MIT engineers design touch-sensing glove that 'feels' pressure and maps stimuli

The design could help restore motor function after stroke, enhance virtual gaming experiences.

 Jennifer Chu | MIT News Office
26 August, 2021
MIT team of engineers designed a glove that can “feel” pressure and other tactile stimuli.
Image: Courtesy of the researchers

When you pick up a balloon, the pressure to keep hold of it is different from what you would exert to grasp a jar.

And now engineers at MIT and elsewhere have a way to precisely measure and map such subtleties of tactile dexterity.

The team has designed a new touch-sensing glove that can "feel" pressure and other tactile stimuli. The inside of the glove is threaded with a system of sensors that detects, measures, and maps small changes in pressure across the glove. The individual sensors are highly attuned and can pick up very weak vibrations across the skin, such as from a person's pulse.

When subjects wore the glove while picking up a balloon versus a beaker, the sensors generated pressure maps specific to each task. Holding a balloon produced a relatively even pressure signal across the entire palm, while grasping a beaker created stronger pressure at the fingertips.

The researchers say the tactile glove could help to retrain motor function and coordination in people who have suffered a stroke or other fine motor condition. The glove might also be adapted to augment virtual reality and gaming experiences. The team envisions integrating the pressure sensors not only into tactile gloves but also into flexible adhesives to track pulse, blood pressure, and other vital signs more accurately than smart watches and other wearable monitors.

"The simplicity and reliability of our sensing structure holds great promise for a diversity of health care applications, such as pulse detection and recovering the sensory capability in patients with tactile dysfunction," says Nicholas Fang, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT.

Fang and his collaborators detail their results in a study appearing today in Nature Communications. The study's co-authors include Huifeng Du and Liu Wang at MIT, along with professor Chuanfei Guo's group at the Southern University of of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in China.

Sensing with sweat

The glove's pressure sensors are similar in principle to sensors that measure humidity. These sensors, found in HVAC systems, refrigerators, and weather stations, are designed as small capacitors, with two electrodes, or metal plates, sandwiching a rubbery "dielectric" material that shuttles electric charges between the two electrodes.

In humid conditions, the dielectric layer acts as a sponge to soak up charged ions from surrounding moisture. This addition of ions changes the capacitance, or amount of charge between the electrodes, in a way that can be quantified and converted to a measurement of humidity.

In recent years, researchers have adapted this capacitive sandwich structure for the design of thin, flexible pressure sensors. The idea is similar: When a sensor is squeezed, the balance of charges in its dielectric layer shifts, in a way that can be measured and converted to pressure. But the dielectric layer in most pressure sensors is relatively bulky, limiting their sensitivity.

For their new tactile sensors, the MIT and SUSTech team did away with the conventional dielectric layer in favor of a surprising ingredient: human sweat. As sweat naturally contains ions such as sodium and chloride, they reasoned that these ions could serve as dielectric stand-ins. Rather than a sandwich structure, they envisioned two thin, flat electrodes, placed on the skin to form a circuit with a certain capacitance. If pressure was applied to one "sensing" electrode, ions from the skin's natural moisture would accumulate on the underside, and change the capacitance between both electrodes, by an amount that they could measure.

They found they could boost the sensing electrode's sensitivity by covering its underside with a forest of tiny, bendy, conductive hairs. Each hair would serve as a microscopic extension of the main electrode, such that, if pressure were applied to, say, a corner of the electrode, the hairs in that specific region would bend in response, and accumulate ions from the skin, the degree and location of which could be precisely measured and mapped.

Pressure pillars

In their new study, the team fabricated thin, kernel-sized sensing electrodes lined with thousands of gold microscopic filaments, or "micropillars." They demonstrated that they could accurately measure the degree to which groups of micropillars bent in response to various forces and pressures. When they placed a sensing electrode and a control electrode onto a volunteer's fingertip, they found the structure was highly sensitive. The sensors were able to pick up subtle phases in the person's pulse, such as different peaks in the same cycle. They could also keep up accurate pulse readings, even as the person wearing the sensors waved their hands as they walked across a room.

"Pulse is a mechanical vibration that can also cause deformation of the skin, which we can't feel, but the pillars can pick up," Fang says.

The researchers then applied the concepts of their new, micropillared pressure sensor to the design of a highly sensitive tactile glove. They started with a silk glove, which the team purchased off the shelf. To make pressure sensors, they cut out small squares from carbon cloth, a textile that is composed of many thin filaments similar to micropillars.

They turned each cloth square into a sensing electrode by spraying it with gold, a naturally conductive metal. They then glued the cloth electrodes to various parts of the glove's inner lining, including the fingertips and palms, and threaded conductive fibers throughout the glove to connect each electrode to the glove's wrist, where the researchers glued a control electrode.

Several volunteers took turns wearing the tactile glove and performing various tasks, including holding a balloon and gripping a glass beaker. The team collected readings from each sensor to create a pressure map across the glove during each task. The maps revealed distinct and detailed patterns of pressure generated during each task.

The team plans to use the glove to identify pressure patterns for other tasks, such as writing with a pen and handling other household objects. Ultimately, they envision such tactile aids could help patients with motor dysfunction to calibrate and strengthen their hand dexterity and grip.

"Some fine motor skills require not only knowing how to handle objects, but also how much force should be exerted," Fang says. "This glove could provide us more accurate measurements of gripping force for control groups versus patients recovering from stroke or other neurological conditions. This could increase our understanding, and enable control."

This research was supported, in part, by the Joint Center for Mechanical Engineering Research and Education at MIT and SUSTech.

Reprinted with permission of MIT News. Read the original article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
innovation engineering design technology medical research

Physicist advances a radical theory of gravity

Erik Verlinde has been compared to Einstein for completely rethinking the nature of gravity.

Erik Verlinde

Photo by Willeke Duijvekam
Surprising Science
  • The Dutch physicist Erik Verlinde's hypothesis describes gravity as an "emergent" force not fundamental.
  • The scientist thinks his ideas describe the universe better than existing models, without resorting to "dark matter".
  • While some question his previous papers, Verlinde is reworking his ideas as a full-fledged theory.
Keep reading Show less
quantum physics erik verlinde astronomy universe cosmos gravity einstein

Nightmarishly large bird-eating centipedes are propping up a whole island ecosystem

These enormous centipedes are straight out of science fiction.

Cormocephalus rubriceps (Newport, 1844) specimens held at Auckland Museum licensed under CC BY 4.0.
Surprising Science
Giant bird-eating centipedes may sound like something out of a science-fiction film — but they're not.

On tiny Phillip Island, part of the South Pacific's Norfolk Island group, the Phillip Island centipede (Cormocephalus coynei) population can kill and eat up to 3,700 seabird chicks each year.

And this is entirely natural. This unique creature endemic to Phillip Island has a diet consisting of an unusually large proportion of vertebrate animals including seabird chicks.

Phillip Island in the Norfolk Island group, with a valley of iconic Norfolk Island Pine trees. (Luke Halpin)

As large marine predators, seabirds usually sit at the top of the food chain. But our new study, published in The American Naturalist, demonstrates this isn't always the case.

We show how large, predatory arthropods can play an important role in the food webs of island ecosystems. And the Phillip Island centipede achieves this through its highly varied diet.

A well-armed predator stirs in the night

This centipede can grow to almost one foot (or 30.5cm) in length. It is armed with a potent venom encased in two pincer-like appendages called “forcipules", which it uses to immobilise its prey. Its body is protected by shield-like armoured plates that line each of the many segments that make up its length.

Phillip Island centipede (_Cormocephalus coynei_) and a black-winged Petrel (_Pterodroma nigripennis_).

Phillip Island centipede and black-winged petrel. (Luke Halpin, Author provided)

On warm and humid nights, these strictly nocturnal arthropods hunt through thick leaf litter, navigating a labyrinth of seabird burrows peppered across the forest floor. A centipede on the prowl will use its two ultra-sensitive antennae to navigate as it seeks prey.

The centipede hunts an unexpectedly varied range of quarry, from crickets to seabird chicks, geckos and skinks. It even hunts fish — dropped by seabirds called black noddies ( Anous minuta) that make their nests in the trees above.

A frightful discovery

Soon after we began our research on the ecology of Phillip Island's burrowing seabirds, we discovered chicks of black-winged petrels (Pterodroma nigripennis) were falling prey to the Phillip Island centipede.

We knew this needed further investigation, so we set out to unravel the mystery of this large arthropod's dietary habits.

Black-winged petrel chick just prior to being weighed on Phillip Island. (Trudy Chatwin)

To find out what these centipedes were eating, we studied their feeding activities at night and recorded the prey species they were targeting. We also monitored petrel chicks in their burrow nests every few days, for months at a time.

We eventually began to see consistent injury patterns among chicks that were killed. We even witnessed one centipede attacking and eating a chick.

From the rates of predation we observed, we calculated that the Phillip Island centipede population can kill and eat between 2,109 and 3,724 petrel chicks each year. The black-winged petrels — of which there are up to 19,000 breeding pairs on the island — appear to be resilient to this level of predation.

And the predation of black-winged petrels by Phillip Island centipedes is an entirely natural predator-prey relationship. By preying on vertebrates, the centipedes trap nutrients brought from the ocean by seabirds and distribute them around the island.

In some sense, they've taken the place (or ecological niche) of predatory mammals, which are absent from the island.

Luke Halpin monitoring black-winged petrel chicks on Phillip Island. (Trudy Chatwin)

Restoration and recovery

Up until just a few decades ago the Phillip Island Centipede was very rare. In fact, it was only formally described as a species in 1984.

After an intensive search in 1980, only a few small individuals were found. The species's rarity back then was most likely due to severely degraded habitats caused by pigs, goats and rabbits introduced by humans to the island.

The removal of these invasive pests enabled black-winged petrels to colonise. Their population has since exploded and they're now the most abundant of the 13 seabird species that breed on Phillip Island.

They provide a high-quality food source for the Phillip Island centipede and have therefore likely helped centipede population to recover.

Ancient bone deposits in the soil suggest that prior to the black-winged petrel's arrival, Phillip Island was home to large numbers of other small burrow-nesting seabird species. It's likely the Phillip Island centipede preyed on these seabirds too.

Now, thanks to the conservation efforts of Norfolk Island National Park, the island's forest is regenerating alongside endemic species like the centipede, as well as the critically endangered Phillip Island hibiscus (Hibiscus insularis).

As a driver of nutrient transfer, the persistence of the Phillip Island centipede (and its healthy appetite) might just be key to the island's ecosystem recovery. But we'll need to do more research to fully understand the intricate links in this bustling food web.

Luke Halpin, Ecologist, Monash University; Rohan Clarke, Director, Monash Drone Discovery Platform, and Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Monash University, and Rowan Mott, Biologist, Monash University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation

ecology biology animals insects nature

Endosymbiotic theory: evolution is powered by innovation and thievery

Sometimes, new combinations of preexisting things revolutionize life.

Credit: Sigmund via Unsplash
Surprising Science
  • Throughout evolutionary history, organisms have "stolen" the innovations of others rather than building them from scratch.
  • For example, the tiny "organs" inside of cells were once free-living bacteria.
  • Today, humans have taken CRISPR from bacteria and used it as a technique for gene editing.
Keep reading Show less
evolution biology innovation
Quantcast