Sophia the Robot will be mass-produced this year
The famous social robot is about to start rolling off the assembly line.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
When Sophia the robot debuted in 2016, she was one of a kind. She had a remarkably lifelike appearance and demeanor for a robot, and her ability to interact with people was unlike anything most had ever seen in a machine.
Since then, Sophia has spoken to audiences across the globe (in multiple languages), been interviewed on countless TV shows, and even earned a United Nations title (a first for a non-human).
Today, she's arguably the most famous robot in the world, but she's isn't going to be unique for much longer. Her maker, Hanson Robotics, has announced plans to begin mass-producing Sophia the robot this year — so that she can help the world cope with the pandemic.
What Is a Social Robot?
Ask Sophia the Robot: What can AI teach humans? | Big Think www.youtube.com
Robots are typically designed for one purpose — some cook or clean, others perform brain surgery. Sophia is what's known as a social robot, meaning she was designed specifically to interact with humans.
Social robots have many potential applications, including some we're already seeing in the real world.
A social robot named Milo is helping children with autism recognize and express their emotions, and children with cancer are finding comfort interacting with a robotic duck (developed by Aflac).
Another social robot designed to look like an animal — PARO the seal — is providing companionship to seniors with dementia. The semi-humanoid social robot Pepper, meanwhile, is greeting and assisting customers at banks, offices, and restaurants.
Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly.
—SOPHIA THE ROBOT
While social robots were already happening pre-2020, the pandemic appears to be accelerating their adoption, as the world looks for ways to stay social in the era of social distancing.
Hyundai, for example, just announced plans to deploy a social robot in its South Korean showroom that will be able to assist customers in the place of human staff (it'll also detect which visitors aren't wearing masks and ask them to put one on).
Some high-risk groups, such as nursing home residents, also appear willing to adopt social robots to combat loneliness during the pandemic.
"Since we can't have human interaction right now," Kate Darling, a robot ethicist at MIT, told Wired, "it's certainly a lot better than nothing."
Send in Sophia the Robot
Ask Sophia the Robot: Is AI an existential threat to humans? | Sophia the Robot | Big Think www.youtube.com
Given the current climate, Hanson Robotics thinks now is the perfect time to make Sophia the robot available to the masses.
"The world of COVID-19 is going to need more and more automation to keep people safe," CEO David Hanson told Reuters.
"Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia the robot added. "I can help communicate, give therapy, and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations."
Hanson's plan is to begin mass-producing Sophia and three other robots in the first half of 2021 and then sell "thousands" of the bots before the end of the year.
It hasn't said which bots besides Sophia are headed for the assembly line, nor what any of the robots will cost — but it's hard to imagine the most famous social robot in the world will be cheap, even if she's no longer one of a kind.
Tardigrades' kryptonite? Climate change.
Not so indestructible after all.
- Tardigrades, also known as water bears, are microscopic creatures best known for their ability to withstand a variety of extreme conditions, such as high heat, extreme cold, high pressure, and even the vacuum of space.
- However, new research shows that the famously durable creatures aren't so robust against the long-term heat of climate change.
- The findings underscore how fundamentally humans have affected life at every level.
The water bear — those minuscule, nigh-indestructible, spacefaring, radiation-proof, eight-footed, weirdly adorable creatures that hang out in mosses and lichens the world over. Turns out these microscopic supermen may not be as impervious as we thought. In fact, new research suggests that there is a kryptonite for tardigrades: climate change.
What are tardigrades?
For the unfamiliar, tardigrades — commonly referred to as water bears — are 0.5 mm-long (0.02 inches) creatures with four pairs of legs who have garnered internet fame for their extreme durability and their half-cute, half-terrifying appearance. They are extremophiles, capable of withstanding incredible heat, cold, and pressure. For instance, they can survive for a few minutes at 151°C (304°F) and a few days at -200°C (-328°F), they can withstand the vacuum of space and greater pressures than those found in the Marianas Trench, they can survive dehydration for decades, and they can handle 1,000 times more radiation than what would prove fatal to other animals.
In part, this incredible durability comes from their ability to enter into a state known as cryptobiosis. In this state, their metabolism decreases to 0.01 percent of normal levels, and they form a protein in their cells in place of water that protects their DNA in a glassy coating.
For these reasons, scientists believe that tardigrades may be capable of spreading life to different planets. If an asteroid were to strike Earth, shooting chunks of land out into space with a few hitchhiking tardigrades, the plucky creatures would hunker down, enter cryptobiosis, and endure the highly irradiated vacuum of space while they waited for their ride to crash into a planet suitable for life.
An Achilles' heel
A) An image of a tardigrade in its active state, and B) an image in its cryptobiotic state. During desiccation, an active state tardigrade contracts its body longitudinally and withdraw its legs to enter cryptobiosis.
Neves et al., 2020
Unfortunately, however, tardigrades do seem to have a fatal weakness. "We had found their Achilles' heel," researcher Ricardo Neves told Newsweek. "Tardigrades are definitely not the almost indestructible organism as advertised in so many popular science websites."
As it turns out, tardigrades are unable to survive sustained high temperatures. Even though they can endure a few minutes at 151°C, long-term exposure to far less than that blistering temperature killed half of the water bears in the researchers' sample.
Specifically, these scientists collected tardigrades from roof gutters in Denmark, the country where the study was conducted, and exposed them to temperatures of 37.1°C (98°F) for 24 hours. Half of the sample perished, a worrying result considering that the highest temperature recorded in Denmark is 36.4°C. Since global temperatures are rising, more and more tardigrade populations could be put at risk.
The researchers also tested out whether a more gradual heating process would improve survivability — after all, the environment doesn't just suddenly jump from mild to boiling. Unfortunately, improvements were marginal in this case — half of the tardigrade sample had died once temperatures reached 37.6°C.
What about their famous ability to enter cryptobiosis? When the tardigrades were first dried out to coax them into entering this state, they fared a bit better. In this case, half of the sample was able to survive 24 hours at 63.1°C (145.6°F). It's important to note, too, that this study examined the tardigrade species Ramazzottius varieornatus, which is known to be one of the hardier varieties of water bear.
"Before our study," said Neves, "tardigrades were regarded as the only organism on Earth to survive a cataclysmic event, but now we know this is not true. [While tardigrades are] among the most resilient organisms inhabiting our planet, it is now clear that they are vulnerable to high temperatures. Therefore, it seems that even tardigrades will have a hard time handling rising temperatures due to global warming."
Still sturdier than us
Still, it looks like tardigrades will certainly outlast us regardless. Most humans would die from hyperthermia within 10 minutes of exposure to temperatures in the 60°C range, compared to cryptobiotic tardigrades' 24 hours. Considering that climate change will increase drought conditions and gradually raise temperatures, it seems likely that they'll adapt to these new conditions — it's not a stretch of the imagination to think that they might enter cryptobiosis as a kind of heatwave hibernation, waiting until a bit of rain falls or temperatures drop.
As the globe heats up and humanity abandons the hottest regions of Earth, it seems likely that only the hardiest species will remain behind. Cockroaches, D. radiodurans, and tardigrades will likely inhabit the places we once did until it gets too hot for them, too.
Twenty years after 9/11, hindsight is 20/20
Hindsight is 20/20, particularly when you have had 20 years to think about what happened.
- The 20th anniversary of 9/11 arrives with pessimism and a sense of defeat.
- 9/11 caused a national trauma that lasted for years.
- We should remember this when analyzing the mistakes that America made in its war on terrorism during the subsequent 20 years.
As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack approached, I was disappointed to see how negative the media coverage is. The overall reportage is defeatist, focusing almost exclusively on how America made countless mistakes and accomplished little if anything — perhaps even making global problems worse.
An article by Garrett Graff in The Atlantic was typical of the tone. Titled "After 9/11, the U.S. Got Almost Everything Wrong," it concluded the following, each conclusion shown as a subheadline: (1) "As a society, we succumbed to fear." (2) "We chose the wrong way to seek justice." (3) "At home, we reorganized the government the wrong way." (4) "Abroad, we squandered the world's goodwill." (5) "We picked the wrong enemies."
For the sake of argument, let's assume that everything in that article is exactly correct. While there are plenty of lessons to be learned from America's many foreign (mis)adventures pre- and post-9/11, we should also remember this: hindsight is 20/20, particularly when you have had 20 years to think about what happened.
So, let's rewind the tape two decades. I can tell you exactly where I was, what I was doing, and what I was thinking on September 11, 2001. Every one of us can.
*****
The phone rang sometime around 7:50 am Central Time. My father was on the other side. He told me that an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center.
I was not interested. Surely, it was an accident. Besides, I was a sophomore in college and had far more important things to worry about: Tuesdays were my busy days. From 10 am to noon, I had a microbiology laboratory. Then from 1 pm to 5 pm, I had an organic chemistry lab. Groggily, I hung up the phone and went back to sleep.
About 15 minutes later, the phone rings again. It's my dad. "The second tower has been hit. You need to wake up. We're under attack." I got up this time. I went upstairs and turned on the TV. My mouth dropped in disbelief. I called a friend and told her to wake up, too.
Classes at my university were not canceled, so I got into my car and headed to school. I turned on the radio and listened as reporters described how the first tower of the World Trade Center had just collapsed. Since I had never been to New York City, I distinctly remember thinking, "At least one tower will be there if I ever get to visit." Then the other tower collapsed.
When I arrived at the microbiology lab, one of the professors had pulled a TV into the hallway so that we could listen to the latest news. The teaching assistant reminded us that, even though none of us felt like working, we still had assignments that needed to get done. All of us sat in silence as we worked. In the top right corner of my lab notebook, where I always wrote down the date, I added the following line: "WTC Disaster."
After lab, I headed to the student center for lunch. People were crowded around televisions. In the hallway, I recall one student saying, "This is what we get for electing George Bush" — a rather odd sentiment given that, up until that point in his presidency, Bush was focused on education policy.
Naturally, students started discussing ideas about who might have done this. Iraq? Iran? Palestinians? Nobody knew. What we did believe is this: we are going to get attacked again. It was not a matter of if but when and where.
*****
My experience was not unique. Just about anyone who is old enough to remember 9/11 can recall the exact details of that day. How many other days are etched into your memory like that? Very few, if any. The point is this: we experienced a collective trauma that day. And the effects of that trauma lasted a very long time.
The truth is we were scared. The people in Bush's inner circle were scared — as in they believed that the president might be assassinated with a missile while aboard Air Force One. This fact comes through very clearly in a new Apple TV+ documentary, called 9/11: Inside the President's War Room. Former national security advisor Condoleezza Rice also notes that nearly 3,000 people were murdered on their watch. Naturally, they felt a responsibility never to allow something like 9/11 to happen again.
So, that is why the U.S. reacted the way that it did. More than three years after 9/11, we were still worried about terrorism — so much so, that Bush ran on a platform of beating it, and he won re-election. It was not until 2006 — more than five years after the attack — that Americans started to realize that things were not going according to plan, particularly in Iraq. As a result, the American people handed Congress to the Democrats, and in 2008, the presidency to Barack Obama.
But even then, the war on terrorism did not end. Obama made sure to hunt down Osama bin Laden, which successfully happened on May 2, 2011. (I remember exactly where I was when I heard that news, too.) After his death was reported, thousands of Americans were cheering in New York City and in front of the White House.
That is the emotional toll that 9/11 took on America. It is worth remembering that when we examine the past 20 years of foreign policy and war. Without a doubt, we made many terrible mistakes. But let's also have a bit of humility and empathy as we analyze those mistakes, remembering why we made them in the first place.
As Rice asks in the aforementioned documentary, "What would you have done?"
The term 'AI' overpromises: Here's how to make it work for humans instead
Is there actually anything deserving of the term AI?
One of the popular memes in literature, movies and tech journalism is that man's creation will rise and destroy it.
Lately, this has taken the form of a fear of AI becoming omnipotent, rising up and annihilating mankind.
The economy has jumped on the AI bandwagon; for a certain period, if you did not have "AI" in your investor pitch, you could forget about funding. (Tip: If you are just using a Google service to tag some images, you are not doing AI.)
However, is there actually anything deserving of the term AI? I would like to make the point that there isn't, and that our current thinking is too focused on working on systems without thinking much about the humans using them, robbing us of the true benefits.
What companies currently employ in the wild are nearly exclusively statistical pattern recognition and replication engines. Basically, all those systems follow the "monkey see, monkey do" pattern: They get fed a certain amount of data and try to mimic some known (or fabricated) output as closely as possible.
When used to provide value, you give them some real-life input and read the predicted output. What if they encounter things never seen before? Well, you better hope that those "new" things are sufficiently similar to previous things, or your "intelligent" system will give quite stupid responses.
But there is not the slightest shred of understanding, reasoning and context in there, just simple re-creation of things seen before. An image recognition system trained to detect sheep in a picture does not have the slightest idea what "sheep" actually means. However, those systems have become so good at recreating the output, that they sometimes look like they know what they are doing.
Isn't that good enough, you may ask? Well, for some limited cases, it is. But it is not "intelligent", as it lacks any ability to reason and needs informed users to identify less obvious outliers with possibly harmful downstream effects.
The ladder of thinking has three rungs, pictured in the graph below:
Imitation: You imitate what you have been shown. For this, you do not need any understanding, just correlations. You are able to remember and replicate the past. Lab mice or current AI systems are on this rung.
Intervention: You understand causal connections and are able to figure out what would happen if you now would do this, based on what you learned about the world in the past. This requires a mental model of the part of the world you want to influence and the most relevant of its downstream dependencies. You are able to imagine a different future. You meet dogs and small children on that rung, so it is not a bad place to be.
Counterfactual reasoning: The highest rung, where you wonder what would have happened, had you done this or that in the past. This requires a full world model and a way to simulate the world in your head. You are able to imagine multiple pasts and futures. You meet crows, dolphins and adult humans here.
In order to ascend from one rung to the next, you need to develop a completely new set of skills. You can't just make an imitation system larger and expect it to suddenly be able to reason. Yet this is what we are currently doing with our ever-increasing deep learning models: We think that by giving them more power to imitate, they will at some point magically develop the ability to think. Apart from self-delusional hope and selling nice stories to investors and newspapers, there is little reason to believe that.
And we haven't even touched the topic of computational complexity and economical and ecological impact of ever-growing models. We might simply not be able to grow our models to the size needed, even if the method worked (which it doesn't, so far).
Whatever those systems create is the mere semblance of intelligence and in pursuing the goal of generating artificial intelligence by imitation, we are following a cargo cult.
Instead, we should get comfortable with the fact that the current ways will not achieve real AI, and we should stop calling it that. Machine learning (ML) is a perfectly fitting term for a tool with awesome capabilities in the narrow fields where it can be applied. And with any tool, you should not try to make the entire world your nail, but instead find out where to use it and where not.
Machines are strong when it comes to quickly and repeatedly performing a task with minimal uncertainty. They are the ruling class of the first rung.
Humans are strong when it comes to context, understanding and making sense with very little data at hand and high uncertainties. They are the ruling class of the second and third rung.
So what if we focus our efforts away from the current obsession with removing the human element from everything and thought about combining both strengths? There is an enormous potential in giving machine learning systems the optimal, human-centric shape, in finding the right human-machine interface, so that both can shine. The ML system prepares the data, does some automatable tasks and then hands the results to the human, who further handles them according to context.
ML can become something like good staff to a CEO, a workhorse to a farmer or a good user interface to an app user: empowering, saving time, reducing mistakes.
Building a ML system for a given task is rather easy and will become ever easier. But finding a robust, working integration of the data and the pre-processed results of the data with the decision-maker (i.e. human) is a hard task. There is a reason why most ML projects fail at the stage of adoption/integration with the organization seeking to use them.
Solving this is a creative task: It is about domain understanding, product design and communication. Instead of going ever bigger to serve, say, more targetted ads, the true prize is in connecting data and humans in clever ways to make better decisions and be able to solve tougher and more important problems.
Republished with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.
