New research solves the mystery of magnetic moon rocks brought back on Apollo
Earth's magnetic field may be nearly as old as the Earth itself – and stands in stark contrast to the Moon, which completely lacks a magnetic field today.
But did the Moon's core generate a magnetic field in the past?
In the 1980s, geophysicists studying rocks brought back by Apollo astronauts concluded the Moon once had a magnetic field that was as strong as Earth's. But a robust magnetic field requires a power source, and the Moon's core is relatively small. For decades, scientists have struggled to resolve this conundrum: how could such a small core create a strong magnetic field?
I'm a professor of geophysics and have been studying Earth's magnetic field for more than 30 years. I recently assembled a team to use new scientific techniques to reexamine the evidence for lunar magnetization. We found that the Moon did not in fact have a long-lived magnetic field. Not only does this finding change the modern understanding of the Moon's geologic history, it also has major implications for the presence of resources on the Moon that could be critical to future human exploration.
Rory Cottrell/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
Why a magnetic Moon?
Certain rocks have the extraordinary ability to preserve records of past magnetic fields when they contain minerals with iron atoms that align with a magnetic field as the rock cools and solidifies. The best magnetic minerals at preserving evidence of a field are tiny – a thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair – because it takes a lot of energy to rearrange their atoms.
Geophysicists who study ancient magnetism recreate this process, reheating rock samples in the presence of known magnetic fields and comparing the new alignment of the iron atoms with the orientation of iron atoms before the rock was reheated. This allows researchers to learn about past magnetic fields.
Early researchers studying the first rocks brought back from the Moon by U.S. astronauts wanted to use this method to study the Moon's magnetism. But they faced problems. Lunar rocks contain a certain type of iron – called native iron – that is easily altered by heat. Additionally, the native iron grains in lunar rocks are sometimes relatively large, making them less likely to reliably record past magnetic fields.
From the 1970s onward, geophysicists used alternative, nonheating methods to study the Moon's magnetism. They found that some lunar samples had recorded strong magnetic fields, suggesting that the Moon had a magnetic field for over 2 billion years.
But this result only deepened the conundrum. The question of how the Moon's core could produce a strong magnetic field remained unsolved.
Kristin Lawrence, CC BY-ND
An alternative theory
In the experiments, some Apollo samples showed evidence of strong magnetic fields but other samples did not. Some researchers attributed the missing magnetization to the presence of large native iron grains that were poor magnetic recorders. But many of the samples also contained small iron grains that should have recorded a field.
There have been long-standing doubts about the nonheating techniques researchers used on the Apollo samples. Some scientists have called them methods of "last resort" and conclude that the uncertainties in data collected in this way were so large that any interpretation must be viewed as speculation.
Alternatively, another group of scientists has suggested for decades that when meteorites strike the Moon, they create a dusty plasma – a gas of ions and electrons – that could generate a strong magnetic field and magnetize lunar rocks near the impact zone.
In 2008, geophysicist Kristin Lawrence decided to revisit the question of lunar magnetization using an improved reheating technique. In contrast to the researchers who originally studied the samples, she was unable to detect any definitive evidence for a past magnetic field. The approach Lawrence and her team used was better than the nonheating tests, but her results were still not conclusive. She felt she was on to something, though, and that is when she turned to me and my lab for help.
Adam Fenster/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
In 2011, Lawrence brought us a collection of lunar samples to test. We had been developing techniques to
identify individual millimeter-size silicate crystals that contain only very small iron grains and have ideal recording properties. We then used an ultrasensitive superconducting magnetometer and a special carbon dioxide laser to rapidly heat those samples in a way that avoids altering their iron minerals. We found that nearly all the rocks had profoundly weak magnetic signals.
At the time of this first test we were still improving the method, so we couldn't say with certainty whether the samples had formed on a Moon without a magnetic field. But we have been improving our testing methods, and last year we decided to revisit the Apollo samples.
We definitively found that some of the samples did indeed contain magnetic minerals capable of preserving high-fidelity signals of ancient magnetic fields. But the rocks had recorded no such signals. This suggests that the Moon lacked a magnetic field for nearly all of its history.
So, what explains the previous findings of a magnetic Moon? The answer was in one of the samples: a small, dark piece of glass containing tiny iron-nickel particles.
Rory Cottrell/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
The glass was made by a meteorite impact and showed clear evidence of a strong magnetic field. But it was formed only about 2 million years ago. Nearly all geophysicists agree
the Moon did not have a magnetic field at that time, because after 4.5 billion years of cooling there was not enough heat left to power the churning of iron in the Moon's core to generate a field. The magnetic signature of the glass matched simulations of magnetic fields that can be generated by meteor impacts. This showed that meteorite impacts alone can create strong magnetic fields that magnetize rocks nearby. This could explain the high values previously reported from some Apollo rocks.
Taken together, I believe these findings resolve the mystery of a seemingly magnetic Moon.
Michael Osadciw/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
Magnetic shielding and lunar resources
This new view of lunar magnetism has huge implications for the potential presence of valuable resources as well as information about the ancient Sun and Earth that may be buried in lunar soils.
Magnetic fields act as shields that prevent solar particles from reaching a planet or moon. Without a magnetic field, solar wind can hit the surface of the Moon directly and implant elements like helium-3 and hydrogen into the soil.
Helium-3 has many applications, but importantly, it could be a fuel source for nuclear fusion and future planetary exploration. The value of hydrogen comes from the fact that it can combine with oxygen to form water, another crucial resource in space.
Since the Moon did not have a long-lived magnetic field, these elements could have been accumulating in soils for billions of years longer than previously thought.
There is also scientific value. Elements embedded by solar wind could shed light on the evolution of the Sun. And as the Moon passes through Earth's magnetic field, elements from Earth's atmosphere can be deposited on the lunar surface, and these may hold clues about the earliest Earth.
The absence of a long-lived magnetic field on the Moon might strike some as a loss, but I believe it may unlock a scientific bonanza and a valuable stash of potential resources.
John Tarduno, Professor of Geophysics, University of Rochester
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
The Dutch theoretical physicist Erik Verlinde is no stranger to big ideas. His 2009 hypothesis about gravity earned him comparisons to Einstein for its complete rethinking of what gravity could be. Verlinde proposed that gravity was not a fundamental force of nature but rather emerged out of the interactions of information that fills the universe. He also didn't think there was such a thing as "dark matter" – a useful construct which is supposedly taking up 27% of the known universe (but is yet to be observed). Now, in a new interview, Verlinde reveals he is taking steps towards conceptualizing his groundbreaking ideas in a full-fledged theory.
As reported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), Verlinde understands why many had trouble accepting his original proposal. After all, the previous leading explanations of gravity have been by Newton, who saw it as an invisible pulling force, and Einstein, who conceived of it as a curvature of space-time by mass and energy.
In Verlinde's view, based on string theory, quantum information theory and the physics of black holes, gravity is an "entropic" force that comes into existence as a result of "information associated with the positions of material bodies," as he wrote in his 2011 paper. What drives gravity is the quantum entanglement of tiny bits of spacetime information.
Ten years after publishing his ideas in a paper that caused much discussion, both from admirers and critics, Verlinde shares that he is still fleshing them out, based on the research and advancements that have taken place since then.
"Over the past ten years, we have gradually learned a lot more about how you should talk about space and time information," said Verlinde to NWO. "I am seriously considering rewriting my story from 2009, but now formulated much more precisely. I think that could remove some of the scepticism that still exists.'
Verlinde: Gravity Doesn't Exist
In 2016, Verlinde's ideas were tested by a team from Leiden Observatory, which found that a key prediction of the physicist held up. They studied the lensing effect of gravitational fields that are far away from the centers of more than 33,000 galaxies and found the numbers to be consistent with what the Dutch scientist's theory showed. The only way to get these calculations to match under the prevalent gravitational theory would have been to invoke dark matter – a potential fudge factor more than fact at this point.
A 2017 study from Princeton University found against Verlinde's ideas, however, showing that they are not consistent with the observed data on the rotation velocities of dwarf galaxies.
While some have accused of Verlinde of publishing his thoughts too early, before they are packaged in a theory that explains all of the implications, the scientist thinks such naysayers don't really understand the way theoretical physics works. "You need to elaborate and test a new idea step-by-step," he explains, adding "We must find the correct formulations and techniques.'
Scientists like the theoretician Koenraad Schalm from Leiden University defend Verlinde, saying that "Contrary to the sceptics' opinions, Verlinde's work is definitely taken seriously". In fact, Verlinde, who is the winner of the Spinoza Prize, has been cited over 700 times by other scientists.
The physicist himself feels his overall thesis that information is the fundamental building mechanism of the universe is becoming more accepted. Perhaps his long-awaited new paper on the subject can bring it to an even stronger position amidst the main physics ideas of our time.
Dark matter and dark energy explained | Erik Verlinde
Sleep feels great. After a long day, there is nothing quite so welcoming as a warm, comfortable bed. We hardly need science to tell us that everything feels a little harder, tasks take a little longer, and everyone seems a little more annoying when we have not had enough sleep. For those of us who have gone days without sleep, the world becomes hazy and surreal, seen through the febrile, distorted mind of the sleepless.
And while we are still not entirely certain what sleep does, or why we seemingly need so much of it, neuroscientists have discovered that a good night's sleep is essential to build and store our memories. What's more, according to a new paper by Virginie Sterpenich et al., published in Nature Communications, we now know what type of memories our brains prefer to store, too.
Delta waves build memories
When we sleep, lots of things happen. Our body temperature drops, our heart rate slows, and our brain cycles through different types of waves. We begin with alpha waves, which are responsible for our awareness. Then we move into theta waves, which mark that slightly unconscious borderland between being awake and asleep. (Theta waves also appear in deep relaxation and meditation.) Finally, we move into the deep, dreamless sleep of delta waves. It is in this final stage that the brain does one hugely important thing: it builds memories.
Sweet dreams might not be all that they are cracked up to be.
During non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep — that is, our dreamless, delta wave stage — our brains carefully transfer what we have learned or experienced recently from our short-term to our long-term memory systems. The same parts of our brain that are involved in waking experiences are reactivated during NREM, all to optimize memory consolidation. It is a bit like replaying or revising an experience over and over, all while we are none the wiser.
As Matthew Walker writes in his book Why We Sleep, when we enter this NREM stage, we "manage the finite storage space within the brain," and our brains decide which "memories are fresh and salient, and which memories that currently exist are overlapping, redundant, or simply no longer relevant." In short, our brains are choosing for us what it is that we should remember. (It is also why a good night's sleep before an exam is likely better for you than an all-night cramming session).
Which memories do our brains choose to store?
One of the more interesting questions from this is: how and why does the brain select memories to reprocess during sleep? Why does the brain choose to remember a song lyric but not a colleague's name? This is where Sterpenich's aforementioned paper comes in.
The first observation is that memories are more likely to be stored if they potentially aid an individual's survival. It makes sense, then, for the brain to store as memory those experiences that have a greater positive or negative emotional association — what is called "affective relevance" — because it will help guide our future behavior.
For instance, I am more likely to remember a painful burn than a red car passing by because the former is much more useful to my future life — that is, do not touch hot pans. Similarly, song lyrics are fun, so we remember them. Gerry from IT isn't so fun, so we forget his name.
Notably, our brains prefer to store positive and rewarding experiences. The team at the University of Geneva had participants play two games, some of which they won. The results showed that people were much likelier to remember the details of the games that gave them a rewarding experience of victory. It seems that when we have pleasurable experiences, the parts of our brain responsible for the feeling of reward — the hippocampus and the ventro-temporal-limbic system – are reactivated during our night's sleep, and so our brains store these experiences as long-term memories. In short, if something feels good, we are more likely to remember it.
This has potentially useful implications for learning and memorizing information. If we want to remember something, we are much more likely to do so if we associate it with a positive experience. So, if you want to remember an important date, eat some chocolate as you look at it.
Dreaming bad things
But what about all those bad experiences and the tendency we all have to remember the negative things in life? While the paper indicates that positive experiences are more likely to be stored during our deep NREM stage of sleep, it leaves us with the question about the role of sleep on our negative memories.
There is a body of evidence that suggests that our negative experiences are reactivated during the REM stage of our sleep cycle. When we are dreaming (which almost exclusively happens during the REM stages of our sleep cycle), we are more likely to be storing negative experiences as memories.
The study did not have the dataset to prove this either way (their participants did not enter REM stages long enough to measure it), but this suggests that when you have a night of long and intense dreaming, you might also just have put to memory all those sad, scary, or disappointing moments of your day. Sweet dreams might not be all that they are cracked up to be.
In 1930, the renowned Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein traveled to New York City in the hope of striking a production deal with Paramount Pictures. While executives were impressed with the director's inventiveness and artistic vision, they worried that the overtly political subject matter of his films would alienate Western audiences.
Their suspicions were confirmed shortly after the meeting when, following a screening of his new film The Old and the New (1929) in the West 42nd Street theater, Eisenstein was criticized by the American press for supporting the collectivization of agriculture back in his home country. This government program, introduced by Joseph Stalin two years earlier, forcibly removed citizens from family farms and reintegrated them into state-run facilities. Those refusing to cooperate with the program were fiercely persecuted, resulting in the deaths of some 13 million people.
Today's dictators no longer rely on propaganda to shape the future but use it instead to pacify the present.
Despite his support for Stalin's so-called five-year plan, Eisenstein was not faring much better in Russia. There, his authoritative voice and groundbreaking editing techniques were deemed to be incompatible with Soviet Realism, a government sanctioned art movement concerned with portraying Soviet life through an idealized lens. Though Eisenstein claimed that his auteurist, heavily stylized way of making movies helped him deliver his pro-socialist messages more convincingly and efficiently, his extended stay in western countries to promote his work was slowly starting to hurt his credibility as a communist.
To make things worse, the person whose ideas had served as a major inspiration for The Old and the New, the revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky, had recently been declared a non-person by Stalin after taking over the Soviet Union and exiling his former rival to Mexico City.
The rise of Soviet realism
In order to mitigate the backlash of the film's domestic release, Eisenstein published a series of essays in which he reassessed the purpose of the cinematic art within the socialist state. This artform, he wrote in one of them, "is responsive to social aims and demands."
Its primary purpose was not to tell an entertaining story but rather to draw attention to public issues. It was "imperative to raise the village from the slough of ancient custom and bring it into line with the Soviet system as a whole; the peasant must learn the difference between private ownership and collective economy."
Eisenstein's rocky relationship with his government reminds us that Russian cinema has long mirrored the convictions of Russian leaders, not only because the Soviet film industry was owned and organized by the Communist Party but also because movies, by definition, are both a reflection of life and a projection of what it ought to be.
When the USSR was young and vulnerable, cinemas reconstructed the struggles that were happening in the streets of Moscow. Eisenstein's most famous film, Battleship Potemkin (1925), about a group of sailors staging a mutiny against their officers, cast the Tsarist elite as the antagonists. Within the context of the country's age-old storytelling traditions, the significance of this casting decision cannot be understated; only a few decades prior, princes and princesses served as the brilliant stars of Leo Tolstoy's novels War and Peace and Anna Karenina.
Nowadays, Battleship Potemkin is studied with the same level of scrutiny as Leni Riefenstahl's Triumph of the Will. Debating whether the film deserves to be viewed as a historical documentary, British historian Andrew Sinclair said "Eisenstein's version departs from the facts for the purposes of propaganda and art."
Kino pravda
Credit: Katsiaryna Endruszkiewicz via Unsplash
If Eisenstein's epics reinterpreted an authoritarian past, Dziga Vertov's documentary films shaped a socialist future. Vertov, who began his career as a newsreel editor, saw the camera as a technologically enhanced version of the human eye that can allow us to look at the world from a different, more objective perspective.
"I, the machine," Vertov wrote in his artistic manifesto, "show you a world only I can see (…) In revealing the machine's soul, in causing the worker to love his workbench, the peasant his tractor, the engineer his engine, we introduce creative joy into all mechanical labor, we bring people into closer kinship with machines."
Like any newly formed nation, the Soviet Union spent its first years in a frantic search for its own identity. At the beginning, emboldened by the as yet clean slate on which they would write their history, Russian statesmen expressed an overwhelming trust in the ability of modern technology to create a better world. Vertov's Man with a Movie Camera (1929) channels this optimism like few films do. Meticulously captured shots, edited by Vertov at the speed of light, present the rapidly expanding cityscape of Moscow as a complex but harmonious network of man and machine. Tramlines sprout through the metropolis like arteries, with each car arriving at its designated time. Most enchanting of all are the sequences that take place inside the factories, showing workers timing their own actions to the movements of the equipment they operate.
Vertov's films were as revolutionary as they were experimental. As critic Noel Murray put it in The Dissolve, Vertov argued "the culture of the Soviet Union should be as cutting-edge as its political and economic systems, which to him meant pioneering new modes of expression that weren't beholden to conventional storytelling."
Khrushchev's thaw
When Nikita Khrushchev succeeded Stalin as leader of the Soviet Union in 1956, he promised to show "greater tolerance, greater loyalty," and "greater kindness" than his predecessor had. Although the speech was delivered to the Party Congress in secret, its iconoclastic contents inevitably found their way into the public sphere.
Under Stalin, screenwriters had been required to submit their work to government censors, ensuring that their stories did not contradict or ridicule the state. When the censorship of films and books relaxed, artists became able to question the country's historical narratives without fearing for their careers (or worse, their lives).
[Filmmakers] still require the approval of the Culture Ministry in order to obtain the necessary licenses to screen a finished picture in front of living, breathing audiences.
Two of the most famous pictures released during the so-called Thaw period, Mikhail Kalatozov's The Cranes are Flying (1957) and Andrei Tarkovsky's Ivan's Childhood (1962), paint the Second World War — which Stalin's journalists had renamed The Great Patriotic War — as a senseless massacre of youthful innocence. Their approach clashed violently with productions from the pre-war period like 1941's Girlfriends on the Front which, centered on a tight-knit group of schoolgirls fighting against Finland, depicted the battlefield not as a place where Soviet youngsters come to die a meaningless death but prove their worth by defending kin and country.
Writing for Criterion, Dina Iordanova, who is director of the Institute for Global Cinema and Creative Cultures at St. Andrews, said this new wave of cinema exchanged the "glorious Homo sovieticus fighting the Nazis under Stalin's bright guidance" for "the individual ordeals and suffering of those whose lives are irretrievably crippled by war."
Censorship in Putin's Russia
While the filmmakers living and working in Vladimir Putin's modern-day Russia are no longer obligated to present their work to government censors, they still require the approval of the Culture Ministry in order to obtain the necessary licenses to screen a finished picture in front of living, breathing audiences.
Foreign films like Armando Iannucci's biting satire, The Death of Stalin (2017) and Rocketman (2019), a biopic about homosexual singer-songwriter Elton John, were famously banned or edited, either because they made a mockery of the Soviet state or because they contradicted the state's animosity toward the LGBT community.
Russian productions face even greater scrutiny. As recently as 2013, the Ministry banned a documentary about the controversial persecution of Pussy Riot, a feminist punk rock band and activist group, on grounds that the picture, in the words of one government spokesperson, did not "improve the state of the world." Once the members of Pussy Riot had been imprisoned for hooliganism, the Ministry decided to contribute over 50 million rubles to the budget of Battalion (2015), a bombastic war film that, thanks to a nationwide release and prolific marketing campaign, became a frontrunner at Russia's Oscars, the Golden Eagle Awards.
If the Putin regime condones a particular movie's message, it can assist in other ways as well. After the state bought back a collection of Soviet tanks from Laos in 2019, it donated some of them to the filming of T-34 (2019), an action-packed blowout that glorifies the Red Army's victory against the Nazis.
A new history curriculum
Traces of the Ministry's political agenda can also be viewed on TV. In 2017, distributor Channel One teamed up with production company Sreda to make a miniseries about the life and death of the aforementioned Trotsky. Though the eponymous show can go toe to toe with Game of Thrones, its political undertones are difficult to ignore.
On the one hand, Trotsky's character is presented as a revolutionary rock and roll star. Typically dressed in a black leather military uniform, he crushes rivals and seduces women. Yet Trotsky is also revealed to be vain. Driven by the desire to leave behind a legacy, he treats others as a means to an end and readily murders millions. The writers' decision to demonize Trotsky — not to mention explain his lust for power as a byproduct of the discrimination he faced as a Jewish citizen — did not sit well with foreign viewers, who recognized in this plot point a xenophobic sentiment that defines modern-day Russia just as it did a century ago.
Trotsky the character dies like Trotsky the person, bludgeoned to death by a Stalinist spy. In the final scene of the show, director Alexander Kott shows the spirit of Trotsky being trampled by the same train with which he led the Bolsheviks to victory during the Russian Civil War. While this symbolism needs little in the way of further explanation, Kott finishes on an epigraph pulled from the Book of Proverbs. "The way of the wicked is as darkness," the screen reads as it fades to black and the end credits start to appear. "They know not at which they stumble."
Neatly in line with the new history curriculum the Kremlin designed for Russian school systems, Trotsky celebrates the USSR's road to becoming an international superpower while simultaneously presenting revolution itself as a futile, misguided, and above all self-destructive enterprise.
Understanding Russian cinema
Modern productions like Trotsky must carefully navigate the country's complex past — and in an age in which doing so becomes trickier with each passing day. As war films continue to lionize the campaigns of rank-and-file soldiers during the Great Patriotic War, political dramas vilify the communist politicians that ordered them around. Together, they make for a strategy that allows the Kremlin to have its cake and eat it, too. As historian Holly Case argues in her book, The Age of Questions, an excerpt of which appeared in Aeon magazine, today's dictators no longer rely on propaganda to shape the future but use it instead to pacify the present.
Whereas early Soviet films heralded the inevitability of communism and its inherent superiority to the capitalist and fascist ideologies that dominated the rest of the world, Putin's goal is much more subtle: by inspiring national pride and warning against the dangers of revolt, he is coaxing his constituents and institutions to resist change.
It is important to note that Russian cinema cannot be reduced to a mouthpiece for political propaganda. Rather, Russian cinema is as complicated and fascinating as Russian history itself.
