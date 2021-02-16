Follow Us
Study reveals a "boring" era when Earth was flat, with no mountains
A study of europium crystals shows the planet was mostly flat during its middle ages.
Scientists discovered that Earth was likely quite flat during it's so-called middle ages. Not flat as in conspiracies that don't believe our planet is round, but lacking in mountains and elevated surfaces. It was also a period of little growth of life. In fact, this stretch of time from 1.8 billion to 0.8 billion years ago is also known as the "Boring Billion" and referred to as "the dullest period in Earth's history".
Nothing dull about what the researchers found, however, by studying the chemical element Europium, embedded in zircon crystals. Their analysis revealed that during the Boring Billion, a lack of tectonic activity that's crucial to mountain creation also slowed the nutrient cycling vital fo the evolution of life.
The research involved studying zircon crystals from around the globe, carried out by teams from the Peking University, the University of Toronto, Rutgers University and the University of Science and Technology of China. They based their work on previous research that the amount of europium that can be located inside zircon crystals was related to the thickness of Earth's crust when the crystal was formed. A larger amount of the europium meant more pressure pushing down on it from above. This indicated that the crust was thicker.
The scientists, led by Ming Tang from Peking University, found that during the so-called middle period, Earth's crust was thinner than it is now. There were no mountains and the surface was all oceans and flat land masses. This indicated to the researchers that tectonic activity likely stopped or at least slowed majorly for about 1 billion years. Tectonic activity is know to push mountains up, leading also to erosion that enriches ocean environments, leading to evolving life. If such a cycle was disrupted, evolution would have slowed to a crawl. This is what previous studies have suggested for that time period.
Europium crystal.
Credit: Alchemist-hp (pse-mendelejew.de), CC0 public domain
Why did the tectonic activity stop? And why for such a long time? The researchers do not know yet, but think the answers may life in the creation of the ancient Nuna-Rodina supercontinent, which could have affected the thermal structure of the planet's mantle.
Check out the new paper on the history of mountain formation (or "orogenic") processes published in Science.
How leaders influence people to believe
Being a leader is about more than the job title. You have to earn respect.
- What does it take to be a leader? For Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling, having an Ivy League degree and a large office is not what makes a leader. Leadership requires something much less tangible: influence.
- True leaders inspire people to follow and believe in them and the organization's mission by being passionate, having humility, and being a real part of the team. This is especially important in a field like health care, where guidance and teamwork save lives.
- Authenticity is also key. "Don't pretend, be real," says Dowling. "Accept your vulnerabilities, accept your weaknesses, know where your strengths are, and get people to belong."
Weird science shows unseemly way beetles escape after being eaten
Certain water beetles can escape from frogs after being consumed.
- A Japanese scientist shows that some beetles can wiggle out of frog's butts after being eaten whole.
- The research suggests the beetle can get out in as little as 7 minutes.
- Most of the beetles swallowed in the experiment survived with no complications after being excreted.
Norway has highest share of women scientists and engineers in Europe
Despite overall increase over the past 20 years, share of women in science and engineering falls in some European countries
- Norway's 55% of women in science and engineering is a massive improvement over the past two decades.
- 20 years earlier, just over a third of Norwegian scientists and engineers were women.
- Europe overall progressed from 30% to 41%, but some countries saw a dramatic drop.
Stark differences<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY0OTU1MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1Nzc1MzUxMX0.2BjC0TFV2k0nMsCp6l2BNTNNAXKxFP_3CbR-Cawp8kc/img.png?width=980" id="81cd4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="70bd347752880bb69e1359c81db5628b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Women scientists and engineers are in the majority in five countries across Europe." data-width="1663" data-height="1104" />
Women scientists and engineers are in the majority in five countries across Europe.
Credit: NASA, CC BY 2.0 / Infographic: Ruland Kolen<p>In Norway, 55 percent of all scientists and engineers last year were women. That is more than in any other country in Europe (1). In 2019, only four other European countries had female majorities in science and engineering: Lithuania (just under 55 percent), Latvia (52.7 percent), Denmark (51.7 percent) and Bulgaria (just over 50 percent); <em>see graph</em>.</p><p><span></span>Throughout Europe, stark differences persist in the participation level of women in science and engineering; as this map of Europe's NUTS1 regions (2) demonstrates, those differences show up not just between but also within European nations – and not always where you'd expect them.</p><p>The worst-performing countries were Luxembourg (just below 28 percent), Finland (30.5 percent), Hungary (32.6 percent) and Germany (33.3 percent). But Germany contains both the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (45.6 percent), well above the EU27 average; and Baden-Württemberg (29.1 percent), the worst performing NUTS1 region in Europe outside Luxembourg. <br></p>
Women and Girls in Science<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY0OTU1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjMwNzY2Mn0.0kvUV1GjRnKLMJwywhYSjvXkkb1KXTKC_VUJ5Syy6rs/img.jpg?width=980" id="82a0e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d61beeebbdaa8376f9eca2a0614ae090" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bShades of orange: less than 40% of women in science and engineering. Shades of blue: more than 40%. Dark blue: more than 50%." data-width="1701" data-height="1622" />
Shades of orange: less than 40% of women in science and engineering. Shades of blue: more than 40%. Dark blue: more than 50%.
Credit: Eurostat<p>This map was published by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, on February 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Eurostat has data going back 20 years, showing serious progress towards gender parity in science and engineering across Europe, as well as some setbacks.</p><p><span></span>In 2002, the first year for which figures are available for the entirety of the current 27-member European Union (EU27), women scientists and engineers represented 30.3 percent of the total. Last year, after 17 years of steady rise, that figure had reached 41.1 percent. That represents 6.3 million women scientists and engineers, versus 9.1 million men working in those fields (adding up to a total of 15.4 million scientists and engineers in the EU).</p><p><span></span>The largest gains were made in:</p><ul><li>Switzerland, where the share of women scientists and engineers increased by 30.6 percentage points over 20 years, from just 10.7 percent in 1999 to 41.3 percent in 2019.</li><li>Denmark, which saw its share rise by 26.9 percentage points over the same period, from 24.8 percent.</li><li>Norway, where the share rose by 19.8 percent, from just 35.3 percent in 1999.</li><li>And France, which saw a 17.2-point increase from 28.9 percent in 1999 to 46.1 percent in 2019.</li></ul><p>However, increases were not the norm everywhere. In some countries, the share of women in science and engineering actually went down.</p><ul><li>Nowhere more than in Finland, where women had a slight majority in 1999 (50.9 percent) but fell back by 20.4 points to less than a third (30.5 percent) in 2019. </li><li>Estonian women also lost their majority in science and engineering, dropping from 52.4 percent in 1999 to 43.6 in 2019. </li><li>In Hungary, women lost 5.9 percentage points over two decades, falling from 38.5 percent to 32.6 percent.</li><li>And in Belgium, the female share of scientists and engineers fell back from 47.9 percent in 1999 to 44.8 percent in 2019.</li></ul>
Women underrepresented<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY0OTU2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjQyNDcwNH0.sbSSkGkilC3xX5yL-OsQJRY9PIIOB1qh0z0_sc0BogY/img.jpg?width=980" id="d1919" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="268bb5ae1c9bba68b29d29003960ebea" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bWomen scientists and engineers were least present in manufacturing (21%), while the services sector was much more balanced (46% women)." data-width="640" data-height="425" />
Women scientists and engineers were least present in manufacturing (21%), while the services sector was much more balanced (46% women).
Credit: NASA, CC BY 2.0<p>At the regional level, the discrepancies are even more pronounced.</p><ul><li>Three NUTS1 regions have higher shares of female scientists and engineers than Norway: the Portuguese region of Madeira (56.8 percent), North and Southeast Bulgaria (56.6 percent) and Northern Sweden (56.4 percent).</li><li>Spain only just misses out on reaching half overall, but has five regions that pass the mark: North-East (53.2 percent), East (52.1 percent), Canary Islands (51.9 percent) North-West (51.7 percent), and Centre (51 percent).</li><li>Poland, slightly lower, manages two regions over 50 percent: East (54.5 percent) and Central (50.9 percent).</li><li>Even further down the list, Turkey nevertheless has three regions which also score over half: Orta Anadolu (51.9 percent), Akdeniz (50.9 percent) and Kuzeydogu Anadolu (50 percent).</li><li>Contrasting with the balanced scores in these sub-regions are the NUTS1 regions in western Europe where women are underrepresented, notably the whole of Italy (<40 percent) and the western half of Germany (<35 percent).</li></ul><p>Considering the various economic sectors, Eurostat notes that women scientists and engineers were least present in manufacturing (21 percent), while the services sector was much more balanced (46 percent women).</p><p><em><br></em></p><p><em>Map and data found <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurosta..." target="_blank">here</a> at <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat" target="_blank">Eurostat</a>.</em></p><p><em></em><strong>Strange Maps #1069</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em></p><p>(1) For the purpose of this map, 'Europe' comprises the EU plus a number of adjacent states: Iceland, Norway, the UK, Switzerland, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Turkey.</p><p>(2) NUTS stands for <em>Nomenclature d'unités territoriales statistiques</em>, French for 'Classification of Territorial Units for Statistics', an EU-developed standard with three geographical levels. The first one is large enough to include smaller countries in their entirety. Luxembourg is small enough to be a single NUTS region on all three levels. <br></p>
7 dimensions of depression, explained
From baboon hierarchies to the mind-gut connection, the path to defeating depression starts with understanding its causes.
- According to the World Health Organization, more than 264 million people suffer from depression. It is the leading cause of disability and, at its worst, can lead to suicide. Unfortunately, depression is often misunderstood or ignored until it is too late.
- Psychologist Daniel Goleman, comedian Pete Holmes, neuroscientist Emeran Mayer, psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, and more outline several of the social, chemical, and neurological factors that may contribute to the complex disorder and explain why there is not a singular solution or universal "cure" that can alleviate the symptoms.
- From gaining insight into how the brain-gut connection works and adopting a more Mediterranean diet, to seeking help from medical or spiritual practitioners, depression is a personal battle that requires a personalized strategy to keep it at bay, as well as more research and understanding.
Astronomers figure out why some galaxies are missing dark matter
A new study found the possible reason why some dwarf galaxies appear to not have dark matter.