Scientists create 'non-cuttable' material 85% less dense than steel
Proteus could someday be used to create extremely strong and lightweight armor and locks.
- The material's strength comes from the unique arrangement of the ceramic spheres and aluminum of which it's composed.
- This arrangement is found in some biological structures, such as fish scales.
- Proteus is currently awaiting a patent.
How is the Amazonian Arapaimas fish able to block bites from razor-toothed piranha? The fish's scales are extremely tough and flexible, with a hard outer layer, and an inner layer composed of fibers arranged on top of each other in a spiral-staircase formation. This unique structure allows for a combination of traits that are uncommon in artificial substances: strength and flexibility.
Inspired by these kinds of biological structures, a team of researchers used similar design principles to create a "non-cuttable" metallic structure that's only 15 percent as dense as steel. The material, dubbed Proteus, could someday be used to make super-strong and lightweight metal products, like armor and bicycle locks.
Stefan Szyniszewski et al.
The team created Proteus by arranging microscopic ceramic spheres in a highly compressible aluminum matrix of foam. When something like an angle grinder cuts into Proteus, the structure promotes a series of forward- and backward-moving vibrations. This movement excites the ceramic spheres, causing them to break down into particles. Then, these particles fill gaps in the foam matrix, making it even harder to cut through the material.
Stefan Szyniszewski et al.
"Essentially cutting our material is like cutting through a jelly filled with nuggets" lead author Stefan Szyniszewski, assistant professor of applied mechanics in Durham's Department of Engineering, told New Atlas. "If you get through the jelly you hit the nuggets and the material will vibrate in such a way that it destroys the cutting disc or drill bit."
"The ceramics embedded in this flexible material are also made of very fine particles which stiffen and resist the angle grinder or drill when you're cutting at speed in the same way that a sandbag would resist and stop a bullet at high speed."
A video demonstration shows an angle grinder making a slight cut into the surface of the material, but not penetrating much farther. In a study published in Nature Scientific Reports, the researchers said that's because the blade didn't make enough contact with the ceramic spheres to produce vibrations strong enough to stop the cutting.
"However, as the cutting progressed, it increased the contact region with the disc's rim," they wrote. "Consequently, lateral disc vibrations were generated, which created a dynamic interface with the partially cut ceramic sphere."
The researchers also noted that a "waterjet cutter was rendered equally ineffective by the curvature of the spheres in the lee side region, which widened the jet cross-section and consequently reduced the jet velocity fifty times according to our estimate."
Proteus is currently awaiting patent, and it could take years for the material to make it to market. But if these kinds of materials do become widely available, it could open the door for novel technologies — like impenetrable armor — that are inspired by biological adaptations millions of years in the making.
New York Public Library's 10 most checked-out books of all time
The most popular books of the past 125 years, and where to get them.
- New York Public library is celebrating its 125th birthday in 2020. With over 90 locations across New York City's boroughs, it is the nation's largest public library system.
- Based on circulation data, popularity, trends, and other criteria dating back to 1895, these books are considered the library's most checked-out titles of all time.
- "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats was checked out 485,583 times and takes the top spot, but one librarian's hatred of another book may have robbed it of the crown.
"The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="8JTYB91579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Snowy-Day-Ezra-Jack-Keats/dp/0140501827?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0140501827" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/513yYB6cDJL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Snowy Day</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Snowy-Day-Ezra-Jack-Keats/dp/0140501827?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0140501827" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$7.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$3.99</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.48</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Published in 1962, this Caldecott Award-winning children's book tells the story of a Black boy named Peter exploring his city after the first snowfall of the season. Keats' book has since been translated into 10 different languages, has appeared on postage stamps, and has been adapted into an animated Christmas special. It tops the list with 485,583 checkouts.<br><br>Limited edition NYPL library cards featuring Keats' cover illustration are <a href="https://125.nypl.org/125/snowydaycard" target="_blank">now available</a> for eligible residents.</p>
"The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="DLOAU01579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cat-Hat-Dr-Seuss/dp/039480001X?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=039480001X" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51NpGEKBQoL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Cat in the Hat</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cat-Hat-Dr-Seuss/dp/039480001X?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=039480001X" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$3.77</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$0.25</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>In the number two spot with 469,650 checkouts is Dr. Seuss's iconic book about a tall feline who talks and visits two children on a rainy day while their mother is away. Originally published in 1957, the book has spawned animated and live-action film adaptations, games, theme park rides, and lots of merchandise and licensed apparel. You can now read about Thing One and Thing Two in 17 languages.</p>
"1984" by George Orwell<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="1M0MBU1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/1984-Signet-Classics-George-Orwell/dp/0451524934?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0451524934" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/31lWUHDG7uL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">1984 (Signet Classics)</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/1984-Signet-Classics-George-Orwell/dp/0451524934?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0451524934" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.89</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.49</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Published in 1949, this novel (set in the imagined 1984 of the future) has become synonymous with the idea of a dystopian society. Checked out 441,770 times from New York Public Library, Orwell's book is a staple in classrooms and widely considered one of the most influential books of all time. </p>
"Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="MLTGJP1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Where-Wild-Things-Maurice-Sendak/dp/0060254920?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060254920" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/61zGOvBSgAL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Where the Wild Things Are</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Where-Wild-Things-Maurice-Sendak/dp/0060254920?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060254920" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$19.95</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$11.97</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.67</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>This picture book from 1963 was written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. After misbehaving and being sent to bed without dinner, Max is transported to a jungle with other "wild things." He becomes their king but eventually misses his family and returns home. There are only 388 words in the book, but the great story and even greater artwork inspired parents and young readers to check the book out 436,016 times in New York.</p>
"To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="252CKD1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Mockingbird-Harper-Lee/dp/0060935464?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060935464" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51IXWZzlgSL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">To Kill a Mockingbird</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Mockingbird-Harper-Lee/dp/0060935464?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060935464" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$15.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$7.02</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.97</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Another staple on reading lists around the country, this Pulitzer Prize winning book by Harper Lee has been seen as both a masterpiece and as a text worth banning. Dealing with themes of racial injustice and classism, the book is set in a small town in Alabama where a Black man has been falsely accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. NYPL patrons have read the story of Scout, Atticus, Tom Robinson, and Boo Radley 422,912 times since it was published in 1960.</p>
"Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="R3LRPE1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Charlottes-Web-B-White/dp/0061124958?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0061124958" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/61%2B3z1o4oUL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Charlotte's Web</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Charlottes-Web-B-White/dp/0061124958?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0061124958" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.00</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.48</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>An artistic spider and an exceptional pig navigate the harsh realities of farm life and of mortality in this 1952 novel by E.B. White. If you haven't read the book, chances are you've seen the animated film that was released 21 years later in 1973. Around 337,948 readers have picked this one up so far, so maybe it's time for you to join them in the adventure.</p>
"Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="CFYK391579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fahrenheit-451-Ray-Bradbury/dp/1451673310?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=1451673310" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41qI9quGIdL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Fahrenheit 451</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fahrenheit-451-Ray-Bradbury/dp/1451673310?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=1451673310" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$15.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.95</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.40</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Burning books is bad, but reading a classic novel about burning books is good. This highly awarded title was first published in 1953 and has stood the test of time, as more young readers discover it in school and older readers revisit its McCarthy era themes of censorship and freedom of thought. "Fahrenheit 451" has been checked out 316,404 times, according to NYPL. </p>
"How to Win Friends & Influence People" by Dale Carnegie<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="XQ3MIZ1579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/How-Win-Friends-Influence-People/dp/0671027034?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0671027034" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41AKuWAA8yL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">How to Win Friends & Influence People</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/How-Win-Friends-Influence-People/dp/0671027034?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0671027034" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$16.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$11.22</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$3.82</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>One of the best-selling self-help titles of all time, this book by Dale Carnegie was published way back in 1936. Friend seekers are apparently still finding wisdom in its pages, because it has been borrowed from the library system over 284,524 times. What advice does Carnegie give? You'll have to grab a copy to find out.</p>
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="PA8OSY1579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harry-Potter-Sorcerers-Stone-Rowling-ebook/dp/B0192CTMYG?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B0192CTMYG" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41lnLrvBnML.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harry-Potter-Sorcerers-Stone-Rowling-ebook/dp/B0192CTMYG?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B0192CTMYG" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>The first of seven books in the wildly successful series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (née Philosopher's Stone) is still J.K. Rowling's best-selling work, so the fact that it has been checked out 231,022 times is not surprising. Overall, the series has sold over 500 million copies worldwide and has been translated into <a href="https://www.wizardingworld.com/news/500-million-harry-potter-books-have-now-been-sold-worldwide" target="_blank">80 languages</a>.</p>
"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="HSW3RK1579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Very-Hungry-Caterpillar-Eric-Carle/dp/0399226907?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0399226907" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41I%2BObE%2BG3L.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Very Hungry Caterpillar</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Very-Hungry-Caterpillar-Eric-Carle/dp/0399226907?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0399226907" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.60</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.00</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>At only 22 pages long, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" is the shortest book on the list but perhaps the most vibrant. Eric Carle's illustrations of a caterpillar and its delicious environment have crawled out of the library at least 189,550 times in New York and millions more at other libraries and bookstores around the world. If you don't already own it, grab a copy now.</p>
Honorable Mention: "Goodnight Moon" by Margaret Wise Brown<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="679ROS1579212718" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Goodnight-Moon-Margaret-Wise-Brown/dp/0694003611?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0694003611" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51%2BmV1XUUQL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Goodnight Moon</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Goodnight-Moon-Margaret-Wise-Brown/dp/0694003611?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0694003611" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$8.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$2.51</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$0.25</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>There was one really interested asterisk to the NYPL list that is worth sharing. It turns out, the personal tastes of one librarian kept the 1947 book "Goodnight Moon" from appearing on library shelves for nearly three decades, which undoubtedly skewed its circulation numbers. The library explains:<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">By all measures, this book should be a top checkout (in fact, it might be <em>the</em> top checkout) if not for an odd piece of history: extremely influential New York Public Library children's librarian Anne Carroll Moore hated "Goodnight Moon" when it first came out. As a result, the Library didn't carry it until 1972.</p>
Stone stacking destroys the environment for clicks and likes
Stone stackers enjoy the practice as a peaceful challenge, but scientists warn that moving small stones has mountainous consequences.
Stacking up the history<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTg1My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjcyOTIzOX0.UtKz33QrDgK5scyJPbikuAQax_4yN2toQjkXyUf4AlM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6294c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5044ba5b984c8e2de74234ee8f590be7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
A Bates cairn at Acadia National Park. Revived in the '90s by park officials, these cairns mark the park's many interlocking trails.
Eroding our natural heritage<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTg1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDEwNDIxN30.0zMFQ-3YDlkJFRw453NfSO-Vg3pfK311a8usC1WRm0w/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C88%2C0%2C0&height=700" id="c8e70" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9cd939f4081d342a425d1738f616be74" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Rock cairns marking a trail at Hawai'i Volcanoes National park. These official cairns can easily be mistaken for personal rock stacks.
A problem of scale<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDAyMzIyMn0.RVpaBb7HR7oj8SYl4AT0ycxK29rWMw0cq-Y6BTJLZV8/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C59%2C0%2C60&height=700" id="98a76" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eff63ccecc069c1f658f705f9b4c3800" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
A collection of rock stacks on Angels Landing summit plateau at Zion National Park that shows the "contagious effect" of such stacks.
(Photo: Mike Young / National Park Service)<p>Of course, any one stone stack isn't much of a concern; the problem is one of scale. While ancestral cairns were produced at a more artisan pace, today's stone stacking has practically become industrial, driven by an economy of clicks and likes.</p><p>"Social media has kind of popularized stone stacking as meditative, and you used to have a handful of people doing it, but it has really escalated over the past few years on public lands," Wesley Trimble, the program-outreach and communications manager for the American Hiking Society, <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/culture/rabbit-holes/people-are-stacking-too-many-stones" target="_blank">told the New Yorker</a><u>.</u></p><p>Acadia National Park, for example, is one of the most visited national parks in the U.S., hosting more than 3.5 million visitors per year. It's also relatively small—<a href="https://www.nps.gov/acad/learn/management/statistics.htm#:~:text=Acadia%20National%20Park%20protects%20more,by%20the%20National%20Park%20Service" target="_blank">47,000 acres</a> compared to <a href="https://www.nps.gov/yose/learn/management/statistics.htm" target="_blank">Yosemite's</a> 760,000 or <a href="https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkfacts.htm" target="_blank">Yellowstone's</a> more than 2 million. With such a density of human activity, even minute damages have the potential to devastate Acadia's ecology if performed by enough people.</p><p>As Christie Anastasia, Acadia's public affairs specialist, told Big Think in an interview, in 2016 and 2017 park volunteers deconstructed nearly 3,500 illicit stone stacks on just two mountains—the influence of potentially less than one percent of visitors. Luckily for park visitors, Acadia's rangers and generous volunteers have been trained to dismantle illicit stacks and replace the stones in a way that limits repercussions. But that initial displacement still damages the landscape and leaves creatures homeless during the interim.</p><p>That's just Acadia. In total, U.S. national parks hosted more than 328 million visitors in 2019, a number that clarifies the exponential damage small stone stacks can cause if even just one percent of visitors take up the hobby.</p><p>"People come to national parks for lots of different reasons, but our parks have been set aside as historic and cultural resources in an unaltered state. When people come across these stone stacks, that can hurt their experience," she said.</p>
Leave no trace<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUwNTg2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTQzODgwNn0.XUvxWRdnB6eXCsj4mL6bBmjw8lzcxqgZHhrLOLZuF9A/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C59%2C0%2C60&height=700" id="786e6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e38180145474afafedb584ac6fc15031" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Angels Landing summit plateau after being restored by park rangers and volunteers.
(Photo: Mike Young / National Park Service)<p>When it comes to nature and our national parks, writers, conservationist, and scientists all agree on one unassailable rule: Leave no trace. When it comes to obvious human influences, such as plastics, dog scat, or forest fires, few would disagree.</p><p>But for many, stone stacks are beguilingly innocent in this regard. The materials come from the land and seem perfectly attune with nature. They blend our dual loves of artistry and the environment, and when these projects step outside of time and pass down to us from our ancestors, they crown some of our most cherished historical sites.</p><p>So, it's not a question of whether stone stacking is or is not an acceptable pastime. "It's a question of where the activity belongs," Anastasia said. "At the end of the day, stone stacking is not an activity that belongs in national parks." Though she stresses that it isn't a value judgment; it is simply a question of where an activity can and should be enjoyed.</p><p>If you want to stack stones, you can do so without fault in your backyard or interurban park or man-made beach. Leave your mark there and proudly share your creations on social media. But when it comes to nature, our actions add up to a social whole we must be conscious of. We can leave our mark in both what we create and what we leave untouched.</p>
