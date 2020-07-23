Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

A time capsule of computer code is buried deep in the Arctic

We're safeguarding the world's seeds in the Arctic, why not our most precious data?

 Robby Berman
23 July, 2020
Image source: Hans-Jurgen Mager/Everyday basics/Unsplash/Big Think
  • Buried underground near the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is the Arctic World Archive safeguarding humanity's books, documents, and data.
  • The Archive includes the massive GitHub library of software code behind the world's open-source applications.
  • Information in the vault is stored on special media said to be durable for 1,000 years.

For a place that's so cold, Norway's Svalbard archipelago is downright hot when it comes to safeguarding some of humanity's most precious stuff. We've written before about the Svalbard Global Seed Vault that holds the world's backup supply of seeds capable of replanting our planet's flora should some horrible catastrophe occur. Since 2017, there's been another critical repository embedded about 91 meters down in that Svalbardian mountain: It's called the Arctic World Archive (AWA) and it holds the world's books, documents, and data from across the globe.

The Arctic World Archive

The AWA describes itself as "home to manuscripts from the Vatican Library, political histories, masterpieces from different eras (including Rembrandt and Munch), scientific breakthroughs and contemporary cultural treasures." Government and research facilities can store their data at AWA, as can private companies and individuals, for a price.

"Our ambition is to be a secure world archive to help preserve the world's digital memory and ensure that the world's most irreplaceable digital memories of art, culture and literature are secured and made available to future generations." — Arctic World Archive

AWA's first deposits were made by the National Archives of Mexico and Brazil, and have been joined by a growing number of entities from over 15 countries. These include the National Museum of Norway, the European Space Agency, the Museum of the Person, and major global corporations.

The AWA is a collaboration between SNSK, a 100-year-old local coal mining company, and piql, which has developed a unique means of storage employed in the vault we'll explain below.

GitHub’s vault with a vault

Within the AWA is the GitHub Arctic Code Vault, located roughly 76 meters below the Svalbard surface. GitHub is the preeminent library of programming code for those who develop open-source software applications. Each directory — think: folder — of code is a GitHub repository. Together, it's a massive resource used continually by countless programmers storing and sharing their source code. GitHub says it has 37 million users and holds over 100 million repositories.

21 terabytes of GitHub data have already been moved to the code vault — or copied, presumably, since GitHub remains an active day-to-day resource — beginning with the 2019 deposit of 6,000 of the most important repositories GitHub held at the time. The latest transfer contains a snapshot of all of GitHub's active libraries as of February 2, 2020.

Says GitHUb's director of strategic programs, Julia Metcalf, "Our mission is to preserve open-source software for future generations by storing your code in an archive built to last a thousand years." It's hoped that the source code in the vault will provide insight into today's programming and provide a trail of bread-crumbs that reveals the workings of apps from our era, apps that may become foundational for future applications.

How to store data for the future

The lifespan of any given storage medium is brief. Gone the way of the dinosaurs are floppy disks, cassettes, and so on — a 10-year-old may even wonder what a CD was. "It is easy to envision a future in which today's software is seen as a quaint and long-forgotten irrelevancy, until an unexpected need for it arises," says the GitHub Archive Program website. So, AWA data is stored on a specially developed, digital archival film called piqlFilm — GitHub alone has filled up 186 reels of it so far. This may at first seem sort of a retro approach, but it's not.

piql, one of the two partners behind the AWA, developed the film. The company claims it can "keep data alive" for over 1,000 years, so long as one has an app that can read it, such as the open-source app GitHub has created. piql asserts that their film has undergone "extensive longevity testing," and can withstand electromagnetic exposure.

piqlFilm is made up of layers of silver halide on a polyester backing. The data, when written, looks similar to a QR code, although it can hold far more information: Each frame in piqlFilm can pack about 8.8 million microscopic pixels. A reel of piqlFilm loaded with these frames is almost a kilometer long and can thus store a truly massive amount of data.

Of course, it remains impossible to guess the capabilities of future humans (presumably) trying to decode all this data, so GitHub has a backup plan, a human-readable document called the "Tech Tree," which they describe as "a roadmap and Rosetta Stone for future curious minds inheriting the archive's data."

Warming up to Svalbard

Svalbard has a number of attributes that have made it attractive as a permanent storage site. It's a demilitarized zone by agreement between 42 nations. It's also quite remote. Plus, it's very cold and dry, for now.

When the seed vault was first contemplated, Svalbard seemed a place that could be counted on to remain frigid, with the underground vaults dug deep into the area's permafrost safe from moisture damage. However, conditions are changing more rapidly than anticipated thanks to climate change. The Arctic, says NOAA, is warming at "twice the rate relative to the rest of the globe."

Between 1971 and 2017, the temperature in the Svalbard area has risen by 3-5° Celsius. Svalbard's current average temperature is -8.7° C, but models suggests that with moderate global emission levels going forward it will go up by 7° C, and with heavy emissions up by 10° C.

Already, there has been at least one incident of ice melting and then freezing in the entrance to a seed vault tunnel. Also, less snow and ice means more rain, which can cause landslides in the previously stable local environment, and glaciers nearby are breaking up more frequently.

The seed vault's managers say, for now, that it looks like their vaults will be okay, and the people running the AWA and the GitHub Arctic Code Vault are also optimistic.

Related Articles Around the Web
future github library open-source programming technology data computers
Badge
PARTNERSHIPS
PARTNERSHIPS

Thinking of reselling jewelry? You need to know about Worthy.

Worthy returns 2-3x more money than local jewelers and pawn shops.

Gear
  • The jewelry resale market notoriously undervalues the true worth of many pieces.
  • Sellers that investigate their options tend to receive higher returns than those who go to local jewelers. Keeping jewelry that you do not wear can be a bad financial choice; the value of diamonds is down more than 10% over the last 5 years, while the Fortune 500 index is up 40%+ over the same period.
  • Local marketplaces like Craigslist or Ebay are fraught with scammers who can leave sellers empty handed.
Keep reading Show less
money finance relationships

A world map of private islands (some are a steal!)

There's something special about islands - in some cases, it's the price tag

If you're ultra-rich, why not buy an island? But some private islands are not that expensive at all...

Image: TD Architects
Strange Maps
  • In fiction or reality, islands exert a special attraction on the imagination
  • For the ultra-rich, owning an island is the ultimate luxury
  • However, some islands are affordable even with a modest budget
Keep reading Show less
public spaces society map

How "thinking about thinking" can help children in school and in life

Teaching your child metacognitive techniques can improve their learning and life skills.

The concept of "thinking about thinking" is called metacognition, and it can be incredibly helpful for students.

Photo by Asia Images Group on Shutterstock
Mind & Brain
  • Metacognition is the idea of "thinking about how we think" - this can give us insight into our feelings, needs and behaviors that allow us to adapt and grow.
  • Metacognition can (and should) be taught from an early age to allow for students to do their best in school and in life.
  • Simple forms of metacognitive thinking techniques can be taught at home and in the classroom.
Keep reading Show less
children creativity decision-making mindfulness parenting productivity learning brain psychology intelligence

Autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal surprising effects of heart damage

The information could influence future treatments.

Medical staff members transport a patient to the ICU of Mater Dei hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 23, 2020 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Coronavirus
  • LSU Health New Orleans pathologists conducted autopsies on 22 patients that died of the novel coronavirus.
  • The team discovered that damage is not typical inflammation of the heart, as is common with myocarditis.
  • These research findings could have implications in treating COVID-19.
Keep reading Show less
Heart health human body biology public health COVID-19
Coronavirus

The sun is setting on unsustainable long-haul, short-stay tourism — regional travel bubbles are the future

The trans-Tasman and Pacific bubbles will likely be among the first safe international travel zones in the world.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast