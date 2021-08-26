Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
MIT engineers design touch-sensing glove that 'feels' pressure and maps stimuli
The design could help restore motor function after stroke, enhance virtual gaming experiences.
When you pick up a balloon, the pressure to keep hold of it is different from what you would exert to grasp a jar.
And now engineers at MIT and elsewhere have a way to precisely measure and map such subtleties of tactile dexterity.
The team has designed a new touch-sensing glove that can "feel" pressure and other tactile stimuli. The inside of the glove is threaded with a system of sensors that detects, measures, and maps small changes in pressure across the glove. The individual sensors are highly attuned and can pick up very weak vibrations across the skin, such as from a person's pulse.
When subjects wore the glove while picking up a balloon versus a beaker, the sensors generated pressure maps specific to each task. Holding a balloon produced a relatively even pressure signal across the entire palm, while grasping a beaker created stronger pressure at the fingertips.
The researchers say the tactile glove could help to retrain motor function and coordination in people who have suffered a stroke or other fine motor condition. The glove might also be adapted to augment virtual reality and gaming experiences. The team envisions integrating the pressure sensors not only into tactile gloves but also into flexible adhesives to track pulse, blood pressure, and other vital signs more accurately than smart watches and other wearable monitors.
"The simplicity and reliability of our sensing structure holds great promise for a diversity of health care applications, such as pulse detection and recovering the sensory capability in patients with tactile dysfunction," says Nicholas Fang, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT.
Fang and his collaborators detail their results in a study appearing today in Nature Communications. The study's co-authors include Huifeng Du and Liu Wang at MIT, along with professor Chuanfei Guo's group at the Southern University of of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in China.
Sensing with sweat
The glove's pressure sensors are similar in principle to sensors that measure humidity. These sensors, found in HVAC systems, refrigerators, and weather stations, are designed as small capacitors, with two electrodes, or metal plates, sandwiching a rubbery "dielectric" material that shuttles electric charges between the two electrodes.
In humid conditions, the dielectric layer acts as a sponge to soak up charged ions from surrounding moisture. This addition of ions changes the capacitance, or amount of charge between the electrodes, in a way that can be quantified and converted to a measurement of humidity.
In recent years, researchers have adapted this capacitive sandwich structure for the design of thin, flexible pressure sensors. The idea is similar: When a sensor is squeezed, the balance of charges in its dielectric layer shifts, in a way that can be measured and converted to pressure. But the dielectric layer in most pressure sensors is relatively bulky, limiting their sensitivity.
For their new tactile sensors, the MIT and SUSTech team did away with the conventional dielectric layer in favor of a surprising ingredient: human sweat. As sweat naturally contains ions such as sodium and chloride, they reasoned that these ions could serve as dielectric stand-ins. Rather than a sandwich structure, they envisioned two thin, flat electrodes, placed on the skin to form a circuit with a certain capacitance. If pressure was applied to one "sensing" electrode, ions from the skin's natural moisture would accumulate on the underside, and change the capacitance between both electrodes, by an amount that they could measure.
They found they could boost the sensing electrode's sensitivity by covering its underside with a forest of tiny, bendy, conductive hairs. Each hair would serve as a microscopic extension of the main electrode, such that, if pressure were applied to, say, a corner of the electrode, the hairs in that specific region would bend in response, and accumulate ions from the skin, the degree and location of which could be precisely measured and mapped.
Pressure pillars
In their new study, the team fabricated thin, kernel-sized sensing electrodes lined with thousands of gold microscopic filaments, or "micropillars." They demonstrated that they could accurately measure the degree to which groups of micropillars bent in response to various forces and pressures. When they placed a sensing electrode and a control electrode onto a volunteer's fingertip, they found the structure was highly sensitive. The sensors were able to pick up subtle phases in the person's pulse, such as different peaks in the same cycle. They could also keep up accurate pulse readings, even as the person wearing the sensors waved their hands as they walked across a room.
"Pulse is a mechanical vibration that can also cause deformation of the skin, which we can't feel, but the pillars can pick up," Fang says.
The researchers then applied the concepts of their new, micropillared pressure sensor to the design of a highly sensitive tactile glove. They started with a silk glove, which the team purchased off the shelf. To make pressure sensors, they cut out small squares from carbon cloth, a textile that is composed of many thin filaments similar to micropillars.
They turned each cloth square into a sensing electrode by spraying it with gold, a naturally conductive metal. They then glued the cloth electrodes to various parts of the glove's inner lining, including the fingertips and palms, and threaded conductive fibers throughout the glove to connect each electrode to the glove's wrist, where the researchers glued a control electrode.
Several volunteers took turns wearing the tactile glove and performing various tasks, including holding a balloon and gripping a glass beaker. The team collected readings from each sensor to create a pressure map across the glove during each task. The maps revealed distinct and detailed patterns of pressure generated during each task.
The team plans to use the glove to identify pressure patterns for other tasks, such as writing with a pen and handling other household objects. Ultimately, they envision such tactile aids could help patients with motor dysfunction to calibrate and strengthen their hand dexterity and grip.
"Some fine motor skills require not only knowing how to handle objects, but also how much force should be exerted," Fang says. "This glove could provide us more accurate measurements of gripping force for control groups versus patients recovering from stroke or other neurological conditions. This could increase our understanding, and enable control."
This research was supported, in part, by the Joint Center for Mechanical Engineering Research and Education at MIT and SUSTech.
Reprinted with permission of MIT News. Read the original article.
- Smart clothing: MIT designs textiles that sense movement - Big Think ›
- Party dress with sensors records 157 unwanted gropes - Big Think ›
Physicist advances a radical theory of gravity
Erik Verlinde has been compared to Einstein for completely rethinking the nature of gravity.
- The Dutch physicist Erik Verlinde's hypothesis describes gravity as an "emergent" force not fundamental.
- The scientist thinks his ideas describe the universe better than existing models, without resorting to "dark matter".
- While some question his previous papers, Verlinde is reworking his ideas as a full-fledged theory.
The Dutch theoretical physicist Erik Verlinde is no stranger to big ideas. His 2009 hypothesis about gravity earned him comparisons to Einstein for its complete rethinking of what gravity could be. Verlinde proposed that gravity was not a fundamental force of nature but rather emerged out of the interactions of information that fills the universe. He also didn't think there was such a thing as "dark matter" – a useful construct which is supposedly taking up 27% of the known universe (but is yet to be observed). Now, in a new interview, Verlinde reveals he is taking steps towards conceptualizing his groundbreaking ideas in a full-fledged theory.
As reported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), Verlinde understands why many had trouble accepting his original proposal. After all, the previous leading explanations of gravity have been by Newton, who saw it as an invisible pulling force, and Einstein, who conceived of it as a curvature of space-time by mass and energy.
In Verlinde's view, based on string theory, quantum information theory and the physics of black holes, gravity is an "entropic" force that comes into existence as a result of "information associated with the positions of material bodies," as he wrote in his 2011 paper. What drives gravity is the quantum entanglement of tiny bits of spacetime information.
Ten years after publishing his ideas in a paper that caused much discussion, both from admirers and critics, Verlinde shares that he is still fleshing them out, based on the research and advancements that have taken place since then.
"Over the past ten years, we have gradually learned a lot more about how you should talk about space and time information," said Verlinde to NWO. "I am seriously considering rewriting my story from 2009, but now formulated much more precisely. I think that could remove some of the scepticism that still exists.'
Verlinde: Gravity Doesn't Exist
In 2016, Verlinde's ideas were tested by a team from Leiden Observatory, which found that a key prediction of the physicist held up. They studied the lensing effect of gravitational fields that are far away from the centers of more than 33,000 galaxies and found the numbers to be consistent with what the Dutch scientist's theory showed. The only way to get these calculations to match under the prevalent gravitational theory would have been to invoke dark matter – a potential fudge factor more than fact at this point.
A 2017 study from Princeton University found against Verlinde's ideas, however, showing that they are not consistent with the observed data on the rotation velocities of dwarf galaxies.
While some have accused of Verlinde of publishing his thoughts too early, before they are packaged in a theory that explains all of the implications, the scientist thinks such naysayers don't really understand the way theoretical physics works. "You need to elaborate and test a new idea step-by-step," he explains, adding "We must find the correct formulations and techniques.'
Scientists like the theoretician Koenraad Schalm from Leiden University defend Verlinde, saying that "Contrary to the sceptics' opinions, Verlinde's work is definitely taken seriously". In fact, Verlinde, who is the winner of the Spinoza Prize, has been cited over 700 times by other scientists.
The physicist himself feels his overall thesis that information is the fundamental building mechanism of the universe is becoming more accepted. Perhaps his long-awaited new paper on the subject can bring it to an even stronger position amidst the main physics ideas of our time.
Dark matter and dark energy explained | Erik Verlinde
Nightmarishly large bird-eating centipedes are propping up a whole island ecosystem
These enormous centipedes are straight out of science fiction.
On tiny Phillip Island, part of the South Pacific's Norfolk Island group, the Phillip Island centipede (Cormocephalus coynei) population can kill and eat up to 3,700 seabird chicks each year.
And this is entirely natural. This unique creature endemic to Phillip Island has a diet consisting of an unusually large proportion of vertebrate animals including seabird chicks.
Phillip Island in the Norfolk Island group, with a valley of iconic Norfolk Island Pine trees. (Luke Halpin)
As large marine predators, seabirds usually sit at the top of the food chain. But our new study, published in The American Naturalist, demonstrates this isn't always the case.
We show how large, predatory arthropods can play an important role in the food webs of island ecosystems. And the Phillip Island centipede achieves this through its highly varied diet.
A well-armed predator stirs in the night
This centipede can grow to almost one foot (or 30.5cm) in length. It is armed with a potent venom encased in two pincer-like appendages called “forcipules", which it uses to immobilise its prey. Its body is protected by shield-like armoured plates that line each of the many segments that make up its length.
Phillip Island centipede and black-winged petrel. (Luke Halpin, Author provided)
On warm and humid nights, these strictly nocturnal arthropods hunt through thick leaf litter, navigating a labyrinth of seabird burrows peppered across the forest floor. A centipede on the prowl will use its two ultra-sensitive antennae to navigate as it seeks prey.
The centipede hunts an unexpectedly varied range of quarry, from crickets to seabird chicks, geckos and skinks. It even hunts fish — dropped by seabirds called black noddies ( Anous minuta) that make their nests in the trees above.
A frightful discovery
Soon after we began our research on the ecology of Phillip Island's burrowing seabirds, we discovered chicks of black-winged petrels (Pterodroma nigripennis) were falling prey to the Phillip Island centipede.
We knew this needed further investigation, so we set out to unravel the mystery of this large arthropod's dietary habits.
Black-winged petrel chick just prior to being weighed on Phillip Island. (Trudy Chatwin)
To find out what these centipedes were eating, we studied their feeding activities at night and recorded the prey species they were targeting. We also monitored petrel chicks in their burrow nests every few days, for months at a time.
We eventually began to see consistent injury patterns among chicks that were killed. We even witnessed one centipede attacking and eating a chick.
From the rates of predation we observed, we calculated that the Phillip Island centipede population can kill and eat between 2,109 and 3,724 petrel chicks each year. The black-winged petrels — of which there are up to 19,000 breeding pairs on the island — appear to be resilient to this level of predation.
And the predation of black-winged petrels by Phillip Island centipedes is an entirely natural predator-prey relationship. By preying on vertebrates, the centipedes trap nutrients brought from the ocean by seabirds and distribute them around the island.
In some sense, they've taken the place (or ecological niche) of predatory mammals, which are absent from the island.
Luke Halpin monitoring black-winged petrel chicks on Phillip Island. (Trudy Chatwin)
Restoration and recovery
Up until just a few decades ago the Phillip Island Centipede was very rare. In fact, it was only formally described as a species in 1984.
After an intensive search in 1980, only a few small individuals were found. The species's rarity back then was most likely due to severely degraded habitats caused by pigs, goats and rabbits introduced by humans to the island.
The removal of these invasive pests enabled black-winged petrels to colonise. Their population has since exploded and they're now the most abundant of the 13 seabird species that breed on Phillip Island.
They provide a high-quality food source for the Phillip Island centipede and have therefore likely helped centipede population to recover.
Ancient bone deposits in the soil suggest that prior to the black-winged petrel's arrival, Phillip Island was home to large numbers of other small burrow-nesting seabird species. It's likely the Phillip Island centipede preyed on these seabirds too.
Now, thanks to the conservation efforts of Norfolk Island National Park, the island's forest is regenerating alongside endemic species like the centipede, as well as the critically endangered Phillip Island hibiscus (Hibiscus insularis).
As a driver of nutrient transfer, the persistence of the Phillip Island centipede (and its healthy appetite) might just be key to the island's ecosystem recovery. But we'll need to do more research to fully understand the intricate links in this bustling food web.
Luke Halpin, Ecologist, Monash University; Rohan Clarke, Director, Monash Drone Discovery Platform, and Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Monash University, and Rowan Mott, Biologist, Monash University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Endosymbiotic theory: evolution is powered by innovation and thievery
Sometimes, new combinations of preexisting things revolutionize life.
- Throughout evolutionary history, organisms have "stolen" the innovations of others rather than building them from scratch.
- For example, the tiny "organs" inside of cells were once free-living bacteria.
- Today, humans have taken CRISPR from bacteria and used it as a technique for gene editing.
Wheels have been on planet Earth for over 6000 years. Suitcases have been around for centuries. Suitcases with wheels were invented a few decades ago and changed life for many who travel. Every time I am in an airport, my rested back muscles are a kind of celebration of how invention can come from finding a new combination. Far from being an offbeat insight, the relationship between innovation and new combinations of parts is as much a part of our four-billion-year evolutionary history on Earth as it will be our future.
In one of her first research projects in the 1960s, Lynn Margulis, then a graduate student at the University of California-Berkeley, looked at the diversity of cells in living creatures and proposed a new theory for how they came about. She wrote it up and received rejections from, as she once described it, "15 or so journals." Undeterred, she eventually found a home for the paper in a relatively obscure journal on theoretical biology. Margulis' fearless persistence in the face of a chorus of negative reviews was breathtaking — here was a young female scientist at the start of her career set against an entrenched orthodoxy.
Margulis looked at the cells that make the bodies of animals, plants, and fungi. These cells have a complexity to them that bacteria do not. Animal and plant cells contain a nucleus in which the genome resides. Surrounding the nucleus are a number of small organs, so-called organelles, that carry out different functions. The most prominent among these organelles are the ones that power the cell. Plants have chloroplasts that contain chlorophyll that carry out the photosynthetic reactions that convert sunlight to usable energy. Similarly, animal cells have mitochondria that generate energy from oxygen and sugars.
Margulis observed that these organelles look like mini-cells within the cell. Each has its own membrane around it, separating it from the rest of the cell. Mitochondria and chloroplasts reproduce in the cell by splitting into two, a process called binary fission. As they divide, the organelles elongate, pinch in the middle to look like a dumbbell, and then the separate to form two new individuals. These organelles even have their own genome, separate from that of the nucleus. The genomes of the organelles, however, are very different from that of the nucleus. DNA strands in the nucleus are linear; in mitochondria and chloroplasts, the DNA forms a circular ring.
Endosymbiotic theory
With their own membranes, reproduction by binary fission, and DNA organized as a circle, the structure of these organelles rung a bell for Margulis. She had seen these features before — in bacteria. Bacteria reproduce by binary fission, are surrounded by a similar kind of membrane, and have a genome that looks much like that of chloroplasts and mitochondria. The organelles that power animal and plant cells appeared more similar to bacteria than to the nucleus of the cell in which they reside.
From these observations, Margulis proposed a radical new theory of evolutionary history. Chloroplasts were originally a species of free-living cyanobacterium (also known as blue-green algae) that got incorporated into another cell and were put to work as metabolic laborers to provide energy for that new cell. Likewise, mitochondria also were originally free-living bacteria that merged with another cell and were put to use powering it.
Margulis' idea was met with either widespread scorn or complete indifference. Fortunately for Margulis, and science in general, technology caught up with her idea. With DNA sequencing methods developed in the 1980s, the history of the genes inside the organelles could be compared to those of the cell nucleus. The family tree that emerged was as beautiful as it was surprising. Neither mitochondria nor chloroplasts were genetically related to the DNA of their own nuclei. Chloroplasts were more closely related to different species of cyanobacteria than anything else inside the plant cell. Likewise, mitochondria were descendants of a species of oxygen-consuming bacteria and not related to their nucleus. Today, every animal or fungal cell has two families of life inside of it, one of their nucleus and another whose ancestors were once free-living bacteria. Plant cells have a third family whose ancestors were once free-living cyanobacteria.
The more we look, the more we find that traits can appear in one species only to be borrowed, stolen, and modified for new uses by another. In this way, hosts inherit the parts of a ready-made invention rather than having to build it themselves. These combinations of parts, and the new kinds of individuals that can emerge from them, can open up evolutionary opportunities.
For billions of years, life existed as single cells, and the inventions were in the ways creatures metabolized the energy and chemicals around them. Life was small. With the origins of ever more complex individuals came new ways of making proteins, moving about, and feeding. Creatures with bodies — animals, plants, and fungi — are relative newcomers to the planet, and each of these is composed of cells derived from the merger of different individuals. The advent of bodies opened up a new way of evolving for living things. Creatures made of many cells, each powered by organelles, could get big and develop new tissues and organs. The result is the diversity of tissues and organs that help animals fly to the highest altitudes, swim at the bottom of the ocean, and devise satellites to probe the far reaches of the solar system.
Theft, but in a good way
Combining, borrowing, and repurposing technologies and inventions from other species has been part of our multibillion-year past. It is also our future. The Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2020 went to two women who helped devise CRISPR-Cas, a new technique to edit the genome. In nature, CRISPR is a defense mechanism that bacteria use to ward off invasions by viruses. There is something beautiful in the notion that our conscious brain has accomplished what cells and genomes have done for billions of years. A process invented in bacteria has been coopted to change the genomes of others. The result, like what Lynn Margulis saw, is an appropriated technology that, when tinkered with, can transform evolution.
Neil Shubin is the author of Some Assembly Required, Your Inner Fish, and The Universe Within. He is the Robert R. Bensley Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy at the University of Chicago. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2011. He lives in Chicago.
What NIF's fusion energy breakthrough really means
Let's celebrate the progress, but put the cork back in the champagne bottle.