Black households face greater financial devastation due to COVID-19 shutdowns
New research spotlights how low-income Black households face greater financial distress and vulnerability as a result of the pandemic economic crisis.
- A paper by a team of Princeton researchers highlights devastating socioeconomic inequalities between racial groups worsened by the pandemic shutdowns.
- By the middle of June, the rates of new debt were similar for Black and Latinx households at more than 80%, while about 70% of white households reported new debt.
- When the pandemic ends, tens of millions of households will still find themselves stuck in a devastating financial hole, and a disproportionate amount of those will be Black and Latinx households.
Researchers from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs are reporting that low-income Black households are facing greater economic precarity and vulnerability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to white or Latinx low-income households.
A snowballing crisis
We've known that COVID-19 has been disproportionately fatal to Black Americans as compared to white, non-Latinx Americans, and that these deaths (as well as hospitalizations) have shone a nasty light on racial disparities undergirding the U.S. healthcare system. But now a team of researchers from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs are highlighting devastating socioeconomic inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic. Their report details how low-income Black households experienced higher rates of job loss, greater uncertainty accessing food and medical resources, and higher rates of debt than white or Latinx low-income households.The paper, published in the journal Socius, is the first of its kind offering systemic, comprehensive, and descriptive estimates of the impacts of COVID-19 crisis on low-income Americans from March 2020 to mid-June. The authors' findings spotlight a snowballing crisis in which a growing number of families with low-income reported financial insecurity, then took on more debt to manage their expenses for resources.
The study
The authors aimed to determine the economic impacts of the pandemic on lower income Americans, and spotlight racial disparities within that socioeconomic group. They analyzed factors a family needs to satisfy basic survival needs including job loss, housing instability, and insecurity around food and medical resources.
"Media coverage has focused on the racially disparate effects of Covid-19 as a disease, but we were interested in the socioeconomic effects of the virus, and whether it tracked a similar pattern," said study co-author Adam Goldstein, assistant professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs in a Princeton University press release.
Goldstein noted that it was clear that Black households in America were disproportionately affected amongst low-income households who struggled at the beginning of the pandemic.
"Even among low-income populations, there is a marked racial disparity in people's vulnerability to this crisis," said study co-author Diana Enriquez, a doctoral candidate in Princeton's Department of Sociology.
For the study, the researchers used data that came from two different tracking surveys. The primary data source was a bimonthly survey series of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. The respondents were recruited through the mobile app, FreshEBT, for managing SNAP benefits. Also used was the U.S. Census Bureau's publicly available Household Pulse Survey, which is drawn from representative household samples rather than solely from program recipients. Using these sources, the authors surveyed people who were using the SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Several waves of surveys were sent out between the end of March and mid-June, a window of time when Americans were starting to feel the first economic hits of the shutdowns, but before their economic status had been transformed in a major way.
Participants were asked about their present and perceived situation related to employment status, housing status, ability to access food and medical resources, and amount of debt. For instance, survey respondents were asked if they currently had stable housing and also if they believed their housing status would be stable after that 30-day period.
Major Findings
The authors found that lower-income Americans who were already receiving government assistance had experienced major impacts in all areas except for housing status. Here were the major findings from each survey wave between the end of April and mid-June:
- Nearly 35 percent of all survey respondents reported losing their jobs by mid-June.
- 67 percent said that they missed paying at least one bill at the beginning of the shutdown.
- 77 percent of households reported missing a bill or payment on their rent.
- 54 percent of individuals said they had skipped meals, were dependent on friends and family for food, or had visited a food pantry due to the shutdown, despite being covered by SNAP. (This figure rose to 64 percent by the end of the month of June.)
But when the researchers looked at the data in race categories, it was clear that, on average, low-income Black households had taken much greater hits than low-income white households had. The magnitude of racial differences varied across indicators and data sources, but Black respondents fared consistently worse than non-Hispanic whites in both survey data sets, and Latinx respondents fared worse than Whites in the Household Pulse Survey.
Here were the major findings when evaluated on race:
- At the start of April 2020, 30 percent of Black households reported a job loss. By the end of the month that number rose to 48 percent.
- 80 percent of Black households surveyed reported taking on greater debt to cover their bills by the end of April 2020.
- By the middle of June, the rates of new debt were similar for Black and Latinx households at more than 80 percent, while about 70 percent of white households reported new debt.
Implications
These survey results have put a magnifying glass on how badly the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted vulnerable households who were already living near the poverty line.
"Research shows that these types of debts and unpaid bills — even small ones — can compound over time and trap low-income households in a cycle of financial distress," Goldstein said. And when the survey results are analyzed for differences amongst racial groups, it's clear that those most vulnerable to this snowballing financial devastation are Black and Latnix households.
Ultimately, this research shines a light on a disturbing truth emphasized by Goldstein: "Even in a miraculous scenario where the pandemic ends in a few months and low-wage workers are rehired, tens of millions of households will still find themselves stuck in a financial hole without additional infusions of economic relief."
- Interview: The big challenges for work in the COVID-19 pandemic ... ›
- Ending the racial wealth gap would add a trillion dollars to the ... ›
A brief history of human dignity
What is human dignity? Here's a primer, told through 200 years of great essays, lectures, and novels.
- Human dignity means that each of our lives have an unimpeachable value simply because we are human, and therefore we are deserving of a baseline level of respect.
- That baseline requires more than the absence of violence, discrimination, and authoritarianism. It means giving individuals the freedom to pursue their own happiness and purpose.
- We look at incredible writings from the last 200 years that illustrate the push for human dignity in regards to slavery, equality, communism, free speech and education.
The inherent worth of all human beings<p>Human dignity is the inherent worth of each individual human being. Recognizing human dignity means respecting human beings' special value—value that sets us apart from other animals; value that is intrinsic and cannot be lost.</p> <p>Liberalism—the broad political philosophy that organizes society around liberty, justice, and equality—is rooted in the idea of human dignity. Liberalism assumes each of our lives, plans, and preferences have some unimpeachable value, not because of any objective evaluation or contribution to a greater good, but simply because they belong to a human being. We are human, and therefore deserving of a baseline level of respect. </p> <p>Because so many of us take human dignity for granted—just a fact of our humanness—it's usually only when someone's dignity is ignored or violated that we feel compelled to talk about it. </p> <p>But human dignity means more than the absence of violence, discrimination, and authoritarianism. It means giving individuals the freedom to pursue their own happiness and purpose—a freedom that can be hampered by restrictive social institutions or the tyranny of the majority. The liberal ideal of the good society is not just peaceful but also pluralistic: It is a society in which we respect others' right to think and live differently than we do.</p>
From the 19th century to today<p>With <a href="https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?year_start=1800&year_end=2019&content=human+dignity&corpus=26&smoothing=3&direct_url=t1%3B%2Chuman%20dignity%3B%2Cc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Books Ngram Viewer</a>, we can chart mentions of human dignity from 1800-2019.</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg0ODU0My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTUwMzE4MX0.bu0D_0uQuyNLyJjfRESNhu7twkJ5nxu8pQtfa1w3hZs/img.png?width=980" id="7ef38" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9974c7bef3812fcb36858f325889e3c6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
American novelist, writer, playwright, poet, essayist and civil rights activist James Baldwin at his home in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France, on November 6, 1979.
Credit: Ralph Gatti/AFP via Getty Images
The future of dignity<p>Around the world, people are still working toward the full and equal recognition of human dignity. Every year, new speeches and writings help us understand what dignity is—not only what it looks like when dignity is violated but also what it looks like when dignity is honored. In his posthumous essay, Congressman Lewis wrote, "When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war."</p> <p>The more we talk about human dignity, the better we understand it. And the sooner we can make progress toward a shared vision of peace, freedom, and mutual respect for all. </p>
Urban foxes self-evolve, exhibiting Darwin’s domestication syndrome
A new study finds surprising evidence of the self-evolution of urban foxes.
- A study from the University of Glasgow finds urban foxes evolved differently compared to rural foxes.
- The skulls of the urban foxes are adapted to scavenging for food rather than hunting it.
- The evolutionary changes correspond to Charles Darwin's "domestication syndrome."
How much can living in the city change you? If you were an urban fox, you could be evolving yourself to a whole new stage and becoming more like a dog, according to a fascinating new study.
Researchers compared skulls from rural foxes around London with foxes who lived inside the city and found important variations. Rural foxes showed adaptation for speed and hunting after quick, small prey, while urban fox skulls exhibited changes that made it easier for them to scavenge, looking through human refuse for food, rather than chasing it. Their snouts were shorter and stronger, making it easier to open packages and chew up leftovers. They also have smaller brains, not meant for hunting but for interacting with stationary food sources, reports Science magazine.
Interestingly, there was much similarity found between the male and female skulls of the urban foxes.
The observed changes correspond to what Charles Darwin called the "domestication syndrome," comprised of traits that go along with an animal's transition from being wild, to tamed, to domesticated.
The study was led by Kevin Parsons, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Glasgow.
"What's really fascinating here is that the foxes are doing this to themselves," Parsons told the BBC. "This is the result of foxes that have decided to live near people, showing these traits that make them look more like domesticated animals."
The researchers are not suggesting you should go out and get a fox as a house-pet just yet. But they are seeing the evolutionary process taking place that's moving the urban foxes along the path towards becoming more like dogs and cats, explained the study's co-author Dr. Andrew Kitchener from National Museums Scotland.
A fox beneath a tree in Greenwich park, south east London on May 14, 2020.
Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP
"Some of the basic environmental aspects that may have occurred during the initial phases of domestication for our current pets, like dogs and cats, were probably similar to the conditions in which our urban foxes and other urban animals are living today," said Kitchener. "So, adapting to life around humans actually primes some animals for domestication."
The specimen came from the National Museum Scotland's collection of around 1,500 fox skulls.
You can read the study in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
A fox at the LV County Championship, Division two match between Surrey and Derbyshire at The Brit Oval on April 9, 2010 in London, England.
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Giant 'space claw' to begin cleaning cosmic debris in 2025
The rush to clean up outer space has begun.
ClearSpace-1: Earth’s First Space Debris Removal Mission<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec100664fc61d3c6c8d17f5ac60a323a"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EIBCQRtbuWA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The ESA signed a <a href="https://www.satellitetoday.com/launch/2020/12/03/esa-contracts-clearspace-for-mission-to-remove-space-debris/" target="_blank">$105 million contract</a> with ClearSpace for this project. ClearSpace CEO Luc Piguet says there's a lot of work in outer space:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The way space has been used until now has led to a situation where over 5,000 satellites and out-of-control rocket stages are in orbit compared to only 2,700 working satellites. In-orbit services are not only a natural part of future space operations, they will also ensure the development of a thriving space economy."</p><p>ClearSpace isn't the only company leaving Earth's atmosphere. In October, the Japanese company, Astroscale, announced that it <a href="https://www.electronicsweekly.com/news/astroscale-raises-191m-funding-space-debris-removal-2020-10/" target="_blank">raised $191 million</a> to clean up space debris. This is part of a broader movement by the U.K. Space Agency, which has awarded seven companies with £1m to clean up space. Graham Turnock, chief executive of the agency, <a href="https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-backs-uk-companies-tackling-dangerous-space-junk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">says space will become an economic powerhouse</a> in the coming years. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"People probably do not realise just how cluttered space is. You would never let a car drive down a motorway full of broken glass and wreckages, and yet this is what satellites and the space station have to navigate every day in their orbital lanes… This funding will help us grasp this opportunity and in doing so create sought after expertise and new high skill jobs across the country."</p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Facebook</a>. His new book is</em> "<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KRVMP2M?pf_rd_r=MDJW43337675SZ0X00FH&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy</a>."</em></p>
Human sexual desire: Is monogamy natural?
Monogamy is often considered a key component of traditional marriages, but it's only half the story.
- Depending on who you ask, monogamy is either essential to a successful marriage or it is unrealistic and sets couples up for failure.
- In this video, biological anthropologist Helen Fisher, psychologist Chris Ryan, former Ashley Madison CEO Noel Biderman, and psychotherapist Esther Perel discuss the science and culture of monogamy, the role it plays in making or breaking relationships, and whether or not humans evolved to have one partner at a time.
- "The bottom line is, for millions of years, there were some reproductive payoffs not only to forming a pair bond but also to adultery," says Fisher, "leaving each one of us with a tremendous drive to fall in love and pair up, but also some susceptibility to cheating on the side."
Are psi phenomena real? A study on precognition once exploded science
How a controversial study on psychic powers caused a revolution in psychology research.