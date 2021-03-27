Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
New surgery may help amputees control muscles and sense their 'phantom limb'
Reconnecting muscle pairs allows for better sensory feedback from the limb.
This restored sense of proprioception should translate to better control of prosthetic limbs, as well as a reduction of limb pain, the researchers say.
In most amputations, muscle pairs that control the affected joints, such as elbows or ankles, are severed. However, the MIT team has found that reconnecting these muscle pairs, allowing them to retain their normal push-pull relationship, offers people much better sensory feedback.
"Both our study and previous studies show that the better patients can dynamically move their muscles, the more control they're going to have. The better a person can actuate muscles that move their phantom ankle, for example, the better they're actually able to use their prostheses," says Shriya Srinivasan, an MIT postdoc and lead author of the study.
In a study that will appear this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 15 patients who received this new type of surgery, known as agonist-antagonist myoneural interface (AMI), could control their muscles more precisely than patients with traditional amputations. The AMI patients also reported feeling more freedom of movement and less pain in their affected limb.
"Through surgical and regenerative techniques that restore natural agonist-antagonist muscle movements, our study shows that persons with an AMI amputation experience a greater phantom joint range of motion, a reduced level of pain, and an increased fidelity of prosthetic limb controllability," says Hugh Herr, a professor of media arts and sciences, head of the Biomechatronics group in the Media Lab, and the senior author of the paper.
Other authors of the paper include Samantha Gutierrez-Arango and Erica Israel, senior research support associates at the Media Lab; Ashley Chia-En Teng, an MIT undergraduate; Hyungeun Song, a graduate student in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology; Zachary Bailey, a former visiting researcher at the Media Lab; Matthew Carty, a visiting scientist at the Media Lab; and Lisa Freed, a Media Lab research scientist.
Restoring sensation
Most muscles that control limb movement occur in pairs that alternately stretch and contract. One example of these agonist-antagonist pairs is the biceps and triceps. When you bend your elbow, the biceps muscle contracts, causing the triceps to stretch, and that stretch sends sensory information back to the brain.
During a conventional limb amputation, these muscle movements are restricted, cutting off this sensory feedback and making it much harder for amputees to feel where their prosthetic limbs are in space or to sense forces applied to those limbs.
"When one muscle contracts, the other one doesn't have its antagonist activity, so the brain gets confusing signals," says Srinivasan, a former member of the Biomechatronics group now working at MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. "Even with state-of-the-art prostheses, people are constantly visually following the prosthesis to try to calibrate their brains to where the device is moving."
A few years ago, the MIT Biomechatronics group invented and scientifically developed in preclinical studies a new amputation technique that maintains the relationships between those muscle pairs. Instead of severing each muscle, they connect the two ends of the muscles so that they still dynamically communicate with each other within the residual limb. In a 2017 study of rats, they showed that when the animals contracted one muscle of the pair, the other muscle would stretch and send sensory information back to the brain.
Since these preclinical studies, about 25 people have undergone the AMI procedure at Brigham and Women's Hospital, performed by Carty, a surgeon in the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital. In the new PNAS study, the researchers measured the precision of muscle movements in the ankle and subtalar joints of 15 patients who had AMI amputations performed below the knee. These patients had two sets of muscles reconnected during their amputation: the muscles that control the ankle, and those that control the subtalar joint, which allows the sole of the foot to tilt inward or outward. The study compared these patients to seven people who had traditional amputations below the knee.
Each patient was evaluated while lying down with their legs propped on a foam pillow, allowing their feet to extend into the air. Patients did not wear prosthetic limbs during the study. The researchers asked them to flex their ankle joints — both the intact one and the "phantom" one — by 25, 50, 75, or 100 percent of their full range of motion. Electrodes attached to each leg allowed the researchers to measure the activity of specific muscles as each movement was performed repeatedly.
The researchers compared the electrical signals coming from the muscles in the amputated limb with those from the intact limb and found that for AMI patients, they were very similar. They also found that patients with the AMI amputation were able to control the muscles of their amputated limb much more precisely than the patients with traditional amputations. Patients with traditional amputations were more likely to perform the same movement over and over in their amputated limb, regardless of how far they were asked to flex their ankle.
"The AMI patients' ability to control these muscles was a lot more intuitive than those with typical amputations, which largely had to do with the way their brain was processing how the phantom limb was moving," Srinivasan says.
In a paper that recently appeared in Science Translational Medicine, the researchers reported that brain scans of the AMI amputees showed that they were getting more sensory feedback from their residual muscles than patients with traditional amputations. In work that is now ongoing, the researchers are measuring whether this ability translates to better control of a prosthetic leg while walking.
Freedom of movement
The researchers also discovered an effect they did not anticipate: AMI patients reported much less pain and a greater sensation of freedom of movement in their amputated limbs.
"Our study wasn't specifically designed to achieve this, but it was a sentiment our subjects expressed over and over again. They had a much greater sensation of what their foot actually felt like and how it was moving in space," Srinivasan says. "It became increasingly apparent that restoring the muscles to their normal physiology had benefits not only for prosthetic control, but also for their day-to-day mental well-being."
The research team has also developed a modified version of the surgery that can be performed on people who have already had a traditional amputation. This process, which they call "regenerative AMI," involves grafting small muscle segments to serve as the agonist and antagonist muscles for an amputated joint. They are also working on developing the AMI procedure for other types of amputations, including above the knee and above and below the elbow.
"We're learning that this technique of rewiring the limb, and using spare parts to reconstruct that limb, is working, and it's applicable to various parts of the body," Herr says.
The research was funded by the MIT Media Lab Consortia; the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and National Center for Medical Rehabilitation Research; and the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Reprinted with permission of MIT News. Read the original article.
- Don't Be Taken in by The Nonsense Science of "Cell Memory ... ›
- How Virtual Reality Will Change the Face of Healthcare - Big Think ›
Dead bodies keep moving for more than a year after death, new study finds
So much for rest in peace.
- Australian scientists found that bodies kept moving for 17 months after being pronounced dead.
- Researchers used photography capture technology in 30-minute intervals every day to capture the movement.
- This study could help better identify time of death.
Dead bodies keep moving<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg3ODQ5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjUyNDQ0OX0.CrZdBSvZe7o8z0Dldta3OTjo9wZppRL6qChTjxlt6-4/img.jpg?width=980" id="aee23" width="5760" height="3840" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4efbeb0594f427f16d65a0d49308dba" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: fergregory via Adobe Stock<p>Researcher Alyson Wilson studied and photographed the movements of corpses over a 17 month timeframe. She recently <a href="https://www.afp.com/en/news/15/skin-crawling-discovery-body-farm-scientists-find-corpses-move-doc-1k89hy2" target="_blank">told <em>Agence France Presse</em></a> about the shocking details of her discovery.</p><p>Reportedly, she and her team focused a camera for 17 months at the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research (AFTER), taking images of a corpse every 30 minutes during the day. For the entire 17 month duration, the corpse continually moved.</p><p>"What we found was that the arms were significantly moving, so that arms that started off down beside the body ended up out to the side of the body," Wilson said.</p><p>The researchers mostly expected some kind of movement during the very early stages of decomposition, but Wilson further explained that their continual movement completely surprised the team:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We think the movements relate to the process of decomposition, as the body mummifies and the ligaments dry out."</p><p>During one of the studies, arms that had been next to the body eventually ended up akimbo on their side. </p><p>The team's subject was one of the bodies stored at the "body farm," which sits on the outskirts of Sydney. (Wilson took a flight every month to check in on the cadaver.)</p>Her findings were recently published in the journal, <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589871X19301421" target="_blank"><em>Forensic Science International: Synergy</em>.</a>
Implications of the study<p>The researchers believe that understanding these after death movements and decomposition rate could help better estimate the time of death. Police for example could benefit from this as they'd be able to give a timeframe to missing persons and link that up with an unidentified corpse. According to the team: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Understanding decomposition rates for a human donor in the Australian environment is important for police, forensic anthropologists, and pathologists for the estimation of PMI to assist with the identification of unknown victims, as well as the investigation of criminal activity."</p><p>While scientists haven't found any evidence of necromancy. . . the discovery remains a curious new understanding about what happens with the body after we die. </p>
New particle experiment goes against standard physics
Results from an experiment using the Large Hadron Collider challenges the accepted model of physics.
The LHCb experiment at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.
Credit: CERN
Hidden dwarf galaxies revealed in first images of the "cosmic web"
Not only does this give us a look at the scaffolding of the universe, we found some new galaxies too!
- An international team of scientists has taken the first image of the web like structure that shapes the cosmos.
- The images are the first direct look at the largest known objects in the universe.
- The images also suggest far more dwarf galaxies exist than previously thought, provoking questions about how they form.
The universe is held together by cosmic spider webs?<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg4MjkzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjM0Mjg4MX0.PHiVWDicjdtZleVO97xQB6ddcZuDCFkECreLMK3Q4Es/img.jpg?width=980" id="aac88" width="800" height="800" data-rm-shortcode-id="7680b603a18317dfe297dc12d4ff3aa0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
"The image shows the light emitted by hydrogen atoms in the cosmic web in a region roughly 15 million light years across. In addition to the very weak emission from intergalactic gas, a number of point sources can be seen: these are galaxies in the process of forming their first stars."
© Jeremy Blaizot / projet SPHINX<p> Lots of things in space are hard to look at directly, but it is possible to observe their effects on things near them. Ever since the filament was first noticed in the 1980s, astronomers have been looking at the effect it has on light, such as how it can refract the light from objects behind it when it sits between that object and Earth, and how it interacts with extremely bright quasars. While this provided some data, it left much to be desired. </p><p> Luckily, science marches forward, and it was probably inevitable that somebody would figure out how to get a better look at the stuff. </p><p>Using the aptly named <a href="https://www.hq.eso.org/public/teles-instr/paranal-observatory/vlt/" target="_blank">Very Large Telescope</a> in Chile and a device called the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer, an international team of researchers aimed at <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/starsgalaxies/hubble_UDF.html" target="_blank">Hubble </a><a href="https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/starsgalaxies/hubble_UDF.html" target="_blank">Ultra-</a><a href="https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/starsgalaxies/hubble_UDF.html" target="_blank">Deep Field</a>. This region, known for being where some of the most revealing images of the cosmos are taken from, was observed for 155 hours, 140 of which produced useful images. After a year of processing, the team produced these images:</p>
The blue is the hydrogen collecting near the filament. The background is the Hubble Ultra-Deep Field Image.
Credit: Roland Bacon/David Mary/ESO/NAS<p> The long exposure time allows for the dim light from hydrogen emissions to be collected and formed into an image.</p><p>The images you see also include a large number of galaxies that previously escaped detection. A follow-up analysis of the data also suggested that the hydrogen detected by the spectroscopic explorer could be accounted for by assuming the presence of a large number of previously unknown dwarf galaxies. While these galaxies are currently too small to see individually, follow-up studies will know where to start looking for them. </p><p>As lead author Roland Bacon explained to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/17/world/dwarf-galaxies-intl-scli-scn/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">CNN</a>:</p><p>"We cannot see these galaxies, because they are intrinsically faint and too far: we are observing them 2 billion years after the Big Bang -- at a distance of 11 billion light-years. But there are so many that we can see the integrated light produced by them."</p><p>While fascinating in its own right, this discovery will lay the foundations for further study of the filament and may lead to a new understanding of dwarf galaxy <a href="https://www.sciencealert.com/strands-of-the-cosmic-web-have-been-revealed-in-groundbreaking-new-images" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">formation</a>.</p>
What is life? Why cells and atoms haven’t answered the question.
75 years after Erwin Schrödinger's prescient description of something like DNA, we still don't know the "laws of life."