Why condensed matter physicists reject reductionism
Reduction is an approach that has been successful in science but is not itself synonymous with "science."
Adam Frank is a professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester and a leading expert on the final stages of evolution for stars like the sun. Frank's computational research group at the University of Rochester has developed advanced supercomputer tools for studying how stars form and how they die. A self-described “evangelist of science," he is the author of four books and the co-founder of 13.8, where he explores the beauty and power of science in culture with physicist Marcelo Gleiser.
- Reductionism — the philosophical position that all phenomena can be explained by interactions between particles — is not inherently a part of the scientific method.
- For example, most biological processes cannot be explained by appealing to quarks.
- Those who study complex phenomena, such as condensed matter physicists, often reject reductionism and embrace its alternative, known as emergence.
Fundamentally, science is a path to understanding the world. It's a way to enter a dialogue with nature. Using the methods of science, certain kinds of questions — meaning questions that are posed in a particular kind of way — can get answered. Science is so successful at this question-answering task, however, that other ideas often get attached to it in a philosophical game of pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey. It's in this often unconscious association that ideas that are not fundamentally part of the method we call science get tagged as "what science says."
Reductionism vs. emergence
One of these ride-along ideas is reductionism. Reductionism is a philosophical stance that claims that any explanation about the universe must reduce to the fundamental entities of physics, things like quarks and electrons.
Not long ago, I wrote an article about why reductionism is not what science "says" about the world. I introduced reductionism's philosophical alternative, known as emergence, and I promised to write more and continue unpacking the tension between these views. Today, as promised, we will dig a bit deeper into this ancient and critical question.
My post sparked some lovely conversations. Some folks agreed with what I was saying; others most certainly did not. That was pretty awesome from my point of view because conversations among people who disagree are the only way each side can learn more about their own points of view (and maybe have their minds changed). Based on that discussion, astronomer Jason Wright penned a cogent post on his perspective on reductionism. Later, Wright's post led to a really lovely piece by philosophers Thomas Metcalf and Chelsea Harami that laid out the reductionism vs. emergence debate. Those articles are worth reading.
Here's a summary of the debate: Emergence argues that, sometimes, when the fundamental entities of physics combine, they create fundamentally new kinds of behaviors and structures. Emergence argues that nature invents new things at higher levels of structure (hence, my claim that you are more than your atoms).
Philosophers then go on to distinguish between weak and strong emergence. Weak emergence sees all causes still being tracked back to the atoms, while strong emergence wants to claim that something truly new emerges at the higher levels. Also, much of this debate happens within a philosophical framework called "physicalism," which claims that everything that exists is, well, physical.
Conscious experience, and to a lesser degree life, are often identified as Ur-examples of strong emergence. Conscious experience is so weird that you can see why it's easy to tag it as an emergent phenomenon. But what about emergence — either strong or weak — in plain old physics?
Emergence in condensed matter physics
Perhaps unsurprisingly, some philosophers argue "yes," and others argue "no." For those with a physics background, I highly recommend the book Why More Is Different: Philosophical Issues in Condensed Matter Physics and Complex Systems for some good articles on the subject.
One of the most interesting things about the emergence-vs-reductionism debate is who takes which side. It is most definitely worth noting that some of the most emphatic voices arguing for stronger versions of emergence come from condensed matter physicists. This is the field that studies solid matter (and liquids too). In fact, the whole debate got started in 1972 with a paper by Noble Prize-winning physicist Philip Anderson called "More is Different," in which he wrote:
"The reductionist hypothesis does not by any means imply a 'constructionist' one: The ability to reduce everything to simple fundamental laws does not imply the possibility to start from those laws and reconstruct the universe. (...) At each level of complexity entirely new properties appear, and the understanding of the new behaviors requires research which I think is as fundamental in its nature as any other."
Later Robert Laughlin, also a condensed matter physicist, wrote a book called A Different Universe, in which he argued that attempts to apply the fundamental equations of quantum mechanics to any system with more than 100 particles leaves you with something that can only be solved with God's computer (i.e., it can't really be solved). Based on this, he argued that you really can't derive the higher levels of structure from the lower levels and that there do exist higher order, emergent principles that are required to understand the world.
Another Nobel Prize winning condensed matter physicist Anthony Leggett has also weighed in on this question, writing:
"No significant advance in the theory of matter in bulk has ever come about through derivation from microscopic principles. (...) I would confidently argue further that it is in principle and forever impossible to carry out such a derivation. (...) The so-called derivations of the results of solid-state physics from microscopic principles alone are almost all bogus, if 'derivation' is meant to have anything like its usual sense."
Leggett goes farther:
"I claim then that the important advances in macroscopic physics come essentially in the construction of models at an intermediate or macroscopic level, and that these are logically (and psychologically) independent of microscopic physics."
Reductionism doesn't work
What is interesting to me is that it's the people who actually do the work in studying the higher levels of structure that are often the ones most convinced that reductionism doesn't really work. Now physicists are not philosophers, which means that they are not trained to see the ontological and epistemological meaning of the theories they create. But I do think it's telling that those closest to complexity have the deepest intuitions of and commitments to emergence.
New study darkens hope for Earth-like planets
Most planets can't host plant life.
- A new study examines if exoplanets get enough stellar radiation to support photosynthesis.
- Many planets within the habitable zones of stars do not receive enough energy to support plant life.
- Earth-like planets are probably very rare.
Since 1961, astrobiologists and others interested in finding extraterrestrial life have used the Drake equation to speculate on the possible number of technologically advanced alien civilizations in the Milky Way. By multiplying factors like the number of new stars in the galaxy per year, how many planets those stars have, the number of planets suited to life, and how long intelligent civilizations emit radio waves, one can get an estimate of how many other intelligent species are out there right now.
The problem is that the equation is almost entirely speculative because many of the factors have unknown values. But every once in a while, new information helps to narrow down the range of reasonable values to plug in.
Bad news for E.T. enthusiasts: a new study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society offers a further narrowing of those values. By examining the conditions needed for photosynthesis, the authors propose that biospheres suitable for life might be rarer than we thought.
Let there be (a little more) light
The study's authors looked at what conditions are needed for the biochemical process that makes most life on Earth possible, oxygenic photosynthesis. By combining carbon dioxide with water and light, species capable of oxygenic photosynthesis produce sugar and oxygen. The latter is released as a waste product.
The authors, like many before them, conjecture that photosynthesis is common throughout the galaxy on account of how much stellar radiation there is to collect, the (comparative) simplicity of the process, and the abundance of the other input elements.
Unlike others before them, they set out to see if any known exoplanets in the habitable zones of their stars actually got enough photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) — a term for solar radiation in the wavelength range between about 400 and 700 nm that most plants can use — to support life. By analyzing how much PAR known exoplanets are getting from their stars, the researchers were able to estimate which of them are getting enough stellar energy to have an Earth-like biosphere filled with photosynthesizing plants.
As it turns out, good real estate is hard to come by in the Milky Way.
Stars that burn at half the heat of the sun do not provide enough energy for a rich biosphere to ever arise. Red dwarf stars, which are small, numerous, and burn at about a third of the sun's temperature, were even worse. They couldn't provide the energy needed for much photosynthesis at all.
This is a particular issue for the search for alien life. As lead author Prof. Giovanni Covone of the University of Naples explained:
"Since red dwarfs are by far the most common type of star in our galaxy, this result indicates that Earth-like conditions on other planets may be much less common than we might hope. This study puts strong constraints on the parameter space for complex life, so unfortunately it appears that the 'sweet spot' for hosting a rich Earth-like biosphere is not so wide."
On the other end of the scale, very large and bright stars do produce enough light to drive photosynthesis. However, these stars also run out of fuel and either burn out or explode before advanced life would have a chance to evolve.
The Rare Earth hypothesis
Aliens biology: How much do we know? | Michio Kaku, E.O. Wilson, & more | Big Think
This doesn't mean that we are alone in the universe. While the study does suggest that the number of planets suitable for life is lower than we thought, the number is not impossibly small. The authors mention the existence of some planets, such as Kepler-442b, which do get enough solar radiation to sustain an Earth-like biosphere.
The study supports the argument known as the "Rare Earth hypothesis." It is, as the name suggests, the idea that planets like Earth — that is, planets that have the right combination of factors for complex life to evolve — are comparatively rare in the cosmos. (Those who object claim that life could evolve in ways unknown on Earth.)
The hunt will continue for alien life. Just don't get your hopes up.
Recidivism: breaking the cycle from father to son
Our program lowers reincarceration rates by 44 percent.
- The average incarcerated person will return to prison seven times. A child with an incarcerated parent is six times likelier to become incarcerated.
- To break the recidivism cycle, our program provides resources that address mental health and addiction issues and teach life skills.
- Participants in our program have a 44 percent lower reincarceration rate.
On Father's Day, when you heard the ancient proverb, "Like father, like son," you likely assumed it was a compliment that the son has taken after his father. It's spoken to show reverence for being the same, from generation to generation.
The prison cycle
Unfortunately, in our society, experiencing incarceration is what remains the same for many fathers and sons, generation after generation. In fact, a child who has experienced parental incarceration is, on average, six times more likely to become incarcerated themselves. Approximately 10 million children in the United States already face these odds, having had one or both parents in prison at some point in childhood.
Helping parents successfully re-enter society can improve their children's outcomes in life. Research shows that the strength of the parent-child bond and quality of the family's social support system are big factors in a successful re-entry experience. Yet, when the opportunity to reunite presents itself, odds are the reunion will not last. Typically, four out of five people released from prison are rearrested within five years. Thus, a parent cycling in and out of being physically present can be a recurring experience for millions of children. In fact, the average recidivist will return to prison not once, but seven times.
Typically, four out of five people released from prison are rearrested within five years.
As America engages in tough conversations and collaborates on solutions, we want the issue of recidivism and the far-reaching consequences of the perpetual cycle of reincarceration to be addressed. Recidivism is among our most complex and urgent societal issues. In fact, we challenge anyone to find another issue that has so many ripple effects across our communities.
The ripple effects of incarceration
Economics, wellness, mental health, housing, employment — all of these are intimately interconnected. Formerly incarcerated individuals are far more likely to suffer from extreme poverty, homelessness, lower educational achievement, substance use, mental health disorders, and reincarceration.
Even during periods of economic growth, low success rates after prison are a major driver of poverty in the U.S. When fathers are incarcerated, the average family income decreases by 22 percent. Finding and keeping stable housing is also an issue. The formerly incarcerated are five times more likely than the general population to be homeless.
Health and wellness are paramount. Our research indicates that most incarcerated individuals have experienced horrific trauma at a young age, having been shot, stabbed, raped, severely beaten, or seen a loved one die in front of them. It's no surprise then to learn that upon release, the vast majority (about 80 percent) of formerly incarcerated individuals exhibit signs of behavioral health and substance use disorders. This group is also the largest segment to die from drug overdose.
These and other issues correlate with low educational achievement. On average, justice-involved individuals reach only the 9th grade. Almost two thirds (72 percent) of formerly incarcerated individuals do not obtain full-time jobs after release from prison. For those that do, their wages are as much as 40 percent lower than their never-incarcerated counterparts.
Our holistic solution breaks the cycle of recidivism
The cycle of recidivism has a holistic effect on individuals, families, children, and society. These facts and root causes led us to recognize that a holistic problem needs a holistic solution. To give formerly incarcerated individuals a chance to succeed for themselves and those who depend upon them, we realized that we needed holistic programming to support that outcome.
This realization inspired us to form Concordance, a non-profit re-entry program in 2015. We began providing re-entry services to justice-involved individuals a year later — exactly five years ago this month. Headquartered in St. Louis, our holistic, integrated, and evidence-informed program starts with helping participants heal from trauma, mental health disorders, and substance use disorders. From there, we help our participants learn the skills they need to earn a sustainable living and put strategies into daily practice that reduce their likelihood of reincarceration.
Five years later, Concordance can report having lowered reincarceration rates among our participants by 44 percent, exceeding our original goal. Concordance graduates are heads of households, leading families, and engaging in their children's lives. They have secured living-wage jobs and achieved food and housing security, as well as improved their physical and mental health. Many volunteer in their neighborhoods, becoming role models for their children and communities.
Before founding Concordance, we researched the cycle of reincarceration alongside the best minds in the country. Dr. John Roman is among them. He is a senior fellow of NORC, one of the largest independent social research organizations in the country, and based at the University of Chicago.
Our method works
A national expert on evaluating re-entry programs, Dr. Roman attests that he has never seen a comprehensive, scalable program that is as promising at reducing reincarceration and helping people re-enter into society as Concordance. Our collaborative research and analysis of the results of the Concordance program indicate that participants do substantially better than people who are returned to society without getting the intensive wraparound support that Concordance offers.
Of course, we are thrilled with the results from the past five years of helping transform lives and creating real change, but we know greater gains are possible. A growing contingent of diverse and influential change makers agree, which is helping accelerate our plans to scale the Concordance model nationally by expanding to eleven additional U.S. cities by 2025.
The expectation is that as we take a proven solution with demonstrated results in one region and expand it to other cities, we can bring about real societal change to thousands of communities across our country. We can even help some men and boys recast what it means to be the same, generation after generation. Like father, like son.
Danny Ludeman is president and CEO of Concordance. He previously served as CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors. John K. Roman, Ph.D., is a senior fellow in the Economics, Justice and Society Department at NORC at the University of Chicago.
Study finds new ways of detecting dark matter in black holes
A new study proposes that Hawking radiation could be used to find dark matter in places like primordial black holes.
- A new paper narrowed down what type of black holes may be the best candidates for containing dark matter.
- So far, dark matter has not been directly observed.
- The research team also developed new techniques to spot Hawking radiation that potentially comes from black holes.
Predicted to account for over 80 percent of all matter in the universe, so far, no one has directly seen dark matter. This is perhaps not surprising for a substance that doesn't reflect or emit any light. Now, a new study examines the possibility of finding dark matter in primordial black holes (PBHs), structures that hypothetically formed in the early life of the universe.
The paper, authored by scientists at the University of Amsterdam and the University of California-Santa Cruz and published in Physical Review Letters, looked to narrow down the parameters PBHs would need to contain dark matter. The authors also proposed a technique that could find dark matter by looking for so-called Hawking radiation.
What is Hawking radiation?
The late Stephen Hawking proposed the existence of thermal radiation that spontaneously emanates from black holes. He hypothesized the radiation was created by quantum effects near the black hole's event horizon, the boundary beyond which no light can escape. Furthermore, Hawking believed that over time, the radiation would result in enough energy and mass being taken away from a black hole to make it evaporate completely.
Hawking Radiation www.youtube.com
In the new paper, the researchers calculated the likely mass constraints of PBHs that could be composed of dark matter. Specifically, they concluded that PBHs similar to an asteroid in size (around 1017 grams to 1022 grams) could "make up all the dark matter" in the universe. Furthermore, the study looked at new techniques for finding dark matter, examining the possibility of using MeV (megaelectron volt) gamma-ray telescopes to detect Hawking radiation coming from the primordial black holes.
In an interview with Phys.org, researcher Adam Coogan explained why their approach could work.
"The main idea behind our work was to think about a particular way of looking for asteroid-mass PBHs," Coogan shared. "Light PBHs are expected to emit Hawking radiation consisting of a mix of photons and other light particles, such as electrons and pions. Telescopes can then search for this radiation by observing our galaxy or other galaxies."
Paving the way for future telescopes
Coogan added that the goal of their paper was to evaluate if future telescopes would be able to spot this radiation and "how much of the asteroid-mass PBH parameter space they could probe."
What the researchers discovered is that previous studies have not yet analyzed data from NASA's COMPTEL gamma-ray telescope aboard the Compton Gamma Ray Observatory (CGRO). Utilizing the telescope's data could help narrow down the PBHs that need to be examined to those just below the asteroid-mass gap (that is, below 1017 grams). These would comprise the strongest constraints found so far and could lead to further discovery.
Two ways dark energy could destroy the universe | Katie Mack | Big Think www.youtube.com
The scientists also refined the calculations necessary to spot the spectrum of the hypothesized Hawking radiation supposedly emitted by a primordial black hole. Specifically, they improved upon the detection of radiation produced by electrons and pions within the spectrum.
The team's calculations could help determine how much PBHs of particular masses contribute to the overall amount of dark matter in the universe. Comparing their calculations of the radiation spectrums to observed data from areas believed to contain a lot of dark matter, like the center of the Milky Way, could help scientists rule out or zero in on certain black holes as dark matter candidates.
Looking ahead, the researchers believe that the next generation of MeV gamma-ray telescopes would be able to find dark matter in primordial black holes by directly detecting Hawking evaporation.
