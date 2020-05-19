Follow Us
LIVE AT 1:30 PM: Face adversity like a Navy SEAL
Learn how to lean into difficult times and build your resilience.
Brent Gleeson is a business consultant, entrepreneur, decorated Navy SEAL combat veteran, highly-sought keynote speaker and author of TAKINGPOINT: A NAVY Seal’s 10 Fail Safe Principles for Leading Through Change. Inspired by his time as a Navy SEAL and experience building successful award-winning businesses, Gleeson has created a revolutionary roadmap for today’s existing and emerging business leaders and managers to improve their ability to successfully implement and navigate change. Filled with actionable insights and strategies for leaders at all levels from every industry, TakingPoint addresses key organizational factors from culture transformation, accountability and trust to discipline, resiliency and communication. In addition to his work as a consultant and entrepreneur, Gleeson has starred in several television series including NBC’s “Stars Earn Stripes” and Discovery Channels’ “One Man Army.”
Most of us have been knocked down in one way or another by this pandemic. How can we get back up? And better still, how can we thrive? In this Big Think Live session, Brent Gleeson, Navy SEAL combat veteran, and Nathan Rosenberg, founding partner of management consulting firm Insigniam, discuss what it means to be resilient in times of hardship and how we can let our characters be revealed and strengthened by adversity.
Ask your questions during the live Q&A!
Streaming live at 1:30pm here or via YouTube or Facebook. For an exclusive subscriber segment, subscribe to Big Think Edge.
