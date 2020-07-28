Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
How face masks are fooling facial recognition software
A new study explores how wearing a face mask affects the error rates of popular facial recognition algorithms.
- The study measured the error rates of 89 commercial facial recognition technologies as they attempted to match photos of people with and without masks.
- Wearing a mask increased error rates by 5 to 50 percent among the algorithms.
- The researchers said they expect facial recognition technology to get better at recognizing people wearing masks. But it's not clear that that's what Americans want.
Wearing a face mask shields you from not only viruses, but also facial recognition software, according to a new study from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
The study tested how accurately 89 commercial facial recognition algorithms could identify people who had masks on. To do that, the researchers tested a specific method of facial recognition called "one-to-one" matching, where the software compares a photo of a person to a different photo of the same person. The algorithm works by measuring the exact distance between a person's facial features, and it's the same technique used to unlock smartphone and verify passports.
The team tested the algorithms on about 6 million photos. Each photo set showed the same person twice: once with a digitally applied mask, once without. The results showed that masks effectively confused the software, causing a 5 to 50 percent spike in error rate in the algorithms.
NIST digitally applied mask shapes to photos and tested the performance of face recognition algorithms developed before COVID appeared. Because real-world masks differ, the team came up with variants that included differences in shape, color and nose coverage.
Credit: B. Hayes/NIST
But not all masks thwarted the software equally. For example, black masks led to higher error rates than blue masks (though the researchers said they weren't able to completely explore how color affected the software). Error rates were also higher when people wore wide masks (as opposed to rounder ones) that covered most of the nose.
"With the arrival of the pandemic, we need to understand how face recognition technology deals with masked faces," said Mei Ngan, a NIST computer scientist and an author of the report. "We have begun by focusing on how an algorithm developed before the pandemic might be affected by subjects wearing face masks. Later this summer, we plan to test the accuracy of algorithms that were intentionally developed with masked faces in mind."
The researchers said they expect facial-recognition software will get better at recognizing people wearing masks.
"But the data we've taken so far underscores one of the ideas common to previous FRVT tests: Individual algorithms perform differently," Ngan said.
American opinion on facial recognition
But do Americans even want better facial recognition technology? The answer depends on who's deploying the software. A 2019 survey from Pew Research Center found that 56 percent of Americans would trust law enforcement to use facial recognition technology responsibly, while 59 percent said it's acceptable for officials to use the software to monitor public spaces for threats.
Americans are more wary of trusting the private sector with facial recognition. For example, 36 percent of respondents said they'd trust technology companies to use the software responsibly, while only 16 percent said they'd trust advertisers to do the same.
(Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)
No matter how Americans feel about facial recognition, it's probably here to stay. After all, the FBI already has a database of more than 641 million facial images, many of which simply come from publicly accessible social media posts. And even though cities like San Francisco have banned the technology, police across the country are using it with increasing frequency.
Georgetown Law School's Center on Privacy and Technology estimates that "more than one in four of all American state and local law enforcement agencies can run face recognition searches of their own databases, run those searches on another agency's face recognition system, or have the option to access such a system."
- Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police - Big Think ›
- Does Facial Recognition Technology Mean the End of Privacy? - Big ... ›
- How fashion is fighting facial recognition technology - Big Think ›
Poker: The high-stakes way to unlock your potential
Join Maria Konnikova live at 11am EDT tomorrow on Big Think!
Listen: Scientists re-create voice of 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy
Scientists used CT scanning and 3D-printing technology to re-create the voice of Nesyamun, an ancient Egyptian priest.
- Scientists printed a 3D replica of the vocal tract of Nesyamun, an Egyptian priest whose mummified corpse has been on display in the UK for two centuries.
- With the help of an electronic device, the reproduced voice is able to "speak" a vowel noise.
- The team behind the "Voices of the Past" project suggest reproducing ancient voices could make museum experiences more dynamic.
Howard et al.<p style="margin-left: 20px;">"While this approach has wide implications for heritage management/museum display, its relevance conforms exactly to the ancient Egyptians' fundamental belief that 'to speak the name of the dead is to make them live again'," they wrote in a <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-56316-y#Fig3" target="_blank">paper</a> published in Nature Scientific Reports. "Given Nesyamun's stated desire to have his voice heard in the afterlife in order to live forever, the fulfilment of his beliefs through the synthesis of his vocal function allows us to make direct contact with ancient Egypt by listening to a sound from a vocal tract that has not been heard for over 3000 years, preserved through mummification and now restored through this new technique."</p>
Connecting modern people with history<p>It's not the first time scientists have "re-created" an ancient human's voice. In 2016, for example, Italian researchers used software to <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/hear-recreated-voice-otzi-iceman-180960570/" target="_blank">reconstruct the voice of Ötzi,</a> an iceman who was discovered in 1991 and is thought to have died more than 5,000 years ago. But the "Voices of the Past" project is different, the researchers note, because Nesyamun's mummified corpse is especially well preserved.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"It was particularly suited, given its age and preservation [of its soft tissues], which is unusual," Howard told <em><a href="https://www.livescience.com/amp/ancient-egypt-mummy-voice-reconstructed.html" target="_blank">Live Science</a>.</em></p><p>As to whether Nesyamun's reconstructed voice will ever be able to speak complete sentences, Howard told <em><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Weird/wireStory/ancient-voice-scientists-recreate-sound-egyptian-mummy-68482015" target="_blank">The Associated Press</a>, </em>that it's "something that is being worked on, so it will be possible one day."</p><p>John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said that reproducing voices from history can make museum experiences "more multidimensional."</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"There is nothing more personal than someone's voice," he told <em>The Associated Press.</em> "So we think that hearing a voice from so long ago will be an unforgettable experience, making heritage places like Karnak, Nesyamun's temple, come alive."</p>
Pornography has been linked to easier, better orgasms in women
This study has linked female porn consumption to orgasms that are easier to achieve and more satisfying during both masturbation and partnered sex.
- A new study has linked the use of pornography to better sexual outcomes for women.
- Researchers had 2,433 women complete an anonymous survey in which they provided both demographic information and completed several assessments related to their sex lives. Both masturbation and partnered sex were taken into account.
- Studies like this can alter misconceptions about how porn impacts our relationships.
Will watching porn really make your sex life better?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUxODQwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTc0NDI5Mn0.PGJ3_YgS7-drKzngAz6udBhWLmKcthW12nuEgf1CghY/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C104%2C0%2C0&height=700" id="13a4e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="56f2517182c8377a4d51053522338422" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="woman in her room on her bed watching laptop" />
Pornography use can be related to less difficulty becoming aroused and an easier time achieving an orgasm, according to new research.
Photo by CandyBox Images on Shutterstock<p>In this study, researchers had 2,433 women from the United States and Hungary complete an anonymous survey, in which they provided demographic information and completed several assessments related to their sex lives. This study unearthed some very interesting observations that challenge much of the stereotypes and misconceptions people place around female porn viewing habits.</p><p><strong>Pornography use is more common in...</strong></p><p>Pornography use during masturbation was more common among pre-menopausal women, women who reported persistent anxiety or depression, non-heterosexual women, and women who had two or more partners. </p><p>Pornography use during masturbation was also more popular among American women than women from Hungary. </p><p><strong>Positive outcomes related to pornography use can include...</strong></p><p>More frequent use of pornography was related to positive outcomes during masturbation including less difficulty becoming aroused, less orgasmic difficulty, greater time to orgasm, greater orgasmic pleasure, and a higher percent of time reaching orgasm. </p><p>More frequent use of pornography for partnered sex was related to positive outcomes like less difficulty becoming aroused and greater time to orgasm. </p><p><strong>Pornography use does not negatively impact relationships as much as many people think.</strong></p><p>There was no association between pornography and sexual relationship satisfaction, which challenges the assumption that pornography is harmful to partnered sexual relationships. </p><p>More frequent pornography use was not associated with lower sexual responsivity. In fact, pornography use during masturbation predicted great ease becoming aroused during partnered sex. </p><p><strong>The missing parameters of this study are important to note.</strong></p><p>The study did not assess whether some women perceive themselves as dependent upon (or addicted to) pornography in order to achieve orgasm. This is important to note because distress resulting from pornography use may independently interfere with the female sexual response cycle. </p><p>Some other things impacted impaired sexual function in women that are worth taking note of, including lower levels of educational attainment and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression. Anxiety and depression were also associated with lower relationship/sexual satisfaction. </p>
It’s time to rethink how porn impacts our relationships<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUxODQwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODQ5ODEzM30.vmZ1Tf5MAb4vAKEIInne2Wq4LkL1S3ES0J389tngp8o/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C52%2C0%2C52&height=700" id="d933d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="276c7fcf0a11e26ed5a9ab4b6ea77d8b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="woman in bed holding phone wearing headphones" />
Audio porn is becoming more and more popular for its immersive and inclusive nature.
Photo by popcorner on Shutterstock<p>It's more common than ever for women to consume porn. Back in 2016, <a href="https://sofiagray.com/an-inside-look-at-female-porn-habits-what-kind-of-porn-do-women-watch/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=5d01e68d5abf31eaa6790fffed7a5ec6e0a7206e-1595926098-0-Af6EeCMMUhn8Dr2ltUceMpHzG1nC0jOcQJFiOF538eJ3iZ2gvMO3rBYkkdJaSWiXp9JeM5UmnxHknRpyqpier-zkdLWk9GCf3-C_vQ_j5f-Bn8BcBQFfoyNfU0ysK4LrWfOL9w61H_ETWgxjXogIgZNN45hii8ywWo5O7vjVw8pv5T6-4pRv9wnjcKAzVU62yua3E3pFH_dRKArrEF2OhNP7PB1KTvAnzgMMsywgcO9P-Yy5SLHrPLCZ7PnRCOgrAXnGr38CDH_8zhd0bCkMHFkDWuR9rI_T1-GTB7e2bqirzee3DbJbe_OgkV7-rhY6Rrf52ITliuzwNWUhK45NDZimEmcQWntN9irxrGu0U1-HNZO_dTUOuwJMwmnIOXr7tQ" target="_blank">the average percentage of women who consumed porn</a> was 26 percent worldwide. <a href="https://fightthenewdrug.org/how-do-men-and-womens-porn-site-searches-differ/" target="_blank">In 2018</a>, that number was much higher, with 3 out of every 10 PornHub users identifying as female.</p><p>While this may be surprising to some, it really shouldn't be considering the lengths this industry has gone to in order to become inclusive, accepting, and more appealing to people of all genders and sexual orientations.</p><p><strong>Visual porn platforms (such as PornHub) are still on top, but not for long.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.pornhub.com/insights/2019-year-in-review" target="_blank">In 2019</a>, there were over 42 billion visits to PornHub, one of the largest visual porn platforms around. This means there was an average of 115 million visits to the website per day. Their statistics outline that the amount of content available on the site at any given time that year would have taken 169 years to watch. </p><p>Other visual pornography platforms have similar statistics, however there is a new kind of porn rising—and it's captivating the imagination of women, in particular. </p><p><strong>Audio porn is offering a more widely accepted, inclusive, and all-encompassing approach to sexual health and happiness. </strong></p><p>"Audio porn" has been around for longer than you may realize, with the first phone sex line being <a href="http://www.nathanaelwolfe.com/stellaresults/" target="_blank">launched in 1977</a> by Gloria Leonard. The 2010s saw a rise in audio porn, with platforms like <a href="https://www.tryquinn.com/" target="_blank">Quinn</a> and <a href="https://www.dipseastories.com/" target="_blank">Dipsea</a> breaking onto the pornography scene in a big way. Now, in 2020, platforms like <a href="https://audiodesires.com/" target="_blank">Audiodesires</a>, <a href="https://www.voxxx.org/" target="_blank">Voxxx</a>, and more are following suit. </p><p>Audio porn offers a more in-depth, immersive, imaginative experience for women who previously found visual sex to be off-putting, offensive, or crude. More than that, it's making the concept of pornography more "acceptable" and appreciated in mainstream media, with more attention being paid to these new platforms from sources like <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/tried-quinn-audio-porn-website-180410453.html" target="_blank">Yahoo</a> and the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/20/style/audio-porn-erotica-quinn-dipsea.html" target="_blank">New York Times</a>. </p><p><strong>Studies like this can alter misconceptions about how porn impacts our relationships. </strong></p><p>"Some readers may be relieved to learn that pornography use is fairly common among women and is unlikely to interfere with sexual functioning during partnered relationships. Other variables such as ongoing anxiety/depression or sexual relationship dissatisfaction appear to more consistently predict sexual problems," said McNabney. </p>
These are the 10 most discussed tech topics during COVID-19
Here's how the world's technology conversations are changing.
COVID is changing the world and our technology conversations are changing with it.
Image: World Economic Forum, Boston Consulting Group<p>The first priority during this pandemic has been the protection of individuals, and rightly so. As a result, topics such as biotech/medtech have gained prominence as researchers seek out new treatments and a potential vaccine. This shift has fueled a new interest in telemedicine as well. This technology was slow in adoption for outpatient care pre-COVID, but has seen enormous growth in the past 6 months, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/18/coronavirus-how-covid-19-accelerated-the-rise-of-telemedicine.html" target="_blank">as lockdowns and the virus forced patients and doctors to seek new solutions for care.</a></p><p>The coronavirus has also brought new uncertainties. With this, data analytics has risen 35% from pre-COVID levels, as individuals and companies use emerging data from medical research and emerging habits to forecast everything from the path of the pandemic to potential supply chain disruptions.</p><p>Talk regarding delivery drones has increased by 57% in topic share, thanks in part to new uses of drones to deliver much-needed supplies such as groceries and PPE in areas hard to reach after COVID-19 lockdowns.<br></p><p>COVID-19 boosted the number of articles written about 5G, though the context for these conversations has shifted. Articles pre-COVID focused on potential capabilities from a 5G rollout. As the virus spread, however, fear sparked by conspiracy theorists linked 5G technology to misinformation campaigns.</p>
Image: World Economic Forum, Boston Consulting Group<p>As part of this research, analysis dug into top discussion topics in 4 of the world's key regions: India, China, the European Union and the US. Here contextual AI studied more than 2,500 publications between January and May 2020. To be sure, a number of factors determine the types of media coverage that emerges in different regions. Still, this exercise is another window into how technology conversations differed across contexts as countries faced the virus in different ways, leveraging different tools and resources.</p>
3 questions to ask yourself next time you see a graph, chart, or map
Start by reading the title, looking at the labels and checking the caption. If these are not available – be very wary.