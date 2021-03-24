Ancient "Plain of Jars" in Laos has been dated

After years of speculation a team of researchers has pinpointed the age of this ancient mystery.

Derek Beres
24 March, 2021
Ancient "Plain of Jars" in Laos has been dated

View of megalithic jars at Site 52.

Photo courtesy of the researchers.
  • The Plain of Jars consists of over 90 sites containing thousands of jars scattered across Laos.
  • According to new research, these jars were constructed sometime between 1240 and 660 BCE.
  • In 2019, UNESCO named a cluster of 11 regions as a World Heritage Site.

The stone jar sites scattered around Laos are considered the most unique and important archaeological finds in all of Southeast Asia. In total, over 90 sites have been identified, with each site containing between one and 400 jars, some of which weigh up to 20 tons.

Carved of rock and cylindrically-shaped, the predominantly undecorated jars—only one features a "frogman" etched into its exterior—vary in shape and size, though they are predominantly constructed of sandstone. Other materials used include breccia, conglomerate, granite, and limestone. The jars range from one to three meters tall.

The purpose of these jars has long been debated. Given their proximity to funerary grounds, they might have served a ritual purpose or merely marked where the dead were buried. They might have housed cremated remains. A more pragmatic purpose has been put forward: to collect monsoon rainwater.

The Plain of Jars, as this network is known, was heavily bombed by the United States Air Force in the nineteen-sixties. In fact, the USAF dropped more bombs on Laos (specifically, these jar sites) than in the entirety of World War II—a total of 262 million cluster bombs. Some 80 million remain undetonated, making them a daily threat to the population of Laos today.

Protective measures are now being taken. In 2019, UNESCO designated a group of 11 of these regions as a World Heritage Site. The organization notes that these sites represent a historical crossroads between the Mun-Mekong system and the Red River/Gulf of Tonkin system, noting that beyond ritual purpose, they could have been utilized by travelers in some capacity—hence the rainwater theory.

After decades of speculation and research, a team led by two Australian researchers and one Laotian researcher have dated these jars. Using a fossil-dating technology known as Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL), the team examined sediment from underneath jars at 120 different locations, discovering that they were constructed sometime between 1240 and 660 BCE.

View to the southwest at megalithic jar Site 1.

Photo courtesy of the researchers.

Dr. Louise Shewan from the University of Melbourne explains,

"With these new data and radiocarbon dates obtained for skeletal material and charcoal from other burial contexts, we now know that these sites have maintained enduring ritual significance from the period of their initial jar placement into historic times."

How the jars were moved around Laos remains unknown. As with other ancient mysteries—the various henges around Scotland and England; the interconnected network of cities in the Harappan civilization—understanding the rituals associated with and technologies used to create awe-inspiring monuments remains a dream for many archaeologists.

The team behind this research plans on examining more samples from these Laotian jars—a particularly daunting challenge considering less than 10 percent of jar sites have been cleared of American explosives. Shewan is excited about the prospects of what further testing could reveal, however.

"We expect that this complex process will eventually help us share more insights into what is one of Southeast Asia's most mysterious archaeological cultures."

--

Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter and Facebook. His most recent book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."


Related Articles Around the Web
anthropology ancient world religion travel asia archaeology
Badge
Northwell Health
Northwell Health

How your social media data can become a ‘mental health X-ray’

In the future, you might voluntarily share your social media data with your psychiatrist to inform a more accurate diagnosis.

Social media data may be a useful tool in psychiatry, leading to more accurate diagnoses and better outcomes.

Credit: I-Wei Huang / Adobe Stock
Sponsored by Northwell Health
  • About one in five people suffer from a psychiatric disorder, and many go years without treatment, if they receive it at all.
  • In a new study, researchers developed machine-learning algorithms that analyzed the relationship between psychiatric disorders and Facebook messages.
  • The algorithms were able to correctly predict the diagnosis of psychiatric disorders with statistical accuracy, suggesting digital tools may someday help clinicians identify mental illnesses in early stages.
Keep reading Show less
depressions emotions health social media machine learning mental health science data medical research algorithm technology

Octopus-like creatures inhabit Jupiter’s moon, claims space scientist

A leading British space scientist thinks there is life under the ice sheets of Europa.

Jupiter's moon Europa has a huge ocean beneath its sheets of ice.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute
Surprising Science
  • A British scientist named Professor Monica Grady recently came out in support of extraterrestrial life on Europa.
  • Europa, the sixth largest moon in the solar system, may have favorable conditions for life under its miles of ice.
  • The moon is one of Jupiter's 79.
Keep reading Show less
space cosmos europa planets universe biology astronomy NASA alien

Whales warned each other about hunters in the 19th century

Digitized logbooks from the 1800s reveal a steep decline in strike rate for whalers.

Credit: Morphart/Adobe Stock
Surprising Science
  • Newly digitized whalers' logbooks allow researchers to analyze trends in 19th-century whaling.
  • The records show that whales soon learned to anticipate and evade predation from humans.
  • The behavioral changes suggest social learning at work since the change in their behavior occurred too quickly to be evolutionary.
    • Keep reading Show less
    communication history intelligence language oceans whales animals

    Politics desperately needs hope, so why does it no longer inspire it?

    For some philosophers, hope is a second-rate way of relating to reality.

    EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
    Politics & Current Affairs
    In the late 2000s and early 2010s, the word 'hope' was ubiquitous in Western politics.
    Keep reading Show less
    politics social change activism democracy government
    Quantcast