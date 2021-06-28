Follow Us
Rumbling: New Zealand supervolcano needs to be monitored
The Taupo volcano was responsible for one of the most violent eruptions on record.
- The Taupo volcano is a rhyolitic supervolcano, whose caldera is filled by the largest freshwater lake in New Zealand.
- About 26,500 years ago, the Taupo volcano generated the Ōruanui eruption, one of the most violent on record.
- A recent study found that the Taupo volcano was likely responsible for increased seismic activity in nearby areas, suggesting the need for increased monitoring.
From the shores of Lake Taupo, a large freshwater lake in the center of New Zealand's North Island, visitors would have a hard time discerning the geological anomaly lurking below the surface: the Taupo volcano.
Around 26,500 years ago, the supervolcano produced one of the most powerful eruptions in geological history, spewing 750 cubic miles of ash and pumice into the air, covering far-away islands with inches of ash and forever changing the topography of the nation. The Ōruanui eruption was so strong that the volcano collapsed in on itself, forming a 360-foot-deep caldera that's now mostly filled by Lake Taupo.
The Taupo volcano has since remained active. It last erupted about 1,800 years ago, filling nearby valleys with so much ignimbrite that the valleys were leveled out. But like all volcanoes, its activity isn't limited to magmatic eruptions; it also includes earthquakes and ground deformation, which can occur without eruptions.
A study recently published in the journal Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems found that the Taupo volcano underwent a period of unusually high volcanic unrest in 2019. The results don't suggest a supereruption will occur anytime soon, but it's possible that the Taupo volcano system could produce smaller eruptions in the near future, highlighting the need for improved monitoring techniques.
Taupō supervolcano and caldera – Ōruanui eruption, 25,500 years ago www.youtube.com
Volcanic unrest on North Island
It was no secret that powerful underground processes have been at work on New Zealand's North Island. After all, the region near the Taupo volcano was struck by more than 750 earthquakes in 2019 alone. But it wasn't immediately obvious that those earthquakes were caused by the sprawling volcano system; local tectonic processes unrelated to the magmatic system could have caused the quakes.
To determine the cause of the unrest, the researchers behind the new study analyzed data on the time, location, and magnitudes of recent earthquakes on North Island. The analysis showed that the likely cause of the 2019 earthquake "swarms" was an inflating magma reservoir about 3.1 miles below ground.
"This inflation was contemporaneous with the earthquake activity that was occurring at both the NE and SW edges of the broader magma reservoir," the researchers wrote. "We suggest that the reason for this seismicity distribution is that in the aseismic region below the Horomatangi Reefs the brittle-ductile transition is very shallow due to the presence of a large magma reservoir."
Will Taupo erupt soon?
Because volcanic activity can signal imminent eruptions, the researchers noted that New Zealand officials probably should have issued an alert for "minor volcanic unrest." However, they acknowledged that it would have been difficult for officials to determine the cause of the earthquakes in real time. After all, it's not easy to monitor volcanoes, especially Taupo, much of which lies under a 238-square-mile lake. It's even harder to forecast eruptions. One key reason is that volcanic unrest always precedes eruptions, but eruptions don't always follow volcanic activity.
Satellite view of the Taupo volcanoCredit: NASA / NASA World Wind
Since the Ōruanui eruption, the Taupo volcano has erupted at least 28 times, the most powerful of which was the eruption that occurred around the year 232. What are the chances of Taupo erupting with similar force in our lifetimes? Not great. A 2020 paper published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters put the annual odds of such an eruption occurring over the next 500 years between 0.5 and 1.3 percent. Magma needs more time to accumulate before a super-eruption is likely.
Still, volcanic eruptions worldwide have killed about 2,000 people since 2000, 22 of whom died when a stratovolcano on New Zealand's White Island erupted in 2019. The researchers behind the new study said their findings highlight the need for improved monitoring techniques.
"Our findings show that Taupo needs to be carefully monitored to better understand the processes at depth and the factors that might cause similar unrest to escalate into an eruption in the future," the researchers wrote.
Why Africa’s newest super-bridge is in the continent’s weirdest border zone
The Kazungula Bridge connects Zambia and Botswana, barely missing Namibia and Zimbabwe.
- The Kazungula Bridge has turned a cartographic near-miss into a geopolitical marvel.
- It's where maps show the world's only quadripoint, and the bridge is built across the world's second-shortest border.
- The bridge has the potential to completely revamp Africa's economy and transportation situation, from Cape to Cairo.
The arrow points to the only place on any world map where four countries meet — until you zoom in really close.Credit: Mapswire via public domain
On 10 May of this year, half a dozen African presidents came to Kazungula to inaugurate a bridge. Not just any bridge, then: the Kazungula Bridge, linking Zambia to Botswana across the mighty Zambezi River, is a game-changer. It has the potential to redirect the flow of traffic throughout much of Africa as well as provide a major boost to the entire region's economy.
A gentle but curious curve
There's more going on with the Kazungula Bridge, though. As it connects one country to the other, it makes a gentle but curious curve. There is no structural reason for it, only a geopolitical one: this is to avoid touching two other countries located on either side of the bridge. Because the bridge passes by the point where the world's only international quadripoint isn't.
An international quadripoint is a place where four countries meet. World maps show just one: a point in southern Africa where Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia all touch, right in the middle of the Zambezi River. But they're wrong.
Like a magic trick in reverse, the point disappears if you examine it too closely. Zoom in and the world's only international quadripoint turns into two tripoints. The western one is where Botswana and Zambia meet Namibia. The eastern one is where they meet Zimbabwe.
The reason we're so easily fooled – and so grievously disappointed – is that those two tripoints are separated by no more than 443 feet (135 m).
To add to the cartographic near-miss, that doesn't even make the international border between Zambia and Botswana the shortest in the world. That distinction goes to a line just 279 feet (85 m) long, separating the tiny Spanish peninsula of Peñón de Vélez de la Gomera from the Moroccan mainland.
A clear top-down overview of the border situation, still showing the launches for the Kazungula Ferry.Credit: Sovereign Limits, reproduced with kind permission
In short, the border here is a bit of a mess. In the 1970s, the question of whether there existed a quadripoint was a highly contentious matter between Zambia and Botswana on the one hand and the white-minority-ruled regimes of South Africa (which then occupied Namibia) and Rhodesia (as Zimbabwe was then known) on the other.
A geopolitical flashpoint no more
Should the quadripoint exist, South Africa and Rhodesia would control all cross-river traffic between Zambia and Botswana. Operating under that assumption, South Africa declared the Kazungula Ferry, which linked Zambia to Botswana, illegal. This ultimately led to an armed confrontation in 1970. A few years later, the Rhodesian Army actually sank the ferry, claiming it was serving military purposes.
With both racist regimes now consigned to the dustbin of history, the specter of a Kazungula turning into a geopolitical flashpoint has largely receded. What's more, the Kazungula Bridge shows what excellent lemonade you can make with the lemons that geography hands you.
Cutting exactly through the "quadripoint zone," the bridge is 3,028 feet (923 m) long and 60.7 feet (18.5 m) wide. It's a cable-stayed construction carrying two car lanes each way, a single rail track, and pedestrian walkways on either side. It took South Korea's Daewoo E&C six years to complete at a cost of $259 million. Financing was provided by the Zambian and Botswanan governments, the African Development Bank, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, and the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund.
The bridge replaces a pontoon ferry which could carry just two trucks at a time. That means the busy road traffic between the Copper Belt in southern DR Congo and northern Zambia now has a viable alternate route to the South African port of Durban, one that doesn't lead through Zimbabwe. That route is often congested at the Beitbridge border crossing into South Africa.
The Kazungula crossing in 2006, long before the bridge, with the borders marked out on the territory.Credit: Brian McMorrow / Julieta39 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.5
It was exactly for fear of losing the lucrative toll on that traffic that former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe withdrew from the consortium building the bridge. Zimbabwe's "Second Republic," under his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, has taken the more sensible approach of requesting to rejoin and is already upgrading its roads towards the crossing.
From landlocked to "landlinked"
Either way, the bridge will ease congestion, lower the cost of doing business, and boost trade between Zambia and Botswana as well as for the wider Southern Africa Development Council (SADC), the 16-country economic and political cooperation body covering Africa's southern third.
Africa still suffers from poor or non-existent road infrastructure. The SADC sees a well-maintained road network as key for promoting integration and development across the continent. The Kazungula Bridge is considered an essential instrument in turning Zambia and Botswana (and soon perhaps also Zimbabwe) from landlocked into "landlinked" countries.
Perhaps one day when cars and trucks can drive smoothly from Cape Town all the way up to Cairo, they'll do so across the Kazungula Bridge.
One country that hasn't been mentioned but is essential to the story — because there is no quadripoint without four countries — is Namibia. Located mainly on the Atlantic coast and inland desert of southwest Africa, it projects this one panhandle into southern Africa's wet heart.
That is the Caprivi Strip, named after the German chancellor who obtained it in 1890. He wanted the then-German colony of South-West-Africa to have access to the Zambezi in the hope that it would be navigable all the way down to the Indian Ocean. It isn't: 40 miles (70 km) east of Kazungula, the majestic Victoria Falls block off that option.
If Caprivi's gamble had paid off, the "quadripoint zone" could now have been a bustling transit area for people and goods all across southern Africa. Thanks to the Kazungula Bridge, that vision may soon come true, if slightly differently configured.
Strange Maps #1091
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Follow Strange Maps on Twitter and Facebook
Do you get pseudo-hallucinations? Test yourself here
What most people don't realize is that everyone's imagery is different.
Consider the statements below. What do they describe? A trip on psychedelics? A dream?
I felt I could reach through the screen to get to another place.
Lasers became entire fans of light sweeping around, and then it felt as if the screen began to expand.
I saw old stone buildings … like a castle … I was flying above it.
In reality, they are statements that different people reported after viewing the “Ganzflicker" on their computers – an intense full-screen, red-and-black flicker that anyone can access online and that we use in our experiments. In less than ten minutes, it creates altered states of consciousness, with no lasting effects for the brain. Visual experiences set in almost as soon as you start looking at it.
But our new study, published in Cortex, shows that while some people see castles or fractals in the Ganzflicker, others see nothing. We have come up with a theory of where those individual differences come from.
Like a computer screen, the part of your brain that processes visual information (the visual cortex) has a refresh “button" which helps it sample the environment – taking snapshots of the world in quick succession. In other words, your brain collects sensory information with a certain frequency. Yet you see the world as continuous and dynamic, thanks to your brain's sophisticated ability to fill in the blanks.
For example, your eyes have a blind spot right outside the center of vision, but you don't see a patch of blackness everywhere you look. Your visual cortex extrapolates from the surrounding visual information so that your whole field of view appears to be complete. If the sensory information being processed is the Ganzflicker, this will interact with your brain's own rhythms to alter how you fill in or interpret what you are seeing.
Ganzflicker is known to elicit the experience of anomalous sensory information in the external environment, called pseudo-hallucinations. “Simple" experiences - like seeing lasers or illusory colors - have previously been explained as your brain reacting to clashes between Ganzflicker and the brain's rhythms. But how do some people see complex pseudo-hallucinations such as “old stone castles"?
Capacity for mental images
The brain is composed of many different regions interacting with each other, including “low-level" sensory regions and regions that correspond to “high-level" cognitive processes. Discriminating whether a line is vertical or horizontal, for example, is considered a low-level sensory process, whereas determining whether a face is friendly or annoyed is a high-level cognitive process. The latter is more open to interpretation.
Visual mental imagery, or the mental simulation of sensory information – the “mind's eye" – is one of these high-level cognitive processes. High-level processes can interact with low-level processes to shape your brain's interpretation of what you are seeing. If someone sees simple pseudo-hallucinations in the Ganzflicker, their brains may automatically interpret that information as more meaningful or realistic with help from their mind's eye.
What most people don't realize is that everyone's imagery is different. Some people have imagery that is as vivid as actually seeing something in front of them. A small proportion of people have a “blind mind's eye" and cannot even visualize the faces of their friends or family. This condition is called aphantasia, and has attracted an increasing amount of attention in the last few years. Many people are, of course, somewhere in between these extremes.
The power of Ganzflicker
It is very difficult to describe and compare imagery experiences, since they are private, internal, subjective events. But it turns out that the Ganzflicker can help.
We discovered that imagery ability can be reflected in an individual's description of a ten-minute experience with Ganzflicker. Almost half of people with aphantasia see absolutely nothing in the Ganzflicker. The other half see mostly simple patterns like geometric shapes or illusory colors. Compare that to people with visual mental imagery, for whom the majority see meaningful complex objects, such as animals and faces. Some even see entire pseudo-hallucinatory environments, like a stormy beach or a medieval castle.
Going back to the idea of brain rhythms, it's possible that people who see imagery have naturally lower-frequency rhythms in visual cortex - closer to the Ganzflicker frequency - which makes them susceptible to experiencing pseudo-hallucinations. People with aphantasia, on the other hand, have naturally higher-frequency rhythms in the visual cortex – which may give them a buffer against the effects of the Ganzflicker.
Our theory is that mental imagery and pseudo-hallucinations elicited by Ganzflicker are tapping into the same processes in the brain. This means that Ganzflicker captures a dynamic projection of people's imagined experiences, like opening a window to the mind's eye.
Ganzflicker is therefore a promising tool for understanding individual differences in mental imagery and its interaction with the visual environment.
The experiment can help people share their unique experiences with each other – ultimately bringing subjective experience into the real world.
Reshanne Reeder, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Edge Hill University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Yes, you can see sounds — it's called cymatics
Ernst Chladni proved that sound can be seen, and developed a technique of visualizing vibrations on a metal plate.
If you ever tried playing on a wine glass or tracing squeaky circles along the rim of a thin champagne flute at a boring (albeit boozy) party, you have officially passed one of the most impressive physics courses there is. What is so incredible about playing with glass (except the spectacular sound effects, of course)?
If the alcohol percentage in the glass allows it, let us look at what happens inside the glass. A slight, constant rubbing of the rim can cause a pretty big storm. Droplets detach from the smooth surface of the drink and rhythmically bob up and down, while the troubled waves bounce off the see-through sides. The whole show creates dynamic forms and shapes that depend on the frequency of the sound, which is sensitive to the smallest caress of the fingertip. Stories about rubbing genie lamps only gained academic interest in the 1970s. The field of research that studies the shape of sound waves became known as cymatics. However, sound waves and the effect they have on matter had become an object of fascination long before that.
When glasses were clinking at the Philadelphia Convention in 1787 to celebrate the signing of the Constitution, 6505 kilometres away in the town of Lipsk amateurs of various scientific curiosities were avidly reading Entdeckungen über die Theorie des Klanges (Discoveries in the Theory of Sound), written by Ernst Chladni, a lawyer, geologist, inventor, designer and acoustician. This exemplary son of a law professor graduated in the same field of study as his father, on Dad's orders. Nevertheless, the heir dreamed of a different future. He waited for his father to pass on, then abandoned paragraphs in favour of his fantasies – sound experiments – without remorse. Admittedly, it was too late to go for the career of a musician, but the young man's proclivity for performing slowly became more and more apparent. Ernst Florens Friedrich Chladni was sucked into a whirlwind of soundwaves for good. He toured all over Europe, amazing his audiences (and Napoleon himself) with various sound shows and instruments of his own making. His signature moves must have inspired the jealousy of local illusionists. Chladni proved that sound can be seen, and developed his own technique of visualizing vibrations on a metal plate. He produced images that were never dreamed of, even in philosophy.
One of his tricks was to steadily slide his bow along the edge of a flexible metal plate. The brass plates were covered with fine sand and thus reacted to the slightest vibrations. The grains convoluted into unbelievably regular patterns that depended on the frequency of the sound and the texture of the surface that was made to resonate. The boundary conditions also turned out to be relevant: the way the plates were pinned down, as well as the exact points of contact where the vibrations were generated. Since it would be better not to take these subtleties any further, let's limit the use of professional nomenclature to knowledge for the so-called whizzes.
However, a few words may come in handy about the forefathers of experimental acoustics, whose works Chladni had laboriously studied. It is enough to mention naturalist Robert Hooke's efforts to reproduce sound visually (he and Chladni also shared a love for stargazing). What's more, it is possible that the German physicist sent a copy of The Theory of Sound to the Philadelphia Convention, because the musical discoveries of Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers, were an inspiration for Chladni.
Matemateca (IME/USP)/Rodrigo Tetsuo Argento
200 years later, cymatics has become a catchy topic not only for acousticians, but for visual arts students and graduates, too. Apart from the fact that Chladni's patterns portray sound and are an anecdote worth mentioning in various toasts, they can also be put to good use by instrument makers. In this context, marching to the beat of your own drum takes on an entirely new meaning.
Translated from the Polish by Joanna Piechura
Reprinted with permission of Przekrój. Read the original article.