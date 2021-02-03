Scientists observe strange behavior in universe's strongest magnets

Researchers discover strange behavior in magnetars, ultra-powerful magnetic stars.

 Paul Ratner
03 February, 2021
Scientists observe strange behavior in universe's strongest magnets

Active magnetar Swift J1818.0-1607.

Credit: Carl Knox, OzGrav
  • In a new study, scientists describe a magnetar's bizarre behavior.
  • Magnetars are neutron stars with extremely powerful magnetic fields.
  • The strange space objects also emit radio bursts that reach Earth.

Astronomers recently witnessed very strange behavior from a magnetar, a peculiar kind of rotating neutron star that also happens to be one of the strongest magnets in the universe.

Magnetars are essentially remains of dead stars with amazingly strong magnetic fields that also emit mysterious radio signals. When a star dies, going supernova, about one in ten such explosions result in magnetars, while others end up creating neutron stars or pulsars.

About 30 magnetars, each up to 20 km (12 mi) in diameter, have been spotted around the Milky Way. Imagine a magnet the size of a town flying by.

According to NASA, the strength of a magnetar's magnetic field could be one thousand trillion times stronger than Earth's. In fact, measured at up to 1 quadrillion gauss, the field is so intense that it heats the magnetar's surface to an extra balmy 18 million degrees Fahrenheit.

To think about the magnetar's power another way, NASA shared if a magnetar appeared about halfway of the distance between the Earth and the moon (238,855 miles), it could wipe out information from the magnetic strips of all credit cards on our planet.

A new study, carried out by scientists from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) and CSIRO in Australia, studied magnetars by largely relying on X-ray telescopes that looked for high-energy outbursts. Some times magnetars also send out radio pulses like pulsars, which are less magnetic. Why this happens and how such pulses change has been the focus of the research.

Here's what might happen if you fell into a magnetar

The scientists studied pulses coming from the magnetar J1818, observing it eight times, and found some very inconsistent behavior. It started out sending pulsar-like signals, then began flickering and going back and forth between emitting like a pulsar or a magnetar.

The study's lead author, Ph.D. student Marcus Lower of Swinburne University/CSIRO, elaborated on why this magnetar turned out to be so fascinating:

"This bizarre behavior has never been seen before in any other radio-loud magnetar," explains," said Lower. "It appears to have only been a short-lived phenomenon, as by our next observation, it had settled permanently into this new magnetar-like state."

What the scientists found was that the magnetic axis of J1818 was not aligned with its rotation axis. Its radio signals come from the magnetic pole in the Southern Hemisphere, from below the equator. Other magnetars tend to have magnetic fields aligning with their spin axis.

Yet, while misaligned, the magnetic arrangement appears to be stable. The researchers concluded that the radio pulses coming from J1818 emanate from loops of magnetic field lines that join the two poles. This is different from most neutron stars.

The findings have bearings on magnetar simulations, leading to deeper knowledge of their creation and evolution. The scientists are looking to catch flips between magnetic poles to be able to map a magnetar's magnetic fields.

Read the new paper, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS).


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
planets magnetar neutron star cosmos astronomy space universe physics magnet
Badge
Northwell Health
Northwell Health

Can scientists find the ‘holy grail’ of Alzheimer’s research?

Clinical trials at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research focus on stabilizing cognitive loss and alleviating the psychotic symptoms that change our loved ones.

Credit: Adobe Stock
Sponsored by Northwell Health
  • Alzheimer's is a neurodegenerative disease that is estimated to affect twice as many Americans by 2050, making it a troubling eventuality for many young adults.
  • There's currently no cure for Alzheimer's, but clinical trials of immunotherapy approaches show promise.
  • Immunotherapies may also alleviate the psychotic symptoms of Alzheimer's, like agitation, aggression, and paranoia.
Keep reading Show less
health medical research mind brain relationships mental health future alzheimer's

An ancient device too advanced to be real gives up its secrets at last

Researchers present what they’ve learned now that they can read the tiny text inside the Antikythera mechanism.

Exploded view of Antikythera mechanism (Peulle/Wikimedia)
Surprising Science

Though it it seemed to be just a corroded lump of some sort when it was found in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece near Antikythera in 1900, in 1902 archaeologist Valerios Stais, looking at the gear embedded in it, guessed that what we now call the “Antikythera mechanism" was some kind of astronomy-based clock. He was in the minority—most agreed that something so sophisticated must have entered the wreck long after its other 2,000-year-old artifacts. Nothing like it was believed to have existed until 1,500 years later.

Keep reading Show less

When worldviews collide: Why science needs to be taught differently

Science doesn't exist in a cultural and existential vacuum and its teaching shouldn't either.

Nicolaus Copernicus, the Renaissance-era scientist who formulated the heliocentric model of the universe.

Credit: Ulia Koltyrina via Adobe Stock
13-8
  • America's distrust in science in 2021 can be traced back to the separation of science from the humanities that begun with the Enlightenment in 1715.
  • The cold centrality of 'reason above all else' left a spiritual void and created the public perception of scientists as emotionally void, data-crunching machines.
  • The way science is taught at schools today separates scientists and citizens into two tribes. If educators can humanize and contextualize the science they teach, public trust can be restored.
Keep reading Show less
science education cosmos politics

13.8: Why we’re here

Welcome to the 13.8 relaunch, a new Big Think column led by physicists and friends Adam Frank and Marcelo Gleiser.

Credit: Adobe Stock/Big Think
13-8
  • 13.8 is relaunching on Big Think today! Visit 13.8 every week to join physicists Adam Frank and Marcelo Gleiser as they tackle the big, serious, silly, and small questions in science.
  • What will you learn at 13.8? Adam and Marcelo will look critically at straight-up science news, from life in the universe and cognitive science to particle physics and everything that blows their minds.
  • They're also going to spend a lot of ink on where science and culture meet. That means book and movie reviews, pieces on the overlap between Buddhist views on mind and current neuroscience, and how we can tackle climate change in the face of science denial.
Keep reading Show less
science culture politics future 13.8
Sponsored by Northwell Health

How one NY hospital system treated 128,000+ COVID cases

From making their own swabs to staying in constant communication across the board, Northwell Health dove headfirst into uncharted waters to take on the virus and save lives.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast