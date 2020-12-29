Newly-discovered flower is so rare, there is only one plant of its species

Scientists find a new species of flower in a remote part of Hawaii.

 Paul Ratner
29 December, 2020
Newly-discovered flower is so rare, there is only one plant of its species

Cyanea heluensis, a new flower species found in a remote area of Hawaii.

Credit: HAWAII DNR
  • Botanists discover a new species of flower on a remote slope in Hawaii.
  • The new plant is called Cyanea heluensis and features white, curved flowers.
  • The plant is so rare, there is only one of its kind found so far.

A flower was found in Hawaii that is one of a kind – in fact, it's the only known example of its species. It's name is Cyanea heluensis, and the only place you can see it in the world is in a remote location in West Maui.

It was discovered above the town of Lahaina by botanists Hank Oppenheimer and Jennifer Higashino "in the deep shade of a healthy ohia forest," as the press release from Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources poetically stated.

The scientists were studying the very steep and rugged slopes of the area when they came upon the flower. The inaccessibility of the spot and the difficulty of traversing the terrain likely contributed to the fact that this plant wasn't found for centuries.

The white flower has similarities to a native plant called the hāhā, but its curved flowers are quite distinct. They get pollinated by birds and eventually produce orange fruits that local fruit-eating birds eat while dispersing the seeds. The botanists have been scouring the area where the rare plant was found, trying to find more such seeds but currently to no avail.

The plant has been added to the list of 250 species supervised by the University of Hawaii's Plant Extinction Prevention Program (PEPP).

"Since being found, numerous surveys using ropes to access steep cliffs have failed to locate any more individuals, making the conservation of the only known plant critically important," the state pointed out its rationale, adding "before a goat could eat the plant or another catastrophe caused immediate extinction, Hank Oppenheimer applied a special paste ... to produce new growth on the plant."

This new growth was moved to Maui's Olinda Rare Plant Facility, where it is being protected and nurtured. The site of the find itself has seen safeguards installed, especially against slugs, rats, pigs and goats.

Botanist climbing up steep slopes in West Maui.

Credit: Hawaii DNR

The steep slopes of the area where the new plant was found.

Credit: Hawaii DNR

Botanist Steve Perlman of PEPP, shared his feelings on the thrill of finding a new species like this:

"So, few people study and know the flora and fauna well enough to recognize when a new species of plant, insect or bird lies in front of them," said Perlman. "Saving the plants that have evolved all over the world is so important. The age of discovery is not over! These jewels of creation represent the wonderful diversity of the planet earth and we will never see their like again."

DLNR is looking for funding to put up a fence that would keep out anyone who might damage numerous sites it is protecting.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
botany biology evolution hawaii discovery environment
Badge
Institute for Humane Studies
Institute for Humane Studies

Why the presumption of good faith can make our lives civil again

Taking time for thoughtful consideration has fallen out of fashion, writes Emily Chamlee-Wright. How can we restore good faith and good judgement to our increasingly polarized conversations?

Photo by Joshua Rodriguez on Unsplash
Sponsored by the Institute for Humane Studies
  • The clamor of the crowd during a heated discussion can make it hard to tell who is right and who is wrong. Adam Smith wrote that the loudness of blame can stupefy our good judgment.
  • Equally, when we're talking with just one other person, our previous assumptions and knee-jerk reactions can cloud our good judgment.
  • If you want to find clarity in moments like that, Emily Chamlee-Wright recommends practicing the presumption of good faith. That means that we should presume, unless we have good evidence to the contrary, that the other person's intent is not to deceive or to offend us, but to learn our point of view.
Keep reading Show less
speech politics communication friendship relationships debate emotions philosophy trust protests activism

What blinking slowly means to cats, according to science

Scientists confirm that slow blinks are an effective way to connect with a cat.

Credit: Tomatito/Shutterstock
Surprising Science
  • Cats accept the presence of humans with whom they exchange a slow blink.
  • A slow blink is likely a visual statement of nonaggression.
  • Owners and strangers alike can bond with a cat using the slow-blink greeting.
    • Keep reading Show less
    cats communication cooperation relationships slow blink trust animals

    The little brother of war: The history of lacrosse

    For the Iroquois, it was a type of military training and a way to honor the gods.

    George Catlin, Wikimedia Commons
    Culture & Religion
    Lacrosse, North America's oldest sport, goes far beyond the contemporary idea of a team sport.
    Keep reading Show less

    To the brain, reading computer code is not the same as reading language

    Reading code activates a general-purpose brain network, but not language-processing centers.

    Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash
    Mind & Brain
    In some ways, learning to program a computer is similar to learning a new language.
    Keep reading Show less
    computers brain language learning neuroscience code
    Scroll down to load more…
    Quantcast