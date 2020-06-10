Follow Us
Slavoj Žižek LIVE: Pandemic! Protests! Panic!
Join Slavoj Žižek live at 1 pm ET on June 11 at Big Think Live.
Add event to your calendar
The COVID-19 pandemic shocked societies and economies throughout the world. Now, the US is in the midst of powerful protests that are spreading across the globe. In this live session, moderated by political scientist Samo Burja, philosopher Slavoj Žižek will analyze this moment in history as it unfolds, discussing political narratives, revolutions, capitalism, and, of course, communism. And so on.
Ask your questions during the live Q&A!
Pandemic! Protests! Panic! with Slavoj Žižek is streaming on YouTube, Facebook and on Big Think Edge (for subscribers only).
Slavoj Žižek is one of the most prolific and well-known philosophers and cultural theorists in the world today. His inventive, provocative body of work mixes Hegelian metaphysics, Lacanian psychoanalysis, and Marxist dialectic in order to challenge conventional wisdom and accepted verities on both the left and the right. Žižek's ability to witness and analyze the influences of corporations, Nationalism, and the ideological underpinnings of any geopolitical, or social occurrence, is more relevant than ever, while we take a thorough survey of the current pandemic. His challenges of leftist ethical codes, his audacious use of humor, while seriously questioning the presupposed truths and what is deemed good, all of these qualities are woven through his numerous publications, and will be present with us today as we get to speak to Žižek in person. You can watch his videos on Big Think here. Žižek's most recent book is Pandemic!: COVID-19 Shakes the World.
Samo Burja is the founder of Bismarck Analysis, a consulting firm that investigates the institutional landscape of society, usually in political risk. Burja is also a research fellow at the Long Now Foundation where he studies how institutions can endure for centuries and millennia. As Senior Research Fellow in Political Science at the Foresight Institute he helps advise how institutions can shape the future of technology. You can see new videos each week from Burja on YouTube.
- Slavoj Žižek: Why Tolerance Is Patronizing - Big Think ›
- Why Slavoj Zizek thinks political correctness is dumb - Big Think ›
- Slavoj Žižek: Political Correctness Is a More Dangerous Form of ... ›
America needs faster and cheaper pathways to good jobs
Colleges and universities can continue to ignore what the market wants, or they can get in the game and differentiate with new on-ground and online pathways to employment-centric education.
- Since the COVID-19 crisis, Google has seen an explosion in searches for online courses. Yet it has not seen any uptick in searches for degree programs. Why is that?
- When it comes to time, cost, and employment opportunities, traditional university degree programs are not paying attention to product-market fit.
- More and more students are searching for faster and cheaper pathways to good first digital jobs such as apprenticeships and programs that hire candidates on day one with a promise to upskill and ultimately place them at a client.
How does gravity bend spacetime?
Time travel is possible, but only in one direction.
- We typically think of events as happening in space and in time. "In reality, space and time are strongly intertwined things and the union of them is called spacetime," explains Konstantin Batygin.
- The force that we understand as gravity, according to Batygin, is the result of the spacetime continuum being curved by Earth's gravitational field. Depending on how close you are to the source of gravity, time will pass at different rates.
- Traveling backward in time is not possible. Traveling forward through time without aging, however, would require going to the center of the planet where the effects of that gravitational field can't be experienced.
Here’s a new way to do study abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
Would you study abroad online?
With the U.S. and much of the world engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health risks have threatened to make study abroad difficult, if not impossible.
Scientists Find First Observed Evidence That Our Universe May Be a Hologram
Physicists finds evidence from just after the Big Bang that supports the controversial holographic universe theory.
An international study claims to have found first observed evidence that our universe is a hologram.
COVID-19 shutdown prevented 60 million infections in U.S., study says
The study also estimated that international lockdown efforts prevented more than 500 million infections worldwide.
- On Monday, the journal Nature published two studies on the efficacy of shutdown measures.
- Both concluded that shutdown efforts led to significant deceases in death and infection rates.
- The studies highlight how important it is to consider exponential growth when thinking about the spread of viruses.
GREGG NEWTON / Getty<p>The study examined the efficacy of interventions in six countries: China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States. The researchers looked at epidemiological data in various areas, recording how quickly the virus was spreading without any preventative measures in place. In most areas, the number of infections was roughly doubling every two days.</p><p>Using this data on how fast COVID-19 was spreading in the spring, the researchers used economic models to estimate the effects of the six nations' shutdown orders. The results suggest that non-pharmaceutical interventions — like closing businesses and public spaces — significantly slowed the spread of the virus.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Without these policies employed, we would have lived through a very different April and May," Solomon Hsiang, lead study author and director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/06/08/shutdowns-prevented-60-million-coronavirus-infections-us-study-finds/" target="_blank">told</a> the Washington Post.</p>