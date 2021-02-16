Study reveals a "boring" era when Earth was flat, with no mountains

A study of europium crystals shows the planet was mostly flat during its middle ages.

 Paul Ratner
16 February, 2021
Study reveals a "boring" era when Earth was flat, with no mountains
  • Research teams studied europium crystals to show that Earth was mostly flat in its middle ages.
  • The planet had no mountains and little evolution of life.
  • This period of time is known as the "Boring Billion".

      • Scientists discovered that Earth was likely quite flat during it's so-called middle ages. Not flat as in conspiracies that don't believe our planet is round, but lacking in mountains and elevated surfaces. It was also a period of little growth of life. In fact, this stretch of time from 1.8 billion to 0.8 billion years ago is also known as the "Boring Billion" and referred to as "the dullest period in Earth's history".

      Nothing dull about what the researchers found, however, by studying the chemical element Europium, embedded in zircon crystals. Their analysis revealed that during the Boring Billion, a lack of tectonic activity that's crucial to mountain creation also slowed the nutrient cycling vital fo the evolution of life.

      The research involved studying zircon crystals from around the globe, carried out by teams from the Peking University, the University of Toronto, Rutgers University and the University of Science and Technology of China. They based their work on previous research that the amount of europium that can be located inside zircon crystals was related to the thickness of Earth's crust when the crystal was formed. A larger amount of the europium meant more pressure pushing down on it from above. This indicated that the crust was thicker.

      The scientists, led by Ming Tang from Peking University, found that during the so-called middle period, Earth's crust was thinner than it is now. There were no mountains and the surface was all oceans and flat land masses. This indicated to the researchers that tectonic activity likely stopped or at least slowed majorly for about 1 billion years. Tectonic activity is know to push mountains up, leading also to erosion that enriches ocean environments, leading to evolving life. If such a cycle was disrupted, evolution would have slowed to a crawl. This is what previous studies have suggested for that time period.

      Europium crystal.

      Credit: Alchemist-hp (pse-mendelejew.de), CC0 public domain

      Why did the tectonic activity stop? And why for such a long time? The researchers do not know yet, but think the answers may life in the creation of the ancient Nuna-Rodina supercontinent, which could have affected the thermal structure of the planet's mantle.

      Check out the new paper on the history of mountain formation (or "orogenic") processes published in Science.


      chemistry history evolution planets earth science
