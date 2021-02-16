Follow Us
Get smarter, faster. Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Why being stuck at home – and unable to hang out in cafes and bars – drains our creativity
It's not the caffeine, it's the people.
While the pandemic has caused thousands of small businesses to temporarily close or shutter for good, the disappearance of the corner coffee shop means more than lost wages.
It also represents a collective loss of creativity.
Researchers have shown how creative thinking can be cultivated by simple habits like exercise, sleep and reading. But another catalyst is unplanned interactions with close friends, casual acquaintances and complete strangers. With the closure of coffee shops – not to mention places like bars, libraries, gyms and museums – these opportunities vanish.
Of course, not all chance meetings result in brilliant ideas. Yet as we bounce from place to place, each brief social encounter plants a small seed that can gel into a new idea or inspiration.
By missing out on chance meetings and observations that nudge our curiosity and jolt “a-ha!" moments, new ideas, big and small, go undiscovered.
It's not the caffeine, it's the people
Famous artists, novelists and scientists are often seen as if their ideas and work come from a singular mind. But this is misleading. The ideas of even the most reclusive of poets, mathematicians or theologians are part of larger conversations among peers, or are reactions and responses to the world.
As author Steven Johnson wrote in "Where Good Ideas Come From," the "trick to having good ideas is not to sit around in glorious isolation and try to think big thoughts." Instead, he recommends that we "go for a walk," "embrace serendipity" and "frequent coffeehouses and other liquid networks."
Just as today's freelance writers might use coffee shops as a second office, it was the tea- and coffeehouses of London in the 18th century that spurred the Age of Enlightenment. Then, as now, people intuitively knew they were "more productive or more creative when working from coffee shops," according to David Burkus, author of "The Myths of Creativity." As research shows, it's not the caffeine; it's the people. Simply being around other people who are working can motivate us to do the same.
In other words, creativity is social.
It's also contextual. The built environment plays a hidden but crucial role. Architectural researchers in the U.K., for instance, found that classroom design impacts the speed at which students learn. They found that classroom features, such as furniture and lighting, have as much impact on learning as teachers. Similar aspects of cafe design can enhance creativity.
Designing for creativity
Buildings influence a wide range of human functions. Temperature and humidity, for example, affect our ability to concentrate. Daylighting is positively linked to productivity, stress management and immune functions. And air quality, determined by HVAC systems as well as the chemical composition of furnishings and interior materials like carpet, affects both respiratory and mental health. Architectural design has even been connected to happiness.
Likewise, a well-designed coffee shop can facilitate creativity – where the unplanned friction between people can ignite sparks of innovation.
Two newly completed coffee shops, the Kilogram Coffee Shop in Indonesia and Buckminster's Cat Cafe in Buffalo, New York, were designed with this kind of interactivity in mind.
Buckminster's Cat Cafe in Buffalo, N.Y. (Florian Holzherr, Author provided)
Each has open, horizontal layouts that actually encourage congestion, which fosters chance encounters. Lightweight and geometric furniture enables occupants to rearrange seating and accommodate groups of various size, such as when a friend unexpectedly arrives. There are views outside, which promote calmness and offer more opportunities to daydream. And there is a moderate level of ambient noise – not too high or low – which induces cognitive disfluency, a state of deep, reflective thinking.
Restoring the soul of the coffee shop
Of course, not all coffee shops have closed. Many shops have reduced indoor seating capacity, limited patrons to exterior seating or have restricted services to takeout only as a means to stay open. All of them have faced the difficult task of implementing safeguards while retaining the atmosphere of their establishments. Some design elements, like lighting, can easily be retained amidst social distancing and other safety measures. Others, like movable seating for collaboration, are harder to achieve safely.
While these tweaks allow businesses to stay open and ensure the safety of customers, they sap spaces of their souls.
Philosopher Michel de Certeau said that the spaces we occupy are a backdrop on which the "ensemble of possibilities" and "improvisation" of everyday life occur.
When social life fully transitions into the digital realm, these opportunities become limited. Conversations become prearranged, while the side chats that take place before or after a meeting or event have been quashed. In video meetings, participants speak to either the whole room or no one.
For cafe owners, employees and customers, the post-pandemic era can't come soon enough. After all, while customers ostensibly stop by their local coffee shop for a jolt of caffeine, the true draw of the place is in its haptic and hectic spirit.
Korydon Smith, Professor of Architecture and Co-Founder of Global Health Equity, University at Buffalo; Kelly Hayes McAlonie, Adjunct Instructor of Architecture, University at Buffalo, and Rebecca Rotundo, Associate Director of Instructional Design, University at Buffalo
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
How leaders influence people to believe
Being a leader is about more than the job title. You have to earn respect.
- What does it take to be a leader? For Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling, having an Ivy League degree and a large office is not what makes a leader. Leadership requires something much less tangible: influence.
- True leaders inspire people to follow and believe in them and the organization's mission by being passionate, having humility, and being a real part of the team. This is especially important in a field like health care, where guidance and teamwork save lives.
- Authenticity is also key. "Don't pretend, be real," says Dowling. "Accept your vulnerabilities, accept your weaknesses, know where your strengths are, and get people to belong."
Weird science shows unseemly way beetles escape after being eaten
Certain water beetles can escape from frogs after being consumed.
- A Japanese scientist shows that some beetles can wiggle out of frog's butts after being eaten whole.
- The research suggests the beetle can get out in as little as 7 minutes.
- Most of the beetles swallowed in the experiment survived with no complications after being excreted.
Study reveals a "boring" era when Earth was flat, with no mountains
A study of europium crystals shows the planet was mostly flat during its middle ages.
Europium crystal.
Credit: Alchemist-hp (pse-mendelejew.de), CC0 public domain
Norway has highest share of women scientists and engineers in Europe
Despite overall increase over the past 20 years, share of women in science and engineering falls in some European countries
- Norway's 55% of women in science and engineering is a massive improvement over the past two decades.
- 20 years earlier, just over a third of Norwegian scientists and engineers were women.
- Europe overall progressed from 30% to 41%, but some countries saw a dramatic drop.
Stark differences<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY0OTU1MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1Nzc1MzUxMX0.2BjC0TFV2k0nMsCp6l2BNTNNAXKxFP_3CbR-Cawp8kc/img.png?width=980" id="81cd4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="70bd347752880bb69e1359c81db5628b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Women scientists and engineers are in the majority in five countries across Europe." data-width="1663" data-height="1104" />
Women scientists and engineers are in the majority in five countries across Europe.
Credit: NASA, CC BY 2.0 / Infographic: Ruland Kolen<p>In Norway, 55 percent of all scientists and engineers last year were women. That is more than in any other country in Europe (1). In 2019, only four other European countries had female majorities in science and engineering: Lithuania (just under 55 percent), Latvia (52.7 percent), Denmark (51.7 percent) and Bulgaria (just over 50 percent); <em>see graph</em>.</p><p><span></span>Throughout Europe, stark differences persist in the participation level of women in science and engineering; as this map of Europe's NUTS1 regions (2) demonstrates, those differences show up not just between but also within European nations – and not always where you'd expect them.</p><p>The worst-performing countries were Luxembourg (just below 28 percent), Finland (30.5 percent), Hungary (32.6 percent) and Germany (33.3 percent). But Germany contains both the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (45.6 percent), well above the EU27 average; and Baden-Württemberg (29.1 percent), the worst performing NUTS1 region in Europe outside Luxembourg. <br></p>
Women and Girls in Science<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY0OTU1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjMwNzY2Mn0.0kvUV1GjRnKLMJwywhYSjvXkkb1KXTKC_VUJ5Syy6rs/img.jpg?width=980" id="82a0e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d61beeebbdaa8376f9eca2a0614ae090" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bShades of orange: less than 40% of women in science and engineering. Shades of blue: more than 40%. Dark blue: more than 50%." data-width="1701" data-height="1622" />
Shades of orange: less than 40% of women in science and engineering. Shades of blue: more than 40%. Dark blue: more than 50%.
Credit: Eurostat<p>This map was published by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, on February 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Eurostat has data going back 20 years, showing serious progress towards gender parity in science and engineering across Europe, as well as some setbacks.</p><p><span></span>In 2002, the first year for which figures are available for the entirety of the current 27-member European Union (EU27), women scientists and engineers represented 30.3 percent of the total. Last year, after 17 years of steady rise, that figure had reached 41.1 percent. That represents 6.3 million women scientists and engineers, versus 9.1 million men working in those fields (adding up to a total of 15.4 million scientists and engineers in the EU).</p><p><span></span>The largest gains were made in:</p><ul><li>Switzerland, where the share of women scientists and engineers increased by 30.6 percentage points over 20 years, from just 10.7 percent in 1999 to 41.3 percent in 2019.</li><li>Denmark, which saw its share rise by 26.9 percentage points over the same period, from 24.8 percent.</li><li>Norway, where the share rose by 19.8 percent, from just 35.3 percent in 1999.</li><li>And France, which saw a 17.2-point increase from 28.9 percent in 1999 to 46.1 percent in 2019.</li></ul><p>However, increases were not the norm everywhere. In some countries, the share of women in science and engineering actually went down.</p><ul><li>Nowhere more than in Finland, where women had a slight majority in 1999 (50.9 percent) but fell back by 20.4 points to less than a third (30.5 percent) in 2019. </li><li>Estonian women also lost their majority in science and engineering, dropping from 52.4 percent in 1999 to 43.6 in 2019. </li><li>In Hungary, women lost 5.9 percentage points over two decades, falling from 38.5 percent to 32.6 percent.</li><li>And in Belgium, the female share of scientists and engineers fell back from 47.9 percent in 1999 to 44.8 percent in 2019.</li></ul>
Women underrepresented<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY0OTU2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjQyNDcwNH0.sbSSkGkilC3xX5yL-OsQJRY9PIIOB1qh0z0_sc0BogY/img.jpg?width=980" id="d1919" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="268bb5ae1c9bba68b29d29003960ebea" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bWomen scientists and engineers were least present in manufacturing (21%), while the services sector was much more balanced (46% women)." data-width="640" data-height="425" />
Women scientists and engineers were least present in manufacturing (21%), while the services sector was much more balanced (46% women).
Credit: NASA, CC BY 2.0<p>At the regional level, the discrepancies are even more pronounced.</p><ul><li>Three NUTS1 regions have higher shares of female scientists and engineers than Norway: the Portuguese region of Madeira (56.8 percent), North and Southeast Bulgaria (56.6 percent) and Northern Sweden (56.4 percent).</li><li>Spain only just misses out on reaching half overall, but has five regions that pass the mark: North-East (53.2 percent), East (52.1 percent), Canary Islands (51.9 percent) North-West (51.7 percent), and Centre (51 percent).</li><li>Poland, slightly lower, manages two regions over 50 percent: East (54.5 percent) and Central (50.9 percent).</li><li>Even further down the list, Turkey nevertheless has three regions which also score over half: Orta Anadolu (51.9 percent), Akdeniz (50.9 percent) and Kuzeydogu Anadolu (50 percent).</li><li>Contrasting with the balanced scores in these sub-regions are the NUTS1 regions in western Europe where women are underrepresented, notably the whole of Italy (<40 percent) and the western half of Germany (<35 percent).</li></ul><p>Considering the various economic sectors, Eurostat notes that women scientists and engineers were least present in manufacturing (21 percent), while the services sector was much more balanced (46 percent women).</p><p><em><br></em></p><p><em>Map and data found <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurosta..." target="_blank">here</a> at <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat" target="_blank">Eurostat</a>.</em></p><p><em></em><strong>Strange Maps #1069</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em></p><p>(1) For the purpose of this map, 'Europe' comprises the EU plus a number of adjacent states: Iceland, Norway, the UK, Switzerland, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Turkey.</p><p>(2) NUTS stands for <em>Nomenclature d'unités territoriales statistiques</em>, French for 'Classification of Territorial Units for Statistics', an EU-developed standard with three geographical levels. The first one is large enough to include smaller countries in their entirety. Luxembourg is small enough to be a single NUTS region on all three levels. <br></p>
7 dimensions of depression, explained
From baboon hierarchies to the mind-gut connection, the path to defeating depression starts with understanding its causes.