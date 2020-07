Remote learning vs. online instruction: How COVID-19 woke America up to the difference

Steve Harmon is the executive director of Georgia Tech’s Center for 21st Century Universities , associate dean of research at Georgia Tech Professional Education (GTPE), and a professor in the Georgia Tech College of Design. Harmon has authored over 120 professional publications and presentations and his research centers on educational uses of emerging technologies and has, for the last few years, focused on eLearning, particularly with respect to synchronous, online learning environments. He is a past president of the Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT).