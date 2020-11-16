Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
What ended the Black Death, history's worst pandemic
The bubonic plague ravaged the world for centuries, killing up to 200 million people.
While the world continues to suffer from the onslaught of Covid-19, its toll has yet to approach the grim statistics of history's deadliest pandemic – the Black Death. Also called the Black Plague, this terrible illness afflicted Europe and Asia in the mid-1300s, with new outbreaks over several centuries. It killed about a third of the European population when it began – nearly 20 million people. Over a few years, the total for the extremely contagious plague is estimated to have reached as high as 200 million victims globally.
The bubonic plague first came to Europe in 1347, aboard 12 trading ships from the Black Sea that docked at the Sicilian port of Messina. Most of the sailors on these ships were either terribly ill, covered in black boils full of blood and pus, or dead. By the time the authorities tried to send these ships away, it was too late and the plague started spreading. This was due, in particular, to the fact that the disease did not only transmit through air but also through the bites of infected fleas and rats. These were plentiful in Europe of the time, and a real mainstay aboard ships, which carried the plague from port to port. The illness also spread to livestock like cows and sheep and even chicken.
People praying for relief from the bubonic plague, circa 1350. Original Artwork: Designed by E Corbould, lithograph by F Howard.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The origin of the disease was likely in Asia and goes as far back as 2,000 years ago. The plague is an ancient pestilence that has profoundly decimated the world on different occasions but none as bad as when it hit in the Middle Ages.
Caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, the plague resulted in terrifying symptoms. As reported by the History Channel, the Italian poet Giovanni Boccaccio described the afflictions that come with the plague in no uncertain terms: "In men and women alike, at the beginning of the malady, certain swellings, either on the groin or under the armpits…waxed to the bigness of a common apple, others to the size of an egg, some more and some less, and these the vulgar named plague-boils."
Ambulance men of Florence, Italy, carrying a patient on a stretcher whilst wearing masks to ward off the plague.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Attacking the lymphatic system, the plague also brought with it fever, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches and pains. Unfortunately, available medieval treatments like bloodletting certainly weren't too pleasant and did little to stem the tide of the Black Death. Neither did the belief of many that the plague was a punishment from God. This resulted in the purging of "heretics" like the massacres of thousands of Jews in 1348 and 1349 and a whole class of self-flagellating people who went from town to town beating themselves in penance.
What finally ended the Black Death? It went away for periods of time but would come back for a new round during several centuries like its resurgence in London in 1665-1666, when it killed about 100,000 – a quarter of the city's population. The eventual weakening of the pandemic was likely due to the practice of quarantining infected people that originated in Venice in the 15h century and is still with us today. Improved sanitation, personal hygiene, and medical practices also played a role in ultimately slowing the plague's terror march. Still, annually there are about 1,000 to 3,000 cases of the plague even in the modern world.
Plague 101
Six disastrous encounters with the world’s most hostile uncontacted tribe
From questionable shipwrecks to outright attacks, they clearly don't want to be bothered.
- Many have tried to contact the Sentinelese, to write about them, or otherwise.
- But the inhabitants of the 23 square mile island in the Bay of Bengal don't want anything to do with the outside world.
- Their numbers are unknown, but either 40 or 500 remain.
1880: The British Empire’s famous hospitality<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODY1MTQzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTM5NzI5Nn0.NJMT77X1VKy56faNrKoCHsMRYknePQkhky86bLz9ieo/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C168%2C0%2C330&height=700" id="2411d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="579874b1fbab76689b5b52168bed2685" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Photo taken by Maurice Vidal Portman of an Andamanese man in the 1890s. The Andaman Islands are the closest land masses to North Sentinel Island.
Maurice Vidal Portman/Creative Commons<p>During their imperialist period, the British had something of an unusual protocol when it came to unfriendly tribes. If a tribe refused to be contacted or were aggressive toward British colonists, they would kidnap a member of the tribe, supply the prisoner with gifts and treat them well, and free their captive shortly after. In theory, the captive would return to the tribe with reports of generous (if somewhat socially inept) outsiders.</p> <p>This is the approach that<a href="https://www.historicmysteries.com/north-sentinel-island/" target="_blank"> Maurice Vidal Portman</a> took during one of the first explorations of the island. At first, the Sentinelese fled into the jungle at the approach of Portman and his men. Eventually, they stumbled across an elderly couple and some children who couldn't flee fast enough.</p> <p>As if this kidnapping protocol wasn't bad enough, Portman decided to abduct these elderly people and children. The elderly Sentinelese couple soon grew ill, likely because Portman and his men were carrying a variety of Western diseases that had never reached the island before. In a few days, the couple had died.</p> <p>The British gave the children a variety of gifts for the tribe and released them back into the jungle minus two grandparents. It seems unlikely that the Sentinelese appreciated this. After this first point of contact, the tribe were more overtly hostile to outsiders.</p>
1970: India explores its new lands<p>When India gained its independence from Britain, many islands in the area were handed over to India as well, including North Sentinel Island. A few decades later, India<a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4373014/Rare-footage-captures-Sentinelese-tribe-Indian-Ocean.html" target="_blank"> decided to make contact</a> with the Sentinelese, using a more scientific and gentler approach than the British.</p> <p>They made a series of attempts at contact, each headed by the anthropologist Triloknath Pandit. Armed police and naval officers joined Pandit for protection. For the most part, the group would observe the islanders from the safety of boats moored far from the shoreline.</p> <p>In 1970, however, Pandit's ship strayed too close to the beaches of the island. Several men from the tribe began aiming their bows at the boat, shouting, and behaving aggressively. Pandit reported that several of them squatted on their haunches as though they were defecating. He read this as a kind of insult.</p> <p>As if this wasn't unusual enough, women quickly emerged from the tree line and paired off with each man on the beach. Each couple embraced passionately in what appeared to be a mass mating display. Under these conditions, the hostile atmosphere evaporated, the tribe eventually returned to the forest, and Pandit's expedition returned to India.</p>
1974: National Geographic attacked<p>By now, knowledge of the elusive tribe had spread far enough that <em>National Geographic</em><a href="https://www.zmescience.com/other/feature-post/most-remote-tribe-sentinelese-17052018/" target="_blank"> sent a crew</a> there to film a documentary. As the <em>National Geographic </em>boat crossed through an opening in the island's reef barrier, they were greeted with a hail of arrows.</p> <p>This barrage missed the boat, which pressed on toward the shore despite the assault. The police who accompanied the documentary crew landed on the shore and left a series of gifts for the Sentinelese in the hopes that future encounters would be on friendlier terms. The gifts were an unusual mix of the useful and potentially amusing: aluminum cookware; a toy car; coconuts; a doll; and a live, tied-up pig.</p> <p>As the police deposited the crew's gifts on the shore, another volley of arrows issued from the tree line. This time, the documentary's director was struck in the thigh, and the crew rushed back to their boats. Crew members reported that the man who shot the arrow laughed proudly while his tribesmen continued the attack until the boats had retreated out of range.</p> <p>The encounter didn't end here, however: the crew wanted to see how their gifts were received. The Sentinelese retrieved the cookware and coconuts. In a bizarre act, the man who had shot the documentary director took the pig and doll and buried them in the sand. You can watch some of this footage below:</p>
1981: The plight of the Primrose<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODY1MDkyMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDY0MjY3MH0.DlaX1BuXjsdHl2k8ehEEvv-uFHeqDMZp18jEN1Zh6SY/img.png?width=980" id="0a200" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a0d8a3f4140a47a85846c60bd694443b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The wreckage of The Primrose, visible on Google Earth
Google Earth<p>In India, August is monsoon season. During one of these windy rainstorms, a freighter ship called<a href="https://www.upi.com/Archives/1981/08/25/Twenty-eight-sailors-shipwrecked-for-nearly-two-weeks-off-a/1381367560000/" target="_blank"> the <em>Primrose</em></a> struck one of the coral reefs that surround North Sentinel Island and was stranded along with its 28 sailors. With little to do but wait, the sailors slept through the storm.</p> <p>When they awoke the next morning, the captain immediately broadcasted an urgent message to Hong Kong: On the nearby shore of the island, dozens of Sentinelese were aiming their spears and arrows at the grounded ship. The captain asked for an airdrop of weapons to defend themselves. The next day, their situation had worsened. The Sentinelese were constructing boats to sail to the coral reef where the <em>Primrose</em> had run aground.</p> <p>Because of the strong storms during this season, it was impossible to send an immediate airdrop of firearms. However, this meant that the Sentinelese were also unable to sail out to the <em>Primrose</em>. The crew was stranded off the coast of North Sentinel Island for nearly a week until the weather had cleared enough for a rescue helicopter to arrive and ferry the men off of the ship. As the helicopter made a series of trips to the boat, the Sentinelese fired arrows at it in an attempt to drive it off.</p>
1991: Pandit makes progress<p>Triloknath Pandit continued to make attempts at contact after his 1970 visit. Finally, in 1991, he had<a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/islanders-running-out-of-isolation-tim-mcgirk-in-the-andaman-islands-reports-on-the-fate-of-the-1477566.html" target="_blank"> some measure of success</a>. Pandit and his crew landed on the beach and were met by an unarmed group of 28 Sentinelese, a mixture of men, women, and children.</p> <p>Despite the progress, the Sentinelese made it clear that<a href="http://northsentinelisland.com/contact-with-the-sentinelese/" target="_blank"> there were limits</a> to what outsiders could and could not do. Some of Pandit's crew were resting in a dinghy that had begun to drift away from the island while he remained on shore. Seeing this, one Sentinelese man drew a knife and threatened Pandit with it. This drifting dinghy made it seem like Pandit intended to stay on the island while his companions sailed off, something that the Sentinelese would not tolerate. The dinghy was brought back to shore, and Pandit sailed off again.</p> <p>Soon after this visit and despite the progress, it was decided that further contact with these people would not be advisable. With a group so obviously inhospitable to the outside world, to force that world upon them would serve neither the Sentinelese nor global community much good. What's more, continued contact put the Sentinelese at risk. They harbor few defenses against the larger world's illnesses, as demonstrated by the British's first attempt at contact in 1880. For the most part, the islanders were left to their own devices.</p>
2006: Drunk poachers stray too close<p>Soon after Pandit's successful visit, the Indian government began enforcing an exclusion zone around the island, with heavy fines and jail time to act as deterrents. Despite this,<a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/india/1509987/Stone-Age-tribe-kills-fishermen-who-strayed-on-to-island.html" target="_blank"> two poachers</a> entered the exclusion zone in 2006 to hunt for mud crabs. As night came, they dropped their anchor some distance from the island and started to drink heavily.</p> <p>Sometime during the night, the anchor became unstuck. As the men slept, their boat drifted into the coral reefs surrounding the island. They were immediately killed by the Sentinelese the next morning, who buried their bodies into the beach. When a helicopter came to retrieve their bodies, the islanders drove it off with a volley of arrows.</p> <p>The Indian government's official position is that the islanders are a sovereign people with the right to defend their borders. The Sentinelese would not be prosecuted for killing the poachers. To arrest and prosecute a Sentinelese tribesman would be clearly absurd anyhow.</p> <p>Since this incident, no further contact has been made with the tribe. Aircraft and satellites keep an eye on the island, occasionally checking in to confirm the tribe's continued existence after major storms. While curiosity about the tribe remains strong, curiosity appears to be the only real reason left to make contact. In the face of the Sentinelese's clear preference for isolation, violating that isolation in the name of curiosity alone seems selfish.</p>
Yes, more and more young adults are living with their parents – but is that necessarily bad?
Having grown kids still at home is not likely to do you, or them, any permanent harm.
When the Pew Research Center recently reported that the proportion of 18-to-29-year-old Americans who live with their parents has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps you saw some of the breathless headlines hyping how it's higher than at any time since the Great Depression.
Is your company innovating? A Whole Foods case study.
The "lone genius" often gets the credit for big ideas, but real-world innovation is a team sport.
- Individuals like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs are often idolized as masters of ideas, but according to Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, it usually takes many people iterating and taking chances for a company to be truly innovative.
- Using Whole Foods as a case study, Mackey shares a story of how a bar experiment at one of his California markets evolved into a successful feature and spread to other locations.
- By giving teams the freedom to try (and fail) without being micro-managed, organizations can create a culture that allows innovation to happen, not one that tries to force it to happen.
Astrophysicists reconstruct the Milky Way's family tree
A team of astrophysicists used AI to figure out which clusters of stars merged to become our galaxy.