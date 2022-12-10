5 creative ways people are using ChatGPT

On November 30, OpenAI — the research lab behind the groundbreaking text-to-image AI DALL-E 2 — unveiled its latest creation: ChatGPT, an AI chatbot capable of providing detailed responses to text prompts.

Within five days, more than one million people had signed up to test the cutting-edge technology, according to OpenAI President Greg Brockman, and their prompts and the AI’s responses are now flooding Twitter feeds as people marvel at the bot’s mastery of language.

Note: that’s “mastery of language” and not “mastery of facts” — the bot is trained specifically to generate human-like text, so while its responses sound correct, and often are, they can contain basic factual errors.

That might be a problem for, say, using the AI to generate working computer code by itself, but the Twittersphere has found many other endeavors at which the bot excels — or at least entertains.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Plotting movies

Several Twitter users have tested out ChatGPT’s potential to pen the next Hollywood blockbuster, with varying results

The AI crafted without hesitation one sheets for @GuyP’s horror movie, set on an oil rig, and @mostserene‘s rom-com, set at the Hoover Dam, but it balked at @andyyoungfilm’s request for details on a mean-spirited sports flick titled “Four Eyes.”

We returning from re:invent and were inspired by the post. Our contribution written on the road .. pic.twitter.com/QShQeFq7Au — Leticia Ozuna (@mostserene) December 2, 2022

I found a loophole in #ChatGPT where you can make it write something it doesn't want to. @dpapapops and i have wanted to see a movie like this for YEARS, I'm laughing so hard i can't breathe. #FourEyes pic.twitter.com/6edmgGb8pJ — Andy Young (@AndyYoungFilm) December 6, 2022

ChatGPT isn’t that nice, though — it was willing to tear into “Oil and Darkness” in the style of Roger Ebert, calling the as-yet-unmade film’s attempts at suspense “laughably bad.”

Brainstorming side hustles

The Twitter account @aifunhouse’s “day job” is providing tips and tutorials on how to use generative AI, but sometimes you need a side hustle to pay the bills. To decide just what that side hustle should be — and how to get it off the ground — the team turned to ChatGPT.

The AI provided a five-step plan for launching an online business that included tips for making a website and driving traffic, and it even gave them a list of potential products and services to sell, with the advice to conduct market research to assess potential demand.

🧵Autocomplete your way to a business like it's 2025



1. Yesterday, @Noapinion + @tszzi posted a thoughtful take on where AI is headed – autocomplete for everything.



Inspired by their optimism, we used ChatGPT to prompt our way to a new side hustle.https://t.co/cDuHojM0Ar — aifunhouse (@aifunhouse) December 3, 2022

Telling jokes

ChatGPT users have gotten a laugh out of the bot’s ability to tell jokes, sometimes because they’re actually funny (see the Norm McDonald-style holiday zinger below) and sometimes because they’re so bad — if any dads out there are in need of new material, ChatGPT’s gotchu.

I asked chatGPT to explain white elephant gift exchange as a Norm MacDonald joke, it did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/jLBRfc87II — David Vogeleer (@iamvogey) December 6, 2022

ChatGPT can explain jokes upon request, too, and tell jokes even when it isn’t explicitly asked for them. The AI will also sometimes explain a joke right after delivering it, which we all know is the height of comedy.

I have yet to find a joke that #ChatGPT can’t explain. pic.twitter.com/vgWbR0HikA — Michael Amor Righi (@righi) December 4, 2022

I'd really like to know how this joke was computed by the model. #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/JLi0TrzxoO — Thomas Basbøll (@Inframethod) December 5, 2022

ChatGPT has jokes 😅 pic.twitter.com/ySqWQNNVtC — Juan Cifrian | Multipassionate Teacher 🚀 (@schoolofjuan) December 4, 2022

Guiding weight loss

Twitter’s @anothercohen had mixed results when he tried to use ChatGPT to prepare a detailed weight loss plan, complete with food and workout recommendations.

Subscribe for counterintuitive, surprising, and impactful stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

It took some repeated questioning to get the calorie counts right, and the AI never did give him a workout that met his constraints, but it was able to calculate his nutritional needs, prepare a daily menu, and come up with a detailed grocery list.

I mean this sincerely when I say that ChatGPT might be the most incredible tech to emerge in the last decade.



Here's how I got it to create a weight loss plan, complete with calorie targets, meal plans, a grocery list, and workout plan 🧵: — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) December 4, 2022

Bossing around other AIs

ChatGPT’s arrival comes right on the heels of Dall-E 2, and many Twitter users are using the new AI to generate prompts to feed into its predecessor and other text-to-image AIs — @GuyP even created images to go along with ChatGPT’s ideas for “Oil and Darkness.”

I asked ChatGPT how fast an octopus is, and fed this part of the result into DALL-E: "Additionally, octopuses are also capable of moving quickly on land, using their muscular arms to crawl or even to "run" short distances." pic.twitter.com/0qUbeTaPK0 — Chris Brogan/Chief of Staff (@chrisbrogan) December 3, 2022

🤖 I asked an A.I chatbot to write a prompt to generate A.I art 🤯



ℹ️ OpenAI just released ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by their davinci-003 model. I obviously wanted to try it as soon as possible, but I was not ready for the quality of its output.



🧵[Thread] pic.twitter.com/UsH6tU994z — Manu.Vision | Futuriste™ (@ManuVision) December 1, 2022