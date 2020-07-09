Better reskilling can future-proof jobs in the age of automation. Enter SkillUp's new coalition.

Michael Horn speaks and writes about the future of education and works with a portfolio of education organizations to improve the life of each and every student. He is the author of the new book Choosing College, which strips away the noise around college to help students and parents understand why they are going to school and how to make better choices, as well as aids schools in designing better experiences. Horn is a senior strategist at Guild Education, which partners with leading employers and organizations to help offer education and upskilling opportunities to America’s workforce. He is also the co-founder of and a distinguished fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation, a non-profit think tank.