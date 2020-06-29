Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

NASA's new project lets you take a simulated ride in a Mars rover

Help future Mars rovers better navigate the red planet's treacherous terrain.

Molly Hanson
29 June, 2020
NASA/JPL-Caltech
  • NASA just announced its AI4Mars project, which lets you can take a virtually simulated tour around Mars via the Curiosity rover.
  • The simulation project is calling on users to help the rover better classify the planet's sometimes dangerous terrain by labeling images taken by Curiosity.
  • This project gives you a chance to participate in enhancing the new machine learning approaches for exploring Mars and unveiling its secrets.

If you've ever wanted a close-up experience of what it's like to roam on Mars' surface, now is your chance. NASA just announced its AI4Mars project, which lets you can take a virtually simulated tour around the red planet via the Curiosity rover.

Improving future rovers

Designed by a team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the simulation project is calling on users to help the rover better classify the planet's sometimes dangerous terrain. Your task is to identify and label images taken by Curiosity from Mars' surface for scientists to use. The crowdsourced data will help train a future rover to more safely navigate obstacles like bedrocks or sand.

Mars rovers have an unfortunate habit of getting stuck in sand traps, and sometimes never getting out, as was the tragic fate of NASA's Spirit Rover. The project hopes to make future rovers similar to self-driving vehicles that know "where it's safe to drive, land, sleep and hibernate," according to the website.

How it works

When you open the classification tool on the website, you're instructed to select different surface types — sand, soil, bedrock, and big rocks — using a polygon drawing tool designated for the type of terrain you are labeling. After you've identified everything in the image, you click "Done" to move on to the next photo and do it again. If you aren't sure about an object, the website asks you to leave it unlabeled. It also asks you not to overlap the polygons. If you get confused, click "Tutorial" to open a popover and a discussion board where you can ask questions.

You won't get to virtually control Curiosity around the surface of Mars like a video game. But this project does give you a chance to get an intimate look at the planet's surface and enhance the new machine learning approaches for exploring mars and unveiling its secrets.

Similar projects calling on volunteers to help with scientific research can be found at Zooniverse's project page. For example, you can help researchers find asteroids in images from the Hubble Space Telescope, or help Seismologists by listening for Earthquakes using technology that makes seismic waves audible.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
driverless cars space NASA geology mars technology simulation

What are complex adaptive systems?

You're probably already in a complex adaptive system. You may as well learn how to be effective in one.

Photo: Getty Images
Videos
  • Organizations aren't just organizations—they're complex adaptive systems. Thinking of them this way, says Nathan Rosenberg, founding partner of management consulting firm Insigniam, can give your organization a competitive advantage.
  • In complex adaptive systems, there is no cause and effect. Rules, or laws, have no causal efficacy. The system is constantly changing and adapting. But patterns in behaviors and relationships do begin to emerge.
  • You cannot control a complex adaptive system but you can influence it. You're an independent agent in the system and your choices make a difference.

business leadership work

Why the number 137 is one of the greatest mysteries in physics

Famous physicists like Richard Feynman think 137 holds the answers to the Universe.

Pixabay
Surprising Science
  • The fine structure constant has mystified scientists since the 1800s.
  • The number 1/137 might hold the clues to the Grand Unified Theory.
  • Relativity, electromagnetism and quantum mechanics are unified by the number.
Keep reading Show less
astronomy cosmos nasa nobel prize richard feynman universe quantum mechanics wolfgang pauli physics

Antidepressants linked to increased suicide and self-harm in teens

A new study pushes back on psychiatry industry talking points.

Photo: Anemone123 / Pixabay
Surprising Science
  • Australian researchers note a link between rising antidepressant usage and rising suicide rates in youth.
  • Their research pushes back on psychiatry talking points that SSRIs decrease suicide risk.
  • The top method for self-harm and suicide in younger age groups is overdosing antidepressants.
Keep reading Show less
depression youth medical research psychology Psychiatry mental health

What did Hannah Arendt really mean by the banality of evil?

The banality-of-evil thesis was a flashpoint for controversy.

Bernd Schwabe in Hannover
Politics & Current Affairs
Can one do evil without being evil?
Keep reading Show less
philosophy politics crime morality violence evil
Videos

Is AI a species-level threat to humanity?

Some of the world's top minds weigh in on one of the most divisive questions in tech.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast