Robots may be more like animals than humans
Meet MIT's Kate Darling, a robot ethicist who says that we should rethink our relationship with robots.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
We're nearly a quarter into the 21st century, and by now, the Terminator-style portrayal of robots taking over the world has become a tired cliche. While it's seductive, most of us are aware that this isn't (likely) the future of intelligent life. But what will that look like, then?
According to Kate Darling, a robot ethicist at MIT and author of "The New Breed: What Our History With Animals Reveals About Our Future with Robots," the answer is right in front of us: animals.
While we have traditionally viewed robots as human-like, Darling believes the more apt comparison is seeing them as a different kind of "animal."
When we expect a robot to behave like a human, it's a very disappointing experience.
KATE DARLING
Robots will increasingly occupy shared spaces with humans, social robots will take off, and the questions around how humans should treat and interact with robots has never been more critical, Darling argues.
Kate Darling, author and robot ethicist at MIT. Credit: Kate Darling
Her point isn't that robots and animals are the same or that they should be used exactly the same way, but that we should be open to the different ways we can collaborate with robots, harnessing their diverse range of skills and abilities — as we do with animals.
I spoke to Darling about how a robot's design affects our interaction with it, why we should stop worrying about robots replacing humans, and more. Here is our conversation, edited and condensed for clarity.
Why have robots traditionally been designed to look like humans? What is the thinking behind that?
We've always been fascinated with recreating ourselves. We had automata back in ancient times that were recreations of human bodies that could move around. Even the earliest artificial intelligence researchers started out with a goal of recreating human intelligence.
With robots and AI, in particular, they are machines that can sense and think and make autonomous decisions and learn. So we tend to automatically compare them to ourselves as well because of our inherent tendency to compare everything to ourselves. And traditionally, a lot of robots have been human-shaped — even though that's not necessarily the most practical form.
What are the problems with this human-like design?
So there's this subconscious comparison of robots to humans that has been enhanced by the design. I think it doesn't make sense. First of all, AI is not like human intelligence — robots don't have the same skills as people. So oftentimes when we expect a robot to behave like a human, it's a very disappointing experience. That's not to say that robots and AI aren't smart, just that they have a very different type of intelligence and skill than people do.
Our question shouldn't be, 'at what point can we recreate human ability and human skill in a robot?' The question is, 'why would we want to do that in the first place when we can create something different?'
KATE DARLING
Also, this comparison really limits us. The early AI researchers were trying to recreate a human brain and human intelligence, but that's not where we've ended up. And so our question shouldn't be, "at what point can we recreate human ability and human skill in a robot?" The question is, "why would we want to do that in the first place when we can create something different?" Robots and AI don't think or behave like us, but they are very useful and very smart.
Instead, you suggest using animals as a way to think about robots. What are the parallels here?
There are so many fun parallels. For thousands of years, we've used animals as a supplement to human ability. Not because they do what we do, but because their skill sets are so different from ours.
We used oxen to plow our fields, we've used horses to let us travel around in new ways. In some ways, a horse-drawn carriage is the original semi-autonomous vehicle. We've used pigeons to carry mail or deliver medicine in ways similar to how we're using drones today. We used them to take aerial photographs. So they were the original hobby photography drone. We've used dolphins in the Navy to detect mines underwater or locate lost underwater equipment, which is a similar function to how we're starting to use underwater robots today.
But animals have feelings, and robots don't. How does this affect the way we do, or should, treat robots?
Right. So this is something that has always really fascinated me about human-robot interaction. What it actually says about how we treat other entities. Because in many cases we have not treated animals very well in partnering with them. And in fact, in Western society, we're often quite hypocritical about how we think about how we want to treat other beings and how we actually treat them.
So a lot of us think that we care about whether other beings feel or whether they have intelligence or whether they can suffer, but if you look at the history of animal rights in Western society, it quickly becomes apparent that we have only protected the animals that are cute or that we care about culturally, or that we have some emotional relationship to.
What's so interesting about human-robot interaction research is it's showing that we treat robots in very similar ways, where we treat some of them that we have no emotional connection to as tools and products, and then others we treat as companions or develop emotional attachments to.
So it's entirely possible that if we don't stop and think about this, that we may default to caring more about a robot that feels nothing than we might about a slimy slug in our backyard. It's actually a unique moment in time where we could stop and think and maybe nudge our behavior in a way that's more consistent with what we feel our values are.
It's interesting you say that because I was thinking the opposite — that we might treat animals kindly, but we sometimes treat robots (especially social ones) with detachment. And there can be harmful effects of this. For instance, if we talk "down" to an Amazon Alexa, it has implications for the way we might treat women in our lives.
So I do think there actually is possibly an argument for treating technology with some kindness, as ridiculous as that sounds. Even though the technology can't feel and we're not anywhere close to having sentient robots or robot consciousness.
We're seeing robots being designed in a very lifelike way, certain robots, and robots that can respond to being kicked, for example, with a simulation of pain. And one question is, even though the robot can't feel, should we let people kick them?
KATE DARLING
But there's questions around our own behavior. So if you get used to barking commands at Alexa, or your kid gets used to barking commands at Alexa, you could get used to barking commands at women or women named Alexa or other people. Parents have raised enough concern about this that a lot of these home voice assistant companies have released features to turn on a magic word feature so that it makes Alexa only respond if you say "please" and "thank you," for example.
But then you get into all sorts of questions with different designs of robots. Increasingly we're seeing robots being designed in a very lifelike way, certain robots, and robots that can respond to being kicked, for example, with a simulation of pain. And one question is, even though the robot can't feel, should we let people kick them?
And what if we had a real-life Westworld theme park, where people could go and do anything they want to life-like robots? Is that a healthy outlet for violent behavior or (does it) train people's cruelty muscles? I don't have an answer to the question, but it is a question that is going to be raised very soon.
Right. So on the flip side, maybe we could go in the other direction and make them seem less lifelike at all and more like just a neutral object that we don't associate with any kind of life?
We can try. What we're also seeing in the research is that it's really hard to turn off this tendency that we have to treat robots like living things. Even something as simple as the Roomba vacuum cleaner — just because it's moving around on its own, people will name the Roomba. People will feel bad for the Roomba when it gets stuck. So it's a very difficult human tendency to counteract.
And in fact, a lot of animal researchers and nature researchers have moved away from the idea that we have to get rid of how we project ourselves onto animals and have said, "Okay, this is something that is there, we just need to be very aware of it, and we can nudge our behavior in certain directions, but we're not going to get rid of the tendency entirely."
And maybe that's a good thing because it means that we can relate to animals in certain ways that might be actually beneficial for humans. So having therapy dogs or having pets as companionship can actually be a very positive thing for people.
Or military robots, where soldiers are becoming emotionally attached to the bomb disposal units that they work with. Which, at first blush, you would say, "Okay, that's terrible. We don't want soldiers to be risking their lives or behaving in an inefficient way on a battlefield because they've developed an emotional connection to a robot."
But at the same time, if you look at the history of the role that animals have played in war, yes, soldiers sometimes made bad decisions based on wanting to save their dog or their horse on the battlefield. But the animals brought so much emotional comfort to soldiers in very stressful situations that it's not clear to me that it's necessarily a bad thing, even if we could prevent it.
Many people fear that robots are going to threaten us in some way, or replace us. How does shifting it to a view of an animal change the way that we look at that issue?
Particularly in Western society, we have this idea that there's this constant threat of robots rising up against us or coming to replace us. And in part that comes from this comparison of robots to humans — and it's very limiting. It influences a lot of our conversations from what intelligence is, to our conversations about robots and jobs and robots replacing people one-to-one.
Using the animal analogy helps us step away from this fear of being replaced. And the animals obviously have not done that. Animals have disrupted society. They have created completely different workplaces for people. They have revolutionized farming and transportation and all sorts of things that technology is also going to disrupt — but it's not the same type of fear that we've had with animals, about animals rising up against us.
Fear with robots is also quite misplaced, given that we're not anywhere close to having artificial superintelligence or any type of science-fictional scenario that gets a lot of attention in the press — it's actually the wrong question to be worried about.
What's been the driving force behind your research? The question you are most interested in?
The thing that blows my mind is our tendency to treat robots like they're alive, even if we know perfectly well that they're just machines. Just a few weeks ago I got this baby harp seal robot called a PARO. It's a medical device that's used with dementia patients in a nursing home. And it looks like a very cute baby seal. It doesn't do very much, it just kind of responds to touch. Makes these little movements and little sounds. I was showing it off to the group of roboticists that I work with. They create social robots — they specifically design robots that give off cues like this.
They were all like, "Oh, it's so cute. Oh, look, it's doing XYZ!" So even the people who build the programs are not immune. In fact, still very susceptible to being swayed by these artificial cues that we've programmed into these machines. It seems to be such a deep biological tendency that we have. It always surprises me, even though I've seen it happen and there's so much research on it.
I think that we're not talking about it enough and not acknowledging enough of the incredible social tendency that we have that is going to impact how we integrate these machines because we treat them so differently than other devices.
Homo longi, the dragon man: Researchers identify our closest relative
In 1933, the skull of a 50-year-old male of the Homo longi species was found in China, puzzling researchers.
Despite being nearly perfectly preserved – with square eye sockets, thick brow ridges and large teeth – nobody could work out exactly what it was. The skull is much bigger than that of Homo sapiens and other human species – and its brain size is similar to that of our own species. Historical events left it without a secure place of origin or date, until today.
Now a team of Chinese, Australian and British researchers has finally solved the puzzle – the skull represents a previously unknown extinct human species. The research, published as three studies in the journal Innovation, suggests this is our closest relative in the human family tree.
Dubbed Homo longi, which can be translated as “dragon river", it is named after the province in which it was found. The identification of the skull, thought to have come from a 50-year-old male, was partly based on chemical analysis of sediments trapped inside it.
(Kai Geng)
This confirmed it comes from the upper part of the Huangshan rock formation near Harbin City. The formation was reliably dated to the Middle Pleistocene – 125,000 to 800,000 years ago. Uranium series dating, which involves using the known rate of decay of radioactive uranium atoms in a sample to work out its age, showed that the fossil itself is at least 146,000 years old.
Homo longi can now takes its place among an ever increasing number of hominin species across Africa, Europe and Asia.
Constructing a family tree
Determining the historical relationship between fossil species, however, remains one of the most difficult tasks in the study of human evolution. In recent years, the analysis of ancient DNA has transformed our understanding of the relationship between early populations of modern humans. It has also highlighted how we are different - and similar – to our most immediate relatives, the Neanderthals.
Surviving DNA, however, is very rare for fossil hominins from the Middle Pleistocene, as it tends to degrade over time. Evolutionary relationships must therefore be determined using other evidence. This is usually data on the shape - morphology - of fossils, their age and geographical location.
The Harbin team generated a family tree (“phylogeny") of human lineages to work out how the species relates to modern humans. This tree is based on morphological data from 95 largely complete fossil specimens of different hominin species living during the Middle Pleistocene, including Homo erectus, Homo neanderthalensis, Homo heidelbergensis and Homo sapiens along with their known ages. The tree also suggests that five previously unidentified fossils from northeastern China are from Homo longi.
(Ni et al.)
It predicts that the common ancestor of Homo longi and Homo sapiens lived approximately 950,000 years ago. Furthermore, it suggests that both species shared a common ancestor with Neanderthals a bit more than 1 million years ago, meaning we may have split from Neanderthals 400,000 earlier than previously thought (we used to think it was 600,000 years ago).
Until now, the Neanderthals were considered our closest relative (according to the study, we split from Homo heidelbergensis some 1.3 million years ago). Debates about the evolution of modern humans and what it is that makes us “human" therefore relied heavily on comparisons to Neanderthals. But the new discovery pushes Neanderthals one step further away from ourselves and makes simple comparisons between two species much less important to understanding what ultimately makes us who we are.
There are, however, still significant points of concern about the dating of this phylogenetic model, as recognised by the authors. The predicted dates for the common ancestors between human lineages do not match the dates of actual discovered fossils, or those predicted by the analysis of DNA.
For example, this study proposes that there was Homo sapiens in Eurasia at about 400,000 years ago. But the oldest fossil for this species known outside Africa is little more than half this age. At the same time, the split between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals predicted here at more than 1 million years old does not match the prediction of nuclear DNA analysis, which suggests it happened much later. However, it can be backed up by doing DNA analysis with genetic material taken from the cell's engine, called the mitochondria.
The older estimates presented by this study may result from the use of new techniques, called Bayesian tip dating, which aren't normally used in evolutionary studies. These can take into account both morphological and molecular data and make predictions about the possible sequence and date of the divergence of species.
Wider perspective
While the shape of the family tree presented here is likely to stand the test of time, it is still too early to accept these predicted divergence dates as definitive. That said, the research also sheds important light on how human species occurred and spread through the Middle Pleistocene – into all areas of our planet. Crucially, many of these species may have interbreed.
(CREDIT Chuang Zhao)
Europe was the origin point for Neanderthals. Meanwhile, the Asian human species Homo erectus was a critical evolutionary step, giving rise to all later hominin species. And now we know that Homo longi evolved in Asia too. It therefore looks like Africa was a destination as well as a point of origin for the spread of human species.
The Harbin cranium also tells another story about human evolution as a science and as an international discipline. Human evolution was originally a European area of interest, focused on evidence from sites in western and central Europe. The discovery of fossils in Africa added great time depth to the origins of the human lineage and led to a common story of the spread of new species out of Africa.
The Harbin cranium reminds us of the vast expanse of Asia, whose fossils and scientists are now coming to the fore. Further insights may come both from the discovery of new species and old figurative art. In the case of the Harbin cranium, it is the application of new techniques of analysis that has brought old specimens back into active use. Asia is now in the driving seat of the study of human evolution.
Anthony Sinclair, Professor of Archaeological Theory and Method, University of Liverpool
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
One man visited all 2964 bus stops in San Francisco — for science
Americans don't like to ride the bus. There are ways to fix that.
- In three months last year, Marcel Moran visited all of San Francisco's bus stops.
- His aim: to map the quality of their signage, seating, shelter, and other amenities.
- Correcting the imbalances he found could be the key to increasing ridership.
A bus stop in central San Francisco with proper signage, seating, and shelter. About 10 percent of bus stops in the city are so underdeveloped that they are, for all practical purposes, invisible. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The San Francisco County Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) has nearly 3,000 bus stops in its network. Over three months in mid-2020, Marcel Moran visited every last one of them.
Not just a weird hobby
It would have been one of the weirder ways to kill time during the first months of the pandemic, but Mr. Moran's reasons were more noteworthy than that. His was the first comprehensive survey of San Francisco's bus stop amenities — more precisely, the level of comfort and security that they provide.
Previous studies show that the presence of seats, shelter, and even nearby trees make waiting for the bus seem shorter. Also, electronic screens showing estimated times of arrival (ETAs) reduce the frustration of waiting.
This suggests that a well-furnished bus stop will reassure riders and can even attract more. On the other hand, a shoddy, neglected bus stop will do the opposite. Accordingly, a number of transit agencies aim to improve the quality of their bus stops. However, what's missing from their approach is a comprehensive study of bus-stop amenities to underpin such a strategy.
Or it was, until now. Mr Moran, a Ph.D. candidate in city planning at Berkeley, has produced a "census" of bus stop amenities throughout San Francisco — the first standardized overview of its kind. For each of the stops, he wanted to know: Is it properly indicated? Does it offer seating and/or shelter? Is there an electronic message board with real-time traffic info — and does it work properly? And is the access from curb to bus unobstructed by parked cars?
No seating, no shelter, no signage — no riders?
Only 34 percent of bus stops in San Francisco offer seating (white), while 66 percent do not (red). Credit: Marcel Moran / Journal of Public Transportation – CC BY-NC 4.0
In a number of ways, San Francisco is an ideal place to test the quality of public transport amenities. The city is something of a laboratory for mobility innovation — see experiments with dynamic parking prices, shared bicycle and e-scooter programs, and a ban on private cars along Market Street.
Already in 1973, San Francisco declared itself a "transit first" city, meaning that city policies would favor public transport over private cars. The policy remains in place today, although this will come as a surprise to many who use the city's public bus network.
Because Mr Moran's survey found that:
- Only 34 percent of San Francisco's bus stops offer seating of some kind.
- Only 31 percent featured shelter from the elements.
- At 32 percent of bus stops, on-street parking obstructed curbside access to the buses.
- Only 30 percent displayed a route map, usually as part of a shelter.
- Only 23 percent of bus stops had ETA screens (and they did not work at 2 percent of stops).
- 11 percent did not appear to have any kind of visible signage at all.
- Some bus routes have seating at 75 percent of stops, while others no more than 10 percent.
The study's findings, which appear in an article in the upcoming issue of the Journal of Public Transportation, not only point to large shortcomings in San Francisco's bus stop amenities but also reveal a glaring geographical gap. While "a majority of (San Francisco) bus stops lack both seating and shelter of any kind," Mr. Moran remarks that "amenity 'coldspots' nearly all lie within the city's southern half."
North vs. South
Barrier-free access from curb to bus is almost a given in the north; you are much more likely to have to navigate a row of parked cars in the south.Credit: Marcel Moran / Journal of Public Transportation – CC BY-NC 4.0
The comfort level of bus stops is generally much higher in the northern half of the city, the location of its central and commercial districts. It is much lower in the south, which is more residential and peripheral.
- In the north, 45 percent of bus stops had seating, and 42 percent offered shelter.
- Also, more than 80 percent provided curb-to-bus access unhindered by on-street parking.
- In the south, only 22 percent of bus stops had seating, with the same share of the total offering shelter.
- The level of barrier-free bus access was also lower, at just 53 percent.
It will surprise few that there are socioeconomic and racial components to the imbalance, with the north of the city generally being wealthier and whiter than the south, which is poorer and with more people of color.
Public transport, including by bus, is key to reducing the congestion and pollution caused by urban traffic. Yet bus ridership in the U.S. has been on a slow and steady decline for years — and a precipitous one since the start of the pandemic.
Reversing the trend via the "social minimum"
These maps show hotspots (in red) and coldspots (in blue) of the availability of seating (left) and obstruction-free access (right) at bus stops in San Francisco.Credit: Marcel Moran / Journal of Public Transportation – CC BY-NC 4.0
Reversing that trend will require raising the quality of public transport, but in most such considerations, the amenities provided by bus stops play little or no part. Mr Moran's study could help change that. "When parking is abundant and free, and bus stops in many neighborhoods are genuinely hard to spot and uncomfortable to wait at, we sift out many would-be riders," he told CityLab.
In his article, he advocates the social minimum principle, which would require a minimum level of amenities at all bus stops within the network. Approached by CityLab, the SFMTA said it was aware of "imbalances" in bus stop quality but planned to provide uniform signage for all, making them more visible and user friendly. No word, however, on seating, shelter and barrier-free access.
For more on Marcel Moran's study, see his article: Are Shelters in Place?: Mapping the Distribution of Transit Amenities via a Bus-Stop Census of San Francisco, cited here by the Berkeley Institute of Transportation Studies, and soon in the Journal of Public Transportation (Vol. 23, No. 3 – July 2021).
Also, check out Bloomberg CityLab for interesting stuff on urban design issues — plus some cool cartography content in the sub-series MapLab.
Strange Maps #1099
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
How can we fix America's police?
Three ideas could help create the police force that Americans want.
- Replace consolidated police forces with community policing.
- Encourage discretionary non-enforcement of laws.
- Remove bad financial incentives like civil asset forfeiture.
After the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020, some Americans argued the country would be better off without police. A police-free zone was established in Seattle. The zone was shut down several months later after four shootings, two deaths, and several sexual assaults.
Violent crime is an undeniable problem in the United States: homicides rose 25 percent from 2019 to 2020 and still continue to rise in some cities. In New York City, voters responded to the recent crime surge by nominating former NYPD Captain Eric Adams for mayor. Even in progressive cities, it seems, people still believe policing is the best solution to violent crime. A Pew Research Center poll shows that few Americans support abolishing or defunding the police.
So how can we fix our current policing problems? What would a more humane version of policing look like — and what is stopping us from getting it?
Here are three police reform ideas from scholars who have studied American policing:
1. Replace consolidated police forces with community policing
In an Institute for Humane Studies (IHS) video on community policing, economists Jayme Lemke and Liya Palagashvili trace the history of today's citywide police forces back to Prohibition. Politicians believed consolidating small neighborhood police departments into citywide forces with unified standards would make cities better equipped to enforce federal prohibition laws.
But consolidation came with a price, Lemke and Palagashvili say. Previously, under smaller neighborhood departments, police officers were seen as long-term partners with the community with the mutual goal of making the neighborhood safer. This is known as community policing, and it incentivizes officers to act in the best interest of the people in their community, which does not always mean arresting offenders.
"You have a kid out after curfew," Lemke, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, says. "Does he get hauled home to mom, or does he get hauled to jail?"
But consolidated forces have a one-size-fits-all approach to neighborhood safety: enforce laws through citations and arrests. Police success quickly became measured by numbers: the number of people stopped and arrested. "The culture is, you're not working unless you are writing summonses or arresting people," NYPD Officer Adyl Polanco told NPR.
In the 1970s, Nobel Prize-winning economist Elinor Ostrom pushed back on the consolidation of police forces and other public departments. Her theory of polycentric governance suggested that communities would be better off with multiple decision-making bodies interacting rather than decision-making power being centralized in larger consolidated bodies. She studied police departments — even riding in the back of police cars — and found that communities with smaller neighborhood police departments had a better relationship with police because that is when coproduction — a shared responsibility for achieving safety — takes place.
"Many of the officers in very big departments do not see themselves as responsible to citizens," Ostrom said. "They are on duty for specific hours and with an entirely different mentality." Ostrom argued that community police forces are more likely to employ officers who are willing to try outside-the-box solutions to solve a neighborhood's unique problems — problems that are rarely fixed through tickets and arrests.
2. Encourage discretionary non-enforcement of laws
Jake Monaghan, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of New Orleans, spoke about bad policing incentives at a recent IHS symposium, "Unnecessary Evils: Laws, Judging, and Policing in an Overcriminalized World." He is currently working on a book about what good policing looks like.
"I argue first that one important way to overcome failures in the criminal justice system is to engage in discretionary non-enforcement of certain laws," Monaghan writes in his book abstract.
Recognizing that discretion is an inevitable element of policing means abandoning any misconception that police should behave like the military. "Soldiers are typically allowed very little discretion in the course of their work," Monaghan writes. "Policing, especially in the patrol division, is characterized by significant amounts of discretion." We should view police officers not as soldiers but "as genuine professionals who should be exercising discretion by drawing on a body of specialized knowledge."
We can encourage the exercise of legitimate, well-reasoned discretion by specializing the patrol division, Monaghan argues, so that officers responding to calls have the necessary training to decide when not enforcing a law is in the best interest of the community.
3. Remove bad financial incentives like civil asset forfeiture
Civil asset forfeiture currently allows police departments in most jurisdictions to seize assets from criminal suspects before they are convicted or even arrested. If police claim an asset was involved in a crime, they can confiscate it — then use it to help fund police activities.
"Police departments and municipal governments around the country rely on seized assets, whether cash directly or property that can be sold for cash, to help pay for operations and programs that they otherwise could not afford," Chris Surprenant, professor of ethics at University of New Orleans, and Jason Brennan, professor of ethics at Georgetown University, write in their book Injustice For All: How Financial Incentives Corrupted and Can Fix the Criminal Justice System.
While a police officer cannot lawfully take cash from a suspected drug dealer and deposit into his own bank account, he can use civil asset forfeiture to accomplish essentially the same thing: the more money a police officer seizes, the more money there will be in the police department budget to pay for raises and nicer amenities, Surprenant and Brennan explain.
Not only does this incentivize police departments to seize more assets from people, but it also incentivizes them to allow some criminal activities to take place so that they can then seize the profits.
"For example," Surprenant and Brennan explain, "when disrupting drug trade activities, any illegal drugs seized by law enforcement agents must be destroyed, but they can retain seized cash believed to be connected to drug activity and use it to fund their own operations. That cash can be kept but drugs must be destroyed has led many police departments to establish checkpoints and otherwise run operations to target individuals after sales have been made, rather than preventing those sales from being made in the first place."
States should reform asset forfeiture laws to prevent police departments from enriching themselves through policing, Surprenant and Brennan say. That will help realign police incentives with the long-term safety and well-being of the community.
What success looks like
As different states and municipalities experiment with police reforms like the three ideas listed above, how can we measure success? What does good policing look like?
The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf points to the "Nine Principles of Policing," drafted in 1829 by the London Metropolitan Police Department, as "the foundations of a civilized law-enforcement agency." The fourth principle is: "To recognize always that the extent to which the cooperation of the public can be secured diminishes proportionately the necessity of the use of physical force and compulsion for achieving police objectives."
This, ultimately, is what we want from good policing: to secure our cooperation as much as possible through peaceful partnership. Successfully doing that means respecting the dignity and diversity of communities, treating individuals humanely, and having no overarching goal other than the peace and safety of the neighborhood.
Some neurology experiments — such as growing miniature human brains and reanimating the brains of dead pigs — are getting weird. It's time to discuss ethics.