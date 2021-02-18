Follow Us
What democracy and science demand: The ‘Smartmatic vs Fox News’ case
The opening lines of Smartmatic's $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News lay bare the culture of denial in the US.
- Smartmatic, an election technology company, has filed a $2.7-billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News for making false claims about its voting machines during Fox's dishonest campaign against the 2020 US presidential election results.
- The lawsuit opens with three powerful statements of fact: A scientific truth, a mathematical proof, and an objective political fact: More people voted for Joe Biden than for Donald Trump.
- We owe the Smartmatic lawyers a debt of gratitude for so cleanly demonstrating what this ongoing election battle is all about. What is at stake is not a political ideology. It's a fight to acknowledge the shared reality we all live in.
"The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States."
So begins the 2.7-billion-dollar legal suit filed by Smartmatic, an election technology company, against Fox News. The suit, filed two weeks ago, argues that Fox News, its hosts, and others defamed the company by making false claims about their voting machines to back up other false claims that the US election had been stolen. There is much about this suit which, like our times, is remarkable. For readers of 13.8, however, those three opening sentences are what matter. Linking those three statements of fact is more than just rhetorical flourish. Instead, they reveal a unity of ideals lying at the heart of modern scientific and democratic societies. They are the keys to living in a richly diverse and yet peacefully shared reality. Those ideals are now at risk.
So, to understand exactly what's at stake in these remarkable times, and what the suit proposes, let's unpack each of these statements and what they point to separately.
The "Big Lie" about the 2020 elections was the most egregious attempt to deny that there are shared facts about a shared world.
The first statement of fact the Smartmatic lawyers drawn upon is a scientific truth about the physical world. Specifically, it relates to geology and planetary science. Earth, a planet, takes a spherical configuration. The truth of that statement has been demonstrated by direct observation for many millennia. For example, when ships sail away from a harbor, they not only appear to get smaller as they grow more distant, but their masts are also seen to sink below the horizon. The fact that there is a "below the horizon" means the planet is not flat. In the modern era we have sent cameras far enough from Earth to get direct image-based evidence for the sphericity of our home world.
The second statement of fact relates to mathematics. There are rules for summing two integers. Those rules are known and can be applied such that everyone agreeing to those rules can agree on the result of such a summation. Also, the rules are associated with basic statements of logic. These include holding that fact can't be both true and false at the same time. So, to deny the rules and results of math would mean to deny the possibility of reason.
The third statement of fact is where things get interesting. It concerns the outcome of counting votes. Like imaging Earth from space, or carrying out a mathematical proof, the outcome of counting votes will lead to an objective fact. Either Joe Biden got more votes than his opponent or he did not.
But the reality of votes is not the same as the reality of planets or math. That is why the construction of the Smartmatic suit is so revealing. Planets are just given to us by the universe. We find ourselves on one whether we like it or not. Likewise, mathematical proofs don't care how you are feeling about life that day. They always give the same result. But votes don't have to exist the way planets and math does. Votes emerge from an idea about self-governance.
Voting is a creation of the human mind to solve a very human problem: How do we all get along? How do different people with different concepts, ideas, and feelings all live together without resorting to beatings every time they disagree on something?
Voting is a democratic mechanism that helps us "get along." Here, former vice president Mike Pence and house speaker Nancy Pelosi preside over a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 electoral college results.
Credit: Erin Schaff / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
This "how to get along" question is an old, old problem for humans, and we have tried many approaches including kings, dictators, and tyrants. Voting was a pretty radical idea when it was first tried out in ancient Greece. But by the time it was proposed in places like the nascent United States, it had taken on an entirely new character. Proposals for democracy in the 18th century emerged from the constellation of ideas we now call the Enlightenment. More than anything else, Enlightenment-era thinkers believed they had found a path toward a better world. It was a path laid down by reason and by science.
For Enlightenment thinkers, "knowledge, innovation, freedom, and social advancement go together," writes Timothy Ferris Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin saw their new nation as an "experiment" in self-rule. John Adams thought that the data gained from the experiment could be combined with reason to produce a "science of government." Science as both metaphor and reality were so important to the framers of the US Constitution that they put the patent system into the document's very first article.
The framers of American democracy wanted a political system that would reflect the order and transparency they found in the natural world through science. And in science, such order and transparency occur because there are clear mechanisms for establishing facts. Even more important there are, indeed, facts to be found. There is a shared reality we all inhabit regardless of religion or disposition or party affiliation. In this way, the number of votes cast in an election is an objective fact. By establishing the system for self-governance and agreeing to its rules, a tally of votes cast for a candidate is a reality of our shared civic space.
What denial, in all its modern forms, wants is to destroy that civic space. It hopes to break the agreement about shared reality. But, in doing so, it also destroys the capacity for science, our most powerful tool for understanding the world.
American teacher John Thomas Scopes (second from left) standing in the courtroom during his trial for teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution in his high school science class. Dayton, Tennessee, 1925.
Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
I've been writing about science denial for some time now. It began a century ago in arguments over evolution. After the famous Scopes Monkey trial, it seemed that battle was over. It was climate change, however, that mainstreamed denial in the modern era. Through climate denial we first began to see people in positions of power make blatantly false claims about the shared reality revealed by science. It was, more than anything, a rejection of the possibility of knowing anything, of having expertise. Then, over the last five years, denial exploded beyond claims of science to touch all domains of public life including the most basic facts about the world (i.e., which inauguration was attended by more people). The "Big Lie" about the 2020 elections was the most egregious attempt to deny that there are shared facts about a shared world.
By explicitly linking facts about the physical, mathematical, and civic worlds, the Smartmatic suit explicitly rejects that denial. While it's impossible to know what will happen to their legal case, we owe the Smartmatic lawyers a debt of gratitude for so cleanly demonstrating what this ongoing battle is all about. What is at stake is not a political ideology. It's not about Democrats or Republicans. Instead, what lies before us is an effort to reestablish the core beliefs that underpin the continuing global experiment in democracy and science.There is a world we share, and we can know something about it. We can agree on what we know and, most importantly, we can use that knowledge to make things better for everyone.
Rousseau and what his philosophy means for us, explained
The philosopher who praised a simple life and inspired the worst of the French Revolution, explained.
- Jean-Jacques Rousseau was a Swiss Enlightenment philosopher with some radical ideas.
- He argued passionately for democracy, equality, liberty, and supporting the common good by any means neccesary.
- While his ideas may be utopian (or dystopian) they are thought-provoking and can inform modern discourse.
The State of Nature<p> Like other philosophers at the time, Rousseau was very concerned with what the world was like before the creation of societies. This was considered very important for political philosophers because it could be used to explain the motivation for creating and supporting a state.</p><p> If you, like the philosopher Thomas Hobbes, thought that a life in the "<a href="https://www.the-philosophy.com/hobbes-vs-locke" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">state of nature</a>" was "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short," you're probably in favor of anything that keeps the state of nature at bay, no matter how tyrannical or brutal. This is why Hobbes supported a ruler with absolute power, typically a monarch.</p><p><a href="https://www.the-philosophy.com/rousseau-philosophy-summary" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rousseau</a>, however, went the other way. He suggested that the state of nature wasn't all that bad, proposing that the people in it were self-sufficient, fairly solitary by choice, sympathetic to others, and peaceful. With nothing to fight over, they don't fight much. Since morality hasn't been invented yet, they are innocent and incapable of being malicious. </p><p>Importantly, people in the state of nature are free, in that they can follow their own will all the time, and equal, the various sources of inequality haven't been invented yet.</p><p>He argues that it is only when we move into society that human nature becomes corrupted, and many of the vices and evils we know all too well can flourish. He thought that many of the problems society claims to solve, like protection from theft, can only be problems after society, and thus the notion of private property, already exists.</p><p>Beyond this, he asks us if the things society provides us are really beneficial in the first place. </p><p>In his first significant work, <a href="http://www.gutenberg.org/files/46333/46333-h/46333-h.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Discourse on the Arts and Sciences</a>, he argues that art and science haven't improved most people's moral fiber- a shocking position to hold in Enlightenment-era France. Instead, he suggests that they arose from vices such as vanity and only serve to continue to degradation of morals. Given how many civilizations seem to have reached decadent heights before being brought down by their barbarous neighbors, he questions how desirable they are for other purposes as well.</p><p>Private property, another concept made possible by society, earned Rousseau's ire as an institution that encouraged greed and egotism. He expresses how terrible he supposes the invention of private property was in this striking paragraph from the <a href="http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/11136/pg11136.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Discourse </a><a href="http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/11136/pg11136.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">On The Origin And The Foundation Of The Inequality Among Mankind</a>:</p><p> "<em>The first man who, having enclosed a piece of ground, bethought himself of saying This is mine, and found people simple enough to believe him, was the real founder of civil society. From how many crimes, wars, and murders, from how many horrors and misfortunes might not any one have saved mankind, by pulling up the stakes, or filling up the ditch, and crying to his fellows: Beware of listening to this impostor; you are undone if you once forget that the fruits of the earth belong to us all, and the earth itself to nobody!"</em></p>
The Social Contract<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R2YM5_o6PRo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> Now, you might be wondering why, if the state of nature is so pleasant and people in it so moral and decent, anybody would ever create a society or join up with one. Rousseau suggests this is a natural evolution caused by the need for individuals to cooperate. Eventually, people will figure out things like agriculture and industry, which require working with your neighbors or creating rules for living near them. </p><p>In fear of worst-case scenarios, Rousseau thought that people agreed to societies dedicated to protecting them from threats, real or imagined, that then took away their freedom and protected the inequalities that further led everybody, including the rulers, into vice. He saw this as a cure nearly so bad as the disease, leading him to lament that "<em>Man is born free; and everywhere he is in chains.</em>"</p><p>His alternative is to create a <a href="https://www.thoughtco.com/social-contract-in-politics-105424" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">social contract</a> that will allow all members of the society to be as free as they were in the state of nature, that is, to enable them to follow their own will all the time while still living in a society. It will remove the unnatural inequalities that degrade both the rich and the poor. It will ensure that everyone is equal before the law that they create.</p><p> To achieve this, he formulates one of the more radically democratic systems of government ever to achieve widespread consideration.</p>
The General Will<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nGAO100hYcQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> The key to his social contract theory, and his biggest idea, is his take on the "<a href="https://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/General_will" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">general will</a>." While he wasn't the first philosopher to talk about it, his conception of it is the most famous and consequential. He posits that any legitimate state must be based on the general will, which is the fundamental source of sovereignty. All laws and actions the state undertakes must be in line with it. </p><p>It is akin to the notion of popular sovereignty, with a few differences. </p><p>The general will is the will of the entire body politic, which exists independently of the will of any one member or any group of people that comprise it. It is also not just the sum of individual wills. Because an individual contributes to the general will as a citizen, the general will is, at least partly, their will. It is a universal, generally applied concept and, when done correctly, will be used to create laws that apply to everyone in the community equally. </p><p>In principle, a person can follow it and still be following their will- since they helped to forge it. In the ideal case, a person fully understands that the greater good is also in their interest and there is no friction between their interests and that of the community. This is how Rousseau supposes people can be as free in society as they are in nature. However, if the shift between being able to follow the individual will and the general will is one that is quite so easy to make is a point many philosophers have raised.</p><p>How we find what the general will even is creates another problem. There are generally two approaches to figuring it out, with a third splitting the <a href="https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/rousseau/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">difference</a>. All of these interpretations are supported by Rousseau's writing- his style is famously contradictory even when it is working towards a clear point. </p><p>The first is a highly democratic model, featuring the citizenry discussing legislation at town hall meetings every time an issue comes up. While magistrates would exist to run the government day by day, they would be elected and duty-bound to follow the will of the people as determined by the debate and votes at these meetings. Minorities will exist, but their participation in the debate assures that they helped forge the general will and that the resulting laws will be good for them, too. </p><p> Going the other way, the general will could be a somewhat transcendental thing that just exists for every political group that only some well-educated people can grasp without the help of well-made social institutions.</p><p>Rousseau suggests that a "legislator," a person who knows what good laws and morals are, can help people understand what the general will is by either guiding discussion and putting the vague ideas of the people into politically actionable terms or by assisting individuals to identify with the common cause that is the general will if they are incapable of doing it themselves. In that case, the magistrates would still follow the general will, but it wouldn't be quite as democratically determined. </p><p>The hybrid of the two is a procedural model, where citizen-legislators discuss issues and realize why the common good is also their own good when making law.</p><p>As an example, imagine a neighborhood association's members discussing what trees to plant. Some of them will realize that their preferred choice of tree is a poor choice when they learn that most of their neighbors are allergic to it. After further discussion, only do they agree to the new option, they will also end up agreeing that the new choice is in their best interest- they'll be happier when their neighbors aren't grouchy from allergies. The voters want what the community wants because what they wanted shifted.</p><p>The general will is also very expansive, and a government based on it can do many things that others couldn't justify. While this means a Rousseauan government can do many good things others can't, it also means that it can be uniquely oppressive. The general will could call for abolishing or redistributing private property, press censorship, or mandatory attendance at morality plays among a variety of other harsh mandates. In principle, it could even call for ending democracy if that is in the best interests of the whole. </p><p> Whatever it calls for, it does so on everybody equally and because they called for it. </p>
What would living in a Rousseauan society look like?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/obts3Y-XRjg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> On the bright side, since the general will has to be applied universally and generally, the society that forms along these lines will be very equal, with the law applying to all citizens in the same way. Major inequalities would be swept away, and there would likely be a significant democratic element to the government, depending on how the people decided to organize the state. It would probably be a small society, as he feared that a large country would not find the common cause he thought was so important.</p><p>The people themselves would share a common cause, be highly educated in how to carry out their various civic duties properly. They would enjoy being able to act freely within a sphere decided by the general will.</p><p>However, since the general will can be applied to nearly any facet of life, the people, or the legislator in some cases, may decide to create a very oppressive society devoid of things they don't like or think will lead to vice. </p><p>Individual rights only exist as far as the sovereign, the general will, thinks they should. While it is probable that the application of all laws equally means that everyone would have to choose to make it oppressive for themselves- that remains a risk that could come to pass. Democracy might also go out the window and a monarch who follows the general will could be appointed. </p><p> Furthermore, Rousseau suggests that people can be "forced to be free," so even if your interests are quite different from those of the general will, you can be dragged along with it. Some later philosophers, such as Jacob Talmon and Isaiah Berlin, have thus suggested that a Rousseauan state would be a "totalitarian democracy" with the individual always being subject to the whims of the majority or whoever claims to speak for the general will. </p><p>Despite the extensive reach that the Rousseauan state would have, he does argue that some limits on what a sovereign can do exist.</p><p>Most notably, he expressly states that people have the right to their religion alongside a civic faith that promotes solidarity, that pluralism is inevitable, and that a variety of religions can improve morals. He suggests that toleration should be held sacred. He does not extend this toleration to atheists, however, who he suggests be exiled. </p>
This all sounds a bit unrealistic in any case. Did anybody try to run anything like this?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mm8asJxdcds" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> According to Professor <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5soKkx-RZow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Charles Anderson</a>, the decision-making process of the Quakers during their meetings is very similar to, but not quite the same as, the hybrid model of the general will. The Quakers seek God's will through discussion and end up in agreement on what that is and the wisdom of following it. In <a href="https://quaker.org/decision-making/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">practice</a>, it may be as close to that model as anybody has ever gotten, even if it is a religious notion unrelated to Rousseau's philosophy.</p><p> On a larger scale, The French Revolution can be viewed as an attempt to apply Rousseau's ideas in a situation where they were never going to work. Famed revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre studied many philosophers, but Rousseau's ideas were the ones that most inspired him. It is <a href="https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/mod/robespierre-terror.asp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">said</a> that he slept with his copy of <em>The Social Contract</em>.</p><p>The revolutionaries' Cult of the Supreme Being, a state religion based around a single deistic goddess, is based on Rousseau's idea of civil religion. Both centered on the existence of a deity, an afterlife, and the need for virtue, patriotism, and social solidarity. Robespierre, like his favorite philosopher, thought such a belief system was vital in a republic. </p><p>Additionally, Robespierre strongly agreed with the idea that the general will was the basis for state legitimacy and that people could be "forced to be free" by any means necessary if they weren't going along with it. Those who were actively fighting it, namely royalists, could be done away with as a result. This is part of the reason why Rousseau's <a href="https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/mod/robespierre-terror.asp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">ideas</a> often get blamed for <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reign_of_Terror" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The</a><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reign_of_Terror" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Terror</a>. <br></p><p>On a more practical and mundane note, Rousseau was asked to submit ideas for the new constitution being written in Poland-Lithuania. His <a href="http://self.gutenberg.org/articles/eng/Considerations_on_the_Government_of_Poland" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">suggestions</a> were conservative compared to his previous work, suggesting he grasped that his ideas could not be instituted in such a large state or that his previously hard-line stances had softened. Among his ideas that made it in were a federalized system of governance and a representative legislature. He encouraged the Poles to adopt a gradualist system of reform. <br></p><p>This may shed light on what he might have thought of his disciples leading the French Revolution, which occurred after his death. <br></p><p>As with most political philosophy, the real question may be how his big ideas are discussed in our society rather than on if anybody tried to follow his books to the letter. Other philosophers with great influence, like Kant, Marx, and Rawls, all sighted Rousseau as an influence.</p><p>Outside of academia, every time we discuss certain topics, like what it takes for a government to be legitimate, if modern society is good for us, or what we think should and should not be subject to a vote; we stumble across topics Rousseau considered and can benefit from his insights.<br></p><p>While a purely Rousseauan society probably isn't practical for many reasons, his writings continue to inform debate in our society- despite their often contradictory and confusing nature.</p>
Unusual creatures uncovered beneath an Antarctic ice shelf
The organisms were anchored to a boulder 900 meters beneath the ice, living a cold, dark existence miles away from the open ocean.
A cold dark place to call home<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY2MTg1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDU4OTUzN30.1cXnre_xUunoqWMLxjVab5pY_h6kEgSHOfZdFBap838/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=237%2C0%2C238%2C0&height=700" id="f349e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b23f86762f5b0b6a3e6046a7b954009" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1245" data-height="700" />
The Antarctic sessile creatures photographed on their home boulder.
(Photo: Frontiers in Marine Science)<p>Researchers made the discovery while drilling boreholes on the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf. <a href="https://nsidc.org/cryosphere/quickfacts/iceshelves.html" target="_blank">Antarctica's ice shelves</a> are giant, permanent floating ice sheets connected to the continent's coastlines, with the Filchner-Ronne shelf being one of the largest. Using a hot-water drill system, they bore through roughly 900 meters of the ice looking for sediment samples. Instead, they discovered a boulder. Two hundred sixty kilometers away from the ice front, the rock was nestled in a world of complete darkness at -2.2°C. And on it, they found sessile organisms.</p><p>"This discovery is one of those fortunate accidents that pushes ideas in a different direction and shows us that Antarctic marine life is incredibly special and amazingly adapted to a frozen world," Huw Griffiths, the study's lead author and a biogeographer of the British Antarctic Survey, said <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/f-sca020921.php" target="_blank">in a press release</a>.</p><p>Sessile creatures are defined by their inability to move freely. They live their lives anchored to a substrate—in this case, the aforementioned boulder. Common sessile animals found in coastal tide pools include mussels, barnacles, and sea anemones, yet none of these were present beneath the Antarctic shelf. Instead, the researchers discovered a stalked sponge, roughly a dozen non-stalked sponges, and 22 unidentifiable stalked organisms.</p><p>Previous boreholes had revealed creatures living in these murky waters, but they had always been free-moving predators and scavengers such as jellyfish and krill. It's not too surprising to find such animals under the ice shelves as their mobility allows them to seek out food that may drift beneath.</p><p>But sessile organisms depend on their food to be delivered to them. That's why they are so bountiful in tide pools; tides and currents are the DoorDash of the ocean world. It's also why the researchers found the sponge's Antarctic lodgings so astounding. Because they live 1,500 kilometers upstream from the nearest source of photosynthesis, it's unknown how a food supply reaches these sponges or whether they generate nutrients from some other means, such as glacial melt or carnivorous noshing.</p><p>"Our discovery raises so many more questions than it answers, such as how did they get there? What are they eating? How long have they been there? How common are these boulders covered in life? Are these the same species as we see outside the ice shelf or are they new species? And what would happen to these communities if the ice shelf collapsed?" Griffiths added.</p><p>To answer those questions, researchers will need to revisit the sponges to collect samples and study them in more depth. We'll also need to explore further the vast reaches of the Antarctic continental shelf. According to the release, counting the previous boreholes, scientists have only studied an area roughly the size of a tennis court to date.</p>
Life will not be contained<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2df35a64256d16d02897b21b4fa68951"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k7ejtzkcl54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As science discovers life in more and more unusual places, it's also considering more and more that life has not been contained to our <a href="https://bigthink.com/scotty-hendricks/listen-to-raw-audio-of-carl-sagan-reading-pale-blue-dot" target="_self">pale blue dot</a>. For example, the recent discovery of microbial life in the Atacama Desert has reignited hope that evidence of past life will be found on Mars. This year, <a href="https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/mission/overview/" target="_blank">NASA's Perseverance Rover</a> will land on Mars and begin analyzing soil samples from the Jezero Crater to test that hypothesis.</p><p>Looking to the future, <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasas-dragonfly-will-fly-around-titan-looking-for-origins-signs-of-life" target="_blank">NASA's Dragonfly rotorcraft</a> aims to explore the Saturn moon of Titan. The icy moon has a makeup similar to early Earth's, so the vehicle will study the moon's atmosphere and surface for signs of chemical evidence for life. And the ice-covered surface of Europa could hold twice as much water as Earth and a bevy of hydrothermal activity that could harbor <a href="https://bigthink.com/kevin-dickinson/finding-extraterrestrial-life-in-our-solar-system" target="_self">life within our solar system</a>.</p><p>Here life is, uh, and there it may be.</p>
Eating grapes can reduce UV damage from the Sun
A study says nature's candy can be a valuable supplement to sunblock.
- The skin of study participants who consumed lots of grapes developed an increased resistance to UV light.
- Grapes contain polyphenols, good stuff for repairing skin and fighting inflammation.
- After their grape adventure, biopsies revealed less skin-cell damage from UV light.
The study<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY2MTgyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDMxNjEwNX0.ZN4iBw442Ivwcdy3aw1GqOO2NTLUhukEhtDKfv3p4OU/img.jpg?width=980" id="702c7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1f388f9531613b90c49e8de5e6411e9f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="954" />
Credit: Maciej Serafinowicz/Unsplash/Big Think<p>For the study, published in the <a href="https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(21)00183-3/pdf" target="_blank">Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology</a>, the researchers fed 19 healthy volunteers a powder of freeze-dried grapes for 14 days. This is the equivalent of 2.25 cups of grapes per day.</p><p>The participants' sensitivity to UV light was assessed before the trial period, and again afterward. Each individual's skin was assigned a Minimal Erythema Dose (MED) value — the threshold beyond which UVC radiation causes visible reddening to skin after 24 hours. After the test period, the amount of UV light required to redden each participant's skin was 74.8 percent greater than it had been before. This is the first study demonstrating this effect.</p><p>Biopsies also revealed fewer skin-cell deaths and fewer inflammatory markers. These slow down healing and may be linked to skin cancer.</p><p>The enhanced resistance to UV light came courtesy of an increase of <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polyphenol" target="_blank">polyphenols</a> in their skin. Polyphenols are a naturally occurring family of compounds found in grapes, berries, and other fruits. They're also in products derived from them, such as wine, chocolate, tea, and legumes.</p><p>"Study results indicate that oral consumption of grapes has systemic beneficial effects in healthy adults," says Oak, citing prior research showing that polyphenols repair UV-ray damage, and that they can also reduce <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5055983/" target="_blank">inflammation</a>.</p><p>The researchers also found that a topical application of a grapeseed extract containing the polyphenol proanthocyanidins inhibited the formation of sunburn cells.</p>
Avoiding skin cancer?<p>An estimated one in five Americans develops skin cancer by age 70, with most cases being linked to sun exposure, including 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers and 86 percent of melanomas.</p><p>The study finds early indications that grape consumption may also help a person avoid skin cancer, though these findings are just preliminary, cautions Oak, and require further investigation before a definitive conclusion may be drawn.</p><p>Principle investigator Craig Elmets, also of UAB, <a href="https://www.grapesfromcalifornia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/20210204-nr-grape-consumption-may-protect-against-uv-damage-to-skin.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">tells</a> the California Table Grape Commission, "We saw a significant photoprotective effect with grape consumption and we were able to identify molecular pathways by which that benefit occurs — through repair of DNA damage and downregulation of proinflammatory pathways. Grapes may act as an edible sunscreen, offering an additional layer of protection in addition to topical sunscreen products."</p>
