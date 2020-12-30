Chemists discover the mix that likely originated life on Earth

Scientists find that an RNA-DNA mix possibly created the first life on our planet.

 Paul Ratner
30 December, 2020
Chemists discover the mix that likely originated life on Earth

DNA model being created.

Credit: Adobe
  • New study shows that RNA and DNA likely originated together.
  • The mixture of the acids produced Earth's first life forms.
  • The molecules were created with the help of a compound available in planet's early days.

How did life on Earth originate? Chemists claim to have found the exact ingredients of the primordial soup that resulted in the plethora of creatures we see in the world today. A new study shows that the compound diamidophosphate (DAP) possibly mixed together the strands of the original DNA. The research is also further support for the emerging view that DNA and RNA molecules first appeared together, courtesy of the same chemical reactions, and their mixture possibly produced the planet's initial life forms.

The single-stranded RNA, or ribonucleic acid, can be found in all living cells, carrying instructions from DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) that lead to the synthesis of proteins. The study says the compound DAP, potentially available widely in Earth's early days, strung together DNA from building blocks called deoxynucleosides. A 2017 study by the same team showed this process responsible for creating the first RNA strands.

The new study's senior author Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy, associate professor of chemistry at Scripps Research, called the finding "an important step toward the development of a detailed chemical model of how the first life forms originated on Earth."

Krishnamurthy and his colleagues make their case for an explanation of life's origins that differs from the popular "RNA World" hypothesis that proposes RNA was the first replicator, with DNA eventually being created by RNA life forms. To Krishnamurthy's team, RNA molecules are too "sticky" – while they can attract other RNA strands, they may not be so efficient at separating from them. This liability could prevent RNA from replicating, a key process of life.

DNA vs RNA 

The chemists behind the new study believe that "chimeric" strands mixing DNA and RNA molecules fostered replication because they could separate with greater ease.

"Now that we understand better how a primordial chemistry could have made the first RNAs and DNAs, we can start using it on mixes of ribonucleoside and deoxynucleoside building blocks to see what chimeric molecules are formed—and whether they can self-replicate and evolve," Krishnamurthy explained.

The researchers believe their work could have a wide variety of uses, leading to enzyme-free artificial synthesis of DNA and RNA, vital to COVID-19 tests, and possibly in many other applications.

Check out the study published in the chemistry journal Angewandte Chemie.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
chemistry biology evolution dna coronavirus animals human body
Badge
Institute for Humane Studies
Institute for Humane Studies

Why the presumption of good faith can make our lives civil again

Taking time for thoughtful consideration has fallen out of fashion, writes Emily Chamlee-Wright. How can we restore good faith and good judgement to our increasingly polarized conversations?

Photo by Joshua Rodriguez on Unsplash
Sponsored by the Institute for Humane Studies
  • The clamor of the crowd during a heated discussion can make it hard to tell who is right and who is wrong. Adam Smith wrote that the loudness of blame can stupefy our good judgment.
  • Equally, when we're talking with just one other person, our previous assumptions and knee-jerk reactions can cloud our good judgment.
  • If you want to find clarity in moments like that, Emily Chamlee-Wright recommends practicing the presumption of good faith. That means that we should presume, unless we have good evidence to the contrary, that the other person's intent is not to deceive or to offend us, but to learn our point of view.
Keep reading Show less
speech politics communication friendship relationships debate emotions philosophy trust protests activism

What blinking slowly means to cats, according to science

Scientists confirm that slow blinks are an effective way to connect with a cat.

Credit: Tomatito/Shutterstock
Surprising Science
  • Cats accept the presence of humans with whom they exchange a slow blink.
  • A slow blink is likely a visual statement of nonaggression.
  • Owners and strangers alike can bond with a cat using the slow-blink greeting.
    • Keep reading Show less
    cats communication cooperation relationships slow blink trust animals

    A prayer without words: The story of the wanderer

    Take a journey through the maze of interpretations of one of the most famous paintings in history.

    "Wanderer above the sea of fog", by Caspar David Friedrich, Wikicommons
    Culture & Religion

    A tale of silence, an icon of human solitude in the face of the forces of nature, or perhaps a memento of the great artist?

    Keep reading Show less
    philosophy history music nature mind art

    I don’t believe in blind idealism: An interview with Katarzyna Boni

    The author of "Auroville: The City Made of Dreams" talks about the difficulties of establishing (and writing about) utopian societies.

    ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images
    Culture & Religion
    Is it possible to bring a utopia to life? When searching for an ideal world, do we part with reality or maybe give it a new shape?
    Keep reading Show less
    sociology world cultures writing india society
    Scroll down to load more…
    Quantcast