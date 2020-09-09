Follow Us
Megalodon’s actual size, recalculated
A new study bases its calculations on more than the great white shark.
- Previous estimates of the megalodon's size were based solely on its teeth compared to the star of "Jaws."
- The prehistoric monster is as closely related to other sharks.
- Imagine just a dorsal fin as tall as you are.
For anyone already terrified by ferocious sharks — few of them actually are, of course — the prehistoric megalodon, Otodus megalodon, goes several steps beyond a nightmare. Not much is known about the animal that roamed the seas from 23 million to about three million years ago. The most definitive fossils are triangular teeth that are larger than a human hand, really not much from which to extrapolate a complete picture of the shark. Even so, they suggest a gargantuan predator. Have you seen "The Meg"?
Now a new, open-source study from the University of Bristol and Swansea University published in the journal Scientific Reports purports to have figured the megalodon's true dimensions, and they don't disappoint.
What’s different about this analysis
Credit: Reconstruction by Oliver E. Demuth/Scientific Reports; Sergii Tverdokhlibov/Galyna_P/Shutterstock/Big Think
Previous estimates of the megalodon's size have been based on the great white shark, which can exceed 20 feet in length — that's about half the length of an average school bus. The idea has been, essentially, that since a great white's tooth is about 2 inches long — the biggest one ever found is 2.5 inches — and most megalodon teeth seem to be in the neighborhood of six inches — the largest one found is 7.4 inches — then the megalodon must have been about three times as big as a great white. The suggestion is that if great whites can bite with two tonnes of pressure (4400 pounds), then the megalodon's bite must have been significantly more powerful.
This may not be a completely fair comparison, however, according to one of the study's authors, Catalina Pimiento of Swansea. She tells University of Bristol that "Megalodon is not a direct ancestor of the Great White but is equally related to other macropredatory sharks such as the Makos, Salmon shark and Porbeagle shark, as well as the Great white." To arrive at their measurements the researchers, "pooled detailed measurements of all five to make predictions about Megalodon."
To try and work out the proportions of the prehistoric shark based on this larger group of contemporary sharks, the researchers investigated how their bodies change as they mature. "Before we could do anything," says co-author Mike Benton, "we had to test whether these five modern sharks changed proportions as they grew up. If, for example, they had been like humans, where babies have big heads and short legs, we would have had some difficulties in projecting the adult proportions for such a huge extinct shark."
It turned out, surprisingly, that though these sharks get larger as they grow up, their body proportions don't really change much. "This means we could simply take the growth curves of the five modern forms and project the overall shape as they get larger and larger — right up to a body length of 16 meters," adds lead author Jack Cooper.
Cooper has always been, as he puts it, "mad about sharks." He's worked and dived, in a steel cage, with great whites. He enthuses, "It's that sense of danger, but also that sharks are such beautiful and well-adapted animals that makes them so attractive to study."
The megalodon’s revised measurements
Credit: Reconstruction by Oliver E. Demuth/Scientific Reports
The study proposes the following approximate measurements for a full-grown megalodon:
- Length: about 16 meters (52.5 feet). A full-size school bus is just 45 feet long
- Head size: about 4.65 meters long (15.3 feet)
- Dorsal fin: about 1.62 meters tall (5.3 feet). A person could stand on the back of a megalodon and be about as tall as the fin.
- Tail fin: about 3.85 meters high (12.6 feet)
Let's just hope this sucker is really extinct.
The supervolcano that can wipe out the U.S. and kill billions may be overdue for an eruption
An extinction events expert sounds a dire warning.
- The supervolcano in Yellowstone National Park could cause an "ultra-catastrophe," warns an extinction events writer.
- The full eruption of the volcano last happened 640,000 years ago.
- The blast could kill billions and make United States uninhabitable.
Volcanic ash eruption.
Credit: Pixabay
Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States. May 2016.
Credit: Russell Pearson/Getty Images
Education innovation: Our window of opportunity is here
Technology is an important tool, but it will take an ecosystem of educators, students, and caregivers to make the most of it.
- The old adage that it "takes a village" has proven true for education in the time of coronavirus. What constitutes a "school" and who is considered an "educator" has changed out of necessity, but important opportunities for the future have come from these unexpected circumstances as communities have and continue to adapt.
- "The greatest human superpower is empathy," says Kaya Henderson, "the ability to deeply connect with other people and to see yourself in them and to see them in you." She argues that "a part of the reason why we are so divided in this world today is because we see people as 'other' and we don't see them as extensions of ourselves."
- While technology has become a big part of the education landscape, community is still the keystone. "I want technology to amplify and to scale excellence," Henderson says. "To amplify knowledge and to scale excellence all at the same time while paying deep attention to the human connections that are integral to education."
The weird, enchanting beauty of geology maps
Two Williams pioneered geological mapping in Britain and the United States - but the world only remembers one.
Weirdly beautiful maps<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM3MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODg2NTgyNX0.MNuSQ4dKy2TUIi_MhtddiGwc9VZTQfDD27AlOzYrs14/img.png?width=980" id="64be9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d9e99862d6090a76cf013eb2829d810b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Strata Smith: The Man & The Map" />
William 'Strata' Smith with some of his fossils and part of his map: still from a short video by the British Geological Survey.
Credit: YouTube<p>Here's one of the worst raps science gets: it has disenchanted the world. Literally <em>dis-enchanted </em>it, by replacing magic with measurement. And so, it has reduced the miracle of life to the banality of being.</p><p>There is plenty wrong with that assessment, but nowhere is it more untrue than in the field of geology. Earth scientists have given eloquent voices to the dumb mud and mute rocks beneath our feet. They've pieced together the deep history of the subterranean world – more ancient and more violent than anyone imagined. And they've produced weirdly beautiful maps like these.</p><p>Weird, because those colors and borders resist all identification with subdivisions we're more familiar with, like political entities, climate zones or land-use types. No, geological maps strip away all those fads and deal only with the non-ephemeral: the origin and nature of the land itself. <br></p>
The map that changed the world<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM5My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDcxOTIwMX0.FpRMtskdxZ0GxMPqow69--f3c3T-WTVzS3QVs-qFLgA/img.png?width=980" id="f1162" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1829b44147fbf6e537767581fb556540" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="'A Delineation of the Strata of England and Wales, with Part of Scotland; Exhibiting the Collieries and Mines, the Marshes and Fen Lands Originally Overflowed by the Sea, and the Varieties of Soil According to the Variations in the Substrata, Illustrated by the Most Descriptive Names'." />
Smith single-handedly mapped an area of more than 175,000 km2 (67,500 sq. mi). Eventually only about 400 copies of the completed map were issued in 1815. About 40 survive today.
Image: Natural History Museum<p>Arguably the most famous map in the history of geology is this one, published in 1815 by William Smith, showing the stratification of England, Wales and part of Scotland. For the first time ever, this map presented a detailed overview of the geology of an entire country. </p><p><span></span>It set the standard for all geology maps that have followed. And it turned geology into a 'practical' science – helping industrialists locate mineable coal seams, for example. Indeed, this was "The Map that Changed the World," as described in a bestselling book of that title.</p><p>The book, by Simon Winchester, focuses on the mapmaker's compelling life story. Nicknamed 'Strata' Smith, the lowly-born surveyor noticed how fossils occurred in predictable layers in the side of a freshly dug canal. He struck upon the idea of a stratified geological past and spent the first decade and a half of the 19th century surveying most of Britain to prove his theory. <br></p>
Ostracism and plagiarism<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM3NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTUwNjY1NH0.4vjgHJo2v-TYWBv6OEVfJ7Fqc-26Fyp5x_KjDHBuEPs/img.png?width=980" id="1eed6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0477bd73285f71f8af2174f8a09a21d6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="William Smith\u2019s Geological section from London to Snowdon, showing the varieties of the strata, and the correct altitude of the hills." />
Accompanying Smith's map was a cross-section of the country, from Snowdon (left) to London, showing how the strata in southern England dip towards the southeast. This was effectively the first 'block diagram', now a standard feature of geographical cartography.
Credit: Natural History Museum<p>Smith's map is remarkably similar to current geological maps of Britain, proving the accuracy of his work. But he had some trouble convincing his contemporaries – which was due at least in part to class differences: London's Geological Society was a gentleman's club, not the natural <em>milieu</em> for a blacksmith's son. </p><p>In his fight against social ostracism and professional plagiarism, Smith was forced to sell his fossil collection to the British Museum, lost his house and ended up in debtor's prison. Free again but still homeless, he worked as an itinerant surveyor, until one of his employers recognised him for his work and appointed him Land Steward at an estate near Scarborough. </p><p>Smith later designed the Scarborough Rotunda, one of Britain's oldest surviving purpose-built museums. Only in 1831 was he acknowledged by the Geological Society as the 'Father of English Geology.' His work was an inspiration for Charles Darwin. <br></p>
America beats Britain by 6 years<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM5NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjI3Mjc1MH0.pzG1eZilJm2xlZi6LxHEYk9UBxpRin0xJioQz6wsixA/img.png?width=980" id="9bb7d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8f15e9d0604d81112e894350ea08006" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bBedrock Geology of the UK and Ireland" />
Bedrock Map of the UK and Ireland, showing science's current understanding of the geology of the islands.
Credit: Geological Survey Ireland<p>William Smith's original map can be visited at the <a href="https://www.geolsoc.org.uk/" target="_blank">Geological Society's headquarters at Burlington House in London</a>, where it hangs side by side with the geological map of England and Wales by George Greenough, the Geological Society's first president and Smith's mapping rival.</p><p>Smith's is an impressive rags-to-fame story, and his accomplishments are now widely acknowledged, thanks in large part by the Simon Winchester book. <br></p><p>However, the brightly shining star of Smith's celebrity somewhat obscures the work of one of his American colleagues. In 1809, six years before Smith published his map, William Maclure produced a geological map of the United States. Although inevitably dubbed the 'Father of American Geology', Maclure has not received the bucketloads of fame (granted, mostly posthumous fame) that Smith did. </p>
Page-turner material<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODg3ODczOH0.V0aPUPqVj1F6kueGrR-8CeGZdpC5lw6yLOZuY8e97l8/img.jpg?width=980" id="97c98" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4b348170695919f3c82ef5d6ce37aae5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A Map of the United States of America. By Samuel G. Lewis. Published In: Observations on the Geology of the United States, explanatory of a Geological Map. By William Maclure." />
Geological map of the United States, by William Maclure (1809). Maclure used an existing map by Samuel G. Lewis as the base map for his color-coded observations.
Image: David Rumsey Map Collection, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0<p>What a difference a star biographer makes. For Maclure's life story sounds like page-turner material too. A successful Scottish merchant, Maclure was rich enough to retire at 34. Settling in Virginia but moving back and forth to Europe, he devoted the rest of his life to science and philanthropy – an example of the latter was his introduction to Philadelphia of educational courses based on the principles of the Swiss innovator Pestalozzi. He later also contributed to the establishment of a utopian community in New Harmony, Indiana. </p><p>Maclure had been bitten by the geology bug on a trip to France. In 1807, he personally started mapping the geology of the then United States, crossing and recrossing the Allegheny Mountains no less than 50 times. The monumental work took him two years to complete. Although he used a different system of classification than Smith, later surveys have confirmed the general accuracy of Maclure's observations.</p><p>In 1817, he became the president of the newly founded Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia, which he would remain almost until his death. Failing health forced him to abandon the attempt to set up an agricultural college in Indiana. He died in Mexico in 1840. In his will he provided for the establishment of 160 working men's libraries. <br></p>
The US is much bigger than in Maclure's day, and geology is much more advanced; yet the current map still builds on some of the observations he made in the early 19th century.
Image: USGS<p><strong></strong><strong>Strange Maps #1046</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a>.<br></p>
Depression and suicidal ideation reduced after psychedelic usage
Another study confirms the positive effects of psychedelics on mental health.