schools typically are not as well known and risk losing students if they do not charge less. They will take in less money per student but expect to recover at least some of the loss with a larger enrollment.
Some of the wealthiest schools have already reduced tuition at the edges.
Williams College, a small liberal arts school in Massachusetts, with its $3 billion endowment and 2,000 students, cut tuition by 15%. In so doing, its provost admitted to being concerned about the pressure this would put on less well-endowed competitors to do the same.
However, Williams' leaders thought it was the right thing to do for their students.
Princeton, with a $26 billion endowment, applied a 10% discount to its full-freight tuition. When a college has the resources, this is certainly easier to do.
Just below these institutions are schools that are well known but not as wealthy. They will not likely lose students because of tuition pricing but cannot afford to offer online discounts.
Dickinson College, a liberal arts school in Pennsylvania, where I served as vice president from 1999-2009; Smith College, also in Massachusetts; and Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, are examples of institutions not offering online discounts.
Dickinson College president Margee Ensign sought to reassure students that the online fall semester will "feature the same expert faculty and the same small class sizes," and will also "maintain rigor" and "close student-faculty relationships."
Skepticism and potential benefit
Predictably, many students are not convinced that online instruction will be of the same quality as in-person. Plus, many students are understandably upset because they did not expect to spend their college days doing remote learning.
But there is a potential long-term benefit.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced higher education leaders to control costs by changing priorities and eliminating nonessential spending in ways that they didn't have to think as much about doing before. As a result, perhaps tuition increases will moderate in the short term, and stay more affordable in the future. After all of the stress and pain caused by the pandemic, this may be one positive change.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
- Here's a new way to do study abroad during the COVID-19 ... ›
- Higher ed isn't immune to COVID-19, but the crisis will make it stronger ›
- What COVID-19 has revealed about higher education - Big Think ›
Radical innovation: Unlocking the future of human invention
Ready to see the future? Nanotronics CEO Matthew Putman talks innovation and the solutions that are right under our noses.
Innovation in manufacturing has crawled since the 1950s. That's about to speed up.
Neom, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity, reaches its next phase
Construction of the $500 billion dollar tech city-state of the future is moving ahead.
- The futuristic megacity Neom is being built in Saudi Arabia.
- The city will be fully automated, leading in health, education and quality of life.
- It will feature an artificial moon, cloud seeding, robotic gladiators and flying taxis.
The Red Sea area where Neom will be built:
Saudi Arabia Plans Futuristic City, "Neom" (Full Promotional Video)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c646d528d230c1bf66c75422bc4ccf6f"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N53DzL3_BHA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Non-partisan brains differ from those of partisans
Non-partisans are real, and their lack of partisanship has a cognative element.
- A new study suggests that the brains of non-partisans function differently than those of partisans.
- Blood flow to regions associated with problem solving differed between the two groups.
- The findings may lead to further research in how differences in brain activity affect personality.
Some people just really don’t want to join political clubs. Go figure.<p>The study, published in The Journal of Elections, Public Opinion and Parties as "<a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17457289.2020.1801695" target="_blank">Neural Nonpartisans</a>," looked at blood flow in the brains of partisans and non-partisans as they played a betting game. The test subjects, all of which were from San Diego County, had their brains scanned as they decided between options with guaranteed payoffs or ones with the chance to lose or gain <a href="https://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/homepage/title_809320_en.html" target="_blank">money</a>. The results were later compared to their voter registrations to confirm their partisanship or lack thereof. </p><p> The brain scans demonstrated that blood flow to the right medial temporal pole, orbitofrontal/medial prefrontal cortex, and right ventrolateral prefrontal cortex differs between partisans and non-partisans as they made decisions in the previously mentioned game. These regions are associated with socially relevant <a href="https://radiopaedia.org/articles/temporal-pole?lang=us#:~:text=The%20left%20temporal%20pole%20is,and%20socially%20relevant%20memory%202." target="_blank">memory</a>, decision <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orbitofrontal_cortex" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">making</a>, and goal-related <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/ventrolateral-prefrontal-cortex" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">responses</a>. Previous studies have also shown them to be essential for <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/uoe-tbo081020.php" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">social connections</a>. </p><p>This demonstrates that the brains of non-partisans approach non-political problems differently than the brains of <a href="https://www.studyfinds.org/democratic-republican-voters-have-different-brains-than-nonpartisans/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">partisans</a>. Future studies may go further, and see if other brain functions differ between the two groups. </p><p>The study is not without limitations; there were a mere 110 test subjects overall. However, given the general lack of research on non-partisans, the study is still an excellent starting point for further research.</p>
What does this mean for politics?<p>Lead author Dr. Darren Schreiber laid out his interpretation of the data and offered takeaways:</p><p> "There is skepticism about the existence of non-partisan voters, that they are just people who don't want to state their preferences. But we have shown their brain activity is different, even aside from politics. We think this has important implications for political campaigning – non-partisans need to be considered a third voter group. In the USA 40 percent of people are thought to be non-partisan voters. Previous research shows negative campaigning deters them from voting. This exploratory study suggests US politicians need to treat swing voters differently, and positive campaigning may be important in winning their support. While heated rhetoric may appeal to a party's base, it can drive non-partisans away from politics all together."</p><p>He references a variety of studies on the effects of negative campaigning. It is widely agreed that it drives down <a href="https://pcl.stanford.edu/research/books/goingnegative/" target="_blank">turnout</a>.</p><p>A variety of studies suggest that differences in political opinion relate to the differences in the brain. While these studies can't tell us how to solve our various political problems, they can offer us ways to help bridge the gap. People who don't leap at the opportunity to join political clubs must be interreacted with differently than those who do to encourage their involvement. While this may come as a shock to seasoned political junkies, it may also come with benefits to our political discourse. </p>
Police can track cars nationwide with new license plate surveillance network
The system is basically facial recognition technology, but for cars.
- Some police departments use automatic license plate readers to track suspects.
- A company called Flock Safety is now allowing police departments to opt in to a national network, which shares data on car movements.
- Privacy advocates are concerned about the potential for errors and abuse.
Map tracking the car movements of a murder suspect in Alabama.
Flock Safety<p>Flock Safety says its cameras help police solve more crimes. The company <a href="https://www.flocksafety.com/flock-safety-resources" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">website</a> notes that "70% of crime involves a vehicle" and law enforcement agencies say "a license plate is the best piece of evidence to track leads and solve crimes."</p><p>But critics of Flock Safety have raised concerns over the potential for errors and abuse. In August, for example, <a href="https://gizmodo.com/cops-terrorize-black-family-but-blame-license-plate-rea-1844602731" target="_blank">police in Colorado held a family at gunpoint</a> after a license plate reader flagged a car as stolen. It turned out to be the wrong vehicle.</p><p>With TALON, police would also have unprecedented information about the movements of citizens. It's not hard to see how this data could be abused. Think, for example, of the Florida police officer who used the Driver and Vehicle Information Database (D.A.V.I.D.) to get women's contact information so he could <a href="https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/03/11/police-in-florida-allege-officer-used-database-to-gets-dates/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">ask them out on dates</a>.</p>
Flock Safety<p>It's currently unclear how many police departments plan to join TALON. But like the advent of facial recognition technologies, the spread of automatic license plate reader technology highlights how mass surveillance isn't always driven by the state.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We often think of dystopian surveillance as something that's imposed by an authoritarian government," Evan Greer, deputy director of the digital rights group Fight for the Future, told <a href="https://www.cnet.com/news/license-plate-tracking-for-police-set-to-go-nationwide/?utm_source=reddit.com" target="_blank">CNET</a>. "It's clearer every day that there is an enormous threat posed by privately owned and managed surveillance regimes, which will be weaponized by the rich and powerful to protect not just their wealth but the exploitative system that helped them amass it."</p>
Study: Names change how an infant's memory encodes objects
A new study shows that naming conventions will change how infants represent objects in their memories.