NASA's new project lets you take a simulated ride in a Mars rover
Help future Mars rovers better navigate the red planet's treacherous terrain.
- NASA just announced its AI4Mars project, which lets you can take a virtually simulated tour around Mars via the Curiosity rover.
- The simulation project is calling on users to help the rover better classify the planet's sometimes dangerous terrain by labeling images taken by Curiosity.
- This project gives you a chance to participate in enhancing the new machine learning approaches for exploring Mars and unveiling its secrets.
If you've ever wanted a close-up experience of what it's like to roam on Mars' surface, now is your chance. NASA just announced its AI4Mars project, which lets you can take a virtually simulated tour around the red planet via the Curiosity rover.
Improving future rovers
Designed by a team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the simulation project is calling on users to help the rover better classify the planet's sometimes dangerous terrain. Your task is to identify and label images taken by Curiosity from Mars' surface for scientists to use. The crowdsourced data will help train a future rover to more safely navigate obstacles like bedrocks or sand.
Mars rovers have an unfortunate habit of getting stuck in sand traps, and sometimes never getting out, as was the tragic fate of NASA's Spirit Rover. The project hopes to make future rovers similar to self-driving vehicles that know "where it's safe to drive, land, sleep and hibernate," according to the website.
How it works
When you open the classification tool on the website, you're instructed to select different surface types — sand, soil, bedrock, and big rocks — using a polygon drawing tool designated for the type of terrain you are labeling. After you've identified everything in the image, you click "Done" to move on to the next photo and do it again. If you aren't sure about an object, the website asks you to leave it unlabeled. It also asks you not to overlap the polygons. If you get confused, click "Tutorial" to open a popover and a discussion board where you can ask questions.
You won't get to virtually control Curiosity around the surface of Mars like a video game. But this project does give you a chance to get an intimate look at the planet's surface and enhance the new machine learning approaches for exploring mars and unveiling its secrets.
Similar projects calling on volunteers to help with scientific research can be found at Zooniverse's project page. For example, you can help researchers find asteroids in images from the Hubble Space Telescope, or help Seismologists by listening for Earthquakes using technology that makes seismic waves audible.
What are complex adaptive systems?
You're probably already in a complex adaptive system. You may as well learn how to be effective in one.
- Organizations aren't just organizations—they're complex adaptive systems. Thinking of them this way, says Nathan Rosenberg, founding partner of management consulting firm Insigniam, can give your organization a competitive advantage.
- In complex adaptive systems, there is no cause and effect. Rules, or laws, have no causal efficacy. The system is constantly changing and adapting. But patterns in behaviors and relationships do begin to emerge.
- You cannot control a complex adaptive system but you can influence it. You're an independent agent in the system and your choices make a difference.
- If you want to attract customers, then you'll need to be proactive about telling the world what makes your products or services special.
- It's hard to point to just one issue that's holding 89% of people with side businesses back from earning more than $1,000 per month, but failure to drum up significant demand likely plays a significant role.
- To start, you'd do well to experiment with social media marketing, maximizing customer reviews, receiving referrals, making the most of the marketing real estate you have at your disposal, and pay-per-click ads.
1. Ask for referrals<p><a href="https://bigthink.com/ideafeed/how-word-of-mouth-works" target="_self">Word of mouth</a> is the single most effective way to let people know about your side hustle, and it's the best way to get started. It doesn't need to cost a cent, although it will require you to spend some time reaching out to your friends and family to ask them to share the news about your business.</p> <p>It's a good idea to write a few template messages and posts that you can ask people to share on their social media profiles and in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chats. </p> <p>The easier you make it for people to share information about your side hustle, the more likely they are to do so. And using a template also increases the likelihood that they'll describe what you do accurately.</p>
2. Use the real estate you have<p>Sometimes the best marketing assets don't need to be built from the ground up. To draw an analogy from the big brand advertising world, posters in front of restaurant urinals are arguably more impactful than setting up new highway billboards – and they require a fraction of the regulatory and engineering hurdles, too.</p> <p>Try to think about what you're already doing that can be leveraged to draw attention to your side hustle. For example, you probably don't even realize how many emails you send. An estimated <a href="https://www.statista.com/statistics/456500/daily-number-of-e-mails-worldwide/" target="_blank">293.6 billion emails</a> cross the world every single day, and despite what people say about messaging platforms, that isn't about to drop any time soon. In fact, it's predicted to rise by 18% in the next year.</p>
3. Gather positive reviews<p>BrightLocal's data indicates that <a href="https://www.brightlocal.com/research/local-consumer-review-survey/" target="_blank">86% of consumers</a> read customer reviews before they choose a business to patronize. That's a pretty big majority.</p>
4. Get strategic about your social media marketing<p>Social media is a valuable marketing channel, but when you're running a side hustle, it can be overwhelming. When you're short on time, you can feel like you can't make a dent in the crowd.</p> <p>That's why you need a strategy:</p> <ul><li><strong>Choose just one or two channels to get started</strong>. Either focus on the ones where you already have a following, or choose the platforms best suited for your niche (e.g., Instagram if you're a photographer, Pinterest if you're running children's birthday parties, etc.).</li><li><strong>Automate your social media marketing</strong> with tools like <a href="https://hootsuite.com/" target="_blank">Hootsuite</a>, which offers a reasonably powerful free version. Use them to prepare and schedule a week or month's worth of posts in advance, to save you time. </li><li><strong>Connect with micro-influencers</strong>, people who have 1,000 to 100,000 followers, as sponsoring their posts is generally more affordable than those from bigger influencers. What's more, as a whole, <a href="https://buffer.com/resources/micro-influencers/" target="_blank">micro-influencers have higher engagement levels</a> and a higher levels of trust and authority among their followers. Choose micro-influencers in the relevant niche for your side hustle, e.g. beauty and style influencers if you're selling cosmetics on the side. </li><li><strong>Track both your side business brand and your specific niche</strong> with social listening tools like <a href="https://mention.com/en/" target="_blank">Mention</a>. This is especially <a href="https://www.fool.com/the-blueprint/ecommerce-marketing/" target="_blank">important for ecommerce marketing</a>, where tracking influencer mentions can be so important. What's more, a quick response to someone on Instagram looking for sparkly high heels in emerald green, for example, can redirect a potential customer to your online store and score a sale. </li></ul>
5. Experiment with paid marketing<p>Paid online marketing is definitely not for anyone who's just beginning with a side hustle, but it can be effective if your business is established, you've acquired a reasonable sales volume, but now you're stuck and don't seem to be able to increase your revenue further.</p> <p>You may be surprised to learn how affordable clicks from Facebook ads can be. Although these rates are consistently rising, <a href="https://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2019/11/12/facebook-ad-benchmarks" target="_blank">here are some benchmarks</a> from a few months ago that can give you a sense of what you might want to budget, based on your side hustle's business vertical.</p>
Effective promotion is your key to side hustle success<p>Your new side hustle is really important to you and you want to make it a success, but you can't do that if nobody knows about it. Social media marketing strategies, reviews, word of mouth, email signatures, and paid ads should all have a valued place in your side hustle marketing toolbox, to help you see success from your new business venture. </p>
Antidepressants linked to increased suicide and self-harm in teens
A new study pushes back on psychiatry industry talking points.
- Australian researchers note a link between rising antidepressant usage and rising suicide rates in youth.
- Their research pushes back on psychiatry talking points that SSRIs decrease suicide risk.
- The top method for self-harm and suicide in younger age groups is overdosing antidepressants.
Antidepressants Can Cause Suicide and Homicide — Peter Gotzsche, M.D.<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12a2ec455763e071d5fba7d9422d22b2"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oIxcMIBhHS4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Australia, which ranks second in the world in per-capita consumers of antidepressants among <a href="https://www.oecd.org/about/" target="_blank">OECD countries</a>, has never been provided the same safeguards as America—and the efficacy of America's safety measures are questionable at best. The FDA first issued that block box warning in 2004, updating it to reflect adults under age 25 three years later. In 2005, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) required leaflets be included in antidepressant packages to reflect the risk of suicidal ideation.</p><p>The researchers write that the data put forward by psychiatrists and mental health organizations were misleading. Much like the industry ran with Rusk's assertion, many professionals cite a 2007 <a href="https://ajp.psychiatryonline.org/doi/full/10.1176/appi.ajp.2007.07030454" target="_blank">ecological study</a> by Robert D. Gibbons that incorrectly associates SSRI usage with a <em>decreased</em> risk of suicide among US youth. This misreading is the basis of the narrative of minimized harm.</p><p>Data tell another story. The researchers point out that between 2008-2018, prescriptions for antidepressant (predominantly SSRIs) increased by 66 percent in the 0-27 year age group, while suicide rates increased by 49 percent in a similar age group (0-24 years). Between the years of 2006-2016, there was a 98 percent increase in intentional poisonings in New South Wales and Victoria. An overlap emerges: the most common method of attempted self-harm and suicide is prescription antidepressants. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"There is clear evidence that more young Australians are taking antidepressants, and more young Australians are killing themselves and self-harming, often by intentionally overdosing on the very substances that are supposed to help them."</p><p>The researchers note that the FDA has long been criticized for not offering more non-pharmacological treatments. The cost of psychotherapy is prohibitive for many in the US health care system. The reflex action of the medical establishment is to write a script. When one pill doesn't work or loses efficacy, it's usually replaced by another pill or added to an ever-growing pharmacological cocktail. Some people take four to six (or more) drugs to manage mental distress, each one countering the side effects of the other. </p>
Photo: Ryan McGuire / Pixabay<p>As in America, Australia suffers from corporate lobbying. The team writes that many opinion leaders receive funding from pharmaceutical companies; it makes sense that these figures will tout the benefits of antidepressants while downplaying potential harm. They also note that governing bodies are likely relying on outdated evidence of risk, which translates into a lack of consumer awareness.</p><p>They also write that general practitioners account for 90.4 percent of antidepressant prescriptions in Australia. Since mental health is not their area of expertise, they often repeat what psychiatrists initially prescribed.</p><p>Correlation is not causation, a limitation the researchers acknowledge. They list another cocktail, this one labelled "drivers of mental health distress." Smartphone addiction, online bullying, lack of meaningful relationships, climate change, and debt top the list. Antidepressants are not the cause of mental distress. What we need to know is whether they help alleviate it or add to the burden. </p><p>This forces us to confront a longstanding question: Why are we treating the symptoms of mental health problems with pills while never addressing their <a href="https://bigthink.com/mind-brain/antidepressants-dangers" target="_self">actual cause</a>? Put another way, why does the psychiatry industry rely on pills with a long list of <a href="https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/antidepressants-withdrawal" target="_self">side effects</a> instead of addressing the environmental and social issues that are at the foundation of mental distress? And why are we putting increasingly higher numbers of teenagers on drugs that <a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/anti-depressants-for-teens-201601229018" target="_blank">negatively impact their brains</a> while their prefrontal cortex is still in development? This seems to set them up for a lifetime of dependence, which is a great profit model but a terrible health care solution. </p><p>The psychiatry industry faced an existential crisis in the nineteen-seventies when the public grew weary of their growing reliance on drugs. The industry's response was to double down on pharmacology. Thanks for a massive PR campaign around Prozac, that move worked. You cannot both have <a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/astounding-increase-in-antidepressant-use-by-americans-201110203624" target="_blank">increasing numbers of prescriptions</a> <em>and</em> <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/03/190315110908.htm" target="_blank">increasing mental health problems</a> and pretend that this intervention is working. </p><p>While more work needs to be done, the researchers are confident in their assertion between increased self-harm with antidepressant usage. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"These results are consistent with the hypothesis that antidepressants increase the risk of suicidality and self-harm in young people. Furthermore, they provide compelling evidence that the antidepressants prescribed to children and adolescents are frequently the means of self-harm."</p><p>These children deserve more from us at a pivotal time in their development. The psychiatry industry needs to come through this existential crisis with better solutions. </p><p><span></span>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
