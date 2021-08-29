Follow Us
Quasars: how to feed a supermassive black hole
A new model addresses a longstanding problem: where do quasars get the fuel they need to outshine entire galaxies?
- A new simulation combines models at the local and galactic scale to show how supermassive black holes grow and evolve with their galaxies.
- Gas that would escape at the edge of galaxies is held in by gravity and often makes its way to the center.
- The simulation requires the combined power of hundreds of CPUs.
Supermassive black holes are found at the center of most large galaxies, and they can be millions to billions of times more massive than the Sun. They often reveal their existence by tossing supergiant stars about like rag dolls. When they are particularly energetic, these black holes can turn the nucleus of the galaxies they inhabit into bright-shining quasars, which release so much electromagnetic energy that they outshine the entire Milky Way.
However, supermassive black holes remain mysterious. How they form in the first place remains unknown, and how quasars get enough material, mostly gas, to fuel their incredible luminosity has troubled scientists for years.
Now, a new model that attempts to explain these mysteries was recently published in The Astrophysical Journal. A thousand times more detailed than previous models, this one allows researchers to look both at what is happening near the black hole and at the scale of entire galaxies.
Modeling the universe's biggest monsters
A video clip showing the model in action at different scales allowing the viewer to see how gas makes its way towards the accretion disk surrounding the black hole.
Older models that tried to show how supermassive black holes interacted with their galaxies ran into a couple of problems.
Large-scale simulations are very good at handling what is going on across an entire galaxy, but they become problematic at smaller scales. When one tries to look too closely at a black hole using such models, uncertainty abounds. On the other hand, "zoom-in" simulation models can provide a great idea of what is going on next to a black hole, but they fail to describe what is going on in the rest of the galaxy.
Combining the benefits of the two into a single model is vital, as the interplay between the processes at the larger and smaller scales is key to understanding the co-evolution of supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies and that of the galaxies themselves. The new model aims to bridge the gap between these older models by starting from the Feedback in Realistic Environments (FIRE) project and adding in details from the large-scale simulations to produce a model that can zoom in as far as a tenth of a parsec (~0.3 light-years) as well as model other occurrences at a galactic scale.
They achieved this by combining the interstellar medium physics from the FIRE project, a new approach to black hole growth that reduces the uncertainties when looking at smaller scales, and, as it was phrased in the study, "a novel hyper-Lagrangian reﬁnement technique that increases the resolution dynamically closer to the black hole."
The new model also includes a multitude of other important elements, such as the effects of gravity, feedback from large stars, gas hydrodynamics, and the expansion of the universe to give as comprehensive a look at galaxies as possible.
No escape
The model allows researchers to see and follow gas as it moves across a galaxy at much higher resolutions than was possible before. Running on the combined power of hundreds of CPUs, the model provides first-ever insights into the flow of gases from the edges of a galaxy into the maw of an all-consuming supermassive black hole.
As it turns out, gas that would otherwise escape from a galaxy into the void between galaxies is shown to be affected by the gravity of things like the spiral arms of the galaxy and drawn back into it. Importantly, this helps explain where all the gas needed to fuel quasars is coming from. Without these "gravitational brakes," the gas would escape and orbit the galaxy forever, where quasars cannot use it for fuel.
Co-author Claude-André Faucher-Giguèr of Northwestern University further explained the value of these findings in terms of understanding how the most incredible objects in the universe operate in an interview with Northwestern Now:
"The very existence of supermassive black holes is quite amazing, yet there is no consensus on how they formed. The reason supermassive black holes are so difficult to explain is that forming them requires cramming a huge amount of matter into a tiny space. How does the universe manage to do that? Until now, theorists developed explanations relying on patching together different ideas for how matter in galaxies gets crammed into the innermost one millionth of a galaxy's size."
The authors hope to continue their research by observing a large number of galaxies and their central supermassive black holes to get a better idea of how such monsters develop and evolve over time.
Scientists find 16 'ultra-black' fish species that absorb 99.9% of light
These alien-like creatures are virtually invisible in the deep sea.
- A team of marine biologists used nets to catch 16 species of deep-sea fish that have evolved the ability to be virtually invisible to prey and predators.
- "Ultra-black" skin seems to be an evolutionary adaptation that helps fish camouflage themselves in the deep sea, which is illuminated by bioluminescent organisms.
- There are likely more, and potentially much darker, ultra-black fish lurking deep in the ocean.
A team of marine biologists has discovered 16 species of "ultra-black" fish that absorb more than 99 percent of the light that hits their skin, making them virtually invisible to other deep-sea fish.
The researchers, who published their findings Thursday in Current Biology, caught the species after dropping nets more than 200 meters deep near California's Monterey Bay. At those depths, sunlight fizzles out. That's one reason why many deep-sea species have evolved the ability to illuminate the dark waters through bioluminescence.
But what if deep-sea fish don't want to be spotted? To counter bioluminescence, some species have evolved ultra-black skin that's exceptionally good at absorbing light. Only a few other species are known to possess this strange trait, including birds of paradise and some spiders and butterflies.
The Pacific blackdragon
Credit: Karen Osborn/Smithsonian
When researchers first saw the deep-sea species, it wasn't immediately obvious that their skin was ultra-black. Then, marine biologist Karen Osborn, a co-author on the new paper, noticed something strange about the photos she took of the fish.
"I had tried to take pictures of deep-sea fish before and got nothing but these really horrible pictures, where you can't see any detail," Osborn told Wired. "How is it that I can shine two strobe lights at them and all that light just disappears?"
After examining samples of fish skin under the microscope, the researchers discovered that the fish skin contains a layer of organelles called melanosomes, which contain melanin, the same pigment that gives color to human skin and hair. This layer of melanosomes absorbs most of the light that hits them.
A crested bigscale
Credit: Karen Osborn/Smithsonian
"But what isn't absorbed side-scatters into the layer, and it's absorbed by the neighboring pigments that are all packed right up close to it," Osborn told Wired. "And so what they've done is create this super-efficient, very-little-material system where they can basically build a light trap with just the pigment particles and nothing else."
The result? Strange and terrifying deep-sea species, like the crested bigscale, fangtooth, and Pacific blackdragon, all of which appear in the deep sea as barely more than faint silhouettes.
Pacific viperfish
David Csepp, NMFS/AKFSC/ABL
But interestingly, this unique disappearing trick wasn't passed on to these species by a common ancestor. Rather, they each developed it independently. As such, the different species use their ultra-blackness for different purposes. For example, the threadfin dragonfish only has ultra-black skin during its adolescent years, when it's rather defenseless, as Wired notes.
Other fish—like the oneirodes species, which use bioluminescent lures to bait prey—probably evolved ultra-black skin to avoid reflecting the light their own bodies produce. Meanwhile, species like C. acclinidens only have ultra-black skin around their gut, possibly to hide light of bioluminescent fish they've eaten.
Given that these newly described species are just ones that this team found off the coast of California, there are likely many more, and possibly much darker, ultra-black fish swimming in the deep ocean.
AI discovers new craters on Mars in just five seconds
It could analyze a photo of the Martian surface in just five seconds. NASA scientists need 40 minutes.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
If you've ever played one of those "spot the difference between these two photos" games, you have something in common with NASA scientists.
To identify newly formed craters on Mars, they'll spend about 40 minutes analyzing a single photo of the Martian surface taken by the Context Camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), looking for a dark patch that wasn't in earlier photos of the same location.
If a scientist spots the signs of a crater in one of those images, it then has to be confirmed using a higher-resolution photograph taken by another MRO instrument: the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE).
This method of spotting new craters on Mars makes it easy to determine an approximate date for when each formed — if a crater wasn't in a photo from April 2016 but is in one from June 2018, for example, the scientists know it must have formed sometime between those two dates.
By studying the characteristics of the craters whose ages they do know, the scientists can then estimate the ages of older ones. This information can improve their understanding of Mars' history and help with the planning of new missions to the Red Planet.
The problem: this is incredibly time-consuming.
The MRO has been taking photos of the Red Planet's surface for 15 years now, and in that time, it has snapped 112,000 lower-resolution images, with each covering hundreds of miles of the Martian surface.
To free scientists from the burden of manually analyzing all those photos, researchers trained an algorithm to scan the same images for signs of new craters on Mars — and it only needs about five seconds per picture.
Fresh Craters on Mars
To train their image-analyzing AI to spot new craters on Mars, the researchers started by feeding it nearly 7,000 images from the Context Camera. Some featured fresh craters confirmed by HiRISE photos, and others didn't.
After training, the next step was letting the algorithm analyze all of the Context Camera images.
This is just beginning. We're looking forward to finding a lot more.
—INGRID DAUBAR
To speed it up, the researchers ran the AI on a supercomputer cluster at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
"It wouldn't be possible to process over 112,000 images in a reasonable amount of time without distributing the work across many computers," JPL computer scientist Gary Doran said in October. "The strategy is to split the problem into smaller pieces that can be solved in parallel."
With the power of all those computers combined, the AI could scan an image in an average of just five seconds. If it flagged something that looked like a fresh crater, NASA scientists could then check it out themselves using HiRISE.
Scanning the Martian Surface
In October, NASA confirmed that the AI had discovered its first fresh craters on Mars, and to date, it's helped scientists spot dozens of new impacts in the Context Camera images.
"The data was there all the time," JPL computer scientist Kiri Wagstaf told Wired. "It's just that we hadn't seen it ourselves."
In the future, the AI might help scientists identify more craters on Mars — potentially within weeks of their formation — or even craters on other planets.
"The possibility of using machine learning to really delve into large data sets and find things that we otherwise wouldn't have found is really exciting," Ingrid Daubar, a planetary scientist who helped create the AI, told Wired.
"This is just beginning," she added. "We're looking forward to finding a lot more."
Clues in woolly mammoth tusk reveal a lifetime of travels
It walked enough miles to nearly circle the Earth twice.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
An international team of researchers has reconstructed the life of a woolly mammoth that lived in Alaska more than 17,000 years ago.
By deciphering clues hidden in his tusk, we may not only unravel the mysterious life and death of these charismatic creatures, but also understand the impact of climate change on modern species.
Why mammoths went extinct is a mystery — theories include disease and a changing climate.
Mammoth undertaking: Woolly mammoths were large, elephant-like creatures that roamed the Earth for nearly five million years, before going extinct around 2000 B.C.
Exactly why the species went extinct is a mystery — theories include disease, overhunting by humans, changing climate, or some combination of factors — and solving it has been challenging because we don't know much about how the animals lived.
Why it matters: If climate did contribute to the woolly mammoth's demise, studying their experience might help us predict how modern species will respond to today's warming world.
"The Arctic is seeing a lot of changes now, and we can use the past to see how the future may play out for species today and in the future," senior author Matthew Wooller said in a press release.
"Trying to solve this detective story is an example of how our planet and ecosystems react in the face of environmental change," he continued.
"From the moment they're born until the day they die, they've got a diary … written in their tusks."
—PAT DRUCKENMILLER
All in the tusk: When a woolly mammoth is born, its tusk is just a tiny cone, and as it ages, new layers are stacked on top of that cone. Looking at those layers can offer clues into a mammoth's life, similar to how we can learn about a tree's environment by studying the rings in its trunk.
"From the moment they're born until the day they die, they've got a diary and it's written in their tusks," co-author Pat Druckenmiller said. "Mother Nature doesn't usually offer up such convenient and life-long records of an individual's life."
For this new study, the researchers sliced an 8-foot-long woolly mammoth tusk lengthwise and analyzed the chemical signatures trapped in each layer.
They then connected those signatures to different places and events to piece together the story of the mammoth's life.
The woolly mammoth walked an estimated 44,000 miles during its 28-year life.
A spike in nitrogen in one of the last bands to form on the mammoth tusk, for example, likely indicates that the animal died of starvation. The food it ate, meanwhile, left signatures that could be connected to specific parts of the Alaskan landscape.
Using that information, the researchers were able to trace the mammoth's movements and determine that it walked an estimated 44,000 miles during its 28-year life — if that had been in a straight line, it could've almost circled the Earth twice.
Historic study: One woolly mammoth tusk isn't enough to explain the extinction of an entire species, let alone predict future extinctions, but it does give scientists new insights into the daily life of the enigmatic creatures.
"This is a better understanding [of] how they behaved, what environment they used," Wooller told the New York Times.
"When you're trying to figure out what the causes of an extinction were," he added, "you need to know a little bit more about the behavior and ecology of the organisms involved."
Explaining a billion-year gap in the fossil record
A puzzling — and huge — break in the geological record finally might be explained.