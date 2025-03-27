“Taking in the good”: A simple way to offset your brain’s negativity bias

Sign up for the Smarter Faster newsletter A weekly newsletter featuring the biggest ideas from the smartest people Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Imagine lounging in a hammock on a sunny beach, palm trees swaying in the breeze, the bright turquoise of the sea barely dimmed by your sunglasses. You glance up and down the beach: not a soul in sight. It’s the first day of your holiday, and your whole body feels so relaxed; you could dissolve into the sand and be swept out to sea. You take a lazy sip of your pina colada and take it all in. Out of nowhere, a voice whispers into your ear: “No, really, take it in.”

That inner voice? It’s echoing a simple but often overlooked idea: Good experiences don’t always stick unless we make an effort to let them. That’s the premise behind Hardwiring Happiness, a book by psychologist Rick Hanson, who explores how consciously lingering on positive moments can help counterbalance the brain’s built-in negativity bias. That bias might have served a useful evolutionary purpose ages ago when our survival was more frequently at stake, but in a relatively stable 21st-century environment, it often traps us in cycles of rumination.

Hanson’s approach isn’t about forced optimism — it’s grounded in the idea of neuroplasticity, the brain’s capacity to change over time through repeated experience. Drawing on psychological theory and early research suggesting that “deliberately taking in the good” may help build resilience and emotional well-being, Hanson developed the HEAL method:

Have a good experience

Enrich it

Absorb it

Link it to other positive or negative experiences.

While Hanson’s HEAL method draws on established neuroscience concepts, it remains a clinical and contemplative approach rather than a rigorously validated scientific intervention. In a small exploratory study using pre-post self-report measures, Hanson and colleagues assessed the effects of this intervention on 21 healthy subjects and found statistically significant self-reported improvements in measures like savoring and self-compassion, though the small sample size and lack of a control group limit the strength of the conclusions. The participants also reported statistically borderline improvements in self-esteem, positive rumination (self-focus), pride, happiness, and satisfaction with life. Many of these effects persisted after two months.

Change the mind, change the brain?

Can you really rewire your brain this way — simply by changing your mind? That’s the idea behind neuroplasticity: the brain’s ability to adapt and reorganize in response to experience. Researchers investigate it through a combination of brain imaging and behavioral assessments. For example, if someone is able to learn a new skill more quickly following an intervention, scientists can correlate this with changes in brain activity, using what’s called “task-based fMRI.” But the details of cause-and-effect are far from simple, and the research methods far from perfect. Although there is considerable evidence for neuroplasticity as a phenomenon related to health and well-being, skeptics warn of “neuroplasticity hype,” and positive neuroplasticity itself has not been corroborated neuroscientifically in humans.

Still, Hanson says, we’ve come a long way toward understanding the relationship between mind and brain.

“As science has progressed in the last hundred to a hundred and fifty years with the study of the nervous system,” he told Big Think, “the correlations have become increasingly well understood and tight between ongoing mental activity — hearing, seeing, loving, hating, wanting, remembering — and the underlying neural activity that is their physical basis.”

A number of brain imaging studies suggest that certain mental practices, such as mindfulness meditation, are associated with structural and functional brain changes, though questions remain about causality and long-term effects.

In the 1960s, researchers began using electroencephalogram (EEG) to study neural activity during meditation. In the 1970s came magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and by the 1990s — the so-called “decade of the brain” — scientists were increasingly able to associate specific mental experiences with distinct patterns of neural activity. For instance, one seminal study of nuns praying inside fMRI machines showed that their brains’ reward centers lit up in ways similar to people using cocaine.

“It doesn’t mean connecting with Christ consciousness is the same as taking cocaine,” Hanson notes, “but they were starting to find underlying neural correlates.”

A growing body of research shows that meditation and other contemplative practices can promote neuroplasticity, encouraging the brain to form new connections and adapt over time. In the mid-2000s, as Hanson and his colleagues began combing through the research literature, they wondered whether they could flip things around and harness what scientists had gathered about the brain to use in contemplative and clinical practice, an investigation which ultimately became the basis for HEAL.

Could they deliberately activate the brain to induce certain mental activities that would lead to lasting changes in the brain and, ultimately, support the development of optimal traits like a more positive outlook on life? As Hanson put it: “Could we use our mind to stimulate and change our brain to benefit our mind?”

If so, harnessing brain science could, in theory, motivate people who wouldn’t otherwise think to take up a “mental hygiene” regime such as meditation.

“When people realize this airy-fairy, woo-woo stuff is actually helping their own brain, they get much more motivated,” he said. Ruminating over the state of the world may not be helpful, but “when you slow down, take a moment to feel close to your friend or partner, and let that really land inside, that’s changing your brain for the better.”

While the precise mechanisms remain uncertain, Hanson points to the role of the autonomic nervous system — particularly how social connection and safety cues can downregulate stress responses — as one pathway through which positive experiences may shape long-term well-being.

“If I want to calm myself down, it’s important to touch my partner, or my dog, because that social engagement is going to ripple down and calm my heart,” he said.

Good experiences — whether through social bonding or swaying gently between two palm trees or meditating — can light up the brain’s reward centers in the same way. But according to Hanson, it’s when we become aware of the good, and hold onto it, that the real benefits kick in. This might already be an insight gleaned through contemplative practice, or simply common sense, but neuroscience can help us prioritize it further. In his many decades as a clinician and meditator, Hanson says combining brain science and contemplative practice — such as taking in the good — has helped him feel more empowered in improving daily life for himself and others. Neural correlates aside, the real proof is how you feel on a daily basis.

“When you go to bed, are you a little happier, wiser, and more loving than when you woke up? That’s under your power.”