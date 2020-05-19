LIVE AT 1:30 PM: Face adversity like a Navy SEAL

Brent Gleeson is a business consultant, entrepreneur, decorated Navy SEAL combat veteran, highly-sought keynote speaker and author of TAKINGPOINT: A NAVY Seal’s 10 Fail Safe Principles for Leading Through Change. Inspired by his time as a Navy SEAL and experience building successful award-winning businesses, Gleeson has created a revolutionary roadmap for today’s existing and emerging business leaders and managers to improve their ability to successfully implement and navigate change. Filled with actionable insights and strategies for leaders at all levels from every industry, TakingPoint addresses key organizational factors from culture transformation, accountability and trust to discipline, resiliency and communication. In addition to his work as a consultant and entrepreneur, Gleeson has starred in several television series including NBC’s “Stars Earn Stripes” and Discovery Channels’ “One Man Army.”

