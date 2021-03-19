Follow Us
Can you be scientific and spiritual?
Spirituality can be an uncomfortable word for atheists. But does it deserve the antagonism that it gets?
Adam Frank is a professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester and a leading expert on the final stages of evolution for stars like the sun. Frank's computational research group at the University of Rochester has developed advanced supercomputer tools for studying how stars form and how they die. A self-described “evangelist of science," he is the author of four books and the co-founder of 13.8, where he explores the beauty and power of science in culture with physicist Marcelo Gleiser.
- While the anti-scientific bias of religious fundamentalism requires condemnation, if we take a broader view, does the human inclination towards spiritual practice still require the same antagonism? The answer, I think, is a definitive "No."
- Rather than ontological claims about what exists in the universe, the terms spiritual and sacred can describe the character of an experience. Instead of a "thing" they can refer to an attitude or an approach.
- One can be entirely faithful to the path of inquiry and honesty that is science while making it one aspect of a broader practice embracing the totality of your experience as a human being in this more-than-human world.
The tension between science and religion is old news to us moderns. Historical events like the Catholic Church's trial of Galileo or the Scopes Monkey Trial over teaching Darwin in schools, seem to imply that religion and science are incompatible. More recently, writers like Richard Dawkins, Daniel Dennett, and other 'New Atheists' have been vigorous in their condemnation of the anti-scientific bias of religious fundamentalism. But if we take a broader view beyond these fundamentalisms, if we ask about the human inclination towards spiritual practice in general, do we still have to find the same antagonism? The answer, I think, is a definitive "No." And that answer is important as we consider the totality of what it means to be human.
First, it's important to distinguish between religion and what I'll call spiritual practice. In his excellent book "Sapiens," Yuval Noah Harari defines religion as "a system of human norms and values that is founded in the belief in a superhuman order." There are two parts of this definition that are important for our discussion. First is the "system of human norms." That phrase points to a lot of stuff, but it also means politics. There is an aspect of organized religion that has always been about establishing and enforcing social norms: Who is an authority; who justifies who is in charge; who marries whom; who tells you how to behave. This aspect of religion is about power within social hierarchies.
The second part of Harari's definition refers to a "superhuman order." Note that he does not say a "supernatural" order. Why? Because some religions like Buddhism don't pivot around the existence of an all-powerful deity. This distinction is important because it allows you to see a point many scholars of religion have made after looking at the long human history of what I'll call spiritual endeavor. From our beginnings as hunter-gathers, we have always been responding to a sense of a "superhuman order." That response has taken many different forms from beautiful paintings on cave walls to beautiful paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
Even though I consider myself an atheist, experiences of a superhuman order have been with me since I was a kid.
In my first book, I looked in depth at this response, its history, and its relation to science. Even though I consider myself an atheist, experiences of a superhuman order have been with me since I was a kid. Heck, that's what science was to me—an order expressible in mathematics beyond the purely human. In fact, many of my deepest experiences of being alive had come to me through my scientific practice. Working through some line of mathematical reasoning or encountering some image of a nebula or galaxy, I'd get thrust into an overwhelming sense of the universe's presence, of its perfect unity and wholeness. At first, I saw the laws of physics as the source of that order but as I got older my focus widened.
Now, one could say that my experiences were "just awe" and nothing more. But as the great scholar of religion, Rudolph Otto noted, awe is the essential component of a spiritual experience. It is an encounter with what other scholars have called "sacredness."
So, what are we to make of these words "spiritual" and "sacred"? Some strident atheists recoil at these terms because they believe they must entail a belief in supernatural entities. This is a mistake. Both can point to something much broader. Rather than ontological claims about what exists in the universe, spiritual and sacred can describe the character of an experience. Instead of a "thing", they can refer to an attitude or an approach. This is the central point William James made in his masterwork "The Varieties of Religious Experience." To speak about sacredness is to understand that some experiences (the birth of your child, coming upon a silent forest glade, hearing a powerful symphony) evoke an order that is more than just our thoughts about that order. And to speak of "the spiritual" can call to the highest aspects of the human spirit: compassion, kindness, empathy, generosity, love.
This kind of understanding of spiritual and sacred have always been with us and they may, or may not, have anything to do with a particular religion. This is where we can draw a distinction between a spiritual practice and a religious one. In a spiritual practice, people purposely attempt to deepen their lived sense of the superhuman order they experience. It is, literally, a practice. You work on it every day, perhaps using meditation or ritual or service to others. The methods differ but the daily application and aspiration are the same.
The important point is that spiritual practice has a purpose: transformation. It is to become a person who lives in accord with that sense of experienced order, that sacredness. Such a lifelong aspiration and effort can happen within an individual religious tradition if there are domains within that tradition that truly support this kind of interior work. Unfortunately, the politics of religion can sometimes keep this from happening. As scholars Joseph Campbell, Walter Houston Clark, and others have said, church can be a "vaccination" against the real thing.
It's also possible to build such a practice outside of established religious tradition. In that case, the difficulty comes in inventing forms that can support a lifelong practice. There is something to be said for traditions or rituals that have endured for many generations and the best of these often occur within some religious traditions.
The bottom line is human beings have felt the need for spiritual practice for a long, long time. That means that even as participation in traditional religions drops, people claiming to be "spiritual but not religious" and people who embrace science continue to grow. The writer Annika Harris and her spouse New Atheist Sam Harris are, for example, strong defenders of science. They have also both written about the importance of contemplative practice in their lives.
I have long argued that science is one way that the aspiration to know the true and the real is expressed. It is one way we express that sense of an order beyond us. But there are other ways that go beyond descriptions and explanation, and all of them make up the totality of being human. That means you can embrace science in all its power and still embed it within the larger context of human experience. All of us can be entirely faithful to the path of inquiry and honesty that is science while making it one aspect of a practice meant to embrace the fullness of your experience as a human in this more-than-human world.
NASA's Perseverance records first-ever sounds of rover driving on Mars
Sound waves behave quite differently on Mars than on Earth.
- NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars on February 18, and is currently preparing to begin its main mission of searching for signs of ancient life.
- The rover contains two microphone systems, one of which was recently used to capture sounds of the rover traveling at speeds below .01 mph.
- NASA hopes to return Perseverance's rock collection to Earth by 2031.
Mystery unsolved: ghost ships circling off California
Circle spoofing is an advanced form of GPS manipulation – but nobody knows exactly how, or why.
- 'Circle spoofing' is an as-yet unexplained version of GPS interference.
- It shows ships moving in virtual circles while they're somewhere else.
- Is this the cheaper, off the shelf version of a well-known cyberweapon?
Impossible journey<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODI2NjYyN30.JAVFhG5lU2vWTnZcMK5oBAoVH8HFRUfzXP0pOIIp-AI/img.jpg?width=980" id="c7adc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cc8ce14897d94442b4db1caba96366c0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Analysis from SkyTruth and Global Fishing Watch shows ship tracks jumping thousands of miles from their true locations." data-width="3507" data-height="2480" />
The Princess Janice, seen travelling from Point Reyes inland. Inset top right: moving around Utah, in circles. Inset bottom right: back home in Nigeria.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>On June 5, 2019, the Nigerian crew boat <em>Princess Janice</em> made an impossible journey. Instead of ferrying crews to and from oil rigs in the Gulf of Guinea, it was somehow transported thousands of miles to the Pacific coast of northern California, just off Point Reyes. Even more amazingly, after a while it started to sail <em>inland</em>, ploughing across mountains and deserts all the way to Utah.</p><p>The <em>Princess Janice</em> was just one of a dozen ghost ships observed circling the seas off Point Reyes. And <em>circling</em> is the right word, as some ships seemed to ply the Pacific waters in mysteriously elliptical movements, at a constant speed of exactly 20 knots. Except that they didn't. The <em>Princess Janice</em> never left its home waters. Nor did any of the other ships, which all continued to sail the seas off Equatorial Guinea, Malaysia, Norway, and other far-flung places.</p><p>It wasn't the actual, physical ships that flew halfway across the globe, just their virtual positions, as reported by their AIS (1) transponders. Some ships were displaced for just a few hours, but the <em>Princess Janice</em>'s virtual trip to North America lasted about two weeks. And not all hung around Point Reyes. Some showed up near Madrid or Hong Kong. <br></p>
Malfunction or manipulation?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4MzA1Mn0.S_b_-bv4ZJeGOSkN-zcqs2V3Z6VoJnvpdoL7EXA2KUA/img.jpg?width=980" id="a3360" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="40651acf4cc691610a101cb2b10cb0ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The colored lines show AIS tracks from five of the ships whose broadcast positions jumped suddenly to Point Reyes, California, northwest of San Francisco. The time of the tracking disruption varies from less than one hour for one vessel to about two weeks for some others. Two of the vessels (Princess Janice and Alkahfi Maryam) also have tracks appearing over land in North America. The reason for this displacement is unknown although some of the vessels are in areas where GPS disruption has been reported (Eastern Mediterranean and Sea of Azov)." data-width="1790" data-height="990" />
AIS tracks from five ships who 'jumped' to Point Reyes, from places all over the globe.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>The Point Reyes incident, publicized by Bjorn Bergman, a researcher for environmental watchdogs SkyTruth and Global Fishing Watch, was the latest example of a phenomenon known as 'circle spoofing', a refined and as yet unexplained cousin of GPS (2) spoofing. It is unclear what–or who–caused these circles, and why: malfunction or manipulation?</p><p>Now, messing with GPS signals is not new. It's been part of the electronic warfare arsenal for decades. Russia, notably, has been singled out as a 'pioneer' in this area. A report by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS) in Washington DC claims the Russians have a mobile electronic warfare team that jams GPS signals whenever and wherever President Putin appears in public.</p><p>One step up from mere jamming is spoofing: tricking someone that a GPS-geolocated object is somewhere else than it actually is. The AIS transponders of ships seem particularly prone to this.</p><p>Russia has used GPS spoofing in a number of places, notably Crimea, Syria, and the Black Sea, says the C4ADS report. For example, in 2017, 20 ships in the Black Sea reported a position 32 km inland, near Gelendzhik Airport. It's also been claimed Russia uses 'spoofing' to hide Putin's now-infamous Black Sea palace, <a href="https://www.dw.com/en/is-russia-distorting-gps-sig..." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the existence of which was revealed</a> by controversial dissident Alexei Navalny.<br></p>
Strategic implications<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAzMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODQ4MjE3N30.RjOpMYWtFJ3lJlBosl7yk7m8LRT_LWxLb4mVSL9fRD4/img.png?width=980" id="f394c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c7e9eb46053260f84498b0e75009b8e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A world map of Russian GPS spoofing: not just in and near Russia, but also in Syria." data-width="2052" data-height="1486" />
A world map of Russian GPS spoofing: not just in and near Russia, but also in Syria.
Credit: Above us Only Stars – Exposing GPS Spoofing in Russia and Syria (C4ADS, 2019)<p>GPS spoofing has obvious strategic implications. Iran in particular has proved a quick student and seems to have learned to use spoofing to its advantage.</p><ul><li>In 2011, Iran claimed to have used GPS spoofing to trick a Lockheed Martin RQ-170 'Sentinel' drone, operated by the CIA above Afghanistan, to land at an Iranian airfield. The capture helped Iran clone its own drone within a year.</li><li>In 2016, Iran probably used GPS spoofing to lure two US Navy boats into Iranian territorial waters, where the Iranian Navy appeared to be ready and waiting for them.</li><li>And in 2019, British intelligence warned merchant vessels in the Gulf that Iran might use GPS spoofing to lure them into Iranian waters, as a pretext to seizing them. </li></ul>And then there's one step up from GPS spoofing: circle spoofing. In 'regular' GPS spoofing, the location (typically of a ship) is 'transported' to a static point somewhere else. In circle spoofing, the location is moved to a dynamic position, rotating in a circular pattern. This makes circle spoofing more difficult to read, and potentially more dangerous – although the actual intention behind the phenomenon remains unclear.<br><br>Circle spoofing came to light after July 2019 (3).That's when the American container ship MV <em>Manukai</em>, upon entering Shanghai harbor, experienced total failure of both its AIS transponder and its two GPS units. Just before all the alarms went off, its AIS display behaved in a very peculiar manner. It showed another ship approaching, disappearing, showing up docked, and then again moving towards the <em>Manukai</em>. All the while, a visual check confirmed, the other ship had been at dock.
A spoofing epidemic<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAzNy9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODUxNjg3OH0.diy0qgD2xDfhyWXOx9Lr2u-TxVGF4h3PvZRoBp3fFPg/img.png?width=980" id="6abd3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c39d0a55d2b76cad9d8d0387499afae" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Chinese cargo ship Huai Hia Ji 1 Hao (yellow) transits southeast on the Huangpu river. Upon nearing the center of GPS interference area the track jumps to the ring on land and to other random positions nearby. Positions from other affected vessels are shown in red. AIS data courtesy Global Fishing Watch / Orbcomm / Spire." data-width="1718" data-height="1218" />
When approaching the center of the disturbance, the AIS signature of the Chinese cargo ship Hua Hia Ji Hao (in yellow) jumps from the Huangpu River onto dry land. Red: positions of other vessels.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>The crew of the <em>Manukai</em> reported the incident stateside, where analysts discovered an epidemic of spoofing attacks in Shanghai harbor, which had started the previous summer and culminated on the day the <em>Manukai</em> was attacked, just one of around 300 vessels that were being 'spoofed' that day.</p><p><span></span>It's unclear who's doing the spoofing. Could it be the Chinese government testing out cyberweapons? Or perhaps criminals trying to confound the authorities? Illegal sand dredgers and oil smugglers are desperate to use any means to evade capture. The latter option would explain why one particular patrol boat operated by the Maritime Safety Authority, Shanghai's river police, was spoofed almost 400 times over a nine-month period.</p><p><span></span>But what was even more remarkable than the sheer volume of the spoofing was its cartographic shape: the ships jumped from one location to another in a circular movement, centered on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River.</p><p>Why? How? Those questions have yet to be answered satisfactorily, but C4ADS found an ingenious way to discount the possibility that the ships' AIS was somehow at fault. Analysts looked at anonymized location data provided by the Strava fitness app, used by a considerable number of Shanghai's 10 million cyclists. <br></p>
Crop circles<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAzOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3ODgxNDU5MX0.vOTQTgapWDoVNNjbXwJeZ1sYCM1bzfzYoCN9bQJrj8I/img.png?width=980" id="4f5d7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d98be57f0c0d8866d9030c7fa644b5b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="GPS interference can be pinpointed based on this ring of false AIS positions. Approximately 200 meters in diameter, many of the positions in the ring had reported speeds near 31 knots (much faster than a normal vessel speed) and a course going counterclockwise around the circle. AIS data courtesy Global Fishing Watch / Orbcomm / Spire." data-width="1715" data-height="1219" />
The eye of the storm: a spoof circle about 200 meters in diameter. Most positions on the ring move at 31 knots, much faster than normal vessel speed, and appear to be going counterclockwise.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>Turns out they too were apparently going in circles, when approaching the waterfront. This proved the spoofing attacks targeted all GPS devices, not just the ships' AIS transponders.</p><p><span></span>But that still did not resolve the mystery of the circular spoofs, which were quickly dubbed 'crop circles' – an allusion to the mysterious figures that regularly appear in the grain fields of southern England.</p><p><span></span>Do the positions at which the circles are centered offer any clue? One such circle is positioned exactly around the Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company. Does that suggest state involvement cloaked as private enterprise, or rather a rogue 'commercial' venture? Or are the circles themselves clever misdirections, activated by devices stationed elsewhere?</p><p><span></span>What does seem certain, is that circle spoofing is catching on. Following the incidents in Shanghai (involving vessels close by) and off Point Reyes (involving ships very far away), a report came in from Iran in March of 2020, where a GPS device was observed moving in a large circle in downtown Tehran (so nowhere near any coast), at a constant speed of 22 miles per hour.</p>
Spoofing theories<video controls id="39a33" width="100%" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4f5f5b1d4220522019e2eed52a65a55a" expand="1" feedbacks="true" mime_type="video/mp4" shortcode_id="1616096356635" site_id="18943713" url="https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/runner%2F22887-Spoofing-film.mp4" videoControls="true"> <source src="https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/runner%2F22887-Spoofing-film.mp4" type="video/mp4"> Your browser does not support the video tag. </video><p><em>Credit: Courtesy of C4ADS, </em><a href="https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/11/15/131940..." target="_blank"><em>MIT Review</em></a></p><p><span></span>The spoofing occurred near the AJA University of Command and Staff – the staff college for Iran's Army, also known as the country's 'War University'. Again, a Strava heat map showed local athletes running (or cycling) in circles in that same area, apparently oblivious to local roads and buildings.</p><p><span></span>Meanwhile, the mysteries of circle spoofing–who is doing it, how and why–have yet to be cracked. Reports of circle spoofing near various oil terminals in China suggests that it may be a way to defend these installations from attack – in fact, a Saudi oil facility suffered major damage in an attack by an unidentified drone (rumored to be Iranian in origin) in 2019.</p><p>Another theory is that circle spoofing could be a sign that GPS spoofing, once so complex and expensive that it must have required state involvement, has now been 'commoditised': it can now be used by low-power, short-range devices that can target single ships instead of having to cover a wider area.</p><p>And that's a scary thought: it could open up maritime traffic to a whole new kind of piracy – spoofing luxury yachts or ships with valuable cargo right into the lair of the 21st-century disciples of Long John Silver, armed with keyboards instead of cutlasses. <br></p><p><em>Many thanks to Dana Goward (President, <a href="https://rntfnd.org/" target="_blank">Resilient Navigation & Timing Foundation</a>), Bjorn Bergman (Project Manager, <a href="https://skytruth.org/" target="_blank">SkyTruth</a>; analyst, <a href="https://globalfishingwatch.org/" target="_blank">Global Fishing Watch</a>) and Thomas Ewing (Chief of Analysis, <a href="https://c4ads.org/" target="_blank">C4ADS</a>).</em></p><em>For more information, see:<br></em><ul> <li><em><a href="https://www.maritime-executive.com/editorials/gps-jamming-and-spoofing-at-port-of-shanghai" target="_blank">GPS Jamming and Spoofing Reported at Port of Shanghai</a> (The Maritime Executive, 13 August 2019)</em></li><li><em><a href="https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/11/15/131940..." target="_blank">Ghost ships, crop circles and soft gold</a> (MIT Review, 15 November 2019)</em></li><li><em><a href="https://skytruth.org/2019/12/systematic-gps-manipu..." target="_blank">Systematic GPS Manipulation Occurring at Chinese Oil Terminals and Government Installations</a> (SkyTruth, 12 December 2019)</em></li><li><a href="https://skytruth.org/2020/05/ais-ship-tracking-dat..." target="_blank"><em>AIS Ship Tracking Data Shows False Vessel Tracks Circling Above Point Reyes, Near San Francisco</em></a><em> (SkyTruth, 26 May 2020)</em></li></ul><p><br><strong>Strange Maps #1074</strong></p><p><span></span><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em></p><p><br>(1) AIS stands for Automatic Identification System, which supplements radar as a means to avoid collisions and determine locations of ships. It uses GPS (or similar positioning systems) to transmit information on a ship's identity, position and movements to nearby ships and monitoring facilities in a range of 10-20 nautical miles. Mandatory for most seafaring vessels, AIS is fitted on around 300,000 passenger and cargo ships worldwide. </p><p>(2) GPS is short for Global Positioning System. It's a system for radio navigation based on a network of (currently 31) US satellites, operated by the US Space Force. The network sends exact geolocation and time information to any GPS receiver on earth (if within an unobstructed line of sight of at least four GPS satellites). Started in the 1970s as a military project, it was opened for civilian use in the 1980s. In 2000, restrictions were lifted, allowing accuracy to within 5 meters.</p><p>(3) The Point Reyes incidents were discovered later. </p><div><i></i></div>
Is code a language or math? MIT study uses brain scans for answers
Is code more like math or a spoken language? The answer could impact how we teach it.
- Computer coding is a relatively new skill, so our brains can't have specialized areas for it from birth.
- The question of how we process computer code, as a language or as math, could impact how we teach the subject.
- A new study suggests our brains treat it as its own special topic.
"Programs must be written for people to read, and only incidentally for machines to execute." - Harold Abelson.<p> The study, carried out by a team from MIT and Tufts University, had two dozen participants read code, English, and logic puzzles while in an fMRI machine. By looking at which parts of the brain light up while doing these tasks, the researchers could determine how our brains process coding languages.</p><p>If the areas of the brain associated with language processing light up, then we treat code like we treat languages. If the math parts light up, then we treat it as math. The control tasks, reading either a real sentence or a nonsense one and memorizing the location of colored squares, demonstrated the baseline activation levels for these systems in each subject. </p><p>The coding languages used in the study were Python, a language considered highly readable by many, and ScratchJr, a symbolic picture code designed for children. </p>
An example of the code and puzzles that might be seen in the experiment.
MIT<p>When the subjects were in the machine, they were asked to work through the code and predict the output. The brain scans showed only limited responses in the brain's language processing centers, but a considerable amount in the multiple demand (MD) system, which often handles math, logic, and executive tasks. </p><p>While this may sound like a win for the "coding is math" argument, it isn't quite the slam dunk you might think it is. This system handles most of our "difficult" thinking and is useful for many things. Logic and math typically cause the left half of it to fire up while the right half handles abstract thinking. </p><p> Working with Python caused both sides of the system to activate. ScractchJr worked the right side a little more than the left. </p>
What does this mean?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BSKkCMcjegU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> These findings suggest that the brain handles coding it as a unique and complex process. As lead author Anna Ivanova put <a href="https://www.zdnet.com/article/reading-software-code-activates-the-part-of-your-brain-used-for-crossword-puzzles-and-logic-problems/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">it</a>: "Understanding computer code seems to be its own thing. It's not the same as language, and it's not the same as math and logic."</p><p>The authors note that this does not rule out the possibility that very experienced programmers might have specially dedicated areas of the brain for <a href="https://news.mit.edu/2020/brain-reading-computer-code-1215" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">coding</a>. It also doesn't settle what the right way to <em>learn </em>the subject is; it could be the case that learning it requires elements from both Pedagogues.</p>
Are there any limits to the study?<p> This study was very small, it only involved about twenty people, and all of them had knowledge of the coding language they were tested with. The codes used are noted for their readability, and the results may differ if future test subjects without coding knowledge are trying to decipher something like <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esoteric_programming_language#Piet" target="_blank">Piet</a>.</p><p> Despite these limitations, the study does provide helpful information about how the brain handles coding languages. It will undoubtedly be the first of many investigations into this topic.</p>
