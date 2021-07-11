Follow Us
Say goodbye to air conditioning with new roofing material
The guilt-free air conditioning, called "cooling paper," is made from recyclable paper and doesn't use any electricity.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
Air conditioning is something you barely notice — until the power goes out, and it no longer works. But what if keeping cool didn't require electricity at all?
A scientist has invented a material that reflects the sun's rays off rooftops, and even absorbs heat from homes and buildings and radiates it away. And — get this — it is made from recyclable paper.
The essential AC: Air conditioners are in 87% of homes in the United States, costing the homeowner $265 per year, on average. Some homes can easily spend twice that.
With global temperatures on the rise, no one is giving up their AC. More people are installing air conditioners than ever before, especially in developing countries where the middle class can finally afford them. 15 years ago, very few people in China's urban regions had air conditioners; now, there are more AC units in China than there are homes.
But AC has drawbacks: it's expensive, and it takes a ton of electricity, which usually comes from fossil fuels, causing air pollution and global warming.
No electricity required: Yi Zheng, an associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at Northeastern University, calls his material "cooling paper."
He hopes that people everywhere will wrap their houses in the cooling paper one day, reports Good News Network. In addition to the cooling benefits, the paper doesn't require any electricity, and it is 100% recyclable.
The paper can reduce a room's temperature by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a radical but effective alternative to today's air conditioners, which consume a lot of power.
How to make "cooling paper": I remember making paper as a kid by soaking newsprint, shredding it in the blender, and rolling the slurry flat while pressing out the water. Zheng's technique isn't any more advanced than my 4th-grade science fair project. Except instead of pressing flower petals into his pulp, he mixed it with the material that makes up Teflon. The "porous microstructure of the natural fibers" inside the cooling paper absorbs heat and transfers it away from the house.
Zheng even tried recycling his cooling paper to remake a new sheet and found that it didn't lose any cooling power in the process.
"I was surprised when I obtained the same result," Zheng said. "We thought there would be maybe 10 percent, 20 percent of loss, but no."
If you're fortunate enough to get yourself beneath a clear sky in a dark place on a moonless night, a gorgeous space-scape of stars waits. If you have binoculars and point them upward, you're treated to a mind-bogglingly dense backdrop of countless specks of light absolutely everywhere, stacked atop each other, burrowing outward and backward through space and time. Such is the universe of the cosmological era in which we live. It's called the Stelliferous era, and there are four others.
The 5 eras of the universe
There are many ways to consider and discuss the past, present, and future of the universe, but one in particular has caught the fancy of many astronomers. First published in 1999 in their book The Five Ages of the Universe: Inside the Physics of Eternity, Fred Adams and Gregory Laughlin divided the universe's life story into five eras:
- Primordial era
- Stellferous era
- Degenerate era
- Black Hole Era
- Dark era
The book was last updated according to current scientific understandings in 2013.
It's worth noting that not everyone is a subscriber to the book's structure. Popular astrophysics writer Ethan C. Siegel, for example, published an article on Medium last June called "We Have Already Entered The Sixth And Final Era Of Our Universe." Nonetheless, many astronomers find the quintet a useful way of discuss such an extraordinarily vast amount of time.
The Primordial era
Image source: Sagittarius Production/Shutterstock
This is where the universe begins, though what came before it and where it came from are certainly still up for discussion. It begins at the Big Bang about 13.8 billion years ago.
For the first little, and we mean very little, bit of time, spacetime and the laws of physics are thought not yet to have existed. That weird, unknowable interval is the Planck Epoch that lasted for 10-44 seconds, or 10 million of a trillion of a trillion of a trillionth of a second. Much of what we currently believe about the Planck Epoch eras is theoretical, based largely on a hybrid of general-relativity and quantum theories called quantum gravity. And it's all subject to revision.
That having been said, within a second after the Big Bang finished Big Banging, inflation began, a sudden ballooning of the universe into 100 trillion trillion times its original size.
Within minutes, the plasma began cooling, and subatomic particles began to form and stick together. In the 20 minutes after the Big Bang, atoms started forming in the super-hot, fusion-fired universe. Cooling proceeded apace, leaving us with a universe containing mostly 75% hydrogen and 25% helium, similar to that we see in the Sun today. Electrons gobbled up photons, leaving the universe opaque.
About 380,000 years after the Big Bang, the universe had cooled enough that the first stable atoms capable of surviving began forming. With electrons thus occupied in atoms, photons were released as the background glow that astronomers detect today as cosmic background radiation.
Inflation is believed to have happened due to the remarkable overall consistency astronomers measure in cosmic background radiation. Astronomer Phil Plait suggests that inflation was like pulling on a bedsheet, suddenly pulling the universe's energy smooth. The smaller irregularities that survived eventually enlarged, pooling in denser areas of energy that served as seeds for star formation—their gravity pulled in dark matter and matter that eventually coalesced into the first stars.
The Stelliferous era
Image source: Casey Horner/unsplash
The era we know, the age of stars, in which most matter existing in the universe takes the form of stars and galaxies during this active period.
A star is formed when a gas pocket becomes denser and denser until it, and matter nearby, collapse in on itself, producing enough heat to trigger nuclear fusion in its core, the source of most of the universe's energy now. The first stars were immense, eventually exploding as supernovas, forming many more, smaller stars. These coalesced, thanks to gravity, into galaxies.
One axiom of the Stelliferous era is that the bigger the star, the more quickly it burns through its energy, and then dies, typically in just a couple of million years. Smaller stars that consume energy more slowly stay active longer. In any event, stars — and galaxies — are coming and going all the time in this era, burning out and colliding.
Scientists predict that our Milky Way galaxy, for example, will crash into and combine with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy in about 4 billion years to form a new one astronomers are calling the Milkomeda galaxy.
Our solar system may actually survive that merger, amazingly, but don't get too complacent. About a billion years later, the Sun will start running out of hydrogen and begin enlarging into its red giant phase, eventually subsuming Earth and its companions, before shrining down to a white dwarf star.
The Degenerate era
Image source: Diego Barucco/Shutterstock/Big Think
Next up is the Degenerate era, which will begin about 1 quintillion years after the Big Bang, and last until 1 duodecillion after it. This is the period during which the remains of stars we see today will dominate the universe. Were we to look up — we'll assuredly be outta here long before then — we'd see a much darker sky with just a handful of dim pinpoints of light remaining: white dwarfs, brown dwarfs, and neutron stars. These"degenerate stars" are much cooler and less light-emitting than what we see up there now. Occasionally, star corpses will pair off into orbital death spirals that result in a brief flash of energy as they collide, and their combined mass may become low-wattage stars that will last for a little while in cosmic-timescale terms. But mostly the skies will be be bereft of light in the visible spectrum.
During this era, small brown dwarfs will wind up holding most of the available hydrogen, and black holes will grow and grow and grow, fed on stellar remains. With so little hydrogen around for the formation of new stars, the universe will grow duller and duller, colder and colder.
And then the protons, having been around since the beginning of the universe will start dying off, dissolving matter, leaving behind a universe of subatomic particles, unclaimed radiation…and black holes.
The Black Hole era
Image source: Vadim Sadovski/Shutterstock/Big Think
For a considerable length of time, black holes will dominate the universe, pulling in what mass and energy still remain.
Eventually, though, black holes evaporate, albeit super-slowly, leaking small bits of their contents as they do. Plait estimates that a small black hole 50 times the mass of the sun would take about 1068 years to dissipate. A massive one? A 1 followed by 92 zeros.
When a black hole finally drips to its last drop, a small pop of light occurs letting out some of the only remaining energy in the universe. At that point, at 1092, the universe will be pretty much history, containing only low-energy, very weak subatomic particles and photons.
The Dark Era
Image source: Big Think
We can sum this up pretty easily. Lights out. Forever.
Tonight, if it's clear, maybe you want to step outside, take a nice deep breath, and look up, grateful that we are where we are, and when we are, in spite of all the day's hardships. We've got a serious amount of temporal elbow room here, far more than we need, so not to worry, and those stars aren't going anywhere for a long, long time.
Four people in the world have a mysterious dementia. Could it hold a key to Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's has proved difficult to treat. But solving the mystery of this ultra-rare frontotemporal dementia may unlock new understanding.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
Her son had not been acting himself: a sweetheart, an adoring husband and father, he had turned mean. He would leave the door to their basement open, despite having an infant, and would leave medicine for his MS in reach of the kids on the counter.
But what finally proved that something was deeply, deeply wrong was the numbers.
Her son had always been exceptional at math, "Susan" tells me (a pseudonym to protect her family's privacy). A business owner, he had always been capable of doing complex functions in his head. But his company's books had suddenly become disarrayed. Susan visited him in his home office and pointed out the problem.
"He broke down and cried," Susan says. "He said, 'mom, you don't understand. I can't add or subtract anymore.'"
Her son was suffering a form of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare class of neurodegenerative disorders which attacks the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. It often comes on earlier than other forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer's — between the 40s and 60s — and causes changes in behavior, mood, and attitude. Those afflicted become someone else.
Like a horror movie villain, the disease stalked their family.
Susan heard similar stories about her ex-husband, their father. Her daughter began to exhibit symptoms, a clue that it could be a hereditary problem; soon her other son did as well.
But they had no idea what it was, or how to fight it.
Half a world away from Susan's American family, John Papatriantafyllou, director of the memory outpatient clinic at Medical Center Hospital of Athens, was caring for "Mary." Her husband had brought her to the hospital from western Greece after upsetting changes in her behavior and attitudes unbalanced their working class family. She would spend recklessly, act indifferent to family issues, fight with her husband; she would wash already clean clothes, and clean the house with filthy water.
"These strange things," Papatriantafyllou says. "Like something is going wrong with her."
Mary, as well as Susan's children, have a rare form of FTD — in fact, the rarest, caused by a single mutation in one of their genes, a mutation previously unseen by science.
But this devastating mutation, confirmed in just these four people in the world, could be the key to unlocking new drugs and diagnostic tools for the most common forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's.
A brain unlike any other
When Susan's son's issues first emerged, they thought perhaps it was related to his MS. But University of Pennsylvania MS specialist Clyde Markowitz wasn't so sure.
In the spring of 2009, Markowitz referred her son to Geoffrey K. Aguirre, a behavioral neurologist at UPenn, to figure out what was happening.
"I went as far as I possibly could with any testing that was available," Aguirre says. "I said 'boy, it's gotta be something new, and it's gotta be something genetic.'"
In 2013, Susan noticed what appeared to be symptoms in her daughter, and Aguirre referred them to the NIH Undiagnosed Disease Program — think "House" for research scientists. (Remarkably, Susan's brother had been to the NIH as well as a teen, for another improbably rare disease.)
Then, late in the winter of 2016, Susan's son died. They arranged an autopsy.
What UPenn neuropathologist Edward Lee found was a brain unlike any of the hundreds he had seen before — or the thousands his colleagues had seen, either. Inside, there were tangles of tau protein, like one would see in an Alzheimer's patient. And, in another part of the brain, he discovered vacuoles: holes in the neurons — the horrifying calling card of prion diseases, like kuru or mad cow.
But this was not Alzheimer's or a prion disease; it was something new.
That same month, NIH identified a mutation of interest on the family's VCP gene. Many dementias are characterized by protein abnormalities, like Alzheimer's notorious amyloid plaques and tau tangles. The VCP gene detangles these protein clumps in the brain — or is supposed to.
With a suspect mutation identified, the researchers named this new form of FTD "vacuolar tauopathy" (VT), after the signature vacuoles and tau tangles found in the autopsy.
But if you are going to claim the discovery of a brand new, genetic form of dementia, you must provide irrefutable evidence. Lee and his postdoc Nabil Darwich got to work.
Using cellular and mouse models, the team proved that the VCP mutation was associated with the tangling of tau proteins.
The VCP mutation directly causes the buildup of tau protein between brain cells — a buildup seen in Alzheimer's as well.
"If this mutation … causes tau (aggregation), perhaps the converse is true," Lee says.
"Perhaps if you can boost — or enhance — VCP activity, that could help break apart tau aggregates."
"It gives us more shots on goal"
Estimates from the WHO peg the number of people with dementia — including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases — at around 50 million worldwide. Of these, Alzheimer's has the lion's share, potentially causing up to 70% of dementia cases.
It is a disease burden borne with heart-rending intimacy, as loved ones slowly fade away or jarringly alter who they were. And it is a disease with precious few treatments coming down the pike.
Alzheimer's, despite its prevalence, has proved almost impossible to treat. Part of this is the murkiness inherent when doctors are battling diseases inside the brain. A gray box at best, shielded behind the blood-brain barrier, the nervous system is a difficult place to claim a victory. We do not know what sickens and slays the cells in these patients, or how to stop that process, Aguirre wrote in an email.
Part of it is that dementia cases and causes often aren't cut and dry.
"For Alzheimer's disease, we only find maybe 25% of our cohorts are pure (Alzheimer's)," says Lynn Bekris, a researcher at the Cleveland Clinic's Genomic Medicine Institute. The rest will have mixed pathologies, showing signs of multiple dementias; shades of Parkinson's, say.
Part of it is that research on once-promising treatment targets, like the amyloid plaques, keep coming up maddeningly short. Drugs have wiped away amyloid plaque in mice and humans, only to leave Alzheimer's running its course. Another recent hopeful drug candidate, aducanumab, has just recently come into doubt.
Tau protein is another prime target for Alzheimer's drugs. Under normal conditions, tau protein helps form the infrastructure that delivers nutrients to the brain cells. In Alzheimer's, these proteins clump and tangle together, a hallmark of the disease.
The VCP gene has been studied for drug potential before, Bekris says. "There's ways that people are hoping they can either inhibit it, or enhance it."
But the ultra-rare mutation that causes VT is different; it affects tau, unlike the other mutations, and its impact sits in a different part of the protein the VCP gene makes.
"It's potentially interesting in two types of dementias," Bekris says. "It could be interesting in (Alzheimer's), and it could also be interesting for the FTD."
The deleterious VT mutation has now been shown to be associated with tau protein tangling. If researchers could find a way to enhance VCP, they could potentially then detangle the tau — and possibly provide a new drug for not only FTDs, but also Alzheimer's.
"The more genes we discover that are distinct mechanisms, that will be helpful because, again, it gives us more shots on goal," Lee says.
But VCP seems to have an optimal level in the brain — too enhanced is bad, as is too inhibited — and it performs multiple jobs in neural cells, necessitating caution. "Are we sure there's not going to be some off-target effect that might not be good?" Lee says. "We won't know until we start going down this road, and seeing if it might be helpful."
And even that, as always when dealing with Alzheimer's, is tinged with uncertainty. It is a maddeningly slippery disease. Years ago, Papatriantafyllou recalls seeing slides showing remarkable improvement in a mouse model, leaving the clinicians in the audience in awe.
The treatment did not save people.
"It's like sand," Papatriantafyllou says — slipping forever through medicine's fingers.
"And after that, twenty years after that, we don't have anything," he says.
Fear and hope
Thus far, the mutation that causes vacuolar tauopathy has been confirmed in only four people: Susan's three children and Mary, in Greece. One other family is suspected of carrying the VT mutation in Japan.
Aguirre, Lee, and the researchers were driven to provide an answer for Susan, to find a cause for the disease attacking her children.
"This really weighed on me for years, trying to figure out what was wrong with this family," Aguirre says. "To get an answer (for Susan) was something that really hung on me."
The science was grinding; between the autopsy in 2016 and their publication in Science in 2020 Lee and his team amassed proof, ensured as much as they could that the insights their novel mutation provided were accurate.
"We wanted to do right by the family," Lee says. "I'd motivate my student, I'd say 'get that done, because the family's waiting.'"
And Susan is grateful for their efforts. Her son's symptoms could have been written off as complications from MS; his dementia could have been classified an already known cause, and the NIH and Lee may have never been involved.
"It was their humanity that helped get me through this," Susan says.
But they have provided more than an answer; they have provided a choice. With the mutation identified, Susan's grandchildren can now be tested for it (none yet have). It is a deeply personal decision, and offers both agony and agency.
Susan's grandson "Josh," who has seen VT progress in his mother, feels nervous about the test, although he considers it necessary. "I definitely want to get tested and find out if we have it or not," Josh says. "Because if we do, there's a high chance if we have kids to pass it on."
If the mutation is present, then options — like IVF — could ensure the mutation is stopped in this generation.
"Ashley" is the daughter of Susan's surviving son. She has been wrestling with her decision to be tested — confiding in close friends, her partner, her sister, her mother. The test could provide her a concrete no, or it could give her a 50/50 chance of yes; such a result would raise questions that are difficult to comprehend without being in such exceptionally rare circumstances.
"I have to wonder, is it ethically responsible of me to be in a long-term relationship like I am, not knowing what the eventuality of my state of mind is going to be?" she says. "Nobody can know."
Josh and his sister "Jen" participate in studies at UPenn; Ashley wants to, as well, but has not yet. With neurological assessments and spinal taps, their lives — and potential mutation — may unlock new drugs and diagnostic models for those with FTD, Alzheimer's, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Using their dreadful gift to potentially help millions of others is now Susan's mission; she wants to live to help each of her children until the end, ensuring their comfort, securing proper autopsies, and providing a stable adult in her grandchildren's lives. She knows her children will die; she knows others may not have to in the future.
"Anything that we can do for science."
